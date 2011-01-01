Welcome,
date 2011-01-01
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Carlton Agudosi
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Jermaine Gresham
(TE)
Ifeanyi Momah
(TE)
Adrian Peterson
(RB)
Matt Barkley
(QB)
Larry Fitzgerald
(WR)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
J.J. Nelson
(WR)
Ricky Seals-Jones
(TE)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Chris Hubert
(WR)
Troy Niklas
(TE)
Drew Stanton
(QB)
John Brown
(WR)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
David Johnson
(RB)
Carson Palmer
(QB)
Chad Williams
(WR)
Larry Clark
(WR)
Brittan Golden
(WR)
T.J. Logan
(RB)
Elijhaa Penny
(RB)
Kerwynn Williams
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Patrick Peterson | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 7/11/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 203
College:
LSU
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (5) / ARZ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
7/29/2014: Signed a seven-year, $83.02 million contract. The deal contains $48 million guaranteed, including a $15.361 million signing bonus. 2017: $9.75 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2018-2019: $11 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2020: $12.05 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus + $250,000 reporting bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patrick Peterson (hamstring) was downgraded to "DNP" in Thursday's practice.
Peterson had been limited on Wednesday. A mid-week downgrade with a soft-tissue injury isn't exactly welcome news. We would consider Peterson on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, though his Friday status will tell the story. Peterson's absence would be a major upgrade for both Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis.
Dec 7 - 4:24 PM
Source:
Darren Urban on Twitter
Coach Bruce Arians said CB Patrick Peterson (quad) has looked "fine" and will play Week 7 against the Rams.
Peterson had to be pulled from Week 6 against the Bucs and was limited in practice this week. However, he's ready to roll for his date with Sammy Watkins, who has been a complete non-factor since his big game against the 49ers a few Thursdays ago. Watkins will remain that way in Peterson's shadow coverage. Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp have better matchups.
Oct 20 - 10:08 AM
Source:
ESPN.com
Patrick Peterson (quad) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The team is unsure how his quad strain will respond after making the flight across the pond to London. Peterson says he'll play, but every player says that. If he sits, it would be a boost to invisible man Sammy Watkins.
Oct 18 - 9:27 AM
Source:
Darren Urbain on Twitter
Patrick Peterson exited Sunday's Week 6 game against the Bucs with a quad injury.
He's been missing crucial snaps as the Bucs narrowed the Cardinals' lead to two scores, although it's back up to three now. Peterson has been standing on the sideline with his helmet off. One of the NFL's true difference makers, Peterson entered the week coming off limited practices due to the quad.
Oct 15 - 6:51 PM
Patrick Peterson misses Thursday's practice
Dec 7 - 4:24 PM
Patrick Peterson good to go Sunday in London
Oct 20 - 10:08 AM
Patrick Peterson (quad) limited on Wednesday
Oct 18 - 9:27 AM
Patrick Peterson aggravates quadriceps injury
Oct 15 - 6:51 PM
More Patrick Peterson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Arizona Cardinals Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
ARZ
12
18
3
21
0.0
0
.0
1
22
0
1
0
0
7
0
0
0
50
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
ARZ
16
59
5
64
1.0
4
4.0
2
1
0
0
0
0
13
0
0
0
699
4
2012
ARZ
16
52
3
55
0.0
0
.0
7
64
0
1
0
0
17
0
0
0
426
0
2013
ARZ
16
40
2
42
0.0
0
.0
3
59
0
0
0
0
13
0
18
0
198
0
2014
ARZ
16
44
7
51
1.0
0
.0
3
30
1
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2015
ARZ
16
35
0
35
0.0
0
.0
2
41
0
0
0
1
7
0
46
0
260
0
2016
ARZ
16
45
6
51
0.0
0
.0
3
27
0
0
0
0
6
0
11
0
81
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 10
@DET
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@IND
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DAL
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
SF
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
5
0
5
Oct 8
@PHI
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
TB
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
@LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 5
@SF
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
2
0
10
Nov 9
SEA
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
@HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
1
22
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 26
JAC
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
31
0
13
Dec 3
LAR
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
0
14
Dec 10
TEN
Game scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15
Dec 17
@WAS
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 24
NYG
Game scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@SEA
Game scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Stanton
Questionable
Drew Stanton (knee) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Stanton is still working his way back from a Week 10 knee sprain. Even if he gets cleared for Sunday, Blaine Gabbert will start against Jacksonville.
Nov 22
2
Blaine Gabbert
RB
1
David Johnson
I.L.
Coach Bruce Arians admitted David Johnson (wrist, I.R.) hasn't "made expected progress" and isn't expected to return this season.
"None of the guys on IR have made expected progress in rehab, so as of today, no one is expected to return this season," Arians said. That seems to go for Carson Palmer (arm) as well. The Cardinals seem to realize their season is in the gutter and circling the drain at 4-6. Owners holding onto Johnson can likely cut bait without consequence. He'll be 100 percent for the offseason.
Nov 22
2
Adrian Peterson
Questionable
Adrian Peterson (neck) wasn't seen at the open portion of Thursday's practice.
Peterson sat out Week 13 with a neck issue and will need to put in at least a limited practice on Friday in order to avoid a second straight absence. With Peterson's health in question, Kerwynn Williams needs to be owned in all formats.
Dec 7
3
Kerwynn Williams
Questionable
Kerwynn Williams (ribs) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Williams played through cracked ribs last week. He's still not fully over the injury, but shouldn't miss any time. Williams is in line for another start if Adrain Peterson (neck) doesn't get cleared.
Dec 6
4
D.J. Foster
5
Elijhaa Penny
GLB
1
David Johnson
2
Adrian Peterson
3RB
1
David Johnson
2
D.J. Foster
WR1
1
Larry Fitzgerald
2
Jaron Brown
3
Brittan Golden
4
Carlton Agudosi
WR2
1
John Brown
Questionable
John Brown (toe) returned to Cardinals practice Thursday, getting in a limited session.
Brown has missed the past two weeks. This gives him a shot to return against the Titans, but we would consider him more doubtful than questionable. Even if Brown does play, it's hard to see him cracking the top 60 in Rotoworld's Week 14 receiver ranks.
Dec 7
2
J.J. Nelson
3
Chad Williams
WR3
1
J.J. Nelson
TE
1
Jermaine Gresham
2
Troy Niklas
3
Ricky Seals-Jones
LT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Will Holden
LG
1
Alex Boone
Sidelined
Cardinals declared OG Alex Boone, RB D.J. Foster, QB Blaine Gabbert, OT D.J. Humphries, DL Robert Nkemdiche, WR Chad Williams and LB Scooby Wright III inactive for Week 5 against the Eagles.
Earl Watford will fill in at left guard with Boone nursing a strained pectoral. Humphries is out with a knee issue while Nkemdiche is still battling a calf injury. The rest are healthy scratches. John Brown (quad) and J.J. Nelson (hamstring, tooth) are both active for Week 5.
Oct 8
C
1
A.Q. Shipley
2
Evan Boehm
3
Max Tuerk
RG
1
Earl Watford
RT
1
John Wetzel
Sidelined
Cardinals fill-in LT John Wetzel has a pectoral injury.
The Cardinals are awaiting MRI results. Wetzel has been filling in for D.J. Humphries (knee). Humphries could possibly return for Week 4. If not, the Birds might be forced to shift a struggling Jared Veldheer back to the blindside.
Sep 26
K
1
Phil Dawson
Week 14 Rankings
Dec 7
Patrick Daugherty breaks down all of Week 14's top plays, including RB2 Rex Burkhead.
NFL Headlines
