Player Page

Weather | Roster

J.J. Watt | Defensive Lineman | #99

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (27) / 3/22/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 295
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / HOU
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

The Houston Chronicle reports J.J. Watt (back surgery) is "ahead of schedule."
Per reporter Aaron Wilson, there's "hope" Watt will do "some" work during OTAs. Noticeably thinner on the sideline during the playoffs, Watt had to shed weight to lessen the load on his surgically-repaired back. He's now in the early stages of bulking back up. Returning from back surgery — this is Watt's second — is rarely straightforward, but he's expected to be ready well ahead of Week 1. Jan 16 - 2:34 PM
Source: Houston Chronicle
More J.J. Watt Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016HOU31781.553.3000100000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011HOU16497565.5478.5000200400000
2012HOU1669128121.51416.60002041600000
2013HOU1665158010.5706.7000204700000
2014HOU1659197820.51406.818015141010000
2015HOU1656207617.51176.7000103800000
2016HOU31781.553.3000100000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CHI0110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18KC1451.553.3000100000000
3Sep 22@NE0220.00.0000000000000
 

 