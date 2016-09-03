Janoris Jenkins | Defensive Back | #20

Questionable

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Giants WR Roger Lewis (concussion, questionable) is "good to go" for Sunday's Week 12 game against the Browns.

He made the trip to Cleveland with his teammates. Lewis suffered a concussion in Week 11 but has been practicing on a limited basis since Thursday. He's the Giants' No. 4 wide receiver behind Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepard and Victor Cruz. Obviously he carries no fantasy significance.