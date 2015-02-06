Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Derek Anderson
(QB)
LaRon Byrd
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Jonathan Stewart
(RB)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Jerricho Cotchery
(WR)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Mike Tolbert
(RB)
Kelvin Benjamin
(WR)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Devon Johnson
(RB)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Joe Webb
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Scott Simonson
(TE)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Corey Brown
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Cam Newton | Quarterback | #1
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 5/11/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 245
College:
Auburn
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / CAR
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/2/2015: Signed a six-year, $118.47 million contract. The deal contains $60 million guaranteed, including a $22.5 million signing bonus and a first-year roster bonus of $7.5 million. 2016: $13 million (+ $10 million option bonus), 2017: $13.166 million (+ $500,000 workout bonus), 2018: $14.5 million (+ $500,000 workout bonus), 2019: $16.2 million (+ $500,000 workout bonus), 2020: $18.6 million (+ $500,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The Panthers are mostly just managing his reps coming off the Monday night game. Newton looked to be in real pain throughout Week 15, but gutted it out and threw for 300 yards against Washington. He'll be a borderline QB1 this week against a Falcons squad that has given up the third-most passing yards in football.
Dec 21 - 4:58 PM
Source:
David Newton on Twitter
Cam Newton completed 21-of-37 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the Panthers' 26-15, Week 15 win over the Redskins on Monday night.
After failing to complete more than 48.3 percent of his passes in any of his four previous games and averaging 195 yards passing in that frame, it was a big rebound game on the road for Newton against a Redskins defense that has been hemorrhaging yards and fantasy points to quarterbacks. On his first touchdown, Newton threw a laser to Ted Ginn from 30 yards out over the top of a lost Donte Whitner in coverage. Newton's second score was a gift after the Panthers recovered a Kirk Cousins fumble at the one-yard line. On the next play, Newton hit Mike Tolbert for the touchdown. Newton didn't rush for any yards, but was throwing dimes most of the night, and could have easily had another 65-yard touchdown had Ted Ginn not dropped a deep ball in the second half. Newton gets another plus spot in Week 16 at home against the Falcons.
Dec 19 - 11:59 PM
Cam Newton (shoulder) is active for Monday night's Week 15 game against the Redskins.
Kelvin Benjamin (back) is also active. Neither player was expected to sit this one out. Newton is in a good bounce-back spot. Inactive for the Panthers are DE Charles Johnson, RT Daryl Williams, MLB Luke Kuechly, LB Jeremy Cash, DT Paul Soliai, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, and TE Chris Manhertz.
Dec 19 - 7:20 PM
Cam Newton (shoulder) is questionable for Week 15 against the Redskins.
There is no real doubt about Cam's status after he got in a full session Saturday, although his recent struggles with accuracy could be partially explained by the shoulder issues. Struggling and less than 100 percent, Newton is not a great option in standard-sized leagues.
Dec 17 - 12:48 PM
Source:
Joe Person on Twitter
Newton (shoulder) begins the week limited
Dec 21 - 4:58 PM
Newton rebounds with 300 yards, 2 TDs on MNF
Dec 19 - 11:59 PM
Cam Newton, Kelvin Benjamin active for MNF
Dec 19 - 7:20 PM
Cam practices in full, questionable for MNF
Dec 17 - 12:48 PM
More Cam Newton Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Carolina Panthers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
CAR
13
234
435
53.8
3074
236.5
7.1
3
17
9
79
317
24.4
4.0
5
0
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2011
CAR
16
310
517
60.0
4051
253.2
7.8
3
21
17
126
706
44.1
5.6
14
0
2
2012
CAR
16
280
485
57.7
3869
241.8
8.0
3
19
12
127
741
46.3
5.8
8
1
3
2013
CAR
16
292
473
61.7
3379
211.2
7.1
1
24
13
111
585
36.6
5.3
6
0
1
2014
CAR
14
262
448
58.5
3127
223.4
7.0
1
18
12
103
539
38.5
5.2
5
1
5
2015
CAR
16
296
496
59.7
3837
239.8
7.7
3
35
10
132
636
39.8
4.8
10
1
4
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 8
@DEN
18
33
54.5
194
5.9
1
1
11
54
4.9
1
0
2
Sep 18
SF
24
40
60.0
353
8.8
4
1
6
37
6.2
0
1
3
Sep 25
MIN
21
35
60.0
262
7.5
0
3
7
26
3.7
1
0
4
Oct 2
@ATL
14
25
56.0
165
6.6
1
0
5
30
6.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NO
27
47
57.4
322
6.9
2
1
2
1
.5
1
0
8
Oct 30
ARZ
14
27
51.9
212
7.9
0
0
7
43
6.1
0
0
9
Nov 6
@LAR
20
32
62.5
225
7.0
1
0
7
16
2.3
0
0
10
Nov 13
KC
23
38
60.5
261
6.9
1
1
12
54
4.5
1
0
11
Nov 17
NO
14
33
42.4
192
5.8
1
0
5
7
1.4
0
0
12
Nov 27
@OAK
14
29
48.3
246
8.5
2
1
3
6
2.0
1
1
13
Dec 4
@SEA
14
32
43.8
182
5.7
1
0
3
12
4.0
0
0
14
Dec 11
SD
10
27
37.0
160
5.9
1
1
8
31
3.9
0
0
15
Dec 19
@WAS
21
37
56.8
300
8.1
2
0
3
0
.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ATL
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
@TB
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
Questionable
Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The Panthers are mostly just managing his reps coming off the Monday night game. Newton looked to be in real pain throughout Week 15, but gutted it out and threw for 300 yards against Washington. He'll be a borderline QB1 this week against a Falcons squad that has given up the third-most passing yards in football.
Dec 21
2
Derek Anderson
3
Joe Webb
RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Cameron Artis-Payne
3
Fozzy Whittaker
GLB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Mike Tolbert
Questionable
Mike Tolbert rushed two times for 13 yards and caught 3-of-3 targets for 28 yards and one touchdown in the Panthers' Week 15 win over the Redskins.
His one-yard touchdown grab at the start of the third quarter after a Kirk Cousins lost fumble was Tolbert's first end-zone visit of the season. Tolbert entered the night with just 118 total yards on offense.
Dec 20
3RB
1
Jonathan Stewart
2
Fozzy Whittaker
FB
1
Mike Tolbert
WR1
1
Kelvin Benjamin
Questionable
Kelvin Benjamin caught 2-of-4 targets for 20 yards in the Panthers' Week 15 win over the Redskins.
On a night Cam Newton threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns, it's a definite concern that Benjamin wasn't even a factor. Greg Olsen (6-85) led the team with nine targets, and Ted Ginn was the home run hitter with a 4-64-1 line on eight looks. Newton spread the ball around the rest of the evening. Benjamin was expected to see shadow coverage from Josh Norman in this one, but Norman mostly just played his side. Over the last three weeks, Benjamin has totaled five catches for 48 yards. He'll try and rebound next week in a bounce-back spot at home against the Falcons.
Dec 20
2
Corey Brown
3
Brenton Bersin
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Devin Funchess
WR3
1
Devin Funchess
TE
1
Greg Olsen
Questionable
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said he isn't concerned about Greg Olsen's (elbow) status for Week 16.
Neither are we. Olsen sat out practice on Wednesday but we're guessing it was more of a maintenance day coming off the Monday night game. There might be some concern if Olsen is a DNP again Thursday, but all signs point to him suiting up Saturday at home against Atlanta. Olsen has averaged 86 yards over his last two outings and should be a top-five option at tight end this week.
Dec 21
2
Ed Dickson
3
Scott Simonson
LT
1
Mike Remmers
2
Daryl Williams
Questionable
Panthers RT Daryl Williams (ankle) returned to a limited practice on Wednesday.
It's the first time he's practiced since hurting his ankle in Week 12. When Williams is ready to return, he'll resume his role at right tackle with Trai Turner moving over to right guard. Chris Scott, who has been filling in at right guard, would likely be the odd man out.
Dec 21
LG
1
Andrew Norwell
C
1
Ryan Wendell
RG
1
Trai Turner
RT
1
Chris Scott
K
1
Graham Gano
