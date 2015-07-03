Player Page

Randall Cobb | Wide Receiver | #18

Team: Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:  (26) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 192
College: Kentucky
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (64) / GB
Contract: view contract details
Packers declared Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for Week 16 against the Vikings.
Dec 24 - 11:38 AM
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016GB136061046.910.21410332.53.300000540
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011GB152537525.015.00125.32.500394112951
2012GB158095463.611.938101328.813.200196402921
2013GB63143372.214.02447813.019.5000100230
2014GB1691128780.414.151211372.33.4002001120
2015GB167982951.810.51613503.13.800000100
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@JAC6579.503113.7000000
2Sep 18@MIN5428.40111.0000000
3Sep 25DET13333.0000.0000000
5Oct 9NYG910812.0010.0000000
6Oct 16DAL7537.6100.0000000
7Oct 20CHI11958.615214.2000000
9Nov 6IND2147.0100.0000000
10Nov 13@TEN4317.8000.0000000
11Nov 20@WAS38428.0000.00000100
12Nov 28@PHI6416.8000.0000000
13Dec 4HOU3196.3100.00000440
14Dec 11SEA33311.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@CHI00.0000.0000000
16Dec 24MINGame scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17Jan 1@DETGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Aaron Rodgers
2Brett Hundley
RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
3Christine Michael
GLB1Ty Montgomery
2Christine Michael
3RB1Ty Montgomery
2James Starks
FB1Aaron Ripkowski
WR11Jordy Nelson
2Davante Adams
3Trevor Davis
WR21Randall Cobb
2Geronimo Allison
3Max McCaffrey
WR31Davante Adams
TE1Richard Rodgers
2Jared Cook
LT1David Bakhtiari
2Jason Spriggs
LG1Lane Taylor
2Don Barclay
C1J.C. Tretter
2Corey Linsley
RG1T.J. Lang
RT1Bryan Bulaga
2Kyle Murphy
K1Mason Crosby
 

 