Jacquizz Rodgers | Running Back | #32

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 2/6/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 205
College: Oregon State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (145) / ATL
Contract: view contract details
ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine expects Jacquizz Rodgers to get a "heavy workload" Week 17 against the Panthers.
It makes sense with Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims (pectoral) on injured reserve, but it is still nice to get confirmation. Peyton Barber should steal some carries, but Rodgers is basically a lock for 15 touches. His worst finish this season when he gets at least 15 touches is RB18. Dec 30 - 9:48 PM
Source: ESPN
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TB911248553.94.322129410.47.80000000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011ATL165720512.83.6012118811.89.00110000
2012ATL169436222.63.9015340225.17.6010592000
2013ATL159733322.23.4025234122.76.6021575000
2014ATL165821713.63.7012917310.86.001010000
2015CHI514418.22.9001102.010.000015000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2Sep 18@ARZ22914.5000.0000000
3Sep 25LAR5153.00188.0000000
4Oct 2DEN6254.20144.0000000
5Oct 10@CAR301013.405285.6000000
7Oct 23@SF261545.90199.0000000
8Oct 30OAK19693.61199.0000000
13Dec 4@SD7294.1012121.0000000
14Dec 11NO20.0000.0000000
16Dec 24@NO15634.212157.5000000
17Jan 1CARGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jameis Winston
2Mike Glennon
3Ryan Griffin
RB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3Peyton Barber
GLB1Doug Martin
2Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB1Jacquizz Rodgers
2Doug Martin
FB1Alan Cross
WR11Mike Evans
2Russell Shepard
3Freddie Martino
WR21Adam Humphries
2Josh Huff
WR31Russell Shepard
TE1Cameron Brate
2Luke Stocker
3Brandon Myers
LT1Donovan Smith
2Leonard Wester
LG1Kevin Pamphile
C1Joe Hawley
2Evan Smith
RG1Ali Marpet
2Caleb Benenoch
RT1Demar Dotson
2Gosder Cherilus
K1Roberto Aguayo
 

 