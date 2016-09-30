J.J. Watt | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: Houston Texans Age / DOB: (27) / 3/22/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 295 College: Wisconsin Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (11) / HOU Contract: view contract details [x] 9/2/2014: Signed an eight-year, $108.88 million contract. The deal contains $51.8 million guaranteed, including a $10 million signing bonus. 2016-2017: $10.5 million, 2018: $11 million, 2019: $13 million, 2020: $15.5 million, 2021: $17.5 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Houston Chronicle reports J.J. Watt (back surgery) is "ahead of schedule." Per reporter Aaron Wilson, there's "hope" Watt will do "some" work during OTAs. Noticeably thinner on the sideline during the playoffs, Watt had to shed weight to lessen the load on his surgically-repaired back. He's now in the early stages of bulking back up. Returning from back surgery — this is Watt's second — is rarely straightforward, but he's expected to be ready well ahead of Week 1. Source: Houston Chronicle

Texans coach Bill O'Brien confirmed J.J. Watt (back) is out for the season. Watt tried to play through a back injury the first three weeks, but that only made things worse. He underwent surgery on Thursday and will now miss the remainder of 2016. Sunday against Tennessee will be the first game Watt has missed since entering the league as the 11th overall pick in 2011. Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus will be the Texans' primary pass rushers. Source: Aaron Wilson on Twitter

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports J.J. Watt underwent back surgery on Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the season. This was the fear and expectation all along since it was revealed on Tuesday that Watt re-injured his back. It's believed to be a recurrence of the herniated disk that Watt needed surgery for in the offseason. The Texans will need more from former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney and Whitney Mercilus. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter