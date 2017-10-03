Prince Amukamara | Defensive Back | #21 Team: Chicago Bears Age / DOB: (27) / 6/6/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 202 College: Nebraska Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYG Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2017: Signed a one-year contract. Share: Tweet

Bears signed CB Prince Amukamara, formerly of the Jaguars. A 2011 first-round pick of the Giants, Amukamara spent 2016 in Jacksonville on a one-year deal. The door was closed on his return when the Jags gave A.J. Bouye $26 million guaranteed. Injury prone for much of his six-year career, he will be playing on another one-year deal in Chicago. Although Amukamara has missed a ton of games, his play has remained steady, if far from elite. He's a needed experienced addition for a Bears secondary that was undermanned and injury prone in 2016. Source: Dan Graziano on Twitter

Jaguars GM David Caldwell said impending free agent CB Prince Amukamara will hit the open market. Amukamara settled for a one-year, $5 million deal last March, but he will be looking for a long-term deal this time around after a solid season in Jacksonville. The Florida Times Union believes he will command $8-9 million a year. Source: Ryan O'Halloran on Twitter

The Florida Times Union believes impending free agent CB Prince Amukamara will command $8-9 million annually. Amukamara settled for a one-year, $5 million deal last offseason but rebuilt his value after playing well and mostly staying healthy in 2016. The Jaguars recently brought in Amukamara's former Giants coach Tom Coughlin as executive vice president. Former Giants DC Perry Fewell was also hired as DBs coach. Perhaps those moves will convince Amukamara to stay in Jacksonville. Source: Florida Times Union