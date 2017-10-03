Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Bralon Addison
(RB)
Daniel Brown
(TE)
Jordan Howard
(RB)
Justin Perillo
(TE)
Dion Sims
(TE)
Dres Anderson
(WR)
Ka'Deem Carey
(RB)
Jeremy Langford
(RB)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deonte Thompson
(WR)
Connor Barth
(K)
David Cobb
(RB)
Paul Lasike
(RB)
Rueben Randle
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Josh Bellamy
(WR)
David Fales
(QB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Eddie Royal
(WR)
Kevin White
(WR)
Ben Braunecker
(TE)
Mike Glennon
(QB)
Zach Miller
(TE)
Connor Shaw
(QB)
Marquess Wilson
(WR)
Daniel Braverman
(WR)
Prince Amukamara | Defensive Back | #21
Team:
Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 6/6/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 202
College:
Nebraska
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYG
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2017: Signed a one-year contract.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bears signed CB Prince Amukamara, formerly of the Jaguars.
A 2011 first-round pick of the Giants, Amukamara spent 2016 in Jacksonville on a one-year deal. The door was closed on his return when the Jags gave A.J. Bouye $26 million guaranteed. Injury prone for much of his six-year career, he will be playing on another one-year deal in Chicago. Although Amukamara has missed a ton of games, his play has remained steady, if far from elite. He's a needed experienced addition for a Bears secondary that was undermanned and injury prone in 2016.
Mar 10 - 11:38 AM
Source:
Dan Graziano on Twitter
Jaguars GM David Caldwell said impending free agent CB Prince Amukamara will hit the open market.
Amukamara settled for a one-year, $5 million deal last March, but he will be looking for a long-term deal this time around after a solid season in Jacksonville. The Florida Times Union believes he will command $8-9 million a year.
Mar 2 - 11:23 AM
Source:
Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter
The Florida Times Union believes impending free agent CB Prince Amukamara will command $8-9 million annually.
Amukamara settled for a one-year, $5 million deal last offseason but rebuilt his value after playing well and mostly staying healthy in 2016. The Jaguars recently brought in Amukamara's former Giants coach Tom Coughlin as executive vice president. Former Giants DC Perry Fewell was also hired as DBs coach. Perhaps those moves will convince Amukamara to stay in Jacksonville.
Feb 11 - 1:19 PM
Source:
Florida Times Union
ESPN's Mike DiRocco reports the Jaguars want to re-sign impending free agent CB Prince Amukamara.
Signed to a one-year, $5 million deal last offseason, Amukamara played well over 871 defensive snaps and established himself as the starter opposite Jalen Ramsey over the second half of the season. He will cost more to retain on a long-term deal this time around, but the Jags have ample cap space to keep him.
Feb 6 - 7:50 PM
Source:
ESPN
Amukamara headed to Chicago after year in Jax
Mar 10 - 11:38 AM
Prince Amukamara will hit the open market
Mar 2 - 11:23 AM
Amukamara could command $8-9M a year
Feb 11 - 1:19 PM
Jaguars want to re-sign CB Prince Amukamara
Feb 6 - 7:50 PM
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
14
46
3
49
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NYG
7
12
2
14
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NYG
13
45
8
53
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYG
16
76
9
85
0.0
0
.0
1
-4
0
0
0
2
14
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYG
8
37
8
45
0.0
0
.0
3
66
0
0
0
0
11
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NYG
11
55
8
63
0.0
0
.0
1
6
0
1
0
1
10
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
14
46
3
49
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
IND
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
7
0
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@BUF
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
DEN
5
0
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
MIN
4
0
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@HOU
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
TEN
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@IND
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Mike Glennon
2
Connor Shaw
3
David Fales
RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3
Ka'Deem Carey
4
Bralon Addison
5
David Cobb
GLB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
3RB
1
Jordan Howard
2
Jeremy Langford
FB
1
Paul Lasike
WR1
1
Cameron Meredith
2
Markus Wheaton
3
Eddie Royal
4
Daniel Braverman
WR2
1
Kevin White
Sidelined
Kevin White (leg) expects to be ready for the offseason program.
The No. 7 overall pick of the 2015 draft, White has played in four games in two seasons and was not impressive in those limited snaps. A healthy offseason would be a step in the right direction, but White has a lot to prove in his third season. With Alshon Jeffery likely on the way out, White will compete with Cameron Meredith for the No. 1 role.
Jan 2
2
Josh Bellamy
3
Rueben Randle
4
Dres Anderson
WR3
1
Markus Wheaton
TE
1
Zach Miller
Sidelined
Zach Miller (foot) anticipates being ready for OTAs.
Miller suffered a Lisfranc fracture in his right foot back in November. It's a long recovery process, but Miller has been through it before after blowing out his left Lisfranc in 2014. Miller is entering his age-33 season. The Bears can't count on him staying healthy. Look for them to explore tight ends in the draft.
Feb 8
2
Dion Sims
3
Daniel Brown
4
Ben Braunecker
5
MyCole Pruitt
LT
1
Charles Leno
2
William Poehls
LG
1
Josh Sitton
2
Eric Kush
C
1
Cody Whitehair
2
Hroniss Grasu
RG
1
Kyle Long
Sidelined
Bears RG Kyle Long will no longer undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his shoulder due to complications from November ankle surgery.
According to Kyle's father, FOX analyst Howie Long, Kyle has "struggled with medication" following his ankle operation and has lost 40 pounds. Losing some weight was by design to make the recovery faster, but 40 pounds is a ton of muscle mass. The ankle surgery was considered "minor" at first, but the rehab will now be an "extended process." Long could miss most of the offseason.
Mar 1
2
Cornelius Edison
3
Cyril Richardson
RT
1
Bobby Massie
