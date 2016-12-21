Mike Pouncey | Center | #51 Team: Miami Dolphins Age / DOB: (27) / 7/24/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 299 College: Florida Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (15) / MIA Contract: view contract details [x] 4/12/2015: Signed a six-year, $52.438 million contract. The deal contains $22 million guaranteed -- a $5 million signing bonus, each of Pouncey's first two base salaries, and $2 million of his 2017 salary. 2017: $7.95 million, 2018-2020: Under Contract, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip) remains on crutches. Pouncey was spotted at Aaron Hernandez's funeral. Pouncey insisted in January he would be ready for the offseason program. The Miami Herald reports the target is Week 1. Pouncey's hip issues are severe, but have yet to throw his career into question. Pouncey was limited to five games last season, and hasn't appeared in all 16 since 2012. Source: Adam Beasley on Twitter

Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip) confirmed he'll be ready for the offseason program. Pouncey missed 11-of-16 games this season, in addition to Miami's Wild Card loss. "I feel great right now," he said. "I know I’m healthy, I’ll be healthy in a minute or so. I’m ready for the offseason. I’m going to attack it just like I do any offseason. ... I ain’t retiring for 10 years." One of the best centers in the game, the Dolphins' run game became highly inconsistent when it lost Pouncey for the season. Source: Miami Herald

Dolphins C Mike Pouncey (hip, injured reserve) said he will not need surgery. Sidelined since Week 10 by yet another hip injury, Pouncey was finally placed on injured reserve last week amid concerns he could suffer a career-ending setback by heading back on the field. Even so, Pouncey expects to make a full recovery and plans to participate in the offseason program. We certainly hope that is the case, but Pouncey's history with hip injuries and the apparent serious nature of his latest issue suggests he is at high risk for a setback. Source: Miami Herald