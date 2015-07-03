Player Page

Mark Ingram | Running Back | #22

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (27) / 12/21/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 215
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (28) / NO
Mark Ingram rushed 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs.
He added two catches for three yards. Ingram didn't give coach Sean Payton the opportunity to yank him for Tim Hightower at the goal line, notching scores of six and 14 yards. Ingram was running with a purpose, and is closing the year strong. He enters Week 17 averaging 5.08 yards per carry. The Falcons are a juicy Week 17 matchup. Dec 24 - 7:40 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO1518594062.75.1254029019.37.30420000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011NO1012247447.43.90511464.64.20010000
2012NO1615660237.63.9056291.84.80000000
2013NO117838635.14.9117686.29.70000000
2014NO1322696474.24.3492914511.25.00010000
2015NO1216676964.14.6165040533.88.10010000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK12584.8022914.5000000
2Sep 18@NYG9303.304174.3000000
3Sep 26ATL15775.104307.5100000
4Oct 2@SD18563.116498.2000000
6Oct 16CAR16513.20294.5000000
7Oct 23@KC16623.904205.0110000
8Oct 30SEA351.7000.0010000
9Nov 6@SF1515810.512136.5100000
10Nov 13DEN11504.502136.5000000
11Nov 17@CAR7284.0034715.7000000
12Nov 27LAR1414610.4112121.0100000
13Dec 4DET7375.305163.2000000
14Dec 11@TB7142.00199.0000000
15Dec 18@ARZ17784.602147.0000000
16Dec 24TB18905.02231.5000000
17Jan 1@ATLGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
RB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
3Travaris Cadet
4Daniel Lasco
5Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Tim Hightower
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Brandon Coleman
3Tommylee Lewis
WR21Michael Thomas
2Willie Snead
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2John Phillips
LT1Tony Hills
LG1Andrus Peat
2Tim Lelito
C1Max Unger
2Landon Turner
RG1Jahri Evans
2Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
K1Wil Lutz
 

 