Player Results
Article Results
Jacquizz Rodgers | Running Back | #32
Team:
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 2/6/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'6' / 205
College:
Oregon State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (145) / ATL
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2016: $760,000 (+ $80,000 signing bonus), 2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine expects Jacquizz Rodgers to get a "heavy workload" Week 17 against the Panthers.
It makes sense with Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims (pectoral) on injured reserve, but it is still nice to get confirmation. Peyton Barber should steal some carries, but Rodgers is basically a lock for 15 touches. His worst finish this season when he gets at least 15 touches is RB18.
Dec 30 - 9:48 PM
Source:
ESPN
Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that he "stands by" his decision to feature Jacquizz Rodgers in Week 16 against the Saints.
Koetter also remained noncommittal on the Week 17 status of Doug Martin, who was benched for performance and declared a healthy inactive at New Orleans. Rodgers managed 78 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches, but Koetter seems to believe he is more effective than Martin as the lead back with Charles Sims continuing to operate as a change-of-pace/passing-down specialist.
Dec 26 - 4:23 PM
Source:
Rick Stroud on Twitter
Jacquizz Rodgers rushed 15 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Rodgers added two catches for 15 additional yards. Stunningly named the Bucs' early-down back before the game over healthy scratch Doug Martin, Rodgers out-touched Charles Sims 17-7. It's unclear if Martin will be placed back on the shelf for Week 17, but we'd bet against it. Even were Martin to sit, Rodgers would be more RB3 than RB2 against the Panthers.
Dec 24 - 11:55 PM
Jacquizz Rodgers is inactive for Week 15 against Dallas.
Rodgers had just two carries behind Doug Martin last week. He's a healthy scratch with Charles Sims healthy. The rest of the Bucs inactives are OT Demar Dotson, WR Donteea Dye, OL Caleb Benenoch, DT John Hughes, and QB Ryan Griffin.
Dec 18 - 7:04 PM
Jacquizz expected to get 'heavy workload'
Dec 30 - 9:48 PM
Bucs sound committed to Jacquizz Rodgers
Dec 26 - 4:23 PM
Surprise starter 'Quizz rushes 15 times
Dec 24 - 11:55 PM
Jacquizz Rodgers healthy scratch vs Dallas
Dec 18 - 7:04 PM
More Jacquizz Rodgers Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(5245)
2
E. Elliott
DAL
(4980)
3
D. Martin
TB
(4734)
4
L. Bell
PIT
(4420)
5
T. Rawls
SEA
(4401)
6
D. Williams
PIT
(4085)
7
D. Carr
OAK
(4028)
8
T. Riddick
DET
(4009)
9
D. Bryant
DAL
(3985)
10
A. Green
CIN
(3985)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
TB
9
112
485
53.9
4.3
2
2
12
94
10.4
7.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
ATL
16
57
205
12.8
3.6
0
1
21
188
11.8
9.0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
2012
ATL
16
94
362
22.6
3.9
0
1
53
402
25.1
7.6
0
1
0
592
0
0
0
2013
ATL
15
97
333
22.2
3.4
0
2
52
341
22.7
6.6
0
2
1
575
0
0
0
2014
ATL
16
58
217
13.6
3.7
0
1
29
173
10.8
6.0
0
1
0
10
0
0
0
2015
CHI
5
14
41
8.2
2.9
0
0
1
10
2.0
10.0
0
0
0
15
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2
Sep 18
@ARZ
2
29
14.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
LAR
5
15
3.0
0
1
8
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
DEN
6
25
4.2
0
1
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 10
@CAR
30
101
3.4
0
5
28
5.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@SF
26
154
5.9
0
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
OAK
19
69
3.6
1
1
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
@SD
7
29
4.1
0
1
21
21.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
NO
2
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NO
15
63
4.2
1
2
15
7.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
CAR
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jameis Winston
2
Mike Glennon
3
Ryan Griffin
RB
1
Doug Martin
Suspended
Updating an earlier report, Doug Martin tested positive for Adderall.
That's what triggered his failed drug test and a four-game suspension. It was surprising that Martin said he was seeking treatment after testing positive for a PED, as those aren't usually associated with dependency issues. By NFL rules, Adderall is considered a PED when taken during the season but is classified under the league's substance abuse policy in the offseason. Either way, Martin's season is over. Martin signed a five-year deal with Tampa Bay last offseason after earning All-Pro honors in 2015.
Dec 28
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3
Peyton Barber
GLB
1
Doug Martin
2
Jacquizz Rodgers
3RB
1
Jacquizz Rodgers
2
Doug Martin
FB
1
Alan Cross
WR1
1
Mike Evans
Questionable
Mike Evans caught 7-of-8 targets for 97 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints.
Battling through a left foot issue, Evans rebounded on what had been a three-game slump. His score was a 34-yarder where he probably got away with some light offensive pass interference, but it was still a beastly physical effort. Evans enters next week's finale against the Panthers the owner of a 91/1,256/11 receiving line.
Dec 24
2
Russell Shepard
3
Freddie Martino
WR2
1
Adam Humphries
2
Josh Huff
WR3
1
Russell Shepard
TE
1
Cameron Brate
Sidelined
Bucs placed TE Cameron Brate on injured reserve with a back injury, ending his season.
All it really means is that Brate wasn't going to be ready for Week 17. Brate took a colossal shot to the back in Saturday's loss to the Saints. It ended a surprisingly strong campaign for the third-year UDFA, one that made former second-rounder Austin Seferian-Jenkins expendable. The Harvard Man caught 57 passes for 660 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games. His 11.6 yards per catch are in the upper half for tight ends. An exclusive rights free agent, Brate could very well return as the Bucs' starter in 2017. He enters the offseason as a top-15 tight end.
Dec 27
2
Luke Stocker
3
Brandon Myers
Sidelined
The Tampa Bay Times' Greg Auman believes TE Brandon Myers is competing for the Bucs' final tight-end spot.
Myers has one year left on his contract at a $1.75 million salary. He's behind Austin Seferian-Jenkins, youngster Cameron Brate, and Luke Stocker on the depth chart. Myers posted a 12-127-0 line on 321 snaps last season.
May 1
LT
1
Donovan Smith
2
Leonard Wester
LG
1
Kevin Pamphile
C
1
Joe Hawley
Questionable
Buccaneers C Joe Hawley left Thursday's Week 9 game against the Falcons with a left knee injury and is questionable to return.
He went down in the second quarter. Evan Smith will assume center duties with Hawley sidelined.
Nov 3
2
Evan Smith
Sidelined
Bucs G/C Evan Smith (knee) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks.
Early reports gave Smith a three-week timetable from his MCL sprain. He'll miss at least the next two games. Bucs C Joe Hawley (questionable, knee) is expected to return this week.
Nov 18
RG
1
Ali Marpet
2
Caleb Benenoch
RT
1
Demar Dotson
2
Gosder Cherilus
K
1
Roberto Aguayo
Silva's Week 17 Matchups
Dec 30
Evan Silva analyzes the Matchups for every fantasy-relevant player in every Week 17 game.
