Ryan Mallett | Quarterback | #15

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/5/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 250
College: Arkansas
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (74) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

Ravens re-signed QB Ryan Mallett.
Mallett was in danger of falling out of the league after oversleeping/missing a flight got him cut in Houston, but he's found a home in Baltimore. Aside from 2015's ACL tear, Joe Flacco has never missed a game. Turning 29 in June, Mallett's odds of getting on the field this year are slim. Mar 8 - 10:09 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016BAL43650.0266.54.30015-6-1.5-1.2000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2012NE41425.0174.34.30018-9-2.3-1.1000
2014HOU3417554.7400133.35.30226-2-.7-.3000
2015BAL813624455.71336167.05.50565151.93.0100
2016BAL43650.0266.54.30015-6-1.5-1.2000
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
9Nov 6PIT11100.099.00000.000
10Nov 10CLE00.00.0002-3-1.500
13Dec 4MIA1333.351.7003-3-1.000
17Jan 1@CIN1250.0126.00100.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Ryan Mallett
3Dustin Vaughan
RB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3Buck Allen
4Lorenzo Taliaferro
5Stephen Houston
GLB1Terrance West
2Kenneth Dixon
3RB1Kenneth Dixon
2Terrance West
WR11Mike Wallace
2Chris Moore
3Vince Mayle
4Chris Matthews
5Kenny Bell
WR21Breshad Perriman
2Michael Campanaro
3Keenan Reynolds
4Kaelin Clay
WR31Chris Moore
TE1Dennis Pitta
2Ben Watson
3Crockett Gillmore
4Maxx Williams
5Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2De'Ondre Wesley
LG1Alex Lewis
2Ryan Jensen
3Jarrod Pughsley
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2John Urschel
3Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
RT1James Hurst
2Stephane Nembot
K1Justin Tucker
 

 