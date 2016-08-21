Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kamar Aiken
(WR)
Kaelin Clay
(WR)
Ryan Mallett
(QB)
Dennis Pitta
(TE)
Mike Wallace
(WR)
Buck Allen
(RB)
Kenneth Dixon
(RB)
Chris Matthews
(WR)
Keenan Reynolds
(WR)
Darren Waller
(TE)
Kenny Bell
(WR)
Joe Flacco
(QB)
Vince Mayle
(WR)
Lorenzo Taliaferro
(RB)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Nick Boyle
(TE)
Crockett Gillmore
(TE)
Chris Moore
(WR)
Justin Tucker
(K)
Terrance West
(RB)
Michael Campanaro
(WR)
Stephen Houston
(RB)
Breshad Perriman
(WR)
Dustin Vaughan
(QB)
Maxx Williams
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Ryan Mallett | Quarterback | #15
Team:
Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/5/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 250
College:
Arkansas
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 3 (74) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/8/2017: Signed an undisclosed contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ravens re-signed QB Ryan Mallett.
Mallett was in danger of falling out of the league after oversleeping/missing a flight got him cut in Houston, but he's found a home in Baltimore. Aside from 2015's ACL tear, Joe Flacco has never missed a game. Turning 29 in June, Mallett's odds of getting on the field this year are slim.
Mar 8 - 10:09 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Coach John Harbaugh said the team is in contract negotiations to re-sign free agent Ryan Mallett.
Mallett doesn't stand a chance to land a starting gig elsewhere, so it's probably in his best interests to stick with the Ravens and continue learning the same offense. Mallett has been with Baltimore the past 1.5 seasons.
Mar 1 - 10:09 AM
Source:
Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter
Ravens coach John Harbaugh suggested Ryan Mallett could lose the backup quarterback job to Josh Johnson.
Harbaugh called the competition "ongoing." Mallett has looked shaky at times this preseason, completing 17-of-23 passes for 138 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. A perennial off-field headache, Mallett will need to really impress over the next couple weeks to stay ahead of journeyman Johnson.
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 08:36:00 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
The Baltimore Sun reports Ryan Mallett struggled during offseason workouts.
Mallett got an extended first-team look with Joe Flacco sidelined. Despite the struggles, his backup status isn’t in question. The Ravens expect Flacco to be ready for training camp.
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 05:20:00 PM
Source:
Baltimore Sun
Ravens retain Ryan Mallett as Flacco's No. 2
Mar 8 - 10:09 PM
Ravens in talks with FA Ryan Mallett
Mar 1 - 10:09 AM
Ryan Mallett could lose backup job to Johnson
Sun, Aug 21, 2016 08:36:00 AM
Ryan Mallett struggled at OTAs
Sat, Jul 2, 2016 05:20:00 PM
More Ryan Mallett Player News
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
BAL
4
3
6
50.0
26
6.5
4.3
0
0
1
5
-6
-1.5
-1.2
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2012
NE
4
1
4
25.0
17
4.3
4.3
0
0
1
8
-9
-2.3
-1.1
0
0
0
2014
HOU
3
41
75
54.7
400
133.3
5.3
0
2
2
6
-2
-.7
-.3
0
0
0
2015
BAL
8
136
244
55.7
1336
167.0
5.5
0
5
6
5
15
1.9
3.0
1
0
0
2016
BAL
4
3
6
50.0
26
6.5
4.3
0
0
1
5
-6
-1.5
-1.2
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
9
Nov 6
PIT
1
1
100.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
10
Nov 10
CLE
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
2
-3
-1.5
0
0
13
Dec 4
MIA
1
3
33.3
5
1.7
0
0
3
-3
-1.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@CIN
1
2
50.0
12
6.0
0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Joe Flacco
2
Ryan Mallett
3
Dustin Vaughan
RB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3
Buck Allen
4
Lorenzo Taliaferro
5
Stephen Houston
GLB
1
Terrance West
2
Kenneth Dixon
3RB
1
Kenneth Dixon
2
Terrance West
WR1
1
Mike Wallace
2
Chris Moore
3
Vince Mayle
4
Chris Matthews
5
Kenny Bell
WR2
1
Breshad Perriman
2
Michael Campanaro
3
Keenan Reynolds
4
Kaelin Clay
WR3
1
Chris Moore
TE
1
Dennis Pitta
2
Ben Watson
Sidelined
Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun believes retaining Ben Watson (Achilles') and Dennis Pitta "could be an either/or situation" for the Ravens.
The Ravens currently have six tight ends on the roster and need cap space, but their "depth" at the position consists of injury-riddled and underwhelming talent, which makes moving on from both veterans difficult. Cutting Pitta would earn Baltimore slightly more room ($3.3 million vs. $3 million), but Watson is older and coming off an Achilles' tear. Unless Pitta is willing to take another pay cut, this will be a tough decision.
Feb 9
3
Crockett Gillmore
4
Maxx Williams
5
Darren Waller
LT
1
Ronnie Stanley
2
De'Ondre Wesley
LG
1
Alex Lewis
2
Ryan Jensen
3
Jarrod Pughsley
C
1
Jeremy Zuttah
2
John Urschel
3
Matt Skura
RG
1
Marshal Yanda
RT
1
James Hurst
2
Stephane Nembot
K
1
Justin Tucker
Combine Standouts
Mar 8
Myles Garrett put on a show in Indianapolis. Jesse Pantuosco recaps a busy week at the Combine in his latest Bump and Run.
