Player Page

Weather | Roster

Andrew Hawkins | Wide Receiver | #16

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (30) / 3/10/1986
Ht / Wt:  5'7' / 180
College: Toledo
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Browns released WR Andrew Hawkins.
This was fully expected after Hawkins again played minor role in Cleveland's offense, amassing just 33 catches for 324 yards and three scores. Signed to a four-year deal in 2014, Hawkins had a solid first season with the Browns with a 63-825-2 line on 101 targets. But Hawkins saw just 90 total targets over the past two years. A slot man only at 5'7/180, Hawkins turns 31 in March. Feb 27 - 11:43 AM
More Andrew Hawkins Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016CLE163332420.39.80320.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011CIN132326320.211.4005251.95.00000000
2012CIN145153338.110.5046302.15.00000000
2013CIN81219924.916.60023.41.50000000
2014CLE156382454.913.1123151.05.00000000
2015CLE82727634.510.20000.0.00010000
2016CLE163332420.39.80320.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@PHI00.001-1-1.0000000
2Sep 18BAL3289.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@MIA2147.00111.0000000
4Oct 2@WAS3289.3000.0000000
5Oct 9NE45614.0100.0000000
6Oct 16@TEN34816.0000.0000000
7Oct 23@CIN2199.5000.0000000
8Oct 30NYJ5316.2200.0000000
9Nov 6DAL2136.5000.0000000
10Nov 10@BAL00.0000.0000000
11Nov 20PIT12020.0000.0000000
12Nov 27NYG00.0000.0000000
14Dec 11CIN144.0000.0000000
15Dec 18@BUF13333.0000.0000000
16Dec 24LAC12121.0000.0000000
17Jan 1@PIT591.8000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Lindley
2Phillip Sims
3Josh Freeman
4Josh McCown
5Bryan Bennett
6G.J. Kinne
7Austin Davis
8Johnny Manziel
9Charlie Whitehurst
10Jerrod Johnson
11Ryan Williams
12Seth Lobato
13Tim Tebow
14Brad Sorensen
15Pat Devlin
16Matt Blanchard
17Dan LeFevour
18Austin Trainor
19McLeod Bethel-Thompson
20R.J. Archer
21Dylan Thompson
22Cody Fajardo
23Shane Carden
24Griffin Neal
25Marquise Williams
26Max Wittek
27Joe Licata
28Jerry Lovelocke
29Chase Rettig
30Chandler Harnish
31Dalyn Williams
32Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2Joseph Randle
3Rashad Jennings
4Joique Bell
5Dominique Williams
6Toby Gerhart
7Alonzo Harris
8LaMichael James
9Jhurell Pressley
10Anthony Dixon
11Zac Stacy
12Josh Harris
13Brandon Ross
14Stevan Ridley
15Keshawn Hill
16LaVance Taylor
17Jahwan Edwards
18Ross Scheuerman
19Kenneth Harper
20Jawon Chisholm
21Jerome Smith
22Isaiah Pead
23Dan Herron
24Michael Dyer
25Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Mike Tolbert
3Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2Rashad Jennings
3James Starks
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Erik Lorig
3Emil Igwenagu
4Jorvorskie Lane
5Mike Tolbert
6James Casey
7Joe Don Duncan
8Derrick Coleman
9Tommy Bohanon
10Ryan Mueller
11Patrick Skov
12Soma Vainuku
13Jordan Campbell
14John Conner
15Zach Boren
16Kiero Small
17J.C. Copeland
18Joey Iosefa
19Blake Renaud
20Alstevis Squirewell
21Brad Smelley
22Sam Bergen
23Nikita Whitlock
24Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Tyler Davis
5Hakeem Nicks
6Douglas McNeil
7Josh Morgan
8Jacoby Ford
9Dwayne Bowe
10James Jones
11Kyle Prater
12Preston Parker
13Greg Little
14Kris Durham
15Miles Austin
16Kain Colter
17DeAndre Reaves
18Greg Salas
19Keshawn Martin
20Ben Edwards
21Armon Binns
22Carlton Mitchell
23Nick Harwell
24Reggie Dunn
25T.J. Graham
26Damaris Johnson
27Nate Washington
28Joshua Stangby
29Jaxon Shipley
30Josh Lenz
31Ricky Collins
32Damian Williams
33Robert Herron
34Solomon Patton
35Zach D'Orazio
36Kenzel Doe
37Jared Dangerfield
38Tevin Reese
39Terrell Sinkfield
40Issac Blakeney
41Richard Mullaney
42Duke Williams
43Quinshad Davis
44Rashaun Simonise
45Reece Horn
46L'Damian Washington
47David Porter
48Travis Labhart
49Donatella Luckett
50Marlon Moore
51Josh Harper
52Josh Stewart
53Tyler Murphy
54Marquez Clark
55Chandler Worthy
56Jarrett Boykin
57Lance Lewis
58Joseph Anderson
59Tyler McDonald
60Ezell Ruffin
61Jeff Beathard
62DaVaris Daniels
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Brian Hartline
3Roddy White
4Riley Cooper
5Victor Cruz
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Ace Sanders
10Onterio McCalebb
11Emory Blake
12A.J. Jenkins
13Griff Whalen
14Kevin Smith
15R.J. Harris
16Ryan Whalen
17Joe Morgan
18Austin Pettis
19Ryan Broyles
20Jacoby Jones
21Nathan Palmer
22DeVier Posey
23Andre Debose
24Tandon Doss
25Shakim Phillips
26Mike Brown
27Devante Davis
28Devon Wylie
29Jay Lee
30Jimmie Hunt
31Mike Williams
32Reggie Bell
33Valdez Showers
34Amir Carlisle
35Clyde Gates
36Marcus Harris
37Kadron Boone
38Ryan Lankford
39Isiah Ferguson
40Daniel Rodriguez
41A.J. Cruz
42James Butler
43Milton Williams III
44Michael Preston
45Phil Bates
46Trindon Holliday
47Durron Neal
48David Glidden
49Kieran Duncan
50Jarvis Turner
51T.J. Thorpe
52Michael Bennett
53Paul Browning
54Austin Willis
55Tom Nelson
56Leonard Hankerson
57Titus Davis
58Andre Davis
59Demetrius Wilson
60Josh Reese
61DiAndre Campbell
62Trevor Harman
63Kashif Moore
64Kenbrell Thompkins
65Saalim Hakim
66Juron Criner
67Stephen Hill
68Chris King
69Levi Norwood
70Ed Williams
71Danny Anthrop
72Christion Jones
73Marken Michel
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Owen Daniels
2Craig Stevens
3Scott Chandler
4Dante Rosario
5Zach Sudfeld
6Tony Moeaki
7Mickey Shuler
8Beau Gardner
9Michael Cooper
10Andrew Quarless
11Matt Spaeth
12Kyle Miller
13Chase Ford
14Nic Jacobs
15Bruce Miller
16Richard Gordon
17Brian Parker
18Orson Charles
19David Paulson
20Justice Cunningham
21Steve Maneri
22Cameron Clear
23Nick Kasa
24Chase Dixon
25Chase Coffman
26Casey Pierce
27Mike McFarland
28Rob Blanchflower
29Jacob Maxwell
30D.J. Williams
31Ryan Taylor
32Konrad Reuland
33Brett Brackett
34Michael Egnew
35Adrien Robinson
36Jake Murphy
37Rory Anderson
38John Peters
39Jay Rome
40Braxton Deaver
41M.J. McFarland
42Clayton Echard
43Dan Light
44Kevin Greene
45Brandon Barden
46Gerell Robinson
47Arthur Lynch
48Jack Tabb
49Jordan Thompson
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Ryan Clady
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Kyle Roberts
8Micah Hatchie
9Jason Fox
10Takoby Cofield
11Tyson Chandler
12Lars Hanson
13David Hedelin
14Taylor Fallin
15John Weidenaar
16Vince Kowalski
17Garry Williams
18Cameron Jefferson
19Andrew McDonald
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Antoine Everett
3Edawn Coughman
4Ben Heenan
5Mackenzy Bernadeau
6Darren Keyton
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Adrian Bellard
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Al Bond
13Chris Watt
14Brian Folkerts
15Matthew Masifilo
16Lene Maiava
17Jamison Lalk
18Alex Cooper
19Garrick Mayweather
C1Nick Mangold
2Manuel Ramirez
3Mitchell Bell
4Julian Vandervelde
5Marcus Henry
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Barrett Jones
11Dalton Freeman
12Ben Clarke
13Brian De La Puente
14Dillon Farrell
15Reese Dismukes
16Braxston Cave
17Robert Kugler
18Quinton Schooley
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Darrion Weems
8Leon Brown
9Paul Fanaika
10Jared Smith
11Kitt O'Brien
12Shahbaz Ahmed
13Trip Thurman
14Adam Replogle
15Malcolm Bunche
16Antoine McClain
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Terran Vaughn
20Donovan Williams
21Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Khalif Barnes
4Bryce Harris
5Mitchell Van Dyk
6Erik Pears
7Tayo Fabuluje
8Adrian Bellard
9John Kling
10Nick Ritcher
11Patrick Miller
12Darryl Baldwin
13Lamar Holmes
14Luke Marquardt
15Kona Schwenke
16Zeth Ramsay
17Ryan Mack
18Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Nick Folk
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Carey Spear
7Billy Cundiff
8Jaden Oberkrom
9Brandon Bogotay
10Zach Hocker
11Kyle Brindza
12Taylor Bertolet
13Brad Craddock
14Shayne Graham
15Shaun Suisham
16Andrew Furney
17Justin Manton
18Corey Acosta
19Giorgio Tavecchio
20Marshall Morgan
21Tom Obarski
22Ty Long
 

 