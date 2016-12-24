Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Brewers closing in on deal with Neftali Feliz
Tyson Ross deal with Rangers is $6 million
D'Backs sign Iannetta to one-year, $1.5M deal
Dellin Betances and Yankees $2 million apart
Padres sign Solarte to two-year extension
Blackmon and Rockies agree at $7.3 million
Diamondbacks to sign catcher Chris Iannetta
Cubs, Jake Arrieta settle at $15.6375 million
Rangers to sign Tyson Ross to one-year deal
Pineda reaches $7.4M deal with Yankees
Jacob deGrom, Mets settle at $4.05 million
Pads, Myers nearing six-year, $80+M extension
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Jacoby Brissett
(QB)
D.J. Foster
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
James Develin
(RB)
Jimmy Garoppolo
(QB)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Greg Scruggs
(TE)
LeGarrette Blount
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Brandon Gibson
(WR)
Matt Lengel
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
Michael Floyd
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Dion Lewis | Running Back | #33
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 9/27/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'8' / 195
College:
Pittsburgh
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (149) / PHI
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
10/8/2015: Signed a three-year, $3.1 million contract. The deal included a $600,000 signing bonus. Another $1.8 million is available through incentives. 2016: $800,000, 2017: $1.2 million, 2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Ben Volin of the Boston Globe "would count on" Dion Lewis leading the Patriots' backfield Saturday against the Texans.
The tweet was in response to another by MassLive's Kevin Duffy, who noted Lewis has just one fewer touch than LeGarrette Blount in the last three games. With the Patriots entering as big favorites, Saturday's game sets up for Blount to see a ton of touches in the second half, but it would not be surprising in the least if Lewis plays a key role in establishing a big lead early. Lewis is a great DFS value this week, especially at full-PPR sites.
Jan 14 - 1:02 PM
Source:
Ben Volin on Twitter
Dion Lewis rushed 11 times for 48 yards and caught 2-of-2 targets for four yards in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.
His touch count (13) dwarfed James White's (6), but White drew four targets to Lewis' two and has consistently been more involved in the Patriots' passing game than Lewis has. Lewis is essentially a change-of-pace runner behind LeGarrette Blount's lead back. Lewis will still be worth punt consideration in NFL playoff DFS when the Patriots get started in the Divisional Round.
Jan 1 - 5:48 PM
Dion Lewis totaled 52 yards on 16 carries while adding one catch for five yards Saturday in the Patriots' Week 16 win over the Jets.
Lewis got the game’s first carry but ended up seeing fewer touches than LeGarrette Blount. He also lost goal-line work to Blount, who contributed a pair of second-half touchdowns. Lewis has averaged 17 carries over his last two outings and is moving toward a 50/50 split with Blount. He’ll have some flex appeal in next week’s regular season finale at Miami. Of course, that’s assuming the Patriots’ starters play the normal amount, which is no sure thing.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:46:00 PM
Dion Lewis rushed 18 times for 95 yards in the Patriots' Week 15 win over the Broncos, adding two receptions for nine additional yards.
It was hard to see this coming. Facing the best defensive line in the league, Patriots coach Bill Belichick opted for Lewis and James White's shiftiness over LeGarrette Blount's power. Blount still rushed 17 times, but Lewis out-gained him 104-31. In a brutal moment for Lewis' fantasy owners, he scored a touchdown in the second quarter, but was ruled down short of the goal line. Instead of challenging, Belichick had Blount run it in on the next play. Lewis' heavy usage was an indication the Patriots believe Lewis is all the way back from his knee injury, but not something that should carry over to Week 16. He remains a risk-reward RB3.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:49:00 PM
'Count on' Dion Lewis leading the backfield?
Jan 14 - 1:02 PM
Dion Lewis handles 13 touches against Fins
Jan 1 - 5:48 PM
Dion Lewis earns 17 touches in Week 16
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 04:46:00 PM
Dion Lewis totals 104 yards against Denver
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 07:49:00 PM
More Dion Lewis Player News
Recent News
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NE
7
64
283
40.4
4.4
0
0
17
94
13.4
5.5
0
0
0
35
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
PHI
15
23
102
6.8
4.4
0
1
1
-3
-.2
-3.0
0
0
1
669
0
0
0
2012
PHI
9
13
69
7.7
5.3
0
1
2
24
2.7
12.0
0
0
0
33
0
0
0
2015
NE
7
49
234
33.4
4.8
0
2
36
388
55.4
10.8
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
7
64
283
40.4
4.4
0
0
17
94
13.4
5.5
0
0
0
35
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
11
Nov 20
@SF
5
23
4.6
0
3
26
8.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NYJ
6
24
4.0
0
4
34
8.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
LAR
5
27
5.4
0
4
11
2.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 12
BAL
3
14
4.7
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@DEN
18
95
5.3
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
23
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
NYJ
16
52
3.3
0
1
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@MIA
11
48
4.4
0
2
4
2.0
0
0
12
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
Questionable
Tom Brady completed 25-of-33 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns in the Patriots' Week 17 win over the Dolphins.
He rushed once for six yards and was replaced by Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of the game. The Patriots pasted the Fins through the air, with the highlight being a 77-yard catch-and-run score to Julian Edelman. Brady's other TDs went to Michael Floyd and Martellus Bennett in the red zone. Brady's regular season ends with an exceptional 28:2 TD-to-INT ratio. The Patriots will rest during a first-round playoff bye and return for the Divisional Round.
Jan 1
2
Jimmy Garoppolo
RB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3
Dion Lewis
4
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
LeGarrette Blount
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Dion Lewis
WR1
1
Julian Edelman
2
Danny Amendola
Questionable
Danny Amendola (ankle) is practicing fully this week.
Amendola has been out since Week 13 with a high-ankle sprain. The Patriots' plan had always been to get him back for the Divisional Round. Amendola will fight with Malcolm Mitchell and Chris Hogan for targets behind Julian Edelman.
Jan 11
3
Matthew Slater
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Michael Floyd
3
Malcolm Mitchell
Questionable
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Malcolm Mitchell (knee) will not play in Saturday's Divisional Round game against the Texans.
Despite being listed as questionable, Mitchell has been trending toward inactive the last couple days. With Danny Amendola back healthy and Michael Floyd emerging, the Patriots do not need to push Mitchell to get back on the field. Projecting targets for anyone not named Julian Edelman is difficult, but someone in the Patriots' pass-catching corps is likely to have a big day against Houston.
Jan 14
WR3
1
Malcolm Mitchell
TE
1
Martellus Bennett
2
Matt Lengel
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Tre' Jackson
PUP
Patriots placed OG Tre' Jackson (knee) on reserve/PUP.
It'll cost Jackson at least the first six weeks of the season. We assume Jackson's issue stems from an offseason knee scope. Last year's No. 111 overall pick started nine games as a rookie. The Patriots are moving forward with rookie Joe Thuney and Jonathan Cooper as their starting guards.
Aug 29
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Podcast: Divisional Matchups
Jan 14
Josh Norris and Evan Silva discuss every aspect of the four playoff games in the Divisional round.
