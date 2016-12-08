Tyrod Taylor | Quarterback | #5 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (27) / 8/3/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 215 College: Virginia Tech Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (180) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 8/12/2016: Signed a six-year, $92 million contract. Another $23 million is available through incentives. 2016: $2.6 million (+ $3.5 million roster bonus, + $3.4 million signing bonus), 2017: $12 million (+ $15.5 million option bonus due in March), 2018: $13 million, 2019: $13.6 million, 2020: $13.85 million 2021: $14.55 million, 2022: Free Agent Share: Tweet

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bills will bench Tyrod Taylor for Week 17 against the Jets. If the Bills were interested in seeing what they had in a younger player, they would start fourth-round rookie Cardale Jones, but they are turning to E.J. Manuel instead, who is a free agent after this season. This is purely a business decision by Buffalo, who would owe Tyrod $30.75 million if he was injured in the finale. Now they have the option to release him in the offseason, which seems likely considering Taylor's benefactor Rex Ryan was shown the door on Tuesday. The immortal GM Doug Whaley will likely push for current interim coach Anthony Lynn to keep the job and try to take another swing at finding a franchise quarterback. His last effort landed Manuel. Source: Adam Schefter on Facebook

Tyrod Taylor completed 26-of-39 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns in the Bills' 34-31, Week 16 overtime loss to the Dolphins. Taylor added 12 rushes for 60 yards, but it wasn't enough for the Bills in a game they had to have. Taylor was often throwing to wide open receivers, but also uncorked some beautiful deep balls. He was not the problem for coach Rex Ryan in his latest gut-wrenching loss. Awful tackling and special teams blunders doomed Buffalo. Facing questions about his future in Buffalo, Taylor gets a Week 17 audition against the humiliatingly-bad Jets.

ESPN Bills reporter Mike Rodak does not expect the Bills to re-negotiate Tyrod Taylor's contract this offseason. The Bills have to make a decision on Taylor's contract by March 11. If they do nothing, his deal becomes a one-year, $29-million pact. That almost certainly will not happen, meaning the Bills will either exercise his option for the 2018-21 seasons or release him. Exercising the option would guarantee Taylor $30.75 million over 2017 and 18. Taylor has struggled down the stretch, but the Bills do not have a better option currently on the roster. This will be one of the most interesting situations to watch this offseason. Source: ESPN