Prince Amukamara | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Chicago Bears
Age / DOB:  (27) / 6/6/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 202
College: Nebraska
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (19) / NYG
Contract: view contract details
Bears signed CB Prince Amukamara, formerly of the Jaguars.
A 2011 first-round pick of the Giants, Amukamara spent 2016 in Jacksonville on a one-year deal. The door was closed on his return when the Jags gave A.J. Bouye $26 million guaranteed. Injury prone for much of his six-year career, he will be playing on another one-year deal in Chicago. Although Amukamara has missed a ton of games, his play has remained steady, if far from elite. He's a needed experienced addition for a Bears secondary that was undermanned and injury prone in 2016. Mar 10 - 11:38 AM
Source: Dan Graziano on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC14463490.00.0000000600000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011NYG7122140.00.0100000300000
2012NYG13458530.00.0100000700000
2013NYG16769850.00.01-400021400000
2014NYG8378450.00.036600001100000
2015NYG11558630.00.01601011000000
2016JAC14463490.00.0000000600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB2020.00.0000000100000
4Oct 2IND3030.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI4040.00.0000000100000
7Oct 23OAK7070.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27@TEN4040.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@KC3030.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13HOU2020.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET1010.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BUF5050.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DEN5050.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11MIN4040.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@HOU2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TEN2020.00.0000000200000
17Jan 1@IND2350.00.0000000100000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Mike Glennon
2Connor Shaw
3David Fales
RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3Ka'Deem Carey
4Bralon Addison
5David Cobb
GLB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
3RB1Jordan Howard
2Jeremy Langford
FB1Paul Lasike
WR11Cameron Meredith
2Markus Wheaton
3Eddie Royal
4Daniel Braverman
WR21Kevin White
2Josh Bellamy
3Rueben Randle
4Dres Anderson
WR31Markus Wheaton
TE1Zach Miller
2Dion Sims
3Daniel Brown
4Ben Braunecker
5MyCole Pruitt
LT1Charles Leno
2William Poehls
LG1Josh Sitton
2Eric Kush
C1Cody Whitehair
2Hroniss Grasu
RG1Kyle Long
2Cornelius Edison
3Cyril Richardson
RT1Bobby Massie
 

 