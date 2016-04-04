Player Page

Aldon Smith | Linebacker | #99

Team: Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:  (27) / 9/25/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 265
College: Missouri
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (7) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Latest News

Recent News

The NFL will not reinstate Raiders OLB Aldon Smith this season.
Smith met with commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his reinstatement bid earlier this month. Apparently Smith didn't do enough to persuade him. Goodall plans to revisit Smith's case on March 15. Smith would have been a big boost to the Raiders' pass rush, but obviously they've been doing fine without him. The former All-Pro has one year remaining on his contract. Dec 30 - 1:29 PM
Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
More Aldon Smith Player News

Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SF 163163714.01047.4000102410000
2012SF 1649166519.51447.4160003100000
2013SF 11295348.5485.6000000000000
2014SF 7105152.0168.0000000000000
2015OAK9217283.5246.9000000300000
