Jacquizz Rodgers | Running Back | #32 Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Age / DOB: (26) / 2/6/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'6' / 205 College: Oregon State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (145) / ATL Contract: view contract details [x] 2016: $760,000 (+ $80,000 signing bonus), 2017: Free Agent

ESPN Bucs reporter Jenna Laine expects Jacquizz Rodgers to get a "heavy workload" Week 17 against the Panthers. It makes sense with Doug Martin suspended and Charles Sims (pectoral) on injured reserve, but it is still nice to get confirmation. Peyton Barber should steal some carries, but Rodgers is basically a lock for 15 touches. His worst finish this season when he gets at least 15 touches is RB18. Source: ESPN

Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said Monday that he "stands by" his decision to feature Jacquizz Rodgers in Week 16 against the Saints. Koetter also remained noncommittal on the Week 17 status of Doug Martin, who was benched for performance and declared a healthy inactive at New Orleans. Rodgers managed 78 yards and a touchdown on 17 touches, but Koetter seems to believe he is more effective than Martin as the lead back with Charles Sims continuing to operate as a change-of-pace/passing-down specialist. Source: Rick Stroud on Twitter

Jacquizz Rodgers rushed 15 times for 63 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs' Week 16 loss to the Saints. Rodgers added two catches for 15 additional yards. Stunningly named the Bucs' early-down back before the game over healthy scratch Doug Martin, Rodgers out-touched Charles Sims 17-7. It's unclear if Martin will be placed back on the shelf for Week 17, but we'd bet against it. Even were Martin to sit, Rodgers would be more RB3 than RB2 against the Panthers.