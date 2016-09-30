J.J. Watt | Defensive Lineman | #99

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays, Bautista talking one-year deal + option
Phils, Saunders reach one-year, $9 mil pact
Royals strike 5-yr, $65M extension with Duffy
Astros 'in contact' with OAK on Sonny Gray
Cardinals have considered extension for Yadi
Cafardo: Kinsler a 'fallback option' for Dodgers
Jake Arrieta noncommittal on future with Cubs
Russell Martin to play SS for Canada in WBC
Freddie Freeman to join Team Canada in WBC
Carl Crawford has 'pretty much called it a career'
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
'Good chance' Chip Kelly becomes Jags' OC
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
Sherman dealt with 'significant' MCL injury
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
Antonio Brown goes 6-108 on 11 targets in win
Bell runs for 170 yards in win over Chiefs
Chris Boswell's 6 FGs send Steelers to AFCCG
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Evan Fournier (heel) out Monday vs. Denver
Cunningham starting, Jones to the bench
Nerlens Noel (ankle) out Monday vs. MIL
Sergio Rodriguez will start Monday vs. Bucks
Steven Adams (concussion) out Monday vs. LAC
Rodney Stuckey (hamstring) out next 4 games
McConnell (wrist) w/out timetable to return
Joel Embiid starting, Okafor to the bench
Mindaugas Kuzminskas probable to return
Moe Harkless (calf strain) will start Monday
Revenge: Tim Hardaway Jr. will start vs. NYK
Dwight Howard is resting Monday vs. NYK
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Jack Eichel nets 2 goals as Sabres top Stars
Thomas Greiss earns 32-save SO over Bruins
Rangers take Mika Zibanejad (leg) off IR list
Michael Hutchinson expected to start Monday
Antti Raanta (lower body) will miss 7-10 days
Caps without John Carlson (LBI) on Monday
Matt Murray will probably start on Monday
Kris Letang (knee) considered week-to-week
Ryan Callahan (hip) out at least 4 more weeks
Robin Lehner (flu) will get the nod on Monday
Tyler Ennis (groin) will rejoin Sabres Monday
Kris Letang (knee) goes on injured reserve
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Truex Jr. secures added primary sponsorship
Ryan Truex: Full Truck schedule with Hattori
Christopher Bell wins Chili Bowl in Tulsa, OK
Lee tops chart in Day 2 ARCA test at Daytona
Todd Gilliland on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson on Truck Series watch list
Kaz Grala on Truck Series watch list
Justin Haley on Truck Series watch list
Harrison Burton on Truck Series watch list
Noah Gragson leads Friday afternoon ARCA test
Tyler Reddick on XFINITY Series watch list
Spencer Gallagher on XFINITY watch list
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Rory McIlroy (ribs) WDs from Abu Dhabi HSBC
Rose adds Sony; records 10th career runner-up
Thomas wins Sony by 7; completes Aloha double
Spieth wraps Sony w/ 7-under 63 for solo 3rd
Ace buoys Reavie to career-tying-low 61
McIlroy can't break his season debut trend
Storm takes down McIlroy; wins 2017 SA Open
Late rally lifts Rose into R4 final threesome
Zach Johnson closer pursuer at Waialae CC
MDF sends nine players packing at Sony Open
Thomas bogey-free 65; extends to 7-shot lead
Kisner flirts w/ 59; settles for 10-birdie 60
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
South Carolina gets LB Moore back in 2017
UCLA cans controversial OL coach Adrian Klemm
USC CB Jackson declares for the NFL Draft
Senior Bowl adds Alabama TE Howard to roster
TCU brings aboard former Cal HC Dykes
Ishmael Zamora a surprise 2017 draft entrant
Former OSU commit Lindsey heading to Huskers
Zach Cunningham declares for 2017 NFL Draft
WVU hires Cal's Spavital as o-coordinator
Reports: Cal reaches agreement with Wilcox
Report: Playoff committee adds OSU AD
Tim Lester replaces Fleck at Western Michigan
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clyne injury hands LFC youngster derby debut
Bamford returns to Blues, maybe not for long
Hernandez shoulders the responsibility
West Ham cuts ties with striker Zaza
Puel: Fonte won't play during transfer saga
Pickford ahead of schedule in recovery
Liverpool give up the lead to United late
Zlatan rescues a late point against Reds
Lukaku and Toffees thrash City 4-0
Arsenal outgun Swansea but lose Giroud
Valdes earns clean sheet in return vs. WAT
Watford draw on an emotional day at Vicarage
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Rashaun Allen
(TE)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Keith Mumphery
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Akeem Hunt
(RB)
Nick Novak
(K)
Jaelen Strong
(WR)
Tyrell Blanks
(WR)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Brock Osweiler
(QB)
Brandon Weeden
(QB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Wendall Williams
(WR)
Cory Carter
(K)
Jonathan Grimes
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.J. Watt | Defensive Lineman | #99
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 3/22/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 295
College:
Wisconsin
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
9/2/2014: Signed an eight-year, $108.88 million contract. The deal contains $51.8 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2016-2017: $10.5 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $15.5 million, 2021: $17.5 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
The Houston Chronicle reports J.J. Watt (back surgery) is "ahead of schedule."
Per reporter Aaron Wilson, there's "hope" Watt will do "some" work during OTAs. Noticeably thinner on the sideline during the playoffs, Watt had to shed weight to lessen the load on his surgically-repaired back. He's now in the early stages of bulking back up. Returning from back surgery — this is Watt's second — is rarely straightforward, but he's expected to be ready well ahead of Week 1.
Jan 16 - 2:34 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed J.J. Watt (back) is out for the season.
Watt tried to play through a back injury the first three weeks, but that only made things worse. He underwent surgery on Thursday and will now miss the remainder of 2016. Sunday against Tennessee will be the first game Watt has missed since entering the league as the 11th overall pick in 2011. Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus will be the Texans' primary pass rushers.
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports J.J. Watt underwent back surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season.
This was the fear and expectation all along since it was revealed on Tuesday that Watt re-injured his back. It's believed to be a recurrence of the herniated disk that Watt needed surgery for in the offseason. The Texans will need more from former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 11:01:00 PM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the odds are "slim" J.J. Watt (back) returns this season, but that there are "no long-term concerns."
There were also no long-term concerns last spring. The reality is, Watt has a bad back, and it will be a concern until proven otherwise. The good news is, he has almost an entire year to get right. Watt turns 28 next March. He should bounce back in 2017.
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 01:10:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
Jan 16 - 2:34 PM
O'Brien confirms Watt (back) done for 2016
Fri, Sep 30, 2016 02:11:00 PM
Watt has back surgery, likely done for season
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 11:01:00 PM
'Slim' odds J.J. Watt (back) returns in 2016
Thu, Sep 29, 2016 01:10:00 PM
More J.J. Watt Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4725)
2
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3337)
3
L. Blount
NE
(3202)
4
L. Green
PIT
(3160)
5
J. Jones
ATL
(2952)
6
C. Prosise
SEA
(2950)
7
S. Ware
KC
(2882)
8
T. Montgomery
GB
(2817)
9
M. Mitchell
NE
(2667)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2411)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
HOU
3
1
7
8
1.5
5
3.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
HOU
16
49
7
56
5.5
47
8.5
0
0
0
2
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2012
HOU
16
69
12
81
21.5
141
6.6
0
0
0
2
0
4
16
0
0
0
0
0
2013
HOU
16
65
15
80
10.5
70
6.7
0
0
0
2
0
4
7
0
0
0
0
0
2014
HOU
16
59
19
78
20.5
140
6.8
1
80
1
5
1
4
10
1
0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
16
56
20
76
17.5
117
6.7
0
0
0
1
0
3
8
0
0
0
0
0
2016
HOU
3
1
7
8
1.5
5
3.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CHI
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
KC
1
4
5
1.5
5
3.3
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 22
@NE
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Brock Osweiler
2
Tom Savage
3
Brandon Weeden
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3
Tyler Ervin
4
Jonathan Grimes
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Tyler Ervin
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Keith Mumphery
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Wendall Williams
WR3
1
Keith Mumphery
TE
1
C.J. Fiedorowicz
2
Ryan Griffin
3
Stephen Anderson
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
Kendall Lamm
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
C
1
Greg Mancz
2
Tony Bergstrom
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Oday Aboushi
RT
1
Chris Clark
K
1
Nick Novak
Headlines
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
Jeff Brubach recaps top storylines from the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
»
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
»
Divisional Round Injury Report
Jan 13
»
Podcast: State Of Your Team
Jan 13
»
Divisional Round Picks
Jan 13
»
Dose: Nelson Extremely Iffy
Jan 12
NFL Headlines
»
'Good chance' Chip Kelly becomes Jags' OC
»
J.J. Watt (back surgery) 'ahead of schedule'
»
Andy Reid commits to Alex Smith for 2017
»
Sherman dealt with 'significant' MCL injury
»
O'Brien not committing to Osweiler for 2017
»
Julio Jones will be 'ready to rock' for NFCCG
»
49ers 'honing in on' Kyle Shanahan for HC job
»
Josh McDaniels bowing out of 49ers' HC search
»
Smith throws for 172 yds as Chiefs eliminated
»
Antonio Brown goes 6-108 on 11 targets in win
»
Bell runs for 170 yards in win over Chiefs
»
Chris Boswell's 6 FGs send Steelers to AFCCG
NFL Links
»
The 2016 DFS Tournament Player of the Year
»
Play $1 NFL Dive, get free entry to $3k contest!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
