Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Randall Cobb | Wide Receiver | #18
Team:
Green Bay Packers
Age / DOB:
(
26
) / 8/22/1990
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 192
College:
Kentucky
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (64) / GB
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/7/2015: Signed a four-year, $40 million contract. The deal contains $17 million guaranteed, including a $13 million signing bonus. Cobb is eligible for annual $400,000 workout bonuses and an annual $500,000 in per-game roster bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016: $1.5 million (+ $3.5 million roster bonus due in March), 2017-2018: $8.6 million, 2019: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Packers declared Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for Week 16 against the Vikings.
Dec 24 - 11:38 AM
Randall Cobb (ankle) is questionable for Week 16 against the Vikings.
He drew the questionable tag after putting in a limited week of practice. Cobb hasn't topped 50 yards receiving since Week 11. At best, he'll be a WR4 for championship week.
Dec 23 - 3:34 PM
Source:
Wes Hodkiewicz on Twitter
Randall Cobb (ankle) remained "limited" in Thursday's practice.
Cobb will be active on Saturday, but at far less than 100 percent. Cobb has faded to low-end WR4 status.
Dec 22 - 3:44 PM
Randall Cobb (ankle) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
Cobb was held to one catch playing through his ankle injury last week. He's not more than a WR4 for Saturday's matchup with the Vikings.
Dec 21 - 5:49 PM
Randall Cobb (ankle) will not play Week 16
Dec 24 - 11:38 AM
Cobb (ankle) draws questionable label
Dec 23 - 3:34 PM
Randall Cobb (ankle) still 'limited' Thursday
Dec 22 - 3:44 PM
Randall Cobb (ankle) limited Wednesday
Dec 21 - 5:49 PM
More Randall Cobb Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Reed
WAS
(8290)
2
J. Jones
ATL
(7043)
3
M. Gordon
SD
(7041)
4
A. Green
CIN
(6443)
5
L. Miller
HOU
(5825)
6
C. Fiedorowicz
HOU
(5265)
7
A. Peterson
MIN
(5134)
8
L. Green
PIT
(5067)
9
T. Montgomery
GB
(5066)
10
M. Forte
NYJ
(4616)
Green Bay Packers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
GB
13
60
610
46.9
10.2
1
4
10
33
2.5
3.3
0
0
0
0
0
54
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
GB
15
25
375
25.0
15.0
0
1
2
5
.3
2.5
0
0
3
941
1
295
1
2012
GB
15
80
954
63.6
11.9
3
8
10
132
8.8
13.2
0
0
1
964
0
292
1
2013
GB
6
31
433
72.2
14.0
2
4
4
78
13.0
19.5
0
0
0
10
0
23
0
2014
GB
16
91
1287
80.4
14.1
5
12
11
37
2.3
3.4
0
0
2
0
0
112
0
2015
GB
16
79
829
51.8
10.5
1
6
13
50
3.1
3.8
0
0
0
0
0
10
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@JAC
6
57
9.5
0
3
11
3.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@MIN
5
42
8.4
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
DET
1
33
33.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYG
9
108
12.0
0
1
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
DAL
7
53
7.6
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 20
CHI
11
95
8.6
1
5
21
4.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
IND
2
14
7.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@TEN
4
31
7.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@WAS
3
84
28.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
10
0
12
Nov 28
@PHI
6
41
6.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
HOU
3
19
6.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
44
0
14
Dec 11
SEA
3
33
11.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CHI
0
0
.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
MIN
Game scheduled for 12/24 1:00 PM ET
17
Jan 1
@DET
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Aaron Rodgers
2
Brett Hundley
RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
Sidelined
James Starks (concussion) is out for Week 16 against the Vikings.
He got hurt in a car accident last week and has yet to resume practicing. Ty Montgomery will be the lead back Saturday against Minnesota with Christine Michael playing a change-of-pace role.
Dec 23
3
Christine Michael
GLB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
Christine Michael
3RB
1
Ty Montgomery
2
James Starks
FB
1
Aaron Ripkowski
WR1
1
Jordy Nelson
2
Davante Adams
3
Trevor Davis
WR2
1
Randall Cobb
Questionable
Packers declared Randall Cobb (ankle) inactive for Week 16 against the Vikings.
Dec 24
2
Geronimo Allison
3
Max McCaffrey
Out of FB
Raiders waived/released WR Max McCaffrey, LS Andrew East, DT Leon Orr, DBs Chris Edwards, Chris Hackett, and Jimmy Hall, WR Joe Hansley, CB Tramain Jacobs, LB Lenny Jones, WR Nathan Palmer, K Giorgio Tevecchio, TE Colton Underwood, and G/C Terran Vaughn.
McCaffrey is the first son of Ed McCaffrey, and the older brother of Christian.
Aug 29
WR3
1
Davante Adams
TE
1
Richard Rodgers
2
Jared Cook
LT
1
David Bakhtiari
Questionable
While Packers RG T.J. Lang (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is fully expected to play at Washington.
Lang is a big loss, but we would've had much larger concerns if Bakhtiari was out, too. "Bakhtiari looks good," coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "I have no concerns." Aaron Rodgers will be a top-five quarterback play at Washington.
Nov 18
2
Jason Spriggs
LG
1
Lane Taylor
2
Don Barclay
Questionable
Packers RG Don Barclay left Week 11 against the Redskins with a shoulder injury.
Barclay was sidelined to start the second half and didn't return. Jason Spriggs replaced Barclay.
Nov 20
C
1
J.C. Tretter
Sidelined
According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, Packers C J.C. Tretter is expected to miss "several weeks" with a sprained MCL.
This puts to rest any hope of Tretter suiting up for Week 9. He suffered the injury Sunday in a loss to Atlanta. Corey Linsley is expected to fill in at center.
Nov 2
2
Corey Linsley
RG
1
T.J. Lang
RT
1
Bryan Bulaga
2
Kyle Murphy
K
1
Mason Crosby
