Nick Fairley | Defensive Lineman | #90 Team: New Orleans Saints Age / DOB: (29) / 1/23/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 308 College: Auburn Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / DET 2017: Free Agent

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Saints and free agent DT Nick Fairley are "closing in on a big-money contract." "Big money" could mean many things, but there was speculation Fairley was looking for $10 million a year coming off yet another quality season. It seems unlikely he hits that mark, but a deal in the $7-8 million range could work for both sides. Fairley has played the last two season on one-year deals. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

The New Orleans Times-Picayune expects free agent DT Nick Fairley to seek $10 million per season. The New Orleans Advocate guessed a similar number a week ago. Reporter Larry Holder "can almost guarantee" the Saints will not be willing to pay that much. Holder expects New Orleans to get interested if Fairley's average annual value is in the $6 million range. Coming off an excellent year — and his 29th birthday — Fairley has every reason to seek top dollar. Source: New Orleans Times-Picayune

ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett expects impending free agent Nick Fairley to land a multi-year deal in the range of $6-9 million annually. That's a fairly (no pun intended) wide range but as Triplett points out, Fairley's value is "tough to gauge." Fairley earned a $3 million base salary last season, though incentives increased that total to $4.5 million. Either way, it looks like Fairley is in for a nice raise after setting career-highs with 6.5 sacks and 43 tackles in 2016. The Saints have two promising young defensive tackles in Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata, which could make Fairley expendable. Source: ESPN.com