Dion Lewis | Running Back | #33

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (26) / 9/27/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 195
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (149) / PHI
Contract: view contract details
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe "would count on" Dion Lewis leading the Patriots' backfield Saturday against the Texans.
The tweet was in response to another by MassLive's Kevin Duffy, who noted Lewis has just one fewer touch than LeGarrette Blount in the last three games. With the Patriots entering as big favorites, Saturday's game sets up for Blount to see a ton of touches in the second half, but it would not be surprising in the least if Lewis plays a key role in establishing a big lead early. Lewis is a great DFS value this week, especially at full-PPR sites. Jan 14 - 1:02 PM
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE76428340.44.400179413.45.500035000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011PHI15231026.84.4011-3-.2-3.0001669000
2012PHI913697.75.3012242.712.000033000
2015NE74923433.44.8023638855.410.80210000
2016NE76428340.44.400179413.45.500035000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
11Nov 20@SF5234.603268.7000000
12Nov 27@NYJ6244.004348.5000000
13Dec 4LAR5275.404112.8000000
14Dec 12BAL3144.70155.0000000
15Dec 18@DEN18955.30294.50023000
16Dec 24NYJ16523.30155.0000000
17Jan 1@MIA11484.40242.00012000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Jimmy Garoppolo
RB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3Dion Lewis
4Brandon Bolden
GLB1LeGarrette Blount
2James White
3RB1James White
2Dion Lewis
WR11Julian Edelman
2Danny Amendola
3Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Michael Floyd
3Malcolm Mitchell
WR31Malcolm Mitchell
TE1Martellus Bennett
2Matt Lengel
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Tre' Jackson
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 