Cam Newton | Quarterback | #1

Team: Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/11/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 245
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (1) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Cam Newton (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The Panthers are mostly just managing his reps coming off the Monday night game. Newton looked to be in real pain throughout Week 15, but gutted it out and threw for 300 yards against Washington. He'll be a borderline QB1 this week against a Falcons squad that has given up the third-most passing yards in football. Dec 21 - 4:58 PM
Source: David Newton on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016CAR1323443553.83074236.57.131797931724.44.0502
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2011CAR1631051760.04051253.27.83211712670644.15.61402
2012CAR1628048557.73869241.88.03191212774146.35.8813
2013CAR1629247361.73379211.27.11241311158536.65.3601
2014CAR1426244858.53127223.47.01181210353938.55.2515
2015CAR1629649659.73837239.87.73351013263639.84.81014
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 8@DEN183354.51945.91111544.910
2Sep 18SF244060.03538.8416376.201
3Sep 25MIN213560.02627.5037263.710
4Oct 2@ATL142556.01656.6105306.000
6Oct 16@NO274757.43226.92121.510
8Oct 30ARZ142751.92127.9007436.100
9Nov 6@LAR203262.52257.0107162.300
10Nov 13KC233860.52616.91112544.510
11Nov 17NO143342.41925.810571.400
12Nov 27@OAK142948.32468.521362.011
13Dec 4@SEA143243.81825.7103124.000
14Dec 11SD102737.01605.9118313.900
15Dec 19@WAS213756.83008.12030.000
16Dec 24ATLGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@TBGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Cam Newton
2Derek Anderson
3Joe Webb
RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Cameron Artis-Payne
3Fozzy Whittaker
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Mike Tolbert
3RB1Jonathan Stewart
2Fozzy Whittaker
FB1Mike Tolbert
WR11Kelvin Benjamin
2Corey Brown
3Brenton Bersin
WR21Ted Ginn
2Devin Funchess
WR31Devin Funchess
TE1Greg Olsen
2Ed Dickson
3Scott Simonson
LT1Mike Remmers
2Daryl Williams
LG1Andrew Norwell
C1Ryan Wendell
RG1Trai Turner
RT1Chris Scott
K1Graham Gano
 

 