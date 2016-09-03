Player Page

Janoris Jenkins | Defensive Back | #20

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/29/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 198
College: North Alabama
Drafted: 2012 / Rd. 2 (39) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Giants CB Janoris Jenkins (back) will be inactive for Thursday's game against the Eagles.
It's the right call for a team all but assured of a playoff spot facing an Eagles receiver corps without a downfield threat to speak of. Jenkins will heal up for 10 days and return for the Week 17 finale as he looks to get right for the Wild Card round. Jenkins' absence means more playing time for rookie Eli Apple. Also inactive for the Giants are WR Tavarres King, OT Will Beatty, S Nat Berhe, DE Jason Pierre-Paul, RB George Winn and DE Ishaq Williams. Dec 22 - 6:38 PM
Source: Kimberly Jones on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYG14435481.099.032600011600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2012LAR15649730.00.04150311014000460
2013LAR16546601.00.01501001400000
2014LAR14554590.00.021242002500000
2015LAR15568640.00.03000011500050
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DAL3030.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18NO7180.00.0000000200000
3Sep 25WAS4040.00.0000000000000
4Oct 3@MIN2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@GB1120.00.02260000300000
6Oct 16BAL5050.00.0000000200000
7Oct 23@LAR4040.00.0000000300000
9Nov 6PHI2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 14CIN6060.00.0000000100000
11Nov 20CHI2020.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@CLE3251.099.0000000200000
13Dec 4@PIT2020.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11DAL2020.00.0100001200000
15Dec 18DET0110.00.0000000000000
16Dec 22@PHIGame scheduled for 12/22 8:25 PM ET
17Jan 1@WASGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Josh Johnson
RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3Bobby Rainey
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
3RB1Rashad Jennings
2Paul Perkins
WR11Odell Beckham
2Dwayne Harris
3Tavarres King
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Victor Cruz
3Roger Lewis
WR31Victor Cruz
TE1Larry Donnell
2Will Tye
3Jerell Adams
LT1Ereck Flowers
2Will Beatty
LG1Justin Pugh
2Bobby Hart
C1Weston Richburg
2Brett Jones
RG1John Jerry
RT1Marshall Newhouse
K1Robbie Gould
 

 