QB 1 Josh Rosen

2 Mike Glennon

RB 1 David Johnson

2 Chase Edmonds

GLB 1 David Johnson

2 Chase Edmonds

3RB 1 David Johnson

2 Chase Edmonds

FB 1 Derrick Coleman

WR1 1 Larry Fitzgerald

2 Christian Kirk I.L.

Cardinals placed WR Christian Kirk on injured reserve with a broken foot, ending his season. It's a brutal loss for a dispiriting Cardinals team, as rookie Kirk has been their most consistent playmaker. His absence for the season's final four games is going to make life even more difficult for struggling first-year signal caller Josh Rosen. Going forward, foot injuries are some of the most prone to setbacks, so hopefully Kirk's break is not a complex one. As it is, he should be ready well ahead of next summer's training camp. Kirk closes the book on his first NFL campaign with 43 catches for 590 yards and three touchdowns. He is an exciting hold in Dynasty leagues.

3 Trent Sherfield

4 Jalen Tolliver

WR2 1 Chad Williams Questionable

Cardinals WR Chad Williams (ankle) is out for Week 13 at Green Bay. The rest of Arizona's inactives are LT D.J. Humphries, LB Deone Bucannon, CB Quinten Rollins, CB Dontae Johnson, LB Thurston Armbrister, and DE Cameron Malveaux.

WR3 1 Christian Kirk

TE 1 Ricky Seals-Jones

2 Jermaine Gresham

3 Darrell Daniels

4 John Phillips

LT 1 D.J. Humphries I.L.

Cardinals placed LT D.J. Humphries (knee) on injured reserve, ending his season. Humphries hasn't played since Week 10. The Cardinals exercised Humphries' 2019 club option last offseason. He's long been one of the worst tackles in the league with big injury concerns. It was another whiff by GM Steve Keim.

2 Korey Cunningham

LG 1 Mike Iupati I.L.

Packers placed LG Mike Iupati on injured reserve with a knee injury, ending his season. So ends another injury-ruined campaign in the desert for the 31-year-old guard, who will head into the offseason having appeared in just 11-of-32 games over the past two years. Iupati was not effective when on the field this season, though he had been better of late. Iupati had been due a $250,000 roster bonus and $7.75 million salary next year but agreed to make his 2019 contract voidable when agreeing to a 2018 pay cut. He seems unlikely to return to Arizona.

2 Jeremy Vujnovich I.L.

Cardinals placed G/T Jeremy Vujnovich on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, ending his season. The ex-Colts starter had been filling in at guard. He did not miss a snap in Sunday's loss to the Chargers. 28-year-old Vujnovich will be a free agent at season's end.

3 Rees Odhiambo

C 1 Mason Cole

2 Daniel Munyer

RG 1 Justin Pugh I.L.

Cardinals placed RG Justin Pugh on injured reserve with a left knee injury, ending his season. It ends an injury-plagued first year in Arizona for the former Giant. Pugh missed two earlier games with a hand injury. The No. 19 overall pick of the 2013 draft will head into 2019 having not appeared in 16 games since his rookie season. He has averaged nine appearances since 2016. Pugh is set to make $5 million in 2019. He had been ineffective before going down. Pugh's backup is Jeremy Vujnovich.

2 Oday Aboushi

3 John Wetzel I.L.

Cardinals fill-in LT John Wetzel has a pectoral injury. The Cardinals are awaiting MRI results. Wetzel has been filling in for D.J. Humphries (knee). Humphries could possibly return for Week 4. If not, the Birds might be forced to shift a struggling Jared Veldheer back to the blindside.

RT 1 Joe Barksdale

K 1 Phil Dawson I.L.

Caridnals placed K Phil Dawson (hip) on injured reserve, ending his season. Zane Gonzalez has been promoted from the practice squad and will handle kicking duties for the final five games. 43-year-old Dawson had been battling his hip issue for several weeks, though he did kick against the Chargers in Week 12, where he converted just 1-of-2 field goal attempts. Dawson will be a free agent at season's end. Not particularly great the past two years, Dawson could be near the ned of the line.