Julio Jones | Wide Receiver | #11 Team: Atlanta Falcons Age / DOB: (27) / 2/8/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 220 College: Alabama Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (6) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 8/29/2015: Signed a six-year, $81.432 million contract. The deal contains $47 million guaranteed, including a $12 million signing bonus. Jones' $11.5 million 2017 salary becomes fully guaranteed on March 11, 2016. 2016: $9.5 million (+ $4 million roster bonus), 2017: $11.5 million, 2018: $10.5 million, 2019: $12.5 million, 2020: $11.426 million, 2021: Free Agent

Speaking Thursday, Falcons coach Dan Quinn said Julio Jones (toe) "will play" against the Panthers. This has been the expectation all week. Jones could have maybe gutted out his injury against the Rams and 49ers, but the Falcons wisely decided not to risk their superstar's health against two of the worst teams in the league. Jones could be close to full go against a Panthers team he dismantled for 300 yards in October. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter

Julio Jones (toe) practiced again on Thursday. It's a good sign for his Week 16 availability. All signs point to Jones suiting up Saturday against the Panthers. His return will be a downgrade to Taylor Gabriel, who has caught six passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns with Jones sidelined the last two weeks. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter

Julio Jones (toe) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice. Coach Dan Quinn made it sound like Jones will play this week against the Panthers, saying Jones should be "full speed" at times. The Falcons took a cautious approach with Jones the past two weeks against basement-level teams in the Rams and 49ers. Jones can be penciled into fantasy lineups. Source: Vaughn McClure on Twitter