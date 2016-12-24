Dion Lewis | Running Back | #33 Team: New England Patriots Age / DOB: (26) / 9/27/1990 Ht / Wt: 5'8' / 195 College: Pittsburgh Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (149) / PHI Contract: view contract details [x] 10/8/2015: Signed a three-year, $3.1 million contract. The deal included a $600,000 signing bonus. Another $1.8 million is available through incentives. 2016: $800,000, 2017: $1.2 million, 2018: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ben Volin of the Boston Globe "would count on" Dion Lewis leading the Patriots' backfield Saturday against the Texans. The tweet was in response to another by MassLive's Kevin Duffy, who noted Lewis has just one fewer touch than LeGarrette Blount in the last three games. With the Patriots entering as big favorites, Saturday's game sets up for Blount to see a ton of touches in the second half, but it would not be surprising in the least if Lewis plays a key role in establishing a big lead early. Lewis is a great DFS value this week, especially at full-PPR sites. Source: Ben Volin on Twitter

Dion Lewis rushed 11 times for 48 yards and caught 2-of-2 targets for four yards in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins. His touch count (13) dwarfed James White's (6), but White drew four targets to Lewis' two and has consistently been more involved in the Patriots' passing game than Lewis has. Lewis is essentially a change-of-pace runner behind LeGarrette Blount's lead back. Lewis will still be worth punt consideration in NFL playoff DFS when the Patriots get started in the Divisional Round.

Dion Lewis totaled 52 yards on 16 carries while adding one catch for five yards Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets. Lewis got the game’s first carry but ended up seeing fewer touches than LeGarrette Blount. He also lost goal-line work to Blount, who contributed a pair of second-half touchdowns. Lewis has averaged 17 carries over his last two outings and is moving toward a 50/50 split with Blount. He’ll have some flex appeal in next week’s regular season finale at Miami. Of course, that’s assuming the Patriots’ starters play the normal amount, which is no sure thing.