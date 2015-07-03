Randall Cobb | Wide Receiver | #18

Questionable

While Packers RG T.J. Lang (ankle) has been ruled out for Week 11, LT David Bakhtiari (knee) is fully expected to play at Washington.

Lang is a big loss, but we would've had much larger concerns if Bakhtiari was out, too. "Bakhtiari looks good," coach Mike McCarthy said Friday. "I have no concerns." Aaron Rodgers will be a top-five quarterback play at Washington.