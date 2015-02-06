Cam Newton | Quarterback | #1

The Panthers are mostly just managing his reps coming off the Monday night game. Newton looked to be in real pain throughout Week 15, but gutted it out and threw for 300 yards against Washington. He'll be a borderline QB1 this week against a Falcons squad that has given up the third-most passing yards in football.

Cam Newton completed 21-of-37 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 26-15, Week 15 win over the Redskins on Monday night.

After failing to complete more than 48.3 percent of his passes in any of his four previous games and averaging 195 yards passing in that frame, it was a big rebound game on the road for Newton against a Redskins defense that has been hemorrhaging yards and fantasy points to quarterbacks. On his first touchdown, Newton threw a laser to Ted Ginn from 30 yards out over the top of a lost Donte Whitner in coverage. Newton's second score was a gift after the Panthers recovered a Kirk Cousins fumble at the one-yard line. On the next play, Newton hit Mike Tolbert for the touchdown. Newton didn't rush for any yards, but was throwing dimes most of the night, and could have easily had another 65-yard touchdown had Ted Ginn not dropped a deep ball in the second half. Newton gets another plus spot in Week 16 at home against the Falcons.