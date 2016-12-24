Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
Front Office Friction
May 4
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee sprain
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
Jags get No. 4 pick Fournette signed, sealed
Jamaal Charles '50-50' to make 53-man roster?
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
Eagles likely to cut Mathews after Blount add
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Giovani Bernard
(RB)
Cody Core
(WR)
Karel Hamilton
(WR)
Darrin Laufasa
(RB)
John Ross
(WR)
Tyler Boyd
(WR)
Andy Dalton
(QB)
Clark Harris
(TE)
Monty Madaris
(WR)
Alonzo Russell
(WR)
Chris Brown
(WR)
Jeff Driskel
(QB)
Ryan Hewitt
(RB)
Josh Malone
(WR)
Mason Schreck
(TE)
Jonathan Brown
(K)
Tyler Eifert
(TE)
Jeremy Hill
(RB)
A.J. McCarron
(QB)
C.J. Uzomah
(TE)
Randy Bullock
(K)
Jake Elliott
(K)
Tyler Kroft
(TE)
Joe Mixon
(RB)
Jarveon Williams
(RB)
Tra Carson
(RB)
Alex Erickson
(WR)
Jake Kumerow
(WR)
Cedric Peerman
(RB)
Stanley Williams
(RB)
Cethan Carter
(TE)
A.J. Green
(WR)
Brandon LaFell
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Andy Dalton | Quarterback | #14
Team:
Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 10/29/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 216
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (35) / CIN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
8/4/2014: Signed a seven-year, $97.09 million contract. The deal contains $17 million guaranteed -- a $12 million signing bonus and an initial roster bonus of $5 million. Another $19 million is available through escalators. Dalton is eligible for annual $200,000 workout bonuses in years two through seven. 2017: $13.1 million, 2018: $13.7 million, 2019: $16 million, 2020: $17.5 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Andy Dalton thinks the offense will make "a big jump" this season after adding John Ross and Joe Mixon.
"We’re faster obviously. With John Ross’ speed that will be a big factor," Dalton said. "I would think that with (Mixon’s) versatility – the ability to run and catch – I think that’s going to be big." The cupboard ran dry in Cincinnati last season following the departures of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu as well as the injuries to A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert, but the organization did a good job reloading in the draft. Dalton could end up being a value in fantasy drafts this summer.
May 18 - 11:03 AM
Source:
bengals.com
Andy Dalton completed 18-of-28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens.
The Bengals wound up taking their foot off the gas after building a convincing lead, but Dalton was a surgeon when this game was in doubt, finding Brandon LaFell and Cody Core for big plays. Missing A.J. Green and more so Tyler Eifert for much of the year, Dalton turned in a pedestrian 2016 campaign with an 18:8 TD-to-INT ratio. He was rarely useful in fantasy. That should change with Green and Eifert back healthy for 2017, where Dalton will offer value-pick potential. The Bengals will also look for Tyler Boyd to take a sophomore leap.
Jan 1 - 4:40 PM
Andy Dalton completed 28-of-41 passes for 268 yards a touchdown and an interception in Week 16 against the Texans.
Dalton didn’t have any supporting cast with A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert sidelined. His only touchdown was an 86-yard run after catch from Brandon LaFell. Dalton's interception came on a dropped pass from Tyler Boyd. He put the Bengals in position to win, but they missed a field goal to end the game. Dalton will close out the season against the Ravens.
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:13:00 PM
Andy Dalton completed 16-of-27 passes for 157 yards and one interception in the Bengals' Week 15 loss to the Steelers.
He added a rushing touchdown on a fourth-down sneak in the first half. The final numbers do not show it, but Dalton was on fire early in this game. He made several great throws to Brandon LaFell in the second quarter including a sideline toss on the move after escaping pressure. The offense stalled after the break, however, as the Steelers defense stepped up with some big plays. Dalton almost threw a pick straight to Ryan Shazier in the first half, and he was picked by Lawrence Timmons on a similar throw at the end of the third. He had LaFell open on third down to extend a drive late in the game, but he threw the ball too far upfield under pressure and the pass was broken up. The Bengals did not get the ball again. The Bengals are now officially eliminated from the playoffs. Dalton will be no better than a back-end QB2 against the Texans on Christmas Eve.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:23:00 PM
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
May 18 - 11:03 AM
Dalton throws for 226 yards, TD in victory
Jan 1 - 4:40 PM
Dalton throws for 268 yards, TD vs Texans
Sat, Dec 24, 2016 11:13:00 PM
Andy Dalton shut down in second half of loss
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 04:23:00 PM
More Andy Dalton Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
C. Kaepernick
FA
(2167)
2
S. Perine
WAS
(1983)
3
R. Griffin III
FA
(1938)
4
L. Blount
PHI
(1903)
5
R. Jennings
FA
(1664)
6
C. Williams
ARZ
(1567)
7
K. White
CHI
(1535)
8
J. Charles
DEN
(1494)
9
E. Lacy
SEA
(1469)
10
E. Hood
OAK
(1455)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Cincinnati Bengals Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2011
CIN
16
300
516
58.1
3398
212.4
6.6
2
20
13
37
152
9.5
4.1
1
0
2
2012
CIN
16
329
529
62.2
3669
229.3
6.9
3
27
16
47
120
7.5
2.6
4
0
4
2013
CIN
16
363
586
61.9
4296
268.5
7.3
5
33
20
61
183
11.4
3.0
2
0
3
2014
CIN
16
309
482
64.1
3398
212.4
7.0
3
19
17
60
169
10.6
2.8
4
0
2
2015
CIN
13
255
386
66.1
3250
250.0
8.4
4
25
7
57
142
10.9
2.5
3
0
2
2016
CIN
16
364
563
64.7
4206
262.9
7.5
4
18
8
46
184
11.5
4.0
4
0
3
Andy Dalton's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Andy Dalton's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Andy Dalton's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Andy Dalton's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 11
@NYJ
23
30
76.7
366
12.2
1
1
3
7
2.3
0
0
2
Sep 18
@PIT
31
54
57.4
366
6.8
1
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
3
Sep 25
DEN
21
31
67.7
206
6.6
0
1
6
40
6.7
0
0
4
Sep 29
MIA
22
31
71.0
296
9.5
1
0
6
-12
-2.0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@DAL
29
41
70.7
269
6.6
2
0
6
34
5.7
0
0
6
Oct 16
@NE
21
31
67.7
254
8.2
1
0
2
17
8.5
1
0
7
Oct 23
CLE
19
28
67.9
308
11.0
2
0
0
0
.0
0
0
8
Oct 30
WAS
27
42
64.3
284
6.8
1
1
4
21
5.3
1
1
10
Nov 14
@NYG
16
29
55.2
204
7.0
1
1
1
15
15.0
0
0
11
Nov 20
BUF
24
43
55.8
207
4.8
1
2
4
10
2.5
1
0
12
Nov 27
@BAL
26
48
54.2
283
5.9
1
0
3
14
4.7
0
2
13
Dec 4
PHI
23
31
74.2
332
10.7
2
0
2
9
4.5
0
0
14
Dec 11
@CLE
20
28
71.4
180
6.4
2
0
2
17
8.5
0
0
15
Dec 18
PIT
16
27
59.3
157
5.8
0
1
1
1
1.0
1
0
16
Dec 24
@HOU
28
41
68.3
268
6.5
1
1
0
0
.0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BAL
18
28
64.3
226
8.1
1
0
4
4
1.0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Andy Dalton
2
A.J. McCarron
3
Jeff Driskel
RB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Giovani Bernard
Sidelined
Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com believes Giovani Bernard (ACL) will avoid the PUP list to start next season.
Bernard tore his ACL last November and seems to be on schedule with his recovery. At worst, Hobson thinks Bernard could miss one or two games to start the season. The Bengals still have Jeremy Hill, but they'll need more depth with Bernard on the mend and backups Rex Burkhead and Cedric Peerman headed for free agency. Running back could be a position the Bengals address in the draft.
Feb 19
3
Jeremy Hill
4
Cedric Peerman
5
Brandon Wilson
GLB
1
Joe Mixon
2
Jeremy Hill
3RB
1
Giovani Bernard
2
Joe Mixon
FB
1
Ryan Hewitt
WR1
1
A.J. Green
2
Brandon LaFell
3
Cody Core
4
Josh Malone
5
Alonzo Russell
WR2
1
John Ross
Sidelined
Bengals signed No. 9 overall pick John Ross to a four-year contract.
There's a club option for year five. Ross will battle for the starting Z receiver job in Cincinnati, where Brandon LaFell held down the fort last season. It's worth noting that the Bengals have historically brought along rookies slowly. Ross will also have to compete with A.J. Green, Tyler Eifert, Tyler Boyd, and all-purpose backs Joe Mixon and Gio Bernard for targets.
May 7
2
Tyler Boyd
3
Alex Erickson
4
Jake Kumerow
5
Chris Brown
WR3
1
Tyler Boyd
TE
1
Tyler Eifert
Sidelined
Tyler Eifert (back surgery) said he is not sure if he will be ready for training camp.
"I'll have to see how I'm feeling and go from there," Eifert said. "I've still lost a lot of strength with the nerve issues and all of that stuff. ... Once I get my strength back I'll be fine." It is a departure from his comments just one week ago when Eifert said he will "be ready to go by the time it’s go time." Considering how long it took Eifert to recover from an ankle injury last offseason, his health cannot be taken for granted.
Apr 17
2
C.J. Uzomah
3
Tyler Kroft
4
Mason Schreck
5
Cethan Carter
LT
1
Cedric Ogbuehi
LG
1
Clint Boling
2
Alex Redmond
3
J.J. Dielman
C
1
Russell Bodine
2
T.J. Johnson
RG
1
Andre Smith
Sidelined
The Bengals will use recently re-signed OT Andre Smith at guard.
The Bengals want to let Cedric Ogbuehi and Jake Fisher sink or swim at tackle. Smith hasn't played a single snap at guard in his eight-year career, but the Bengals have only 2016 fifth-rounder Christian Westerman at right guard. Smith received a $1.55 million signing bonus, so the Bengals are clearly serious about the experiment. Smith also provides valuable insurance at tackle.
Mar 28
2
Christian Westerman
3
Trey Hopkins
RT
1
Jake Fisher
2
Eric Winston
3
Andre Smith
K
1
Jake Elliott
2
Randy Bullock
3
Jonathan Brown
Headlines
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
The Rotoworld crew and a few special guests game out a Dynasty league mock following the draft and free agency.
More NFL Columns
»
2017 PPR Start-Up Draft
May 17
»
Ben’s Last Stand
May 17
»
Silva's May Top 150
May 14
»
Long Live Jay Cutler
May 11
»
Post-Draft Losers
May 9
»
Post-Draft Winners
May 5
»
Silva: Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 5
»
Front Office Friction
May 4
NFL Headlines
»
Colts first-rounder Malik Hooker signs deal
»
Zay Jones 'week-to-week' with knee sprain
»
Andy Dalton praises Joe Mixon's 'versatility'
»
Dalton thinks offense will make 'a big jump'
»
Evans: DeSean Jackson will be 'very helpful'
»
Joseph: Decision-making 'major factor' at QB
»
Jags get No. 4 pick Fournette signed, sealed
»
Jamaal Charles '50-50' to make 53-man roster?
»
Joe Williams has 'legit chance' to usurp Hyde
»
Battery case dismissed vs. Browns DT Brantley
»
Devonta Freeman wants to make elite RB money
»
Eagles likely to cut Mathews after Blount add
Site Links
