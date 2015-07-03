Mark Ingram | Running Back | #22

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
2017 Category Sleepers: SO
Dec 14
Winter Meetings Prospect Haul
Dec 9
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
Carroll confirms Tyler Lockett done for year
Russ Wilson flames ARZ for 350 yards & 4 TDs
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
Evans revives for 7/97/1 effort vs. Saints
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
Dose: The Christmas Edition
Dec 25
The Week Ahead: Week 10
Dec 24
Dose: Freaky Friday
Dec 24
Mailbag: Noel, Noel
Dec 23
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 23
Dec 23
Stew: The Way of the Dragic
Dec 23
Dose: CP3 Tweaks Hamstring
Dec 23
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
CBJ atop NHL, win streak at 12
Dec 24
A 100 Year Celebration
Dec 23
Jackets win streak reaches 11
Dec 23
Fantasy Nuggets Week 11
Dec 22
FanDuel NHL Plays: Thursday
Dec 22
FanDuel Fades: December 22
Dec 22
Ding Dong the Streak is Dead
Dec 22
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
14. Kurt Busch
Dec 9
2017 Daytona 500 in 80 days
Dec 7
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
Championship Week Starts/Sits
Nov 29
Week 13: Booms and Busts
Nov 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
Stag’s Take - Gameweek 18
Dec 22
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 21
Overreaction Monday - Week 17
Dec 19
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Livermore's deal extended by Hull City
Dawson's services retained until 2018
Harry Maguire kept on by Hull until 2018
Allardyce back in the Prem with Palace
Mkhitaryan back in contention for GW18
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Drew Brees
(QB)
Matt Flynn
(QB)
Kendall Hunter
(RB)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Marcus Murphy
(RB)
Travaris Cadet
(RB)
Corey Fuller
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
John Phillips
(TE)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Tim Hightower
(RB)
John Kuhn
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Willie Snead
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Jake Lampman
(WR)
Luke McCown
(QB)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mark Ingram | Running Back | #22
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 12/21/1989
Ht / Wt:
5'9' / 215
College:
Alabama
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (28) / NO
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $16 million contract. The deal contains $7.6 million guaranteed -- a $3.6 million signing bonus and Ingram's first two base salaries. Ingram is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. Ingram's 2018 base salary voids if he makes the Pro Bowl in any two years of 2015-2017, or is named an All Pro in 2017. 2016: $3 million, 2017: $3 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $4 million (Voidable Year) (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Mark Ingram rushed 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs.
He added two catches for three yards. Ingram didn't give coach Sean Payton the opportunity to yank him for Tim Hightower at the goal line, notching scores of six and 14 yards. Ingram was running with a purpose, and is closing the year strong. He enters Week 17 averaging 5.08 yards per carry. The Falcons are a juicy Week 17 matchup.
Dec 24 - 7:40 PM
Mark Ingram rushed 17 times for 78 yards and caught 2-of-4 targets for 14 yards Week 15 against the Cardinals.
Ingram opened the game hot, going for 38 yards on six carries on the first drive of the game. He only saw two carries the rest of the first half as Drew Brees ended a couple drives with long touchdowns, but he kept the good game going with several big runs in the second half. Unfortunately, Tim Hightower was gifted two goal-line chances and Brees found Michael Thomas for a short score on the three drives the Saints took inside the 10. Ingram was visibly upset on the sidelines after Hightower’s second touchdown. Even so, it was a good bounce-back performance considering Ingram was given just seven carries in three of the previous four games. One of those performances came against the Bucs, who Ingram will see again at home on Saturday. He will be an RB2 in that matchup.
Dec 18 - 7:37 PM
Mark Ingram (toe) and Michael Thomas (foot) are active for Week 15 against the Cardinals.
It is not a surprise after both were left off the final injury report. Thomas is a solid WR2 even in a tough matchup, but Ingram is a risk/reward FLEX play with an uncertain workload. New Orleans declared CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder), LB Stephone Anthony (knee), RB Daniel Lasco (shoulder), C Jack Allen, RB Marcus Murphy, WR Jake Lampman, and LB Travis Feeney inactive for Week 15.
Dec 18 - 2:39 PM
Mark Ingram is not on the Saints' final injury report.
Over his toe injury, Ingram is a volatile RB2/flex play against Arizona.
Dec 16 - 4:14 PM
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
Dec 24 - 7:40 PM
Mark Ingram plays well, vultured twice
Dec 18 - 7:37 PM
Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas active Week 15
Dec 18 - 2:39 PM
Mark Ingram not on injury report
Dec 16 - 4:14 PM
More Mark Ingram Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(6877)
2
M. Gordon
SD
(6572)
3
J. Jones
ATL
(6414)
4
L. Miller
HOU
(6331)
5
A. Green
CIN
(6288)
6
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(5493)
7
L. Green
PIT
(4799)
8
J. Hill
CIN
(4449)
9
M. Forte
NYJ
(4426)
10
T. Montgomery
GB
(4345)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NO
15
185
940
62.7
5.1
2
5
40
290
19.3
7.3
0
4
2
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NO
10
122
474
47.4
3.9
0
5
11
46
4.6
4.2
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
16
156
602
37.6
3.9
0
5
6
29
1.8
4.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
11
78
386
35.1
4.9
1
1
7
68
6.2
9.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NO
13
226
964
74.2
4.3
4
9
29
145
11.2
5.0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2015
NO
12
166
769
64.1
4.6
1
6
50
405
33.8
8.1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
OAK
12
58
4.8
0
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@NYG
9
30
3.3
0
4
17
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 26
ATL
15
77
5.1
0
4
30
7.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@SD
18
56
3.1
1
6
49
8.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
CAR
16
51
3.2
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@KC
16
62
3.9
0
4
20
5.0
1
1
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
SEA
3
5
1.7
0
0
0
.0
0
1
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@SF
15
158
10.5
1
2
13
6.5
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DEN
11
50
4.5
0
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 17
@CAR
7
28
4.0
0
3
47
15.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
LAR
14
146
10.4
1
1
21
21.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DET
7
37
5.3
0
5
16
3.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@TB
7
14
2.0
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ARZ
17
78
4.6
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TB
18
90
5.0
2
2
3
1.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@ATL
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Luke McCown
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Tim Hightower
3
Travaris Cadet
4
Daniel Lasco
5
Marcus Murphy
Sidelined
Saints KR/RB Marcus Murphy suffered a concussion Friday night.
Already on the roster bubble because of fumbling issues, this is a bad development for the second-year man. It is unlikely he is ready for the fourth preseason game.
Aug 27
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Tim Hightower
3RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Tim Hightower
FB
1
John Kuhn
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Tommylee Lewis
WR2
1
Michael Thomas
2
Willie Snead
Questionable
Willie Snead caught 2-of-5 targets for 21 yards in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs.
The yardage total was Snead's lowest of the season. The Saints' No. 3 receiver — Snead is good enough to be most teams' No. 2 — heads into Week 17 with 813 yards to his name. The Saints will be primed for a shootout in Atlanta.
Dec 24
WR3
1
Willie Snead
TE
1
Coby Fleener
2
John Phillips
LT
1
Tony Hills
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints coach Sean Payton said 2015 first-rounder Andrus Peat could be moved to left guard.
The Saints planned to use Peat on the right side -- either at guard or tackle -- this season, but he has struggled at both positions. "He hasn't played very well over on that right side, so we've got to keep looking and pay close attention to it," Payton said. "I know what he can do well, and we've got to find a way to be at a high enough level inside. And I think we can get that done." The offensive line has struggled mightily in the preseason, and the guard spots are a big reason why. The Saints could look to add a veteran like newly-released OG Geoff Schwartz in the next couple days.
Aug 29
2
Tim Lelito
C
1
Max Unger
2
Landon Turner
RG
1
Jahri Evans
2
Senio Kelemete
Questionable
Saints LG Senio Kelemete left Sunday's Week 7 game against the Chiefs with a stinger and is questionable to return.
Kelemete exited early in the second quarter. He drew the start in place of Andrus Peat, who was out with a groin injury. Tim Lelito is now in at left guard.
Oct 23
RT
1
Zach Strief
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Ryan McDowell discusses some major injuries and the latest fantasy football developments in Sunday's Daily Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
»
Matchups: Sunday and MNF
Dec 25
»
Week 16 Rankings
Dec 24
»
Week 16 Live Blog
Dec 24
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 24
»
Weather: Week 16 Forecasts
Dec 24
»
Injury Report: Week 16
Dec 23
»
Roundtable: Hits and Misses
Dec 23
NFL Headlines
»
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
»
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
»
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
»
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
»
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
»
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
»
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
»
Carroll confirms Tyler Lockett done for year
»
Russ Wilson flames ARZ for 350 yards & 4 TDs
»
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
»
Evans revives for 7/97/1 effort vs. Saints
»
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
NFL Links
»
FanDuel Single Entry Series Strategy: Week 16
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved