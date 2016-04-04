Aldon Smith | Linebacker | #99

Welcome,
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Twins want best and final offers for Dozier
Diamondbacks inquire on Vazquez, Swihart
Posey and 10 others confirmed for Team USA
Murphy, Goldschmidt on Team USA for WBC
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active discussions'
Red Sox not concerned about E-Rod's knee
Tigers ink Edward Mujica to minors contract
Nationals interested in catcher Matt Wieters
Rangers closing in on deal with Mike Napoli?
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Darren McFadden misses practice with illness
Robert Mathis ready to hang up his cleats
Aldon Smith won't be reinstated this season
Michael Floyd to play increased role at Miami
Stewart, Cam, Olsen all listed questionable
Forte out, Powell questionable for Week 17
Stefon Diggs, Adrian Peterson DNP on Friday
Seahawks sign DE Bennett to 3-year extension
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP on Friday
Marty B's snaps could be monitored in Week 17
Jordan Matthews back at practice, gets Q tag
Eli Rogers to be 'primary option' in Week 17
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Matthew Dellavedova (hamstring) out Friday
J.J. Redick (hamstring) probable for Friday
Chris Paul (hamstring) will not play Friday
Bradley Beal (ankle) GTD for Friday night
Dirk Nowitzki (illness) questionable for Fri
Kevin Love scores 30 with 15 boards vs. BOS
Troy Daniels scores 18 w/ six triples in win
Marc Gasol scores 25 points w/ five blocks
Sergio Rodriguez suffers ankle sprain
JaMychal Green scores 17 points in 34 minutes
Enes Kanter scores 19 points w/ 5 boards
Andrew Bogut getting the start vs. Lakers
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Patrick Sharp (concussion) will play Saturday
Islanders place Jaroslav Halak on waivers
James Neal suffers UBI Thursday night
Aleksander Barkov slated to miss 2-3 weeks
Eric Staal extends point streak to nine games
Dubnyk leads Wild to record 12th straight win
Patrick Kane notched 700th career point
Bobrovsky lifts CBJ win streak to 14 games
Matthews extends point streak to five games
Matt Puempel's hat-trick leads NYR to win
Al Montoya finally wins another game
Jordan Eberle talllies two assists in win
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
K&N East Breakthrough Driver: Spencer Davis
K&N West Top Breakthrough Driver: Landauer
K&N West (Honorable Mention): Ryan Partridge
NKNPS-West Top Driver: Todd Gilliland
Mike Basham: 10th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
K&N East (Honorable Mention): Kyle Benjamin
NKNPS-East Top Driver: Justin Haley
A.J. Fike: 9th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Jerod Evans totals four scores in comeback
Allen picked off thrice in Belk Bowl meltdown
Report: Cincy to hire Irish's Denbrock as OC
Deebo Samuel logs 14-190-1 line in defeat
Ricky Seals-Jones set to enter 2017 NFL Draft
Bentley throws for 390, trio of TD in defeat
Quinton Flowers accounts for five total TD
Jeremy Sprinkle suspended for Belk Bowl
Josh Reynolds fantastic in loss to Wildcats
Joe Williams rushes for 222 yards in victory
Group of 5 kicking around own Playoff
PFW: Brian Kelly wants out at Notre Dame
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Muniesa won't train again until next week
Valon Behrami out with hamstring injury
Will Shaqiri return at Stamford Bridge?
Aguero (finally) returns from suspension hell
Bardsley could see immediate recall
Welbeck is fit! But will he feature Sunday?
Pickford to miss at least six weeks
Lanzini back in contention following injury
Stanislas and Surman good to go again
Rafa rumoured to want Wilson at Newcastle
Saints won't appeal Redmond's devilish red
United won't try to sign Lindelof anymore
Player Page
Roster
Derek Carr
(QB)
Andre Holmes
(WR)
Taiwan Jones
(RB)
Jalen Richard
(RB)
Lee Smith
(TE)
Connor Cook
(QB)
Gabe Holmes
(TE)
Matt McGloin
(QB)
Mychal Rivera
(TE)
Clive Walford
(TE)
Amari Cooper
(WR)
Johnny Holton
(WR)
Latavius Murray
(RB)
Seth Roberts
(WR)
DeAndre Washington
(RB)
Michael Crabtree
(WR)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Jamize Olawale
(RB)
Aldon Smith | Linebacker | #99
Team:
Oakland Raiders
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 9/25/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 265
College:
Missouri
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (7) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/4/2016: Signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract. 2016-2017: $1.25 million (+ $4 million roster bonus + $500,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
The NFL will not reinstate Raiders OLB Aldon Smith this season.
Smith met with commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his reinstatement bid earlier this month. Apparently Smith didn't do enough to persuade him. Goodall plans to revisit Smith's case on March 15. Smith would have been a big boost to the Raiders' pass rush, but obviously they've been doing fine without him. The former All-Pro has one year remaining on his contract.
Dec 30 - 1:29 PM
Source:
Profootballtalk on NBC Sports
Commissioner Roger Goodell said there's no timetable for a decision on OLB Aldon Smith's reinstatement.
Goodell had a face-to-face meeting with Smith on Friday. "It was good for me to hear from him personally," said Goodell. "When we get to that decision, we’ll certainly announce it." Smith's reinstatement was supposed to be decided weeks ago but Goodell has been dragging his feet. It's unclear if a decision will be made before the end of the regular season. According to beat writer Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area, Smith has been keeping in shape and wouldn't need much practice time to be game-ready.
Dec 14 - 7:45 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Suspended Raiders OLB Aldon Smith met with commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday to discuss his reinstatement.
The NFL was expected to make a ruling on Smith's reinstatement last week but obviously that didn't happen. After finally getting a face-to-face with Goodell, Smith's status should be determined in relatively short order. Smith has been serving an indefinite suspension following repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy. The former first-team All-Pro hasn't played an NFL snap in over a year.
Dec 9 - 3:30 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports suspended Raiders OLB Aldon Smith hopes to meet with the commissioner to discuss his possible reinstatement.
Per Rapsheet, Smith is "setting up" a meeting to meet with Roger Goodell or another "high-ranking official." Smith was supposed to have already learned his status, but the league is apparently hedging. Smith would be returning from an indefinite ban for multiple arrests/violations of the league's substance-abuse policy. He'd be a major weapon for the Raiders down the stretch.
Dec 5 - 3:27 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Aldon Smith won't be reinstated this season
Dec 30 - 1:29 PM
No timetable on Aldon Smith's reinstatement
Dec 14 - 7:45 PM
Aldon Smith met with Goodell on Friday
Dec 9 - 3:30 PM
Report: Aldon hopes to meet with commissioner
Dec 5 - 3:27 PM
More Aldon Smith Player News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
SF
16
31
6
37
14.0
104
7.4
0
0
0
1
0
2
4
1
0
0
0
0
2012
SF
16
49
16
65
19.5
144
7.4
1
6
0
0
0
3
1
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SF
11
29
5
34
8.5
48
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SF
7
10
5
15
2.0
16
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
OAK
9
21
7
28
3.5
24
6.9
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
17
Jan 1
@DEN
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Matt McGloin
2
Connor Cook
RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
3
Jalen Richard
Questionable
Jalen Richard (shoulder) remained limited at Wednesday's practice.
Richard missed most of the second half last week with his shoulder injury. There hasn't been any concern over his Week 17 status. Richard, Latavius Murray, and DeAndre Washington should all see carries against the Broncos.
Dec 29
4
Taiwan Jones
Questionable
Taiwan Jones is in the league's concussion protocol.
He'll need to pass multiple tests before returning to practice. Jones surprisingly got three touches in Week 1, but is behind Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington for backup duties.
Sep 14
GLB
1
Latavius Murray
2
Jamize Olawale
3RB
1
Latavius Murray
2
DeAndre Washington
FB
1
Jamize Olawale
WR1
1
Amari Cooper
Questionable
Amari Cooper (shoulder) remained "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Cooper is fully expected to suit up against the Broncos. With the Raiders trying to lock up the No. 2 seed and break in new quarterback Matt McGloin before the playoffs, Cooper should be in for his usual complement of snaps.
Dec 29
2
Andre Holmes
3
Johnny Holton
WR2
1
Michael Crabtree
Questionable
Michael Crabtree (finger) remained "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Crabtree will be good to go for Sunday's game against the Broncos. The Raiders have plenty to play for, including getting new quarterback Matt McGloin on track for the postseason.
Dec 29
2
Seth Roberts
WR3
1
Seth Roberts
TE
1
Clive Walford
2
Mychal Rivera
LT
1
Donald Penn
LG
1
Kelechi Osemele
2
Vadal Alexander
C
1
Rodney Hudson
RG
1
Gabe Jackson
2
Jon Feliciano
3
Denver Kirkland
RT
1
Menelik Watson
Sidelined
Raiders declared RT Menelik Watson, QB Connor Cook, CB Dexter McDonald, DB Antonio Hamilton, OT Matt McCants, TE Ryan O'Malley and DL Stacy McGee inactive for Week 8 against the Bucs.
This will be Watson's fifth straight missed game. The 2013 second-rounder has been highly injury prone.
Oct 30
2
Austin Howard
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
