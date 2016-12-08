Player Page

Weather | Roster

Tyrod Taylor | Quarterback | #5

Team: Buffalo Bills
Age / DOB:  (27) / 8/3/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 215
College: Virginia Tech
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 6 (180) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bills will bench Tyrod Taylor for Week 17 against the Jets.
If the Bills were interested in seeing what they had in a younger player, they would start fourth-round rookie Cardale Jones, but they are turning to E.J. Manuel instead, who is a free agent after this season. This is purely a business decision by Buffalo, who would owe Tyrod $30.75 million if he was injured in the finale. Now they have the option to release him in the offseason, which seems likely considering Taylor's benefactor Rex Ryan was shown the door on Tuesday. The immortal GM Doug Whaley will likely push for current interim coach Anthony Lynn to keep the job and try to take another swing at finding a franchise quarterback. His last effort landed Manuel. Dec 27 - 12:17 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Facebook
More Tyrod Taylor Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016BUF1526943661.73023201.56.911769558038.76.1602
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2011BAL311100.0186.018.000012.72.0000
2012BAL6172958.617929.86.2001147312.25.2100
2013BAL31520.02.7.400186421.38.0000
2014BAL100.00.0.00004-3-3.0-.8000
2015BUF1424238063.73035216.88.0020610456840.65.5401
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 11@BAL152268.21115.0005112.200
2Sep 15NYJ183060.02979.93122512.500
3Sep 25ARZ142556.01194.8019768.410
4Oct 2@NE273969.22466.3105285.600
5Oct 9@LAR122352.21245.4205285.600
6Oct 16SF162564.01797.2208688.501
7Oct 23@MIA142850.02217.9107355.010
8Oct 30NE193850.01834.8005489.610
9Nov 7@SEA273871.12897.6118435.410
11Nov 20@CIN192770.41666.1019394.300
12Nov 27JAC121866.71669.2107385.410
13Dec 4@OAK183551.41915.50133010.011
14Dec 11PIT152560.02289.12132.700
15Dec 18CLE172470.81747.3107497.000
16Dec 24MIA263966.73298.43012605.000
17Jan 1@NYJGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tyrod Taylor
2E.J. Manuel
3Cardale Jones
RB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3Reggie Bush
4Jonathan Williams
GLB1LeSean McCoy
2Mike Gillislee
3RB1LeSean McCoy
2Reggie Bush
FB1Jerome Felton
WR11Sammy Watkins
2Marquise Goodwin
3Justin Hunter
WR21Robert Woods
2Brandon Tate
3Marcus Easley
WR31Marquise Goodwin
TE1Charles Clay
2Nick O'Leary
3Gerald Christian
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cyrus Kouandjio
LG1Richie Incognito
C1Ryan Groy
2Patrick Lewis
RG1John Miller
RT1Jordan Mills
2Seantrel Henderson
3Michael Ola
K1Dan Carpenter
 

 