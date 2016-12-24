Player Page

Andy Dalton | Quarterback | #14

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  (29) / 10/29/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 216
College: TCU
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (35) / CIN
Contract: view contract details
Andy Dalton thinks the offense will make "a big jump" this season after adding John Ross and Joe Mixon.
"We’re faster obviously. With John Ross’ speed that will be a big factor," Dalton said. "I would think that with (Mixon’s) versatility – the ability to run and catch – I think that’s going to be big." The cupboard ran dry in Cincinnati last season following the departures of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu as well as the injuries to A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert, but the organization did a good job reloading in the draft. Dalton could end up being a value in fantasy drafts this summer. May 18 - 11:03 AM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2011CIN1630051658.13398212.46.622013371529.54.1102
2012CIN1632952962.23669229.36.932716471207.52.6404
2013CIN1636358661.94296268.57.3533206118311.43.0203
2014CIN1630948264.13398212.47.0319176016910.62.8402
2015CIN1325538666.13250250.08.442575714210.92.5302
2016CIN1636456364.74206262.97.541884618411.54.0403
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@NYJ233076.736612.211372.300
2Sep 18@PIT315457.43666.810273.500
3Sep 25DEN213167.72066.6016406.700
4Sep 29MIA223171.02969.5106-12-2.000
5Oct 9@DAL294170.72696.6206345.700
6Oct 16@NE213167.72548.2102178.510
7Oct 23CLE192867.930811.02000.000
8Oct 30WAS274264.32846.8114215.311
10Nov 14@NYG162955.22047.01111515.000
11Nov 20BUF244355.82074.8124102.510
12Nov 27@BAL264854.22835.9103144.702
13Dec 4PHI233174.233210.720294.500
14Dec 11@CLE202871.41806.4202178.500
15Dec 18PIT162759.31575.801111.010
16Dec 24@HOU284168.32686.51100.000
17Jan 1BAL182864.32268.110441.000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2A.J. McCarron
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Jeremy Hill
4Cedric Peerman
5Brandon Wilson
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Jeremy Hill
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Brandon LaFell
3Cody Core
4Josh Malone
5Alonzo Russell
WR21John Ross
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Jake Kumerow
5Chris Brown
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2C.J. Uzomah
3Tyler Kroft
4Mason Schreck
5Cethan Carter
LT1Cedric Ogbuehi
LG1Clint Boling
2Alex Redmond
3J.J. Dielman
C1Russell Bodine
2T.J. Johnson
RG1Andre Smith
2Christian Westerman
3Trey Hopkins
RT1Jake Fisher
2Eric Winston
3Andre Smith
K1Jake Elliott
2Randy Bullock
3Jonathan Brown
 

 