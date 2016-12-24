Andy Dalton | Quarterback | #14 Team: Cincinnati Bengals Age / DOB: (29) / 10/29/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 216 College: TCU Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (35) / CIN Contract: view contract details [x] 8/4/2014: Signed a seven-year, $97.09 million contract. The deal contains $17 million guaranteed -- a $12 million signing bonus and an initial roster bonus of $5 million. Another $19 million is available through escalators. Dalton is eligible for annual $200,000 workout bonuses in years two through seven. 2017: $13.1 million, 2018: $13.7 million, 2019: $16 million, 2020: $17.5 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Andy Dalton thinks the offense will make "a big jump" this season after adding John Ross and Joe Mixon. "We’re faster obviously. With John Ross’ speed that will be a big factor," Dalton said. "I would think that with (Mixon’s) versatility – the ability to run and catch – I think that’s going to be big." The cupboard ran dry in Cincinnati last season following the departures of Marvin Jones and Mohamed Sanu as well as the injuries to A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert, but the organization did a good job reloading in the draft. Dalton could end up being a value in fantasy drafts this summer. Source: bengals.com

Andy Dalton completed 18-of-28 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens. The Bengals wound up taking their foot off the gas after building a convincing lead, but Dalton was a surgeon when this game was in doubt, finding Brandon LaFell and Cody Core for big plays. Missing A.J. Green and more so Tyler Eifert for much of the year, Dalton turned in a pedestrian 2016 campaign with an 18:8 TD-to-INT ratio. He was rarely useful in fantasy. That should change with Green and Eifert back healthy for 2017, where Dalton will offer value-pick potential. The Bengals will also look for Tyler Boyd to take a sophomore leap.

Andy Dalton completed 28-of-41 passes for 268 yards a touchdown and an interception in Week 16 against the Texans. Dalton didn’t have any supporting cast with A.J. Green and Tyler Eifert sidelined. His only touchdown was an 86-yard run after catch from Brandon LaFell. Dalton's interception came on a dropped pass from Tyler Boyd. He put the Bengals in position to win, but they missed a field goal to end the game. Dalton will close out the season against the Ravens.