Patrick Peterson | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/11/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203
College: LSU
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (5) / ARZ
Contract: view contract details
Patrick Peterson (hamstring) was downgraded to "DNP" in Thursday's practice.
Peterson had been limited on Wednesday. A mid-week downgrade with a soft-tissue injury isn't exactly welcome news. We would consider Peterson on the wrong side of questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans, though his Friday status will tell the story. Peterson's absence would be a major upgrade for both Rishard Matthews and Corey Davis. Dec 7 - 4:24 PM
Source: Darren Urban on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017ARZ12183210.00.012201007000500
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011ARZ16595641.044.0210000130006994
2012ARZ16523550.00.07640100170004260
2013ARZ16402420.00.035900001301801980
2014ARZ16447511.00.03301000700000
2015ARZ16350350.00.02410001704602600
2016ARZ16456510.00.0327000060110810
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10@DET0110.00.0000000100000
2Sep 17@IND3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25DAL2020.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1SF3140.00.0000000100050
5Oct 8@PHI1010.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15TB1010.00.0000000100000
7Oct 22@LAR1010.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5@SF0000.00.0000100100020
10Nov 9SEA1010.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19@HOU2020.00.01220000300000
12Nov 26JAC3140.00.00000000000310
13Dec 3LAR1010.00.00000000000120
14Dec 10TENGame scheduled for 12/10 4:05 PM ET
15Dec 17@WASGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 24NYGGame scheduled for 12/24 4:25 PM ET
17Dec 31@SEAGame scheduled for 12/31 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Stanton
2Blaine Gabbert
RB1David Johnson
2Adrian Peterson
3Kerwynn Williams
4D.J. Foster
5Elijhaa Penny
GLB1David Johnson
2Adrian Peterson
3RB1David Johnson
2D.J. Foster
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Jaron Brown
3Brittan Golden
4Carlton Agudosi
WR21John Brown
2J.J. Nelson
3Chad Williams
WR31J.J. Nelson
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Troy Niklas
3Ricky Seals-Jones
LT1Jared Veldheer
2Will Holden
LG1Alex Boone
C1A.Q. Shipley
2Evan Boehm
3Max Tuerk
RG1Earl Watford
RT1John Wetzel
K1Phil Dawson
 

 