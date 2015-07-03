Mark Ingram | Running Back | #22 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (27) / 12/21/1989 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 215 College: Alabama Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (28) / NO Contract: view contract details [x] 3/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $16 million contract. The deal contains $7.6 million guaranteed -- a $3.6 million signing bonus and Ingram's first two base salaries. Ingram is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. Ingram's 2018 base salary voids if he makes the Pro Bowl in any two years of 2015-2017, or is named an All Pro in 2017. 2016: $3 million, 2017: $3 million (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2018: $4 million (Voidable Year) (+ $500,000 roster bonus), 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Mark Ingram rushed 18 times for 90 yards and two touchdowns in the Saints' Week 16 win over the Bucs. He added two catches for three yards. Ingram didn't give coach Sean Payton the opportunity to yank him for Tim Hightower at the goal line, notching scores of six and 14 yards. Ingram was running with a purpose, and is closing the year strong. He enters Week 17 averaging 5.08 yards per carry. The Falcons are a juicy Week 17 matchup.

Mark Ingram rushed 17 times for 78 yards and caught 2-of-4 targets for 14 yards Week 15 against the Cardinals. Ingram opened the game hot, going for 38 yards on six carries on the first drive of the game. He only saw two carries the rest of the first half as Drew Brees ended a couple drives with long touchdowns, but he kept the good game going with several big runs in the second half. Unfortunately, Tim Hightower was gifted two goal-line chances and Brees found Michael Thomas for a short score on the three drives the Saints took inside the 10. Ingram was visibly upset on the sidelines after Hightower’s second touchdown. Even so, it was a good bounce-back performance considering Ingram was given just seven carries in three of the previous four games. One of those performances came against the Bucs, who Ingram will see again at home on Saturday. He will be an RB2 in that matchup.

Mark Ingram (toe) and Michael Thomas (foot) are active for Week 15 against the Cardinals. It is not a surprise after both were left off the final injury report. Thomas is a solid WR2 even in a tough matchup, but Ingram is a risk/reward FLEX play with an uncertain workload. New Orleans declared CB Delvin Breaux (shoulder), LB Stephone Anthony (knee), RB Daniel Lasco (shoulder), C Jack Allen, RB Marcus Murphy, WR Jake Lampman, and LB Travis Feeney inactive for Week 15.