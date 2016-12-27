Player Page

Weather | Roster

Stevan Ridley | Running Back | #4

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 1/27/1989
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 220
College: LSU
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (73) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Broncos released RB Stevan Ridley.
All out of gas at age 28, Ridley has been bouncing around the league since the Patriots gave up on him. He was unable to get past sixth-round rookie De'Angelo Henderson in Broncos camp. Sep 1 - 1:30 PM
More Stevan Ridley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011NE148744131.55.101313.94.3000152000
2012NE16290126378.94.44126513.28.50020000
2013NE1417877355.24.31710624.46.20040000
2014NE69434056.73.6224203.35.00000000
2015NYJ9369010.02.5004-2-.2-.50000000
2016FA1377.02.30000.0.00000000
Stevan Ridley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Stevan Ridley's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Stevan Ridley's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Stevan Ridley's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
9Nov 3@TB372.3000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Robert Griffin III
2Colin Kaepernick
3Ryan Lindley
4Phillip Sims
5Josh Freeman
6Bryan Bennett
7Thad Lewis
8G.J. Kinne
9Charlie Whitehurst
10Johnny Manziel
11Aaron Murray
12Dylan Thompson
13Seth Lobato
14Ryan Williams
15Brad Sorensen
16Tim Tebow
17Jerrod Johnson
18McLeod Bethel-Thompson
19Matt Blanchard
20Dan LeFevour
21Austin Trainor
22Pat Devlin
23Cody Fajardo
24Shane Carden
25Griffin Neal
26Marquise Williams
27Max Wittek
28Joe Licata
29Zach Mettenberger
30R.J. Archer
31Sean Renfree
32David Olson
33Jerry Lovelocke
34Chandler Harnish
35Chase Rettig
36Trevor Knight
37Dalyn Williams
38Eli Jenkins
39Jake Waters
40Wes Lunt
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Rashad Jennings
4Joique Bell
5Dominique Williams
6Toby Gerhart
7Khiry Robinson
8Karlos Williams
9LaMichael James
10Alonzo Harris
11Brandon Burks
12Darrin Reaves
13Brandon Ross
14Cedric O'Neal
15Anthony Dixon
16Zac Stacy
17Josh Harris
18Ronnie Hillman
19Bobby Rainey
20Stevan Ridley
21Brandon Wilds
22Glenn Winston
23Keshawn Hill
24LaVance Taylor
25Michael Dyer
26Jahwan Edwards
27Ross Scheuerman
28Kenneth Harper
29Jawon Chisholm
30Zac Brooks
31B.J. Daniels
32DuJuan Harris
33Matt Asiata
34Isaiah Pead
35Dan Herron
36Brandon Brown-Dukes
37Jerome Smith
38Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Erik Lorig
3Will Johnson
4Emil Igwenagu
5Jorvorskie Lane
6Brandon Cottom
7Lorenzo Taliaferro
8James Casey
9Paul Lasike
10Joe Don Duncan
11Ryan Mueller
12Andrew Bonnet
13Soma Vainuku
14Will Ratelle
15Patrick Skov
16Blake Renaud
17John Conner
18Kiero Small
19J.C. Copeland
20Joey Iosefa
21Devon Johnson
22Quayvon Hicks
23Alstevis Squirewell
24Zach Boren
25Nikita Whitlock
26Trey Millard
27Chris Swain
28Sam Bergen
29Brad Smelley
30Jordan Campbell
31Juwan Thompson
32Malcolm Johnson
33Sione Houma
34Zach Laskey
35John Robinson-Woodgett
36Algernon Brown
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Greg Jennings
3Marques Colston
4Keith Mumphery
5Jerome Simpson
6Marcus Easley
7Douglas McNeil
8Stevie Johnson
9Eddie Royal
10Josh Morgan
11Tyler Davis
12Hakeem Nicks
13Jacoby Ford
14Miles Austin
15Kain Colter
16DeAndre Reaves
17Greg Salas
18Mario Alford
19Dwayne Bowe
20James Jones
21Preston Parker
22Greg Little
23Kris Durham
24Kyle Prater
25Joshua Stangby
26Jaxon Shipley
27Zach D'Orazio
28Kenzel Doe
29Jared Dangerfield
30Tevaun Smith
31Damaris Johnson
32Damian Williams
33Nate Washington
34Ricky Collins
35Dezmin Lewis
36Robert Herron
37Marquess Wilson
38Josh Lenz
39Eric Rogers
40Shaq Evans
41Kevin Norwood
42Solomon Patton
43Ben Edwards
44Nick Harwell
45Armon Binns
46Reggie Dunn
47Carlton Mitchell
48Tevin Reese
49Issac Blakeney
50Michael Rector
51Kenny Cook
52Duke Williams
53Ryan Spadola
54Corey Washington
55David Porter
56L'Damian Washington
57DaVaris Daniels
58Tyler McDonald
59Ezell Ruffin
60Jeff Beathard
61Javontee Herndon
62Travis Labhart
63Josh Stewart
64Devin Street
65Josh Harper
66Rasheed Bailey
67Donatella Luckett
68Marlon Moore
69Jarrett Boykin
70Lance Lewis
71Joseph Anderson
72Dennis Parks
73Quinshad Davis
74Rashaun Simonise
75Reece Horn
76Shaq Hill
77Tyler Murphy
78Marquez Clark
79Chandler Worthy
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Riley Cooper
4Ace Sanders
5Denarius Moore
6Chris Givens
7Marcus Thigpen
8Austin Pettis
9Ryan Broyles
10Kevin Smith
11Dorial Green-Beckham
12R.J. Harris
13Ryan Whalen
14Joe Morgan
15Jacoby Jones
16A.J. Jenkins
17Emory Blake
18Onterio McCalebb
19Nathan Palmer
20Shakim Phillips
21Andre Debose
22DeVier Posey
23Tandon Doss
24Mike Brown
25Devon Wylie
26Devante Davis
27Jimmie Hunt
28Mike Williams
29Marcus Leak
30Keshawn Martin
31Rashad Ross
32Jay Lee
33Reggie Bell
34Paul Turner
35Jake Kumerow
36Amir Carlisle
37Michael Preston
38Phil Bates
39Milton Williams III
40Kadron Boone
41Ryan Lankford
42Isiah Ferguson
43Darius Powe
44Daniel Rodriguez
45A.J. Cruz
46James Butler
47Marcus Harris
48Clyde Gates
49Juron Criner
50Stephen Hill
51Andre Davis
52Demetrius Wilson
53Josh Reese
54DiAndre Campbell
55Trevor Harman
56Tom Nelson
57Leonard Hankerson
58Durron Neal
59Michael Bennett
60David Glidden
61Kieran Duncan
62Jarvis Turner
63T.J. Thorpe
64Paul Browning
65Austin Willis
66Saalim Hakim
67Griff Whalen
68Kashif Moore
69Josh Boyce
70Trindon Holliday
71Chris King
72Reggie Diggs
73Levi Norwood
74Ed Williams
75Danny Anthrop
76Marken Michel
77Christion Jones
WR31Riley Cooper
2Marques Colston
3Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Zach Sudfeld
6Brandon Bostick
7Dante Rosario
8Tony Moeaki
9Ladarius Green
10Beau Gardner
11Mickey Shuler
12Michael Cooper
13Kyle Miller
14Matt Spaeth
15Andrew Quarless
16Blake Annen
17Bruce Miller
18Nic Jacobs
19Dominique Jones
20Chase Ford
21Richard Gordon
22Nick Kasa
23Chase Dixon
24Marcus Lucas
25John Phillips
26Mo Alie-Cox
27Larry Donnell
28Rashaun Allen
29Justice Cunningham
30Steve Maneri
31David Paulson
32Cameron Clear
33Beau Sandland
34D.J. Williams
35Rob Blanchflower
36Jacob Maxwell
37Asante Cleveland
38Matt Lengel
39Casey Pierce
40Mike McFarland
41Chase Coffman
42John Peters
43Tevin Westbrook
44Gannon Sinclair
45Adrien Robinson
46Jake Murphy
47Ryan Taylor
48Konrad Reuland
49Brett Brackett
50Michael Egnew
51Jay Rome
52Kivon Cartwright
53Braxton Deaver
54Clayton Echard
55Taylor McNamara
56Jason Croom
57Brandon Barden
58Gerell Robinson
59Kevin Greene
60Jake Stoneburner
61Keith Towbridge
62Rob Housler
63Arthur Lynch
64Dan Light
65Jack Tabb
66Jordan Thompson
LT1Jason Fox
2Micah Hatchie
3Takoby Cofield
4Michael Oher
5Kyle Roberts
6Tyson Chandler
7Jordan Rigsbee
8Terry Poole
9Cyrus Kouandjio
10Robert Myers
11Michael Bowie
12Carter Bykowski
13Kevin Graf
14Rob Crisp
15Justin Senior
16King Dunlap
17Eugene Monroe
18Charles Brown
19Cameron Bradfield
20Andrew McDonald
21Collin Buchanan
22Cody Booth
23Justin Renfrow
24David Foucault
25Lars Hanson
26Garry Williams
27Vince Kowalski
28Wil Freeman
29John Weidenaar
30David Hedelin
31Taylor Fallin
32Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Ben Heenan
3Antoine Everett
4Sebastian Tretola
5Orlando Franklin
6David Arkin
7Edawn Coughman
8Ryan Seymour
9Sam Brenner
10Mackenzy Bernadeau
11Kitt O'Brien
12Darren Keyton
13Jake Bernstein
14Collin Rahrig
15Vi Teofilo
16Jeff Adams
17Tanner Hawkinson
18Adrian Bellard
19Josh Allen
20Matthew Masifilo
21Lene Maiava
22Jamison Lalk
23Al Bond
24Alex Cooper
25Garrick Mayweather
26Greg Pyke
27Richard Levy
28Pearce Slater
C1Nick Mangold
2Jeremy Zuttah
3Jack Allen
4Marcus Henry
5Jacob Flores
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Khaled Holmes
11Mitchell Bell
12Manuel Ramirez
13Julian Vandervelde
14Braxston Cave
15Robert Kugler
16Quinton Schooley
17Mark Spelman
18Barrett Jones
19Dalton Freeman
20Patrick Lewis
21Demetrius Rhaney
22Karim Barton
23Gabe Ikard
24Ben Clarke
25Brian De La Puente
26Reese Dismukes
27Dillon Farrell
28Ben Gottschalk
29Erik Austell
RG1Louis Vasquez
2Todd Herremans
3Garrett Gilkey
4Cyril Lemon
5Geoff Schwartz
6Tre' Jackson
7Leon Brown
8Hugh Thornton
9Jared Smith
10Kraig Urbik
11Paul Fanaika
12Mike Matthews
13Darrion Weems
14Robert Myers
15Chase Farris
16Shahbaz Ahmed
17Trip Thurman
18Ruben Carter
19Tyler Johnstone
20Ryker Mathews
21Boston Stiverson
22Terran Vaughn
23Donovan Williams
24Jessamen Dunker
25Antoine McClain
26Tony Hills
27Alvin Bailey
28Adam Replogle
29Chris Muller
30Chris Barker
31Mike McQueen
RT1J'Marcus Webb
2Jah Reid
3Tayo Fabuluje
4Erik Pears
5Sebastian Vollmer
6Mitchell Van Dyk
7Adrian Bellard
8Nick Ritcher
9Patrick Miller
10Darryl Baldwin
11Isiah Cage
12Lamar Holmes
13Michael Williams
14Luke Marquardt
15Martin Wallace
16Colin Kelly
17Pierce Burton
18Kona Schwenke
19Zeth Ramsay
20Justin Murray
21Kevin Bowen
22Ryan Mack
23Torian White
K1Josh Brown
2Dan Carpenter
3Patrick Murray
4Corey Acosta
5Marshall Morgan
6Andrew Furney
7Justin Manton
8John Lunsford
9Carey Spear
10Billy Cundiff
11Jaden Oberkrom
12Shayne Graham
13Shaun Suisham
14Brandon Bogotay
15Jordan Gay
16Zach Hocker
17Kyle Brindza
18Taylor Bertolet
19Brad Craddock
20Devon Bell
21Andy Phillips
22Brett Maher
23Ty Long
24Tom Obarski
25Jonathan Brown
 

 