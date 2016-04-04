Aldon Smith | Linebacker | #99 Team: Oakland Raiders Age / DOB: (27) / 9/25/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 265 College: Missouri Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (7) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 4/4/2016: Signed a two-year, $11.5 million contract. 2016-2017: $1.25 million (+ $4 million roster bonus + $500,000 workout bonus), 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The NFL will not reinstate Raiders OLB Aldon Smith this season. Smith met with commissioner Roger Goodell to discuss his reinstatement bid earlier this month. Apparently Smith didn't do enough to persuade him. Goodall plans to revisit Smith's case on March 15. Smith would have been a big boost to the Raiders' pass rush, but obviously they've been doing fine without him. The former All-Pro has one year remaining on his contract. Source: Profootballtalk on NBC Sports

Commissioner Roger Goodell said there's no timetable for a decision on OLB Aldon Smith's reinstatement. Goodell had a face-to-face meeting with Smith on Friday. "It was good for me to hear from him personally," said Goodell. "When we get to that decision, we’ll certainly announce it." Smith's reinstatement was supposed to be decided weeks ago but Goodell has been dragging his feet. It's unclear if a decision will be made before the end of the regular season. According to beat writer Scott Bair of CSN Bay Area, Smith has been keeping in shape and wouldn't need much practice time to be game-ready. Source: CSN Bay Area

Suspended Raiders OLB Aldon Smith met with commissioner Roger Goodell on Friday to discuss his reinstatement. The NFL was expected to make a ruling on Smith's reinstatement last week but obviously that didn't happen. After finally getting a face-to-face with Goodell, Smith's status should be determined in relatively short order. Smith has been serving an indefinite suspension following repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy. The former first-team All-Pro hasn't played an NFL snap in over a year. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter