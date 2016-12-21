Mike Pouncey | Center | #51

Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Zach Britton (forearm) resumes throwing Mon.
Pedroia (knee, ankle) considered day-to-day
Sandoval (knee) to undergo MRI on Monday
Price (elbow) throws 45-pitch bullpen session
Seth Smith (hamstring) back in lineup Monday
Nola (back) only expected to miss 1-2 starts
Angels acquire David Hernandez from Braves
Cespedes says he'll be ready for Tuesday
Daniel Murphy grand slam powers Nationals
Max Scherzer fans nine in victory over Mets
Shelby Miller (forearm) set for MRI on Monday
Cruz launches three-run homer, drives in five
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Report: Saints 'closing in' on Peterson deal
Dolphins' Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches
Richard Sherman reports to voluntary workouts
Jabrill Peppers failed Combine drug test
Former No. 1 overall pick T Jake Long retires
Well, duh: Giants pick up OBJ's 2018 option
CB Trumaine Johnson 'staying put' with Rams
Saints 'leaning toward' keeping their picks?
Report: 49ers 'strongly considering' QB at 2
Schefter: Garoppolo trade is 'not happening'
11-of-16 scouts say Garrett 2017's top rookie
9-of-16 scouts say Kizer likeliest QB to bust
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Isaiah Canaan will start at PG on Wednesday
Livingston, Barnes go through shootaround
Kevin Durant (calf) goes through shootaround
Austin Rivers (hamstring) expected to play
Khris Middleton (illness) misses shootaround
Otto Porter (neck) will play in Game 4
Kyle Lowry (back) expected to play Game 5
Rudy Gobert (knee) double-doubles in return
Joe Johnson posts 28/5/5, Jazz tie series 2-2
Joe Ingles dishes 11 assists in Game 4 win
Clippers lose despite Chris Paul's 27/12/9
Jamal Crawford scores 25 points in 31 minutes
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Joe Thornton played through torn MCL/ACL
Carey Price wants to sign extension with Habs
Andrei Markov hopes to stay with Montreal
Islanders ink defenseman Dennis Seidenberg
Marcus Johansson's pair push WSH into Round 2
Johnny Gaudreau named Lady Byng finalist
Sens' Clarke MacArthur eliminates BOS in OT
David Krejci won't play in Game 6 on Sunday
Karl Alzner will miss Game 6 Sunday
Kings select John Stevens as next head coach
Matt Murray still unable to skate for Pens
Werenski out 4-6 weeks, no additional surgery
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Ty Majeski joins Cunningham for 5 ARCA races
Poole: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Dillon Bassett: Zombie Auto 125 results
Gilliland: 8th in rain-shorted Bristol race
Zane Smith: Zombie Auto 125 results
Tifft: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Wallace: Late-race incident, 33rd at Bristol
Spencer Davis: Zombie Auto 125 results
Jeb Burton again hit with bad luck in Bristol
Annett: Fitzgerald Glider Kits 300 results
Vinnie Miller: Zombie Auto 125 results
Flat tire ends Reed’s day early at Bristol
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Tway bags career-best T3 at TPC San Antonio
Koepka runner-up at VTO w/ week-tying-low 65
Chappell wins Texas Open for first TOUR title
Wiesberger wins the Shenzhen International
Huh one shy @ Texas Open following 71 in R3
Chappell one clear at VTO with third-round 71
Grace one back in San Antonio after 70 in R3
Ryan Palmer posts 6-under target at VTO
Wiesberger still the man to catch at Shenzhen
Levy posts 64; hangs up R3 target in Shenzhen
Bubba stalls; four back after 36 at Shenzhen
Reed among notable MCs @ Valero Texas Open
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
LSU QB Danny Etling undergoes back surgery
Report: Peppers tested positive at Combine
Report: Saints could be player for Day 1 QB
Rapoport: 49ers still considering QB at No. 2
Ravens want to build Cowboys-like OL
King: BAL and TEN want to trade out of 16, 18
Norris: Don't expect Dalvin Cook to PHI at 14
GM: Draft is loaded with medical red flags
Harmon: Godwin to PIT would be a perfect fit
JuJu: DAL & LAR have shown most interest
Report: UF DL Brantley charged with battery
LSU lands NCSU transfer TE Thaddeus Moss
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Morgan and Slimani to miss Arsenal clash
Mendy ruled out for the rest of the season
Manchester midfield in injury crisis
Swedish superstar has no plans to retire
Kante wins PFA Player of the Year
Alli takes home another award
Mata hopeful that he will return soon
Mourinho promises rotation for Thursday
Kanté-like Romeu back from 2 game suspension
Oxlade-Chamberlain inspires Arsenal in FA Cup
Burnley attack stutters in United loss
Burnley fail to keep their home a fortress
Mike Pouncey
Weather |
Roster
Jay Ajayi
(RB)
David Fales
(QB)
MarQueis Gray
(TE)
Chris Pantale
(TE)
Kenny Stills
(WR)
Leonte Carroo
(WR)
Anthony Fasano
(TE)
Storm Johnson
(RB)
DeVante Parker
(WR)
Ryan Tannehill
(QB)
Brandon Doughty
(QB)
Andrew Franks
(K)
Jarvis Landry
(WR)
Senorise Perry
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Kenyan Drake
(RB)
Jakeem Grant
(WR)
Matt Moore
(QB)
Rashawn Scott
(WR)
Damien Williams
(RB)
Thomas Duarte
(TE)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Mike Pouncey | Center | #51
Team:
Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/24/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 299
College:
Florida
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (15) / MIA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
4/12/2015: Signed a six-year, $52.438 million contract. The deal contains $22 million guaranteed -- a $5 million signing bonus, each of Pouncey's first two base salaries, and $2 million of his 2017 salary. 2017: $7.95 million, 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches.
Pouncey was spotted at Aaron Hernandez's funeral. Pouncey insisted in January he would be ready for the offseason program. The Miami Herald reports the target is Week 1. Pouncey's hip issues are severe, but have yet to throw his career into question. Pouncey was limited to five games last season, and hasn't appeared in all 16 since 2012.
Apr 24 - 3:19 PM
Source:
Adam Beasley on Twitter
Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip) confirmed he'll be ready for the offseason program.
Pouncey missed 11-of-16 games this season, in addition to Miami's Wild Card loss. "I feel great right now," he said. "I know I'm healthy, I'll be healthy in a minute or so. I'm ready for the offseason. I'm going to attack it just like I do any offseason. ... I ain't retiring for 10 years." One of the best centers in the game, the Dolphins' run game became highly inconsistent when it lost Pouncey for the season.
Jan 9 - 5:48 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip, injured reserve) said he will not need surgery.
Sidelined since Week 10 by yet another hip injury, Pouncey was finally placed on injured reserve last week amid concerns he could suffer a career-ending setback by heading back on the field. Even so, Pouncey expects to make a full recovery and plans to participate in the offseason program. We certainly hope that is the case, but Pouncey's history with hip injuries and the apparent serious nature of his latest issue suggests he is at high risk for a setback.
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 03:21:00 PM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins placed C Mike Pouncey (hip) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Despite both the Dolphins and Pouncey being hopeful he would return this season, the center seemed headed this way for several weeks. The Dolphins reportedly think Pouncey will be able to return for the offseason program, but his long history of hip injuries suggests is it not a given he avoids setbacks and surgery this offseason. Anthony Steen will continue to start with Pouncey on injured reserve.
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 10:02:00 AM
Source:
Miami Herald
Dolphins' Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches
Apr 24 - 3:19 PM
Mike Pouncey should be all systems go
Jan 9 - 5:48 PM
Mike Pouncey (hip) does not need surgery
Wed, Dec 21, 2016 03:21:00 PM
Dolphins send C Mike Pouncey (hip) to IR
Tue, Dec 13, 2016 10:02:00 AM
More Mike Pouncey Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Miami Dolphins Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
MIA
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
MIA
16
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
MIA
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
MIA
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIA
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIA
14
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIA
5
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ryan Tannehill
2
Matt Moore
3
Brandon Doughty
4
David Fales
RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3
Kenyan Drake
4
Storm Johnson
5
Senorise Perry
GLB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
3RB
1
Jay Ajayi
2
Damien Williams
WR1
1
Jarvis Landry
2
Leonte Carroo
3
Jakeem Grant
WR2
1
Kenny Stills
2
DeVante Parker
3
Rashawn Scott
WR3
1
DeVante Parker
TE
1
Julius Thomas
2
Anthony Fasano
3
MarQueis Gray
4
Thomas Duarte
5
Chris Pantale
LT
1
Laremy Tunsil
2
Terry Poole
LG
1
Ted Larsen
2
Jake Brendel
3
Avery Young
C
1
Mike Pouncey
Sidelined
Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches.
Pouncey was spotted at Aaron Hernandez's funeral. Pouncey insisted in January he would be ready for the offseason program. The Miami Herald reports the target is Week 1. Pouncey's hip issues are severe, but have yet to throw his career into question. Pouncey was limited to five games last season, and hasn't appeared in all 16 since 2012.
Apr 24
2
Anthony Steen
RG
1
Jermon Bushrod
2
Kraig Urbik
3
Jesse Davis
RT
1
Ja'Wuan James
2
Sam Young
K
1
Andrew Franks
