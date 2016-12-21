Player Page

Mike Pouncey | Center | #51

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/24/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 299
College: Florida
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (15) / MIA
Contract: view contract details
Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches.
Pouncey was spotted at Aaron Hernandez's funeral. Pouncey insisted in January he would be ready for the offseason program. The Miami Herald reports the target is Week 1. Pouncey's hip issues are severe, but have yet to throw his career into question. Pouncey was limited to five games last season, and hasn't appeared in all 16 since 2012. Apr 24 - 3:19 PM
Source: Adam Beasley on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA50000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011MIA163140.00.0000000000000
2012MIA161010.00.0000000000000
2013MIA141010.00.0000000000000
2014MIA120000.00.0000000000000
2015MIA142020.00.0000000000000
2016MIA50000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Matt Moore
3Brandon Doughty
4David Fales
RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3Kenyan Drake
4Storm Johnson
5Senorise Perry
GLB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
3RB1Jay Ajayi
2Damien Williams
WR11Jarvis Landry
2Leonte Carroo
3Jakeem Grant
WR21Kenny Stills
2DeVante Parker
3Rashawn Scott
WR31DeVante Parker
TE1Julius Thomas
2Anthony Fasano
3MarQueis Gray
4Thomas Duarte
5Chris Pantale
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Terry Poole
LG1Ted Larsen
2Jake Brendel
3Avery Young
C1Mike Pouncey
2Anthony Steen
RG1Jermon Bushrod
2Kraig Urbik
3Jesse Davis
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Sam Young
K1Andrew Franks
 

 