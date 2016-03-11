Player Page

Julio Jones | Wide Receiver | #11

Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age / DOB:  (27) / 2/8/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 220
College: Alabama
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (6) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
Speaking Thursday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Julio Jones (toe) "will play" against the Panthers.
This has been the expectation all week. Jones could have maybe gutted out his injury against the Rams and 49ers, but the Falcons wisely decided not to risk their superstar's health against two of the worst teams in the league. Jones could be close to full go against a Panthers team he dismantled for 300 yards in October. Dec 22 - 1:17 PM
Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016ATL12721253104.417.47500.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011ATL135495973.817.8586564.39.30010000
2012ATL1679119874.915.24106301.95.00000000
2013ATL541580116.014.132171.47.00010000
2014ATL151041593106.215.37611.11.00010000
2015ATL161361871116.913.89800.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11TB46616.5100.0000000
2Sep 18@OAK510621.2100.0000000
3Sep 26@NO11616.0000.0000000
4Oct 2CAR1230025.0100.0000000
5Oct 9@DEN22914.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@SEA713919.9100.0000000
7Oct 23SD917419.3000.0000000
8Oct 30GB3299.7000.0000000
9Nov 3@TB811113.9100.0000000
10Nov 13@PHI1013513.5000.0000000
12Nov 27ARZ4358.8000.0000000
13Dec 4KC711316.1000.0000000
16Dec 24@CARGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1NOGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Ryan
2Matt Schaub
RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3Terron Ward
GLB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
3RB1Devonta Freeman
2Tevin Coleman
FB1Patrick DiMarco
WR11Julio Jones
2Justin Hardy
3Taylor Gabriel
WR21Mohamed Sanu
2Aldrick Robinson
3Eric Weems
WR31Justin Hardy
TE1Levine Toilolo
2Austin Hooper
3Joshua Perkins
LT1Jake Matthews
2Tom Compton
LG1Andy Levitre
2Wes Schweitzer
C1Alex Mack
RG1Chris Chester
2Ben Garland
RT1Ryan Schraeder
K1Matt Bryant
 

 