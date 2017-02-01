Player Page

Weather | Roster

Nick Fairley | Defensive Lineman | #90

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/23/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 308
College: Auburn
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (13) / DET
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Saints and free agent DT Nick Fairley are "closing in on a big-money contract."
"Big money" could mean many things, but there was speculation Fairley was looking for $10 million a year coming off yet another quality season. It seems unlikely he hits that mark, but a deal in the $7-8 million range could work for both sides. Fairley has played the last two season on one-year deals. Mar 9 - 12:54 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Nick Fairley Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NO 162914436.5426.5000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011DET1096151.011.0000000000000
2012DET13277345.5386.9000102100000
2013DET152412366.0366.0000212110000
2014DET886141.022.0000001000000
2015LAR151811290.524.0000100100000
2016NO 162914436.5426.5000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11OAK2130.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@NYG3030.00.0000000000000
3Sep 26ATL4371.5117.3000000000000
4Oct 2@LAC2131.564.0000000000000
6Oct 16CAR0330.5510.0000000000000
7Oct 23@KC0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30SEA0220.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@SF0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13DEN3141.055.0000000000000
11Nov 17@CAR1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27LAR3030.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DET0110.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@TB6061.077.0000000000000
15Dec 18@ARZ2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TB1120.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@ATL2131.088.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Luke McCown
3Garrett Grayson
RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3Marcus Murphy
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
3RB1Mark Ingram
2Daniel Lasco
FB1John Kuhn
WR11Michael Thomas
2Ted Ginn
3Brandon Coleman
4Corey Fuller
5Jordan Williams
WR21Brandin Cooks
2Willie Snead
3Tommylee Lewis
4Jake Lampman
5Rashad Lawrence
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Coby Fleener
2Josh Hill
3Michael Hoomanawanui
4Jake Stoneburner
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
LG1Andrus Peat
2Landon Turner
C1Max Unger
2Jack Allen
RG1Senio Kelemete
RT1Zach Strief
2John Fullington
K1Wil Lutz
 

 