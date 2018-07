Marcell Dareus | Defensive Lineman | #99 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (28) / 3/13/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 331 College: Alabama Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (3) / BUF Contract: view contract details [x] 9/10/2015: Signed a seven-year, $103.2 million contract. The deal contains $60 million guaranteed, including a $42.9 million signing bonus. Dareus us eligible for a $250,000 workout bonus throughout the contact's life. 2018: $9.92 million, 2019: $8.33 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2020: $12.35 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2021: $1.24 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman reports Marcell Dareus is facing two separate lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault. The first came to light on Wednesday, and Auman reports Dareus is facing another suit in connection with an incident which allegedly happened in January of 2017. Both suits accuse Dareus of raping an unconscious woman. Dareus is reportedly due in court on August 9 for a motion to dismiss the lawsuit. Source: Tampa Bay Times

Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus has been sued for assaulting a woman in early April. The allegations are serious but Dareus isn't yet facing any criminal charges. Dareus will be subject to the league's Personal Conduct Policy and faces a possible suspension. It's a bad development for a player that's been trending down the last two seasons. Source: News 4 JAX

Jaguars DT Marcell Dareus is expected to be active for Week 9 against the Bengals. Dareus has only been in Jacksonville a week after his trade from Buffalo. He'll have a role Sunday, but likely won't play a full complement of snaps. Dareus should upgrade a run defense that's ranked near the bottom of the league. Source: Florida Times Union