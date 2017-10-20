Brandon Browner | Defensive Back | #39

Skill Players

DE 1 Cliff Avril Out of FB

Free agent DE Cliff Avril said "a few" teams have reached out to him about his playing status. The identity of those teams isn't known, and Avril, 32, has yet to officially announce his retirement. But it sounds like he's not able to gain clearance from a doctor regarding his neck issue, though Avril did leave the door open for that to happen. For now, Avril has taken a gig at a Seattle sports station.

2 Randy Starks Out of FB

Browns released DT Randy Starks. The Browns have also released TE Jim Dray, clearing $4.775 million in cap space. Signed to a two-year, $8 million deal last March, Starks started 15 games last season, playing 477 competent snaps. He turned 32 in December. He should be able to find work as a rotational lineman for 2016.

3 Jason Hatcher Out of FB

Free agent DL Jason Hatcher is retiring from the NFL after 10 seasons. Hatcher turns 34 in July and hinted he may hang up his cleats after the Redskins' Wild Card loss to the Packers. A 2006 third-round pick out of Grambling, Hatcher was a late bloomer and didn't become a starter until 2011. From 2006-2010, Hatcher started one game and recorded 7.5 sacks for Dallas. The next five years, Hatcher was a full-time player and one of the better interior pass rushers in football, recording 27 sacks across five seasons with Dallas (three) and Washington (two). The Redskins were interested in bringing back Hatcher, and the Saints were also in on him before signing Nick Fairley.

4 Charles Johnson

5 Jared Odrick Out of FB

According to ESPN's Jordan Raanan, "it doesn't appear anything serious is going to come" of the Giants' interest in free agent DT Jared Odrick. The Giants are looking to add a run-stuffer after losing Johnathan Hankins to the Colts, but Raanan believes that need is more likely to be addressed in the draft. The 29-year-old visited the Patriots last month but has otherwise had a quiet free agency. Perhaps Odrick's market will pick up after the draft.

6 Eugene Sims Out of FB

Rams released DE Eugene Sims with a failed physical. The move creates $3.25 million in cap space. A Ram his entire seven-year career, 17 of Sims' 20 lifetime starts came the past two seasons. He made little impact. Sims is a situational pass rusher who has gotten to the quarterback just 12 times in 99 career games. He turns 31 later this month.

7 Chris Canty Out of FB

Ravens declined DE Chris Canty's option. It's not a surprise with Baltimore's cap situation. Canty is one of the top run-stopping ends in the league, but has durability concerns after spending the final seven games on I.R. The move creates $2.15M in cap room.

8 Jeoffrey Pagan Out of FB

Texans signed sixth-round DE Jeoffrey Pagan to a four-year contract. The Alabama product stands 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds. He missed the Combine and his Pro Day due to a balky shoulder. Pagan will try to earn a roster spot behind starters J.J. Watt and Jared Crick at defensive end.

9 Wallace Gilberry Out of FB

Free agent DE Wallace Gilberry announced his retirement from the NFL after 10 seasons. A former UDFA out of Alabama, Gilberry made quite a career for himself as a rotational end, spending his first four years in Kansas City and another four in Cincinnati sandwiched around a couple of short stays in Detroit and Tampa Bay. Gilberry, now 33, recorded 34.5 career sacks and seven forced fumbles.

10 Karl Klug

11 Michael Buchanan Out of FB

Bills waived/released DE Michael Buchanan, CB Ross Cockrell, DT Justin Hamilton, LB Andrew Hudson, T Terren Jones, CB Ellis Lankster, S Kenny Ladler, S Wes Miller, G DJ Morrell, DE Cedric Reed and RB Rickey Seale. Buchanan was a seventh-round pick of the Patriots in 2013. Along with Fred Jackson, these players represent the Bills' first cuts.

12 Darryl Tapp Out of FB

Saints released DE Darryl Tapp. The Saints also released John Kuhn to make room for waiver claims Austin Carr and Taysom Hill. Tapp logged 17 tackles across 290 snaps last season. His next team will be his fifth in six years.

13 Howard Jones Out of FB

Free agent DE Howard Jones will visit the Jets on Friday. Jones was an exclusive rights free agent with the Bucs, but wasn't tendered. Jones tallied five sacks in 2015, but was used sparingly last season before tearing his ACL in Week 9. He would be up against it to crack the 53-man roster in New York.

14 Chris Clemons Out of FB

Chris Clemons has informed the Seahawks of his retirement. A 2003 undrafted free agent, Clemons is hanging up his cleats after 13 seasons. He's calling it quits with 69 sacks compiled over 162 games. He tallied at least 11 quarterback takedowns every year from 2010-12 in Seattle. He was going to serve as a situational pass rusher this season. Clemons turns 35 in October.

15 Cory Redding Out of FB

Free agent DL Cory Redding announced his retirement from the NFL after 13 seasons. Arizona released Redding in April. Redding was a 2003 third-round pick of the Lions. He played six seasons in Detroit before spending one year with the Seahawks, two with the Ravens, three with the Colts, and this past season with the Cardinals. Redding, 35, managed 35.5 career sacks as an interior rusher.

16 Kendall Langford Out of FB

Texans waived DE Kendall Langford. Langford is a vested veteran, but all released players must go through waivers after the trade deadline. Seemingly still not at full health as he returned from a 2016 knee injury, 31-year-old Langford couldn't get on the field for the Texans' injury-ravaged defense.

17 Ropati Pitoitua Out of FB

The Tennessean's John Glennon said it is "hard to imagine" Titans DE Ropati Pitoitua back with the team in 2016. Owed a $3 million salary and set to count $3.8 million against the cap, Pitoitua played just 30 snaps last season. Tennessee does not need the cap space, but it does not make much sense to keep a high-priced player who cannot even crack the defensive line rotation. With Jurrell Casey and DaQuan Jones at defensive end, the Titans have underrated talent along the defensive line.

18 Jaye Howard

19 DeAngelo Tyson Out of FB

Ravens waived DL DeAngelo Tyson with an injury settlement. Tyson played 294 snaps last season as a rotational lineman, receiving poor marks from Pro Football Focus for both his run defense and pass rush. Tyson, a 2012 seventh-rounder, was initially waived-injured at final cuts.

20 Lawrence Sidbury Out of FB

Bucs re-signed DE Lawrence Sidbury. Sidbury was on the Bucs' roster earlier this month for a few days but didn't appear in a game. He's back as rotational depth and potential special teams help.

21 Quinton Coples Out of FB

Free agent DE Quinton Coples is visiting the Lions. The 2012 first-round bust couldn't even make it to final cuts with the Rams. He'd be unlikely to last long on the 53-man roster if he ends up in Detroit.

22 Johnny Maxey Out of FB



23 David Moala Out of FB



24 Ed Stinson Out of FB

Cardinals placed DE Ed Stinson (toe) on injured reserve, ending his season. Stinson was a rotational end as a rookie in Todd Bowles' 3-4, generating zero sacks and three quarterback hurries on 208 snaps. The fifth-rounder out of Alabama will return as depth in 2015.

25 Joe Kruger Out of FB

Eagles placed DE Joe Kruger (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season. Beat writers had projected Kruger to make the team after a solid training camp, but he got hurt in the preseason and will be redshirted as a rookie. 6-foot-6 and 269 pounds, Kruger was the 212th overall pick in April's draft.

26 Kenny Horsley Out of FB



27 Emmanuel Dieke Out of FB



28 Josh Boyd Out of FB

Colts signed DL Josh Boyd. The 2013 fifth-round pick spent his first three seasons with Green Bay but was out of the league last year. Boyd has dealt with ankle issues in the past but could be useful as a rotational player if his health cooperates.

29 Justin Trattou Out of FB

Bucs signed DE Justin Trattou. The longtime reserve appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings last season, playing 10 snaps on defense.

30 Fili Moala Out of FB

Texans released DE Fili Moala. Moala spent just two weeks in Houston. Now 30, he missed all of 2014 with a partially torn ACL.

31 Kenton Adeyemi Out of FB



32 Dylan Wynn Out of FB



33 Ryan Davis Out of FB

Bills released DE Ryan Davis. Davis appeared in all 16 games with Buffalo as a situational pass rusher, posting three sacks. His release saves $1.2 million.

34 Keith Browner Out of FB



35 Scott Crichton Out of FB

Waiver claim DE Scott Crichton failed his physical with the Bills and is a free agent. Crichton was claimed off waivers from the Vikings earlier this week. He missed all of last season, spending it on I.R. after being waived/injured during the summer. The former No. 72 overall pick has yet to show much.

36 Phillip Hunt Out of FB

Saints signed OLB Phillip Hunt and WR R.J. Harris to reserve/future contracts. A former CFL standout, Hunt appeared in two games with Detroit before finishing the season on the Saints’ practice squad. Harris is a 2015 UDFA.

37 Henry Melton Out of FB

Broncos released DL Henry Melton. Denver's Melton experiment lasted less than two weeks. The 29-year-old is coming off a disappointing year in Tampa Bay and is clearly on the decline. Melton will find work again once injuries begin to sap teams of healthy bodies.

38 Vaughn Martin Out of FB

Chiefs signed DE Vaughn Martin. Martin, 29 in April, hasn't appeared in a game since Week 3 of the 2013 season with the Dolphins. He needed hernia surgery and was released by the Dolphins that October. Martin started 27 games for San Diego from 2011-2012.

39 George Uko Out of FB



40 Ryan Russell

41 Ray Drew Out of FB



42 B.J. McBryde Out of FB



43 Mehdi Abdesmad Out of FB

Titans signed Boston College DL Mehdi Abdesmad. Abdesmad (6'6/284) was plagued by injuries in 2013-2014 before finally staying healthy as a fifth-year senior and registering 15 tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks. The Quebec native's snaps were still limited coming off a torn patellar tendon, however, and NFL scouts have expressed concerns with the stability of Abdesmad's knees. Abdesmad was exposed as a sub-par athlete at the Combine, running 5.10 with a 29 1/2-inch vertical. Long term, Abdesmad projects as a low-ceiling role player at five technique.

44 Max Valles Out of FB

Bills signed DE Max Valles off the Raiders' practice squad. Valles is a 21-year-old sixth-round rookie. He offers plus athleticism and is a nice upside flier for the Bills heading into the offseason. Valles has the tools to eventually develop into a functional run defender and pass rusher.

45 Ishaq Williams Out of FB



46 Dan Pettinato Out of FB



47 B.J. Larsen Out of FB



DT 1 Tyson Jackson Out of FB

Free agent DL Tyson Jackson is working out for the Redskins on Wednesday. First-rounder Jonathan Allen was recently sent to I.R., and fellow DL Matt Ioannidis has a broken hand. The Redskins could use some depth. Now 31, Jackson was the No. 3 overall pick of the Chiefs back in 2009.

2 Ken Bishop Out of FB

Cowboys signed DT Ken Bishop off their practice squad. With Terrell McClain (ankle) questionable, Bishop will serve as depth against the Packers. S Jakar Hamilton was waived in a corresponding move.

3 Doug Worthington Out of FB

Rams waived/released DT Doug Worthington and LB Keshaun Malone. A seventh-round pick of the Steelers in 2010, Worthington has played in six career games. The moves get St. Louis to the 75-man roster limit.

4 Dwan Edwards Out of FB

Panthers released DT Dwan Edwards. The move comes after the Panthers cut LE Charles Johnson. 34-year-old Edwards was part of Carolina's defensive line rotation last season, but graded negatively against the run. He should resurface on a non-guaranteed deal.

5 Paul Soliai Out of FB

Panthers released DT Paul Soliai. The move saves $2.5 million against the salary cap. Signed to a two-year deal last March, Soliai played 152 mostly ineffective snaps over 10 games in Carolina. If the 33-year-old intends to continue his career, he will likely have to settle for one-year offers in the second or third wave of free agency.

6 Desmond Bryant Out of FB

Browns released DL Desmond Bryant. Bryant was in the final year of his contract. The move saves the Browns $3 million against the cap. It was pretty obvious Bryant wasn't long for the team after he played into the fourth quarter with deep reserves in Monday night's second preseason game. Entering his age-32 season, Bryant missed all of last year with a torn pectoral. He should be able to land another shot.

7 Markus Kuhn Out of FB

Patriots signed DT Markus Kuhn, formerly of the Giants. The Pats continue to add options along their defensive line. A 2012 seventh-rounder, Kuhn survived four years on the Giants' 53-man roster, but will have to earn his Patriots spot in camp. If he makes the team, it will likely be as the Pats' last interior lineman.

8 Glenn Foster Out of FB

Saints waived DL Glenn Foster. He was waived with a failed physical designation. Foster isn't yet over the knee injury that ended his 2014 season. The former UDFA out of Illinois dominated the 2013 preseason as a rookie and played 295 snaps for last year's Saints.

9 Colin Cole Out of FB

Panthers released DT Colin Cole. Carolina needed Cole's roster spot to sign DE Ryan Delaire from the Redskins' practice squad. Cole, 35, started 24 games for the Panthers from 2013-2014, but received poor marks from Pro Football Focus both as a run stopper and pass rusher. He'd tumbled down to No. 5 on the defensive tackle depth chart.

10 Kenrick Ellis Out of FB

Vikings re-signed DT Kenrick Ellis to a one-year, $810,000 contract. Ellis appeared in nine games with Minnesota after his release from the Giants. He'll add run-stopping depth behind Sharrif Floyd, Linval Joseph, and Tom Johnson.

11 Jerel Worthy Out of FB

Bills waived DT Jerel Worthy. Worthy was being sparsely used even after the Bills traded Marcell Dareus. Worthy was providing sub-replacement level snaps when he did manage to get on the field.

12 Ryan Carrethers Out of FB

Chargers NT Ryan Carrethers suffered a dislocated right elbow Week 11 against the Raiders. He was not able to practice this week, and has been ruled out for Week 12. He is week to week. Sean Lissemore (quad, probable) got in three full practices this week. He will fill in at nose with Carrethers sidelined.

13 Brandon Bair Out of FB

Eagles released DE Brandon Bair. A deep reserve, Bair appeared in only five games last season. Now 31, his phone won't be ringing off the hook as teams look to fill their 90-man rosters.

14 Mike Martin Out of FB

Eagles signed DT Mike Martin, formerly of the Titans, to a one-year contract. Martin visited with the Eagles on Monday. A third-round pick of the Titans in 2012, Martin will compete for a spot at the back of the roster.

15 Alan Branch Out of FB

ESPN's Michael Rothstein considers the Lions a possible landing spot for free agent DT Alan Branch. Branch played in Matt Patricia's scheme in New England. He hasn’t had any interest since his team option was declined in March, but would give Detroit a veteran replacement for Haloti Ngata. The Lions have also been linked to free agent DT Ricky Jean-Francois.

16 Taniela Tupou Out of FB



17 Charles Walker Out of FB

Eagles waived/injured DT Charles Walker with a knee injury. Walker will land on injured reserve if he goes unclaimed, and he will likely be released with an injury settlement at some point. An UDFA out of Oklahoma, Walker entered the league with production, athletic, and commitment concerns after quitting football last season.

18 Khyri Thornton Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent DT Khyri Thornton 10 games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Thornton was suspended six games for PEDs earlier this year. He'll miss another 10 games for failing a second test. Thornton has been out of the league since getting cut from the Giants this month. His NFL future is in doubt.

19 Lawrence Virgil Out of FB



20 Eric Crume Out of FB



21 Jason Jones Out of FB

Saints released DE Jason Jones. The nine-year veteran was signed earlier this month. Releasing him now gives Jones a chance to latch on somewhere else. Jones recorded 3.5 sacks in 14 games with the Dolphins last year. New Orleans also placed TE John Phillips on injured reserve.

22 Sen'Derrick Marks Out of FB

49ers released DT Sen'Derrick Marks, NT Quinton Dial and CB Asa Jackson; waived TE Blake Bell, LB Austin Calitro, WR DeAndre Carter, OL JP Flynn, TE Cole Hikutini, QB Nick Mullens, DL Noble Nwachukwu, WR DeAndre Smelter and OL Darrell Williams Jr. Marks lasted just over a week in San Francisco. The Niners also parted ways with slot receiver Jeremy Kerley on Saturday.

23 Ego Ferguson Out of FB

Lions signed DT Ego Ferguson. Detroit also added DT Bruce Gaston while parting ways with DTs Nick James and Maurice Swain. Waived by the Bears in March, Ferguson was initially claimed by the Packers, but Green Bay released him with a failed physical designation two days later. Ferguson is apparently healthy now, but the former second-round pick has played in just four games the last two seasons.

24 Martin Ifedi Out of FB

Rams selected Memphis DE Martin Ifedi with the No. 227 overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft. Ifedi (6'3/275) left Memphis as the school's all-time leader in sacks (22.5) and piled up 36 tackles for loss with four career forced fumbles. His senior-year stats would've been much better if not for a knee injury that cost Ifedi the first four games. Ifedi ran 4.88 at the Combine with a 31-inch vertical. Long armed (33 7/8") with the ability to contribute at both strong-side end and defensive tackle, Ifedi is unlikely to grow into an every-down NFL player, but he is talented enough to become a role-playing rotational piece.

25 Bobby Richardson Out of FB

Broncos released DL Bobby Richardson. It's the corresponding move after the Broncos re-signed Billy Winn. An 11-game starter in 2015, Richardson spent the past season bouncing around practice squads. He lasted just three months on Denver's roster.

NT 1 Josh Chapman Out of FB

The Texans worked out free agent NT Josh Chapman on Tuesday. Chapman was expected to man the nose for the Colts this season and the foreseeable future, but the "potential" never turned into on-field production. The Texans are likely just updating their emergency free-agent list.

2 Jeremiah Ratliff Out of FB

Ex-Bears DT Jeremiah Ratliff allegedly claimed "I am the devil" and "wished staff members' children would die" upon his release last week. Also, according to the police report obtained by TMZ Sports, Ratliff said he "felt like killing everybody in the building" and returned to the facility one time after getting his pink slip. It's pretty safe to say Ratliff, 34, won't be getting another opportunity in football. His career is likely over.

3 Brodrick Bunkley Out of FB

Saints released/failed physical DT Brodrick Bunkley. Bunkley tore his quad in late November, and is apparently still recovering. Bunkley was viewed as a candidate for release all offseason, but appeared to save his roster spot when he agreed to a pay cut in March. Bunkley is a helpful run stuffer when healthy, but turns 32 in November. He'll have to prove he's back to full health before getting a workout elsewhere.

4 Letroy Guion Out of FB

An arrest warrant has been issued for free agent DL Letroy Guion after he failed to appear in court Monday. The ex-Packers lineman was arrested for DUI in Hawaii last summer and was expected back in court Monday. He didn't show up. Guion was released by the Packers before last season and never latched on with another club.

5 Dan Williams Out of FB

Raiders released NT Dan Williams. The move creates $4.5 million in cap space and leaves behind no dead money. Signed to a "four-year, $25 million" contract in 2015, Williams was excellent in Year 1, but struggled both from a fitness and production standpoint last season. Williams' weight has always been a problem. He turns 30 in June. Someone will surely take a flier on Williams as a run plugger.

6 Louis Trinca-Pasat Out of FB

Rams signed Iowa DT Louis Trinca-Pasat. Trinca-Pasat (6'1/290) made 38 starts for the Hawkeyes, compiling 23.5 career tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries. He was voted second-team All-Big 10 by the conference's coaches as a senior. A good athlete for his squatty size, "LTP" ran 4.96 with a 32-inch vertical at the Combine. Trinca-Pasat is small with short arms (31 7/8"), but can shoot gaps and competes hard against the run.

7 Terry Williams Out of FB



8 Devaunte Sigler Out of FB

Steelers signed Jacksonville State DL Devaunte Sigler. Sigler (6'4/298) earned 2014 Ohio Valley Conference Defensive Player of the Year before dealing with injuries as a senior, logging just 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks in his final year at Jacksonville State. Sigler's pre-draft workouts also disappointed, managing a 25-inch vertical, 8-foot-3 broad jump, and sluggish agility scores. Undersized and underproductive lately with sub-NFL-baseline movement ability, Sigler is a long shot for a pro career.

9 Travian Robertson Out of FB

Redskins claimed DT Travian Robertson off waivers from Seattle. Robertson will provide depth with Jason Hatcher on I.R. and Chris Baker questionable for Week 17. The Redskins are Robertson's third team this season.

10 Iosia Iosia Out of FB



11 DeAngelo Brown Out of FB

Titans signed Louisville DT DeAngelo Brown. Brown (6’0/312) rebounded from an injury-riddled beginning to his career to lead Louisville in tackles for loss (13) and tally three sacks as a fifth-year senior, earning third-team All-ACC from the conference’s coaches. One of the strongest players in the nation, Brown anchored the Cardinals’ defense at nose tackle, winning with strong hands and frequently splitting double teams. Not invited to the Combine, Brown pumped 36 bench-press reps at the Cardinals’ Pro Day. Brown is a stocky power player who projects as an early-down run stuffer in the Bennie Logan mold.

12 Sione Fua Out of FB

Browns signed DT Sione Fua. He's taking the roster spot of Armonty Bryant (knee), who was officially placed on injured reserve Tuesday. Sua appeared in 24 games between 2011-12, but made just five total appearances between the Broncos and Panthers last season. He's mere depth unlikely to make it through the end of the season in Cleveland.

13 T.J. Barnes Out of FB



14 Jacobbi McDaniel Out of FB

Browns signed DT Jacobbi McDaniel from their practice squad. TE Gerell Robinson was cut in a corresponding move. McDaniel is an UDFA rookie out of Florida State.

15 Ricky Lumpkin Out of FB

Cardinals reached an injury settlement with DT Ricky Lumpkin. Lumpkin has been removed from injured reserve and is now a free agent. He could re-sign with the Cardinals when healthy.

16 Jerrell Powe Out of FB

Redskins waived NT Jerrell Powe. Powe suffered a scary heart arrhythmia issue early in camp, but he was able to get back on the field for the final preseason game. Powe has not played a regular season snap since making 16 appearances for the Texans in 2014.

17 Roy Philon Out of FB



18 Montori Hughes Out of FB

Montori Hughes, Zach Kerr, Jeris Pendleton and Kelcy Quarles will all be "in the mix" for Colts nose tackle snaps behind Josh Chapman. "We have to get stronger up the middle," said GM Ryan Grigson. Kerr played 289 snaps last season to Hughes' 228. The others were non-factors. Indianapolis could have made a play for Vince Wilfork in free agency, but decided to address other needs. The Colts won't be able to make the next step without solidifying their run defense. The Patriots expose it on a yearly basis.

19 Roy Miller Out of FB

Ex-Jaguars and Chiefs DT Roy Miller announced his retirement from football. Miller spent eight and a half years in the league as a run stopper. He was arrested on domestic battery charges last November and promptly cut by Kansas City. On Instagram, Miller accused his estranged wife of ending his career. Last week, the wife sought a restraining order against Miller after he allegedly ripped the handle off her car door during a dispute over custody.

20 C.J. Wilson Out of FB

Bears re-signed DT C.J. Wilson. A journeyman who has bounced around the league the last couple years, Wilson played 128 defensive snaps in six games with the Bears last season. He will compete for a rotational role in camp.

21 Matt Conrath Out of FB

Steelers signed DL Matt Conrath to a reserve/future contract. At 6-foot-7, 306, Conrath possesses the classic build of a 3-4 defensive end. The 25-year-old will spend at least the offseason on Pittsburgh's 90-man roster.

22 Cam Thomas Out of FB

Chiefs signed DT Cam Thomas. The eighth-year pro appeared in all 16 games for the Rams last season, playing 391 snaps. He will provide rotational depth in Kansas City if he manages to crack the 53-man roster.

23 Jasper Coleman Out of FB



24 William Campbell Out of FB

Jets second-year G Will Campbell is wearing a cast on his right hand during OTAs. There have been no announced injuries for Campbell and coach Rex Ryan did not address the injury at a post-OTA press conference. A defensive lineman in college before the Jets transitioned him to guard, Campbell did not play a single snap his rookie season. He is a developmental player.

25 Mike Purcell Out of FB

Chiefs waived DL Mike Purcell. Kansas City also moved on from CB Sheldon Price and TE Anthony Firkser as they look to make room for undrafted free agents. Purcell saw rotational playing time with the 49ers in 2015 and 16, but he spent last season on the practice squad.

26 Christo Bilukidi Out of FB

Ravens re-signed DL Christo Bilukidi to a two-year contract. Ravens management must like what it's seen from Bilukidi on the practice field, because he's failed to earn significant playing time since his 2012 rookie year in Oakland. The 25-year-old will vie for a roster spot in camp.

27 Alameda Ta'amu Out of FB

Cardinals released NT Alameda Ta'amu. He lost out to Rodney Gunter for the starting nose tackle job.

28 Mike Thornton Out of FB



29 Chigbo Anunoby Out of FB



30 Delvon Simmons Out of FB

Colts signed USC DT Delvon Simmons. Simmons (6'5/298) spent his first two college seasons at Texas Tech and his final two at USC, tallying 20.5 career tackles for loss, eight sacks, and two forced fumbles. He showed plodding athleticism at the Trojans' Pro Day, running 5.46 with an 8-foot-2 broad jump. Simmons offers power and strength, but he isn't going to put pressure on NFL quarterbacks. At best, he'll be a rotational two-down run stopper.

31 Cameron Botticelli Out of FB



32 Chuka Ndulue Out of FB



33 Josh Watson Out of FB



34 David Carter Out of FB

Jaguars signed DT David Carter, LB Josh Hull, and WR Kenny Shaw. 26-year-old Carter played just 91 defensive snaps with Dallas last season, but appeared in all 32 games for the Cardinals from 2011-2012. Hull is a five-year veteran that should compete for a role on special teams. A UDFA out of Florida State, Shaw was released by Cleveland last month.

35 Tevita Finau Out of FB

Eagles waived DT Tevita Finau and P Ryan Tydlacka. The Eagles are paring down their roster ahead of training camp. Finau and Tydlacka were undrafted free agents and would have only been practice bodies.

36 Kyle Rose Out of FB



37 Demetris Anderson Out of FB



38 Chris Neild Out of FB

Redskins NT Chris Neild is undergoing another ACL surgery Thursday. Neild tore the ACL in his right knee during the preseason finale. He also blew out his left knee during the preseason of 2012. It's unfortunate for Neild, as he would have been starting this week as Barry Cofield (ankle) is out.

39 Isaako Aaitui Out of FB

Saints signed DT Isaako Aaitui. Aaitui spent last summer with the Dolphins and Jets, and he registered four tackles and a sack during preseason action. He'll compete for a backup nose tackle spot behind John Jenkins in the Saints' new 3-4 defense.

40 Christian Tupou Out of FB

Cardinals claimed DL Christian Tupou off waivers from the 49ers. A 2013 undrafted free agent, Tupou appeared in five games with the Bears last season. The 25-year-old will provide depth along the defensive line.

41 Josh Augusta Out of FB

Patriots signed Missouri DT Josh Augusta. Augusta (6’4/347) was a massive rotational player on Mizzou’s defensive line, piling up 20 career tackles for loss, four sacks, and two forced fumbles while doubling as a short-yardage lead blocker on offense. Augusta never emerged as a full-time starter due to weight problems, gaining 100 pounds over the course of his career. While Augusta had some positive pass-rush moments in the SEC, he projects as an early-down space eater only. Weighing in at nearly 370 when last season ended, Augusta will have to get his conditioning in order to carve out a meaningful career.

42 Luther Robinson Out of FB

Packers waived DT Luther Robinson. A 2014 undrafted free agent out of Miami, Robinson appeared in five games as a rookie. With the return of DTs B.J. Raji and Letroy Guion, Robinson got squeezed off the Packers' roster.

MLB 1 Dewey McDonald Out of FB

Seahawks acquired S Dewey McDonald from the Raiders in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick. A 6-foot, 220-pound safety, McDonald blazed a 4.43 forty coming out of Cal (PA) ahead of the 2014 draft. He'll vie for a roster spot on special teams.

2 Rey Maualuga Out of FB

Free agent MLB Rey Maualuga visited the Bengals. Maualuga was released from Miami last month after an a battery arrest. He spent the first eight years of career in Cincinnati and could be brought back despite his off-feild issues. The Bengals are desperate for linebacking depth with Vontaze Burfict (concussion) sidelined and Nick Vigil (ankle) on injured reserve.

3 David Harris Out of FB

Former Jets and Patriots LB David Harris announced his retirement from the NFL after 11 seasons. Harris spent his first 10 seasons with the Jets before finishing his career with the Patriots in 2017. A second-round pick out of Michigan in 2007, Harris was one of the league's better linebackers during his heyday, earning an All-Pro selection in 2009. Harris played sparingly in his final year, logging just 181 snaps over 10 games for New England. He recorded 1,110 tackles, 37 sacks, six interceptions and four fumble recoveries over 164 NFL appearances. He's likely ticketed for the Jets' Ring of Honor.

4 Uani' Unga Out of FB

Giants waived LB Uani' Unga. Unga missed the entire season with an undisclosed injury. He made three spot starts at middle linebacker for the Giants in 2015.

5 Kenneth Olugbode Out of FB

Browns signed Colorado LB Kenneth Olugbode. Olugbode (6’1/222) made 36 starts at inside linebacker for the Buffaloes, tallying nine career tackles for loss, ten pass breakups, and three interceptions. He only earned honorable mention All-Pac 12 from the conference’s coaches as a senior. Olugbode revealed himself as a below-average athlete at CU’s Pro Day, managing a 4.79 forty and sluggish 7.27 three-cone time. Olugbode is headed for special teams.

6 James Laurinaitis Out of FB

Ex-Rams LB James Laurinaitis is retiring from the NFL after eight seasons. In a statement, Laurinaitis said his body had begun to let him down. That's an agonizing moment for any professional football player. The No. 35 overall pick of the 2009 draft, Laurinaitis started the first 112 games of his career. It was an impressive feat, but like A.J. Hawk before him out of Ohio State, Laurinaitis was asked to do far too much. Coach Jeff Fisher treated Laurinaitis as a much better player than he actually was. More tough than anything else, Laurinaitis hangs up his cleats at the age of 30.

7 Jason Williams Out of FB

Bucs released/waived LB Jason Williams, TE Cameron Brate, OG Kadeem Edwards, OT Reid Fragel and WR Rannell Hall. All five players "made" the team on Saturday, but are getting cut loose after the Bucs attacked the waiver wire. Williams is a well-traveled veteran, one who hasn't made a start since 2011.

8 Allen Bradford Out of FB

Falcons signed LB Allen Bradford. Bradford finished last season on Seattle's practice squad and has experience in HC Dan Quinn's scheme. He'll try to earn a spot on special teams in Atlanta.

9 Arthur Brown Out of FB

Seahawks signed LB Arthur Brown. Brown split time between Jacksonville and the Jets last season. He was waived in December and spent the final month out of the league. It's a low cost flyer for Seattle. 26-year-old Brown will compete for a backup role.

10 Nick Moody Out of FB

Redskins signed LB Nick Moody. It's the first time we've heard Moody's name in months after facing a four-game suspension and also dealing with legal issues during the offseason. He also worked out for the Chiefs before ultimately choosing to sign with Washington. Moody spent most of 2015 on the Seahawks' practice squad. The Redskins needed an extra body at linebacker after losing Will Compton to a knee injury in Week 14.

11 Deontae Skinner Out of FB

Giants waived LB Deontae Skinner. Skinner was set to be a restricted free agent, so perhaps the Giants are just giving him a head start on the market. Skinner was just a special teamer with the Giants.

12 Henry Coley Out of FB



13 Marshall McFadden Out of FB

Rams promoted LB Marshall McFadden from the practice squad. He'll take the roster spot of Austin Pettis. McFadden has made five career appearances, four of which came with the Raiders last season.

14 Nate Boyer Out of FB

Seahawks waived LS Nate Boyer. The 34-year-old former Green Beret is a great story, but he was always a long shot to make the final roster. With Tarvaris Jackson (ankle) sidelined, this move was likely to make room for another quarterback.

15 Shayne Skov Out of FB

49ers placed LB Shayne Skov (knee) on injured reserve. A 2015 UDFA, Skov appeared in nine games on special teams. The 49ers promoted S Marcus Ball to replace him on the active roster.

16 Max Bullough Out of FB

NFL suspended Texans LB Max Bullough four games for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. The Texans' top reserve inside linebacker, Bullough played 240 snaps last season, making three starts. A former UDFA, Bullough's roster spot is probably safe, but it's never a given when you're a backup facing suspension.

17 Jerry Franklin Out of FB

Chiefs promoted LB Jerry Franklin from the practice squad. S Daniel Sorensen was waived in a corresponding roster move. A special teamer, Franklin made 10 appearances for the Bears last season.

18 Sae Tautu Out of FB



19 Andrew Hudson Out of FB



20 Montese Overton Out of FB

Seahawks signed East Carolina LB Montese Overton. Overton (6'2/223) earned second-team All-American Athletic Conference as a senior, wrapping his career with 35.5 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. Albeit an excellent athlete with 4.61 speed and a 10-foot-1 broad jump, Overton is supremely undersized with neither the cover skills to play safety nor the power game to be a full-time linebacker. He'll have to kick tail on special teams to earn an NFL wage.

21 Brandon Chubb Out of FB



22 Kache Palacio Out of FB



23 Jacob Lindsey Out of FB



24 Justin Durant Out of FB

Cowboys released LB Justin Durant. Signed on the eve of training camp, the 11-year veteran was barely used this season, dealing with injuries and healthy scratches. 2018 will be Durant's age-33 campaign.

25 Jack Lynn Out of FB



26 Tank Carder Out of FB

Browns released LB Tank Carder. The move makes room for Mychal Kendricks on the roster. Originally expected to be the starting middle linebacker, Carder missed all of 2017 with a torn ACL. He should latch on somewhere else if he is healthy.

27 Terrance Plummer Out of FB

Redskins signed UCF LB Terrance Plummer. Plummer (5'11/231) was a three-year starter at Mike linebacker, tallying 30.5 career tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, and four INTs. He was a first-team All-American Athletic Conference pick as a junior and senior. Plummer is small and lacks sideline-to-sideline speed (4.90), but is a playmaking overachiever. He figures to begin his career on special teams and could push for defensive snaps down the line.

28 Tony Steward Out of FB

Patriots waived LB Tony Steward. Steward lasted less than a month on New England's roster. The 2015 sixth-rounder should resurface as training camp depth.

29 Anthony Harrell Out of FB



30 Darnell Sankey Out of FB



31 John Lotulelei Out of FB

Jaguars claimed LB John Lotulelei off waivers from the Seahawks. Lotulelei is just the latest Seahawk to make the 3,000-mile trek to Jacksonville. An undrafted free agent out of UNLV, Lotulelei notched three tackles in two games for Seattle.

32 Chris Young Out of FB



33 Sam Barrington Out of FB

Bills signed LB Sam Barrington, S Bacarri Rambo, and OL Karim Barton. Barrington has also spent time with the Chiefs and Packers. Turning 27 in October, Barrington will try to make the Bills as a backup and special teamer. Rambo adds playmaking potential but error proneness at free safety.

34 Donnie Baggs Out of FB



35 Steven Daniels Out of FB

Eagles signed LB Steven Daniels. A seventh-round pick of the Redskins last year, Daniels spent the entire season on I.R. after needing shoulder surgery. He fills the roster spot vacated by Marcus Smith and will compete for a job covering kicks and playing special teams.

WLB 1 DeAndre Levy

2 Chris White Out of FB

Patriots re-signed LB Chris White. White, 26, doesn't play defense but is a core special teams player.

3 Larry Dean Out of FB

Bucs released LB Larry Dean. Dean was signed as a free agent in April after appearing in 61 games for the Vikings the previous four seasons. He was expected to help out on special teams.

4 James-Michael Johnson Out of FB

Dolphins re-signed LB James-Michael Johnson. Johnson made five appearances for three different teams last season. A 26-year-old journeyman, Johnson will compete for a roster spot in camp.

5 A.J. Hawk Out of FB

Free agent LB A.J. Hawk acknowledged he's officially retired from football. The No. 5 overall pick in the 2006 draft, Hawk spent his first nine seasons in Green Bay, missing just two games. He then inked a short deal with the Bengals, lasting one season there and appearing in one game for the Falcons last year. Hawk was a decorated college player at Ohio State but was a bit overmatched in the NFL over the last half of his career. Hawk is now getting into broadcasting.

6 Keith Rivers Out of FB

Ex-Bengals and Giants LB Keith Rivers is retiring after seven years in the NFL. Rivers was on the Cowboys' 90-man roster. The No. 9 overall pick of the 2008 draft by the Bengals, Rivers had started just 17 games since the end of the 2010 season. He missed all of 2011 with a wrist injury, and broke his jaw as a rookie. Rivers played 192 ineffective snaps for the Bills last season.

7 Brandon Watts Out of FB

Vikings signed seventh-round LB Brandon Watts to a four-year contract. Watts is an athletic outside linebacker prospect who will initially try to make his mark on special teams. He ran a 4.41 forty at his Pro Day.

8 Bo Lokombo Out of FB



9 Troy Davis Out of FB

Jets placed LB Troy Davis on injured reserve with a chest injury, ending his season. Davis suffered a severe chest contusion in Sunday's loss to the Ravens. An undrafted rookie out of UCF, Davis had been contributing on special teams. He'll be back to compete for a roster spot next summer.

10 C.J. Johnson Out of FB

Patriots signed Mississippi LB C.J. Johnson. Johnson (6'1/234) made 38 starts at Ole Miss, logging 27 career tackles for loss with 13.5 sacks and two forced fumbles. He played defensive end before transitioning to middle linebacker as a senior. Undersized and not especially athletic, Johnson ran 4.81 with a lineman-like 8-foot-6 broad jump and 27-inch vertical before the draft. Johnson also has an ugly history of knee and ankle injuries. A very low-ceiling prospect, Johnson's path to an NFL roster spot will be on special teams.

11 Darreon Herring Out of FB



12 Darien Harris Out of FB

Bengals signed Michigan State LB Darien Harris. Harris (5'11/224) spent his first two college seasons covering kicks on special teams before taking over as the Spartans' starting weak-side linebacker for his junior and senior years. He tallied 13 career tackles for loss with two forced fumbles. Harris is too small to play linebacker in the NFL and not athletic enough for safety, managing a 4.79 forty with sluggish agility scores at Michigan State's Pro Day. Harris' NFL ticket will be back on 'teams.'

13 Justin Horton Out of FB



14 Don Cherry Out of FB



15 Dillon Lee Out of FB

Saints signed Alabama LB Dillon Lee. Lee (6'4/240) was a reserve linebacker and special teamer for the Crimson Tide, managing 68 career tackles on defense and three interceptions. He generated some buzz at Alabama's Pro Day with solid forty times (4.77, 4.83) and excellent agility scores. Although Lee's college resume is unimpressive, he offers core special teams value and could carve out a career as a No. 4 or 5 linebacker.

16 Raphael Kirby Out of FB



17 Matthew Wells Out of FB

Rams waived LB Matthew Wells. Receiver J.J. Worton was also cut on Friday. A sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2015, Wells was traded to the Bears during training camp but couldn't survive the last round of cuts. He signed a futures deal with the Rams after joining the practice squad in November.

18 Alex Singleton Out of FB



19 Jerrell Harris Out of FB



20 Darius Eubanks Out of FB

Browns promoted S Darius Eubanks from the practice squad. ILB Brandon Magee was waived in a corresponding move. Eubanks is a safety prospect out of Georgia Southern at 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds.

21 Travis Long Out of FB

Eagles OLB Travis Long is out for the season with a torn left ACL. It's Long's second left-ACL tear in the last year. He'll be placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Long is a former UDFA out of Washington State.

22 Marquis Spruill Out of FB

Falcons waived LB Marquis Spruill. The No. 168 overall pick of last year's draft, Spruill missed his entire rookie season with a torn ACL. Spruill's odds of ever appearing in a regular season game are looking long.

23 Torrey Green Out of FB

Falcons UDFA rookie LB Torrey Green is being investigated for rape by the Cache County (Uta.) District Attorney's Office. Green played his college ball at Utah State. He's being accused of raping two separate women on two different occasions, and he also allegedly groped a third woman. All the infractions occurred when Green was in college. Amid these allegations, the Falcons waived Green Thursday morning.

24 Adam Bighill Out of FB



25 Donavin Newsom Out of FB

49ers waived LB Donavin Newsom. Newsom suffered a terrifying head and neck injury during a training camp practice last year. Taken off the field in an ambulance, Newsom spent two days in the hospital and dealt with symptoms until December. He was cleared in January and said he wants to continue his career.

26 Justin Anderson Out of FB

Giants signed LB Justin Anderson off thier practice squad. OT Charles Brown was waived in a corresponding move. Anderson will help out on special teams if active.

27 Jared Koster Out of FB



28 Nick Usher Out of FB



29 Lucas Wacha Out of FB



30 James Davidson Out of FB



31 Courtland Clavette Out of FB



32 Tyler Gray Out of FB



33 Abner Logan Out of FB



34 Connor Harris Out of FB

Jets signed Lindenwood LB Connor Harris. Harris (5’11/242) was a prolific producer at the Division II level, recording an NCAA-record 633 career tackles as a 48-of-48 game starter and earning the 2016 Cliff Harris Award as the National Small-College Defensive Player of the Year. Harris even dabbled at quarterback (7 rushing TDs), punter (37.3-yard average), and placekicker (12-of-12 on PATs) at Lindenwood. Unfortunately, Harris tested as a 21st-percentile athlete with 4.73 speed at the Combine. Harris is ticketed for special teams in the NFL, and could even get a look at fullback.

35 D.J. Lynch Out of FB



SLB 1 Lawrence Timmons

2 Victor Butler Out of FB

Giants released LB Victor Butler. His release will make room for S Stevie Brown. Butler is suspended the first four games of the season.

3 Ashlee Palmer Out of FB

Giants released LB Ashlee Palmer. Palmer was signed in late August as insurance for Jon Beason (knee). His release likely means the Giants feel good about Beason's status for Week 1.

4 Michael Mauti Out of FB

Saints released LB Michael Mauti. Mauti appeared in 11 games with the Saints last year, but played just 62 defensive snaps. He should resurface in a special teams role.

5 James Gaines Out of FB



6 Jake Ganus Out of FB

Vikings signed Georgia LB Jake Ganus. Ganus (6'2/232) spent one year at Georgia after transferring from UAB, leading the Bulldogs with 102 tackles (5 TFL) and catching two interceptions. Ganus' athletic deficiencies showed up at the UGA Pro Day, running 4.85 with a 9-foot-5 broad jump. In addition to his modest athleticism, Ganus' short arms (29") limit him in coverage and he doesn't pack thump as a run stopper. Ganus will have to earn his NFL keep on special teams.

7 Danny Lansanah Out of FB

Dolphins signed LB Danny Lansanah. The soon-to-be 31-year-old wasn't tendered an offer as a restricted free agent with the Bucs earlier this offseason. He has experience at all three linebacker spots in a 4-3 defense and can also contribute on special teams.

8 Jo-Lonn Dunbar Out of FB

Saints signed LB Jo-Lonn Dunbar. Dunbar was released by the Rams on Tuesday. Dunbar was a longtime contributor for both St. Louis and New Orleans, but he'll be little more than end-of-bench depth for Rob Ryan's defense.

9 Quentin Groves Out of FB

Former second-round pick Quentin Groves passed away at the age of 32 after suffering a heart attack. Selected by the Jaguars in 2008, Groves also spent time with the Raiders, Cardinals, Browns, Titans, and Bills in his eight-year career. He was released by the Bills last September at final cuts. Groves underwent heart surgery before the 2008 draft after it was discovered he had Wolff-Parkinson-White syndrome during medical tests at the NFL Combine. It is unclear if his medical condition contributed to his death. We wish his family the best in this difficult time.

10 Shea McClellin Out of FB

Free agent LB Shea McClellin said he is focused on being a coach for now. Released by the Patriots in March after spending all of 2017 on the sidelines with a concussion, McClellin did not rule out a return to the NFL, but it sounds like he is content coaching high-school ball this season. "I've learned to never say never, there's always a chance that I could still play again," McClellin said, "but for now all my focus is on coaching high school." McClellin is currently the linebackers coach at Mountain View High School in Meridian, Idaho.

11 J.T. Thomas Out of FB

Giants placed LB J.T. Thomas on injured reserve. Thomas was activated off the PUP list in August, but apparently isn't over the severe knee injury that ended his 2016. He had yet to play a snap on defense this season. This is Thomas' age-29 season. It's possible he's eventually cut loose with an injury settlement.

12 Josh McNary Out of FB

Jaguars signed LB Josh McNary, formerly of the Colts. McNary doesn't play much on defense, but he's a standout on special teams.

13 Cap Capi Out of FB



14 Mike Moore Out of FB



15 Zeek Bigger Out of FB



16 Tyler Starr Out of FB

Falcons signed seventh-round OLB Tyler Starr to a four-year contract. The Falcons need pass-rush help, and Starr tied the University of South Dakota's career record for sacks (27). Unfortunately, Starr is a limited athlete (4.94 forty, 9-foot-8 broad jump) and is most likely to help on special teams.

17 Ronald Powell Out of FB

Saints rookie OLB Ronald Powell rotated in with the first-team defense at OTAs. Powell is behind Junior Galette, Parys Haralson, and Victor Butler for snaps in the Saints' base defense, but has potential to make a rookie-year impact as a situational pass rusher. At 6'3/237, he's a strong fit in DC Rob Ryan's 3-4 scheme. Haralson is expected to be the early-down starter on the strong side, so Powell will need to beat out Butler for a sub-package role.

18 Mike Mohamed Out of FB

Saints signed ILB Mike Mohamed, formerly of the Texans. Mohamed strained his calf in the preseason and spent four week on the Texans' I.R. list before being released with a three-week injury settlement. Now healthy, Mohamed will help on special teams and potentially see snaps on defense after receiving strong marks for his run defense last season.

19 Myke Tavarres Out of FB



20 Jared Barber Out of FB



21 Lamar Louis Out of FB



22 Keshaun Malone Out of FB



23 Dadi Nicolas Out of FB

Seahawks waived OLB Dadi Nicolas. Nicolas couldn't make it out of minicamp after signing in May. The Seahawks saw more upside in UDFA Austin Calitro.

24 Travis Feeney Out of FB

Steelers waived OLB Travis Feeney. Feeney was the 220th pick in April's draft. He's a candidate for the taxi squad.

25 Jimmie Gilbert Out of FB

49ers signed Colorado OLB Jimmie Gilbert. Gilbert (6’4/231) made 24 starts at 3-4 outside linebacker for the Buffaloes, tallying 31 career tackles for loss, 20 sacks, and nine forced fumbles. He earned third-team All-America honors in 2016. Still snubbed for a Combine invite, Gilbert showed plus athleticism with a 4.68 forty, 37-inch vertical, and 10-foot broad jump at Colorado’s Pro Day. While undersized by NFL edge-player standards, Gilbert offers long arms (34 1/8") and impressive pursuit speed on tape. He could earn an early role on special teams and could develop into a sub-package rusher down the line.

26 Darius English Out of FB

Falcons signed South Carolina LB Darius English. English (6’5/248) served as a rotational rusher his first three seasons before breaking out as a fifth-year senior for team highs in tackles for loss (13), sacks (9), and forced fumbles (2). Not invited to the Combine, English showed well in the vertical (35") and broad (10’9") jumps at the Gamecocks’ Pro Day, but underwhelmed in the forty (4.84) and three-cone drill (7.36). English shows almost no run-defense capability on film and must add strength, but he offers long arms (35 1/8") and pass-coverage skills when asked to run with tailbacks in the flat. He is an intriguing flier pickup with some upside.

27 Ladell Fleming Out of FB



28 Xzavier Dickson Out of FB

Patriots signed No. 253 overall pick OLB Xzavier Dickson to a four-year contract. Dickson was highly productive as a senior for Alabama, but showed sub-par athleticism at the Combine, clocking 4.74 with a 29.5-inch vertical and 8-foot-4 broad jump. He needs to improve his run defense to have any shot at lasting in the big leagues. The practice squad should be his home as a rookie.

29 Markus Pierce-Brewster Out of FB



30 Justin Jackson Out of FB



31 Josh Kaddu Out of FB

Dolphins waive LB Josh Kaddu. The Miami Herald reported in April that the Dolphins had "high hopes" for the 2012 fifth-rounder, but they apparently soured, as Kaddu had yet to play a snap on defense. He could just be a victim of the numbers game along Miami's stout defensive line. It's possible he'll be stashed on the practice squad.

32 Travis Lewis Out of FB

Vikings waived LB Travis Lewis. A core special teamer, the Vikings signed Lewis on the opening day of free agency, so his release is surprising. Lewis served a four-game PED ban in 2014 before having his best season in 2015. He should land on his feet.

33 Bjoern Werner Out of FB

Free agent DE/OLB Bjoern Werner worked out for the Saints on Tuesday. The first-round bust has generated very little interest since he couldn't even make it to final cuts with the Jaguars.

34 Mister Alexander Out of FB

Seahawks waived ILB Mister Alexander. Alexander lasted three months on Seattle's roster. The Seahawks needed to clear a spot after signing UDFA Kasen Williams. Alexander hasn't appeared in an NFL game since 2012.

35 Jayson DiManche Out of FB

49ers signed LB Jayson DiManche. DiManche spent part of the offseason in San Francisco, but didn't make it to training camp. He'll give the 49ers a camp body with WLB Malcolm Smith (chest) sidelined.

36 Matt Robinson Out of FB



37 Ivan McLennan Out of FB



38 Ka'Lial Glaud Out of FB



39 Antonio Longino Out of FB



40 Gionni Paul Out of FB

Bengals signed Utah LB Gionni Paul. Paul (5’10, 231) is an extreme longshot lacking in both size and speed (4.97 forty at Utah's Pro Day). For comparison sake, consider the case of Arizona LB Scooby Wright, the posterboy for diminutive linebackers in this class who fell to the Browns at the end of RD. 7. Wright was far more productive than Paul when on the field and is also two inches taller, 10 pounds heavier and a tenth of a second faster in the forty.

41 Cameron Lawrence Out of FB



ILB 1 Jerrell Freeman

2 D'Qwell Jackson Out of FB

Colts released ILB D'Qwell Jackson. The move creates $5.5 million in cap space, and was fully expected after the declining Jackson missed the final four games of 2016 serving a PED suspension. Jackson was a durable, every-down player his three years in Indy, but routinely served up sub-replacement performance. Going on 34, he's likely to struggle for guaranteed money on the open market.

3 Curtis Lofton Out of FB

Free agent ILB Curtis Lofton is recovering from offseason knee and ankle surgeries but hopes to play this season. It doesn't sound like anything too serious, simply your run-of-the-mill cleanup procedures. Lofton just turned 30 earlier this month and was released by the Raiders back in March. Earlier in his career, he was a quality run stopper.

4 Nate Irving Out of FB

Colts released ILB Nate Irving. This comes as a surprise as Irving was expected to start at inside linebacker opposite D'Qwell Jackson. Now it appears that role will be filled by Sio Moore, assuming he can shake off a nagging hamstring injury. Despite injury red flags, the 28-year-old should resurface quickly.

5 Daryl Washington Out of FB

Bleacher Report's Jason Cole reports the Cowboys are doing their "homework" on free agent ILB Daryl Washington. Linebacker is not as big of a need as it has been in the past for the Cowboys, but Washington was a Pro Bowler before being suspended for three seasons. Dallas has also been ready and willing to take chances on players with baggage in recent years. This match makes some sense.

6 Glenn Carson Out of FB

Cardinals signed Penn State LB Glenn Carson. Carson (6-foot-2 5/8, 238) was a three-year starter at inside linebacker for the Nittany Lions, leading the team in tackles (90) as a senior while posting four tackles for loss and a sack. An average athlete (4.70 forty, 9-foot-10 broad jump) for being so undersized, Carson projects as a special teamer and reserve inside 'backer for the Cardinals.

7 Cory James

8 David Talley Out of FB



9 Josh Mauga Out of FB

Chiefs released ILB Josh Mauga. Mauga was a starter in 2014-15, but missed all of 2016 with a shoulder injury. He languished on the open market until July, and didn't show enough in the first five weeks of camp to earn a roster spot. Now on the wrong side of 30, Mauga's career could be winding down.

10 Erin Henderson Out of FB

The Jets declined ILB Erin Henderson's $2.6 million option, making him an unrestricted free agent. He'll officially hit free agency on March 9. Henderson was due a $250,000 roster bonus on Wednesday, but the Jets declined to pay it after mysteriously placing him on the non-football/injury list last October. Turning 31 in July, Henderson's NFL future is entirely unclear. He has a history of alcohol issues.

11 Brad Jones Out of FB

Newly-signed LB Brad Jones could play on the outside for the Eagles. Jones came into the league as an outside linebacker and recorded 4 sacks and 10 hurries in limited snaps as a rookie. The Eagles have a glut of inside linebackers after selecting Jordan Hicks in the third round, and Jones struggled on the inside with the Packers the last two seasons. His main role will be on special teams, but Jones could compete for a situational role on the outside.

12 Kenny Demens Out of FB

Cardinals placed LB Kenny Demens on injured reserve with a torn ACL, ending his season. Demens was a special teamer. The move allowed the Cardinals to clear roster room for new situational pass rusher Dwight Freeney.

13 David Hawthorne Out of FB

Bills signed ILB David Hawthorne, formerly of the Saints. It's another indication that the Bills are worried about Reggie Ragland's injury. Like fellow signing Brandon Spikes, Hawthorne is a two-down run stuffer at inside linebacker. Hawthorne just isn't as good at it as Spikes.

14 Zaviar Gooden Out of FB

Lions signed LB Zaviar Gooden. A 2013 third-round pick by the Titans, Gooden missed all of 2015 with a torn hamstring. He's played 234 career snaps. Gooden will be a long shot to crack the Lions' 53-man roster.

15 Jamari Lattimore Out of FB

Bills signed LB Jamari Lattimore. The former Packer lasted one season with the Jets, managing just two tackles on 57 defensive snaps. The Bills have one of the thinnest linebacking corps in the league, so it is not out of the question Lattimore earns a role. He also brings some value on special teams.

16 Spencer Paysinger Out of FB

Jets signed LB Spencer Paysinger, formerly of the Dolphins. He's the domino after the release of longtime ILB David Harris. 29-year-old Paysinger (on June 28) played 334 snaps for Miami last season and will compete for a depth and special teams job with tanking Gang Green.

17 Neiron Ball Out of FB

Raiders placed ILB Neiron Ball (knee) on injured reserve, ending his season. A fifth-round rookie from Florida, Ball made a pair of starts before going down, amassing seven tackles and a sack. Ball's knee woes date back years; he underwent microfracture surgery in November of 2014 and has a litany of medical red flags. Ball will return to compete for a roster spot in 2016.

18 Jeff Luc Out of FB

Dolphins signed Cincinnati LB Jeff Luc. Luc (6'0/251) spent two seasons with the Bearcats after transferring from Florida State, piling up 16.5 tackles for loss, eight forced fumbles, and eight sacks. He ran 4.57/4.61 at the UC Pro Day, adding a 34-inch vertical and 8-foot-10 broad jump. A violent downhill player with very little ability to move laterally, Luc projects as a two-down thumper. There has been some discussion of an NFL team moving Luc to fullback, where his contact-seeking approach could be a nice fit.

19 Sio Moore Out of FB

Texans released ILB Sio Moore. A hamstring injury hampered him throughout training camp. Moore logged 411 snaps over eight games for the Colts and Cardinals last season. The 27-year-old has been with five franchises since arriving as a third-round pick in 2013.

20 Quentin Gause Out of FB



21 Taiwan Jones Out of FB



22 Justin Tuggle Out of FB



23 Frank Shannon Out of FB



24 Kaelin Burnett Out of FB

Titans re-signed LB Kaelin Burnett to a one-year contract. Burnett appeared in five games for the Titans last year, amassing three tackles. The 26-year-old will try to earn a roster spot on special teams.

25 Kevin Reddick Out of FB

Saints waived or released LB Kevin Reddick, CB Rod Sweeting, QB Logan Kilgore, OG Manese Foketi, DE George Uko, and DL Rufus Johnson. Reddick made the team as an UDFA out of UNC last season and was a special teams stalwart. He didn't progress this summer and was burned on defense. Reddick should get another look. Johnson was a sixth-round pick last year.

26 Reggie Northrup Out of FB



OLB 1 Manny Lawson Out of FB

NFL suspended free agent OLB Manny Lawson two games for violating the league's policy on domestic violence. Lawson was only expected to get a one-game suspension, but he'll be out until at least Week 4. He hasn't had any interest since getting released from Buffalo at final cuts. 32-year-old Lawson should eventually resurface in a sub-package role.

2 Willie Young

3 Jarvis Jones Out of FB

Cardinals released OLB Jarvis Jones with an injury settlement. The first-round disappointment couldn't revive his career in Cardinals camp. An outside 'backer who can't get after the passer and turns 28 in October, Jones is going to have trouble drumming up interest on the open market. The Cardinals also waived or released WR Carlton Agudosi, DT Peli Anau, LB Alex Bazzie, LB Cap Capi, CB Jarrell Carter, TE Gerald Christian, CB Gump Hayes, WR Krishawn Hogan, OG Dorian Johnson, OG Kaleb Johnson, LB Tre’Von Johnson, LB Ryan Langford, P Richie Leone, CB Ryan Lewis, OT Jonathan McLaughlin, S Harlan Miller, DT David Moala, C Daniel Munyer, OT Givens Price, WR Jeremy Ross, TE Ricky Seals-Jones, CB Sojourn Shelton, DT Ed Stinson, RB James Summers, DT Pasoni Tasini, OG Cole Toner, TE Hakeem Valles and LB Terence Waugh.

4 Randell Johnson Out of FB

Bills waived LB Randell Johnson. The 2014 seventh-rounder failed to progress in year three after being tried at several positions, including defensive end, inside linebacker, and outside linebacker over the years. Johnson is probably a special teamer at best.

5 Tony Washington Out of FB



6 Tamba Hali

7 Gerald Rivers Out of FB

Jaguars claimed DE Gerald Rivers off waivers from the Rams. An undrafted rookie out of Ole Miss, Rivers appeared in two games for the Rams. He's being acquired with an eye toward 2014, not the final two games of this season.

8 Jonathan Newsome Out of FB

Free agent OLB Jonathan Newsome is headed to the CFL. The former Colt will play for the Saskatchewan Roughriders this season. Newsome enjoyed a solid rookie year (6.5 sacks) but was nonexistent in 2015 and was finally cut following an offseason arrest for marijuana possession. If Newsome decides to return to the NFL at any point, he'll have to serve a one-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy.

9 Dezman Moses Out of FB

Chiefs re-signed OLB Dezman Moses to a one-year deal. Moses missed all of last season on injured reserve. He appeared in 13 games with Kansas City in 2013. Moses will compete for a backup/special teams role.

10 Sage Harold Out of FB



11 Diaheem Watkins Out of FB



12 Jason Neill Out of FB



13 IK Enemkpali Out of FB

Raiders signed DE IK Enemkpali to a one-year contract. The noted Geno Smith puncher spent 2016 on injured reserve (ACL) for the Bills. He appeared in 11 games in 2015. Without Rex Ryan around to send Enemkpali out as a pre-game captain for trolling purposes, Enemkpali doesn't figure to make any 2017 noise.

14 Dan Skuta Out of FB

Bears signed OLB Dan Skuta, formerly of the Jaguars. Released by the Jaguars last month, Skuta also visited the Patriots. The 31-year-old played for Bears DC Vic Fangio in San Francisco in 2013-14 and is being brought to Chicago to compete for a depth and special teams job.

15 Justin Staples Out of FB



16 Corey Lemonier Out of FB

49ers waived OLB Corey Lemonier. A 2013 third-rounder, Lemonier appeared in at least 10 games each of the past three seasons, but made only two starts for last year's depth-challenged team. A supposed pass rusher, he has one career sack. Lemonier turns 25 in November.

17 Jarius Wynn Out of FB

Bills waived DE/OLB Jarius Wynn, C Ronald Patrick, and CB Bud Noel. Wynn spent the early spring trying to shed weight in order to switch from defensive end to linebacker. Patrick and Noel were roster fodder.

CB 1 Sean Smith

2 Tracy Porter Out of FB

Free agent CB Tracy Porter was arrested on charges of possession of marijuana, distribution of schedule II drugs, and domestic battery on Tuesday night. Porter allegedly grabbed his girlfriend by the arm and throat in an incident on October 5. Now 31, Porter is apparently attending truck driving school after being cut by the Bears back in April. He has played his final NFL snap.

3 Leodis McKelvin Out of FB

Free agent CB Leodis McKelvin worked out for the Browns on Tuesday. The longtime Bill made 12 starts for the Eagles in 2016 but was out of the league in 2017. The 0-16 Browns are casting about for talent anywhere they can find it. 2018 will be McKelvin's age-33 season.

4 Bashaud Breeland

5 Marcus Williams Out of FB

Cardinals released CB Marcus Williams. He lasted just a month on the roster, ostensibly becoming expendable when the Cardinals traded for Jamar Taylor. Williams, 27, intercepted six passes for the Jets in 2015, but his career has trended downward ever since. It's not a great sign that still-cornerback-needy Arizona gave up on him so quickly.

6 Antonio Cromartie Out of FB

Ex-Chargers and Jets CB Antonio Cromartie announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. Cromartie has been out of the league since being cut by the Colts four games into the 2016 season but had never officially retired. A first-round pick by the Chargers in the 2006 draft, Cromartie earned four Pro Bowl nods including three straight from 2012-14 and a First Team All-Pro selection in 2007. The corner also set the record for the longest play in NFL history by returning a missed field goal 109 yards for a touchdown in 2007, a mark since matched by Cordarrelle Patterson. Cromartie finishes his career with 31 interceptions, five fumble recoveries, and six touchdown returns.

7 Keenan Lewis Out of FB

Free agent Keenan Lewis is negotiating a settlement with the Saints in an injury grievance he filed against the team. The Saints released Lewis before the 2016 season after he battled numerous hip injuries. He has undergone multiple operations since and publicly stated the Steelers discovered a "failed surgery" when he visited with them last season. CB Delvin Breaux missed most of training camp last year with a leg injury team doctors diagnosed as a contusion before a second opinion showed a broken fibula. The Saints have since fired team doctors Deryck Jones and Misty Suri.

8 Jeremy Lane

9 Ron Brooks Out of FB

Eagles released CB Ron Brooks. A coach's pet to DC Jim Schwartz from their Buffalo days, Brooks is no longer needed after the acquisition of CB Ronald Darby. It'll be Darby and Jalen Mills as the starters, with Patrick Robinson coming in as the nickel. Brooks, 28 in October, suffered a torn quad midway through last season.

10 Brandon Flowers Out of FB

Former Chiefs and Chargers CB Brandon Flowers is retiring after nine seasons in the NFL. A second-round pick in 2008, Flowers spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs before signing on with the Chargers for the final three. Flowers has a lengthy concussion history that likely is playing a large role in this decision. Flowers, 31, met with the Cardinals last month and also spoke with the Steelers and Patriots. Flowers went to one Pro Bowl and picked off 21 passes.

11 Chris Houston Out of FB

Ex-Lions and Falcons CB Chris Houston is retiring after eight years in the league. Houston was in camp with the Panthers. He spent 2014 out of the league as he recovered from a toe injury. Two months shy of his 31st birthday, Houston was a playmaker for the Lions from 2011-13, but struggled with injuries.

12 Tim Jennings Out of FB

Buccaneers released CB Tim Jennings. Cut by two cornerback-needy teams in Chicago and Tampa Bay since the end of August, Jennings appears to be all out of gas at age 31.

13 Cortland Finnegan Out of FB

Saints released CB Cortland Finnegan. Finnegan made it 25 days on the Saints' roster. Now 32, Finnegan appeared to have nothing left in five appearances for the Panthers last season.

14 Nolan Carroll Out of FB

Free agent CB Nolan Carroll worked out for the Saints on Tuesday. New Orleans also took a look at LB Jayrone Elliott, DE Malliciah Goodman and DE George Johnson. The Saints could be looking to add a cornerback with Marshon Lattimore (ankle) banged up, though they already re-signed Sterling Moore earlier this week. Carroll has yet to find a team since being let go by Dallas in mid-October, though he did work out for the Redskins last month.

15 Cortez Allen Out of FB

Steelers released CB Cortez Allen. The Steelers are finally admitting defeat after signing Allen to a ludicrous five-year, $26 million extension in 2014. Allen missed all but one game last season while battling knee issues and struggled mightily the year before. Cutting Allen saves the Steelers $1.7 million in cap space. With Allen and Antwon Blake out of the picture, Ross Cockrell will move into a starting role opposite William Gay.

16 Darrelle Revis

17 Cariel Brooks Out of FB



18 Trey Caldwell Out of FB

Browns selected Louisiana-Monroe CB Trey Caldwell with the No. 173 overall pick of the 2016 NFL draft. Caldwell is a sub-5-foot-9 corner and likely projects to the slot because of it. His 10 yard split of 1.50 seconds is ridiculous, and resulted in a 4.51 forty. His short shuttle of 4.19 seconds and 3-cone of 6.6 seconds are both very good, too. He played on 81.3 percent of the school's snaps last year. We don't know much about his game outside of that.

19 Mohammed Seisay Out of FB

Seahawks acquired CB Mohammed Seisay from the Lions in exchange for a conditional sixth-round draft pick in 2016. A former UDFA out of Nebraska, Seisay played 30 defensive snaps for Detroit last season but was more active on special teams. The condition of the draft pick almost certainly depends on whether Seisay makes the Seahawks' 53.

20 Bill Bentley Out of FB

Lions waived CB Bill Bentley. The 2012 third-rounder appeared in two games after re-signing with the Lions in November. Bentley turns 27 in May.

21 Justin Gilbert Out of FB

Free agent CB Justin Gilbert's suspension has been increased from four games to one year. The increased ban effectively ends 25-year-old Gilbert's career. The No. 8 overall pick of the 2014 draft turns 26 in November.

22 Adam Jones

23 Delvin Breaux

24 Brandon Dixon Out of FB

Buccaneers signed CB Brandon Dixon off their practice squad. DB Quinton Pointer was waived in a corresponding move. A sixth-round pick of the Jets, Dixon will serve as the fourth corner for the Buccaneers when active.

25 Bradley Fletcher Out of FB

Patriots released CB Bradley Fletcher. Fletcher played 68 snaps in the Patriots' first two games, but was benched after Week 2. He was also sidelined with a minor hamstring injury. Malcolm Butler, Tarell Brown, Logan Ryan, and Justin Coleman will remain New England's top four corners. Fletcher shouldn't resurface as more than sub-package depth.

26 Zackary Bowman Out of FB

Dolphins waived CB Zackary Bowman. A 31-year-old gunner, Bowman will hunt for special teams work.

27 Alfonzo Dennard Out of FB

Free agent CB Alfonzo Dennard has been sentenced to five days in a Nebraska jail for violating his probation. It's the 26-year-old's third violation of his probation. This time, it's for failing an alcohol test. Dennard's legal troubles all stem from punching a Lincoln, Neb. police officer one week before the 2012 draft. Dennard hasn't played this season.

28 R.J. Stanford Out of FB

Lions signed CB R.J. Stanford. Stanford beat out fellow tryout players Javier Arenas and Ethan Davis to land the 90th spot on the Lions' roster. He'll replace Bill Bentley as depth for a unit headlined by Darius Slay and Rashean Mathis. Stanford has appeared in 46 career games across a five-year career, starting once.

29 Kayvon Webster

30 Kenneth Acker Out of FB

Colts released CB Kenneth Acker. Signing in April, it was a short stay for the former 49ers and Chiefs corner. He should latch on somewhere else. The Colts signed S Michael Cirino in a corresponding move.

31 Lardarius Webb

32 Alan Ball Out of FB

Cardinals signed CB Alan Ball. Now 31, Ball's play fell off a cliff for the Bears last season. Anyone with Ball's pedigree can't be categorically ruled out from cracking the 53-man roster, but he's likely just a camp body.

33 Brandon Boykin Out of FB

Ravens signed CB Brandon Boykin. The Ravens were down a body at cornerback after losing Tavon Young (ACL) for the season. Specifically, they were down a nickel corner. Boykin has lots of experience in the slot, a spot he's played well in the past. Boykin's career has somewhat mysteriously gone south. Traded from the Eagles to the Steelers following the 2014 season, Boykin couldn't get on the field in Pittsburgh. He bounced around last offseason before ending up on the Bears' injured reserve with a pec issue. He turns 27 in June.

34 Chris Cook Out of FB

The Ravens are hosting CB Chris Cook for a free agent visit. Cook has long arms, great size, and ample straight-line speed, but he's never been an effective cover corner. The Ravens may be updating their emergency list after dealing with seemingly countless cornerback injuries in 2014.

35 Ri'Shard Anderson Out of FB



36 Kyle Arrington Out of FB

Ravens released/failed physical CB Kyle Arrington. The 2008 UDFA missed all of 2016 with a concussion. He's apparently still not healthy. Two months shy of his 31st birthday, Arrington made four starts for the Ravens in 2015, but struggled. Arrington was a starter for the Patriots from 2010-13.

37 Darrin Walls Out of FB

Lions signed CB Darrin Walls, formerly of the Jets. Walls played just 120 snaps on defense last season for the Jets, but he was a contributor on special teams. He should fill a similar role in Detroit while providing depth at corner. Walls also has experience at safety.

38 Isaiah Frey Out of FB

Cowboys signed DBs Isaiah Frey and Dax Swanson. Frey has bounced around the league. His last appearance came in 2014. He's just a camp body.

39 Antwon Blake Out of FB

Giants signed CB Antwon "Valentino" Blake, formerly of the Titans. Perennially one of the NFL's most-burnt corners, Blake keeps getting chances for reasons unbeknownst. Ideally for the G-Men, he won't make the final 53.

40 Dwayne Gratz Out of FB

Eagles released CB Dwayne Gratz. QB Dane Evans was signed in a corresponding move. A former third-round pick of the Jaguars, Gratz was signed last December by the Eagles and stuck around through the offseason program, so it is somewhat surprising he was let go just before camp. He will likely latch on somewhere else.

41 Dax Swanson Out of FB

Patriots signed second-year S Dax Swanson and Utah DL L.T. Tuipulotu, and released WR Greg Orton and S Jeremy Deering. Signed by Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent after the 2013 draft, Swanson spent time on both the Colts' and 49ers' practice squads in 2013. Swanson does not have elite measurables, but he showed some ball-hawking skills while at Sam Houston State. He will try to establish himself as a special teams player in New England.

42 Jumal Rolle Out of FB

Bills signed CB Jumal Rolle. Rolle was released from the Cardinals last month with an injury settlement. He's an end-of-the-roster flier after missing 2016 with a torn Achilles. Rolle adds depth following Buffalo's trade of Ronald Darby.

43 Darren Woodard Out of FB



FS 1 Isa Abdul-Quddus Out of FB

Dolphins released/failed physical S Isa Abdul-Quddus. It's a bitter ending to Abdul-Quddus' time in Miami, as he was a playmaker his lone year in South Beach. Abdul-Quddus "stretched a nerve" in his neck in Week 16, and has yet to be cleared. The fact that the Dolphins are throwing in the towel so early in the offseason does not bode well for Abdul-Quddus' NFL future. Per reporter Joe Schad, he's expected to miss the 2017 season.

2 Dwight Lowery Out of FB

Chargers released FS Dwight Lowery. This comes as a surprise. Lowery started 16 games last season, finishing with an interception and a fumble return touchdown, and started the third preseason game. Still, it seems like the Chargers decided to go with Tre Boston at free safety. Lowery should be able to find another job.

4 Robert Blanton Out of FB

Cowboys released S Robert Blanton. Blanton is a veteran with starting experience and an asset on special teams, so it is somewhat surprising he could not carve out a role in the Cowboys' questionable secondary.

5 Winston Guy Out of FB

Colts released S Winston Guy. Guy was providing depth at the back end of Indy's extraordinarily-thin secondary. He was no longer needed with Clayton Geathers back to full health.

6 Josh Furman Out of FB

Broncos signed No. 252 overall pick LB/DB Josh Furman to a four-year, $2.33 million contract. One of the final picks of the draft, Furman will have to shine on special teams this summer to earn a spot on the Broncos' 53-man roster.

7 Quintin Demps Out of FB

Bears released S Quintin Demps. Signed to a "three-year, $13.5 million" contract last March, Demps played only three games before landing on injured reserve with a broken arm. His release creates $3.26 million in cap space. Going on 33, Demps will be hunting for his fourth team in six years in free agency.

8 Kenny Phillips Out of FB

Free agent S Kenny Phillips admits his playing career is over. "It wasn’t tough to come to grips with it because physically I can’t," Phillips said. "It wasn’t like, ‘OK you’re not good enough.’ Physically it hurts to do this and it hurts to do that. It was a like a no-brainer." Phillips was a 2008 first-rounder of the Giants and spent five seasons with them, winning a Super Bowl. He also signed contracts with the Eagles and Saints, but was never the same due to numerous severe knee injuries. Phillips has returned to college at Miami.

9 Daimion Stafford Out of FB

Steelers signed S Daimion Stafford and LS Kameron Canaday. P A.J. Hughes was waived in a corresponding move. Stafford was solid in 614 defensive snaps for the Titans last season. He is a good signing at this point in the offseason.

10 Ed Reynolds Out of FB

Browns released S Ed Reynolds with an injury designation. Reynolds went down early in training camp with a serious knee injury. He was likely given an injury settlement. Cleveland also cut DL Cam Johnson.

11 Pierre Warren Out of FB



12 Dion Bailey Out of FB

S Dion Bailey left the Jets' Week 4 game with an elbow injury and is probable to return. The Jets claimed Bailey off waivers from the Seahawks earlier this week. When he returns, he'll back up Calvin Pryor at strong safety.

13 Bacarri Rambo Out of FB

Bills released S Bacarri Rambo. A sixth-round pick of the Redskins in 2013, this was Rambo's second stint in Buffalo after starting eight games in 2015. The Bills also cut ties with OL Karim Barton, DE Jake Metz, RB Cedric O’Neal, CB Jumal Rolle, and WR Rashad Ross.

14 Jordan Lomax Out of FB

Rams signed Iowa S Jordan Lomax. Lomax (5'10/202) transitioned from cornerback to safety as a redshirt sophomore in 2013 and went on to start as a junior and senior, tallying two career interceptions and 14 pass breakups. A heady safety, Lomas was an annual Academic All-Big Ten pick and earned third-team All-Big Ten from the conference's coaches for his defensive play in 2015. With 4.66 (Pro Day) to 4.75 (Combine) wheels, Lomax packs pop as a hitter but is speed deficient and an unreliable tackler, particularly in space. He's a long shot for an NFL future.

15 Robenson Therezie Out of FB



16 Alex Gray Out of FB



17 Ross Weaver Out of FB



18 Gerod Holliman Out of FB

Steelers waived S Gerod Holliman. Holliman had a bunch of interceptions last year at Louisville, but he was a contact-averse tackler with a distinct lack of athleticism. He isn't even worth trying to "develop" on the Steelers' practice squad.

19 Ross Madison Out of FB



20 Tim Scott Out of FB



21 Wes Miller Out of FB



22 Harold Jones-Quartey Out of FB

The Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs believes Bears S Harold Jones-Quartey is penciled in as a starter. Adrian Amos is locked in as one of the starters, and Jones-Quartey has looked most likely to start opposite him throughout the offseason. Biggs admits the depth chart could change between now and Week 1, but it would be a mild surprise if Jones-Quartey did not open the season in the starting lineup.

23 Tyrequek Zimmerman Out of FB



24 Ironhead Gallon Out of FB



25 Daniel Henry Out of FB



26 Denzel Johnson Out of FB



27 Christian Bryant Out of FB

Cardinals signed S Christian Bryant off the Giants' practice squad. He'll get a one-week look against the Rams, the team that drafted him in 2014. Bryant takes the roster spot of S Tony Jefferson, who was sent to I.R.

28 Lonnie Ballentine Out of FB

Texans placed S Lonnie Ballentine (groin, ankle, knee) on injured reserve. Ballentine finished last season on injured reserve after tearing up his knee in October, and he only managed two games this season. The 2014 seventh-rounder will fight for a roster spot next August. RB Akeem Hunt was promoted from the practice squad in a corresponding move.

29 D.J. Campbell Out of FB

Cardinals signed S D.J. Campbell. A 2012 seventh-round pick of the Panthers, Campbell was out of the league last year after getting cut by the 49ers in training camp. He'll provide offseason depth and compete for a role on special teams with the Cardinals.

30 Jean Fanor Out of FB



31 Khalid Wooten Out of FB

Titans waived DB Khalid Wooten. The sixth-rounder out of Nevada showed little in camp and preseason games. The Titans may still think enough of Wooten to re-sign him to the practice squad.

32 Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith Out of FB

Redskins signed S Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith. Cromartie-Smith appeared in four games with Pittsburgh last year before being placed on I.R and will compete for a roster spot on special teams. Peyton Thompson was waived in a corresponding move.

33 Rahim Moore Out of FB

Giants released S Rahim Moore. DE Ishaq Williams was also cut to make room for S Duke Ihenacho and DE Devin Taylor. A 2011 second-round pick, Moore spent 2016 out of the league. He might not have any chances left.

34 Marcus Ball Out of FB

Panthers signed S Marcus Ball and released S Kimario McFadden. Ball made 12 appearances for the Saints last year after two-season stint with the CFL's Toronto Argonauts. He'll be a fringe roster prospect just like McFadden was.

35 Nate Ness Out of FB

Lions signed CB Nate Ness off their practice squad. With Bill Bentley lost for the season and starting safety James Ihedigbo doubtful, the Lions needed some help in the secondary. Ness can fill in at both safety and corner for the Lions.

36 Lee Hightower Out of FB



37 Durell Eskridge Out of FB

Jets signed Syracuse S Durell Eskridge. Eskridge (6'3/208) made 26 starts in three seasons with Syracuse, piling up seven tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and five interceptions. He was exposed as a sub-par athlete at the Combine, running 4.63 with a 31-inch vertical and 9-foot-9 broad jump. Although plenty willing, Eskridge is an inconsistent tackler and has severe pass-coverage limitations. He may top out as a special teamer only in the NFL.

38 Mykkele Thompson Out of FB

Giants waived/injured DB Mykkele Thompson. LB Jimmy Herman was signed in a corresponding move. Thompson will revert to injured reserve once he clears waivers, which is where he has spent most of his career. Depending on the severity of the injury, he could be released with an injury settlement.

39 Marcus McWilson Out of FB



40 Malcolm Bronson Out of FB



41 Stevie Brown Out of FB

Panthers released S Stevie Brown. The ex-Giant has now been cut by two teams in nine days.

42 Landon Feichter Out of FB



43 Josh Evans Out of FB

Free agent S Josh Evans will work out for the Redskins. The Redskins are looking to replace starting free safety DeAngelo Hall, who is out for the year with a torn ACL. Evans was cast aside during Jaguars' final cuts. He's started 37 games in his career, though he's better suited as a reserve than a full-time starter.

44 Anthony Walters Out of FB

Cardinals signed S Anthony Walters to a one-year contract. Walters appeared in 29 games over the last two seasons for the Bears, mostly as a special teamer.

45 Desmond Cooper Out of FB



46 Ras-I Dowling Out of FB

Panthers signed CB Ras-I Dowling to a reserve/future contract. It's the first we've heard of the 2011 second-rounder in over a year. Dowling's three appearances for the Raiders in 2014 were his first since 2012. He was out of the league in 2015.

47 Aaron Taylor Out of FB



48 Brandan Bishop Out of FB



49 Chris Hackett Out of FB



50 Justin Cox Out of FB

Chiefs waived CB Justin Cox. This was a predictable move after Cox's latest arrest. Despite immense physical gifts, Cox's football career is likely over due to incredibly poor decision making. He's been popped for domestic violence twice since last November.

SS 1 William Moore Out of FB

Free agent S William Moore told ESPN's Vaughn McClure that he'd "absolutely" be interested in re-signing with the Falcons. Moore hasn't attracted much interest since getting cut by Atlanta in February, though he did work out for the Patriots a few months back. With rookie SS Keanu Neal (knee scope) on the shelf, the Falcons may consider a reunion with Moore. It's unclear how much the 31-year-old has left in the tank after missing 14 games due to injury over the past two seasons.

2 Antrel Rolle Out of FB

Former Giants S Antrel Rolle announced his retirement after 11 seasons in the NFL. A first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2005, Rolle's best seasons came as a member of the Giants. He was elected to the Pro Bowl in 2009, 10, and 13, and he won a ring with the Giants in 2011. He finishes his career with 834 tackles, 26 interceptions, and four defensive touchdowns.

3 Aaron Williams Out of FB

Former Bills S Aaron Williams retired from the NFL after seven seasons. Williams hasn't played since he hurt his neck on an illegal hit from Jarvis Landry in the 2016 season. He had planned to continue his career but couldn't find a team willing to clear him. The former No. 34 overall pick in 2011, 27-year-old Williams started 52 games and picked off seven career passes.

4 Will Blackmon Out of FB

Free agent DB Will Blackmon has worked out for the Seahawks, Browns, Colts, and Falcons. Released by Washington at final cuts last September, Blackmon spent the 2017 season out of the league. The 33-year-old was effective in 2016, however. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo expects him to land a job after the draft.

5 Brandon Browner Out of FB

Former Seahawks CB Brandon Browner was arrested for kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and violation of a restraining order on Sunday. Browner allegedly broke into a home and refused to let the woman inside, who has a restraining order against him, leave Sunday morning in La Verne, California. He also allegedly physically harmed and threatened to kill the woman. Browner was arrested for cocaine possession last May and for making criminal threats last September. He has been out of the league since the Seahawks released him in August of 2016.

6 Jimmy Wilson Out of FB

Bengals signed S Jimmy Wilson. Wilson was pressed into six starts for the Chargers last season, but lasted less than a month with the Chiefs after signing in April. He'll try to make the Bengals as a No. 4 safety/special teamer.

7 Duke Ihenacho Out of FB

Giants S Duke Ihenacho left Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers with a hamstring injury and will not return. He was ruled out shortly before halftime. The sixth-year safety logged one tackle before exiting.

8 Cooper Taylor Out of FB

Giants waived S Cooper Taylor. S Bennett Jackson has also been waived. Jackson missed all of 2015 with a torn ACL. Taylor whiffed on a starting job last season before getting on the field for only 84 snaps. He's still only 26, but it's a bad sign he couldn't even survive until final cuts.

9 Major Wright Out of FB

Bucs waived S Major Wright. Wright was on the team for two weeks. It's a sign FS Chris Conte is healthy.

10 Taylor Mays Out of FB

Former Bengals S Taylor Mays is trying out for the Patriots at their rookie minicamp. A second-round pick in 2010, Mays was suspended the first eight games of last season for two violations of the substance-abuse policy and never latched on with a team after the suspensions ended. If he is in shape, Mays could be a good, low-risk signing for New England.

11 Duke Williams Out of FB

Colts declared S Duke Williams, CB Charles James, OLB Chris Carter, OL Austin Blythe, DT Kristjan Sokoli, OL Jeremy Vujnovich, and WR Devin Street inactive for Week 16 against the Raiders. There are no surprises. The Colts are healthy going into Week 16.

12 Phillip Thomas Out of FB

Bills waived/injured S Phillip Thomas. The Bills waived Thomas to make room for OT Justin Renfrow. Thomas joined the Bills' practice squad late last season and signed a futures contract in January. He logged 27 tackles in eight games for Washington in 2014 but didn't see the field last season.

13 Brian Randolph Out of FB

Rams waived/injured S Brian Randolph. Randolph is an undrafted rookie out of Tennessee and one of the stars of the second episode of Hard Knocks on Tuesday. He suffered the ACL tear in the Rams' preseason opener this past Saturday and will head to I.R.

14 Demarkus Perkins Out of FB



15 Lamarcus Brutus Out of FB

Titans signed Florida State SS Lamarcus Brutus. Brutus (6'0/206) spent his first three college seasons as a sub-package DB and special teamer before taking over as the starting free safety as a senior, where he tallied three interceptions and was named honorable mention All-ACC. His athletic shortcomings showed up in pre-draft testing, running 4.76 with a 9-foot-6 broad jump in Indianapolis. Brutus' pro projection is special teams gunner.

16 Floyd Raven Out of FB

Bengals signed Texas A&M S Floyd Raven. Raven (6'0/202) was a reserve safety and cornerback in four years at College Station, primarily shining on special teams. He flashed the potential to do more at the TAMU Pro Day, running 4.49 with a 10-foot-4 broad jump and pumping 17 reps on the bench. Although Raven had a largely nondescript college career, his speed-athleticism combo makes him an intriguing project as a potential NFL free safety. He'll start out on kickoff and punt coverage.

17 Dante Barnett Out of FB



18 Jarrod Harper Out of FB



19 Josh Aubrey Out of FB



20 Robert Lester Out of FB

Panthers waived S Robert Lester, WR/CB De'Andre Presley, DE Kenny Horsley and DT Micanor Regis. Lester appeared in 12 games for the Panthers in 2013, making four starts. He's only 27, but it bodes poorly he couldn't survive until final cuts.

21 Otha Foster Out of FB



22 Akeem Davis Out of FB

Redskins waived S Akeem Davis and CB Richard Crawford. Both reserve defensive backs were primarily contributing on special teams.

23 Kimario McFadden Out of FB

Bucs signed S Kimario McFadden. DE Lawrence Sidbury was waived in a corresponding roster move. A second-year UDFA out of small-school South Carolina State, McFadden will be making his NFL debut if he's active for Week 10.

24 Brandian Ross Out of FB

Raiders re-signed restricted free agent S Brandian Ross to a one-year, $1.542 million contract. A jack of all trades but master of none, Ross has played both safety positions, some slot corner, and special teams over the past three seasons. The 25-year-old projects as Oakland's No. 3 safety this year -- behind FS Nate Allen and SS Charles Woodson -- though Ross should face competition in camp.

25 Shiloh Keo Out of FB

Saints released S Shiloh Keo. Keo struggled in his 130 defensive snaps last season, and the Saints didn't deem him valuable for special teams. He'll resume hunting for backup work.

26 Robert Smith Out of FB



27 Ray Vinopal Out of FB



28 Justin Halley Out of FB



29 Dexter McCoil Out of FB



30 K.J. Dillon Out of FB

Texans rookie S K.J. Dillon suffered an ACL tear Week 6 against the Colts. A fifth-round pick in April, Dillon had only seen 19 snaps on defense before going down. He is out for the rest of the season.

31 Elijah Shumate Out of FB

Bucs signed Notre Dame S Elijah Shumate. Shumate (6'0/216) was a sub-package DB for the Irish before taking over as a starter for his final two years, finishing his career with ten tackles for loss and two interceptions. Shumate turned in an okay-not-great Combine workout, running 4.58 with a 33-inch vertical and 9-foot-11 broad jump. Stiff hipped and lacking cover skills, Shumate is purely a box safety prospect. He'll need to shine on special teams long before playing any defense.

32 Jered Bell Out of FB



33 Joe Powell Out of FB



34 Lorenzo Jerome Out of FB

49ers signed Saint Francis S Lorenzo Jerome. Jerome (5’11/204) earned first-team All-Northeast Conference all four years of his career, shining as a safety and return specialist, where he led the FCS in kick return average (31.2) as a junior and finished second as a senior (28.9). Jerome intercepted six passes in 2016 and forced three turnovers in January’s Senior Bowl game with two picks and a forced fumble. Jerome’s limitations showed up at the Combine, running 4.70 with a lineman-like 7.63 three-cone time. He also has short arms (30 5/8") and small hands (8 5/8"). While Jerome checks the "good football player" box, he will have to beat the odds athletically to carve out a meaningful career on defense.

35 Ryan Murphy Out of FB

Broncos signed S Ryan Murphy to a reserve/future contract. Murphy was sent home during Super Bowl week for his involvement in a prostitution ring, though he wasn't arrested. He joined Denver's practice squad in November after being cut by the Seahawks at the end of training camp.

36 Terrish Webb Out of FB



37 Jemea Thomas Out of FB

Cowboys waived DB Jemea Thomas. The Patriots' sixth-round pick in May, Thomas lasted under a week on Dallas' roster. The Cowboys needed to make room for new LB Korey Toomer.

38 Omar Bolden Out of FB

Bears released S Omar Bolden. This is a surprising move considering Bolden both played for coach John Fox in Denver and was given an $80,000 signing bonus in March. A quality special teamer, Bolden will likely find a new home during training camp.

39 Vinnie Sunseri Out of FB

Patriots waived S Vinnie Sunseri. Sunseri was hoping to land a spot as a reserve safety but always faced long odds at cracking the final 53. Perhaps he'll stay on as a member of the practice quad. Sunseri has endured two ACL tears since entering the league as a fifth-round pick in 2014.

40 Calvin Pryor Out of FB

Free agent S Calvin Pryor worked out for the Texans on Tuesday. He's been looking for a new home since being cut by Jacksonville earlier this month. If Pryor signs, the Texans would be his fourth team in the last calendar year.

41 Quincy Mauger Out of FB



42 B.J. Lowery Out of FB



43 Jordan Kovacs Out of FB

Dolphins re-signed S Jordan Kovacs and DT A.J. Francis. Kovacs recorded five tackles in 33 snaps last season. Francis spent 2014 on injured reserve with a knee injury. Both will try to latch on at the bottom of the Dolphins' final roster.

44 Rickey Jefferson Out of FB



45 Deron Washington Out of FB



46 Anthony Jefferson Out of FB

Bears signed UCLA S Anthony Jefferson. Jefferson (6'1/198) made 25 starts for UCLA, earning a second-team All-Pac 12 pick by the conference's coaches as a senior. He recorded three career interceptions. A good college player who will likely struggle to transition, Jefferson ran 4.72 at the Combine with a 33 1/2-inch vertical and 9-foot-8 broad jump. Jefferson could perhaps carve out playing time as a dime linebacker. His best NFL fit is on special teams.

47 Brian Blechen Out of FB



48 Jadar Johnson Out of FB

Giants S Jadar Johnson has decided to retire. Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Clemson, Johnson will retire without making an NFL appearance. He probably would have been a long shot to crack the 53-man roster had he stuck around.

49 A.J. Stamps Out of FB

Browns signed Kentucky S A.J. Stamps. Stamps (5’11, 193) transitioned from CB to S in 2014, when the Wildcats called him up from the JUCO ranks. That move suited his lack of speed (4.79 second 40 at the Combine, 4.63 seconds at UK's Pro Day), but amplified questions about his frame and toughness. During the pre-draft process, an AFC area scout questioned Stamps’ desire in the more physical aspects of the game. The Browns have a handful of uninspiring free safety prospects that they'll take to camp to compete for the right to be Rahim Moore's caddie. Our money is on the field over Stamps.

50 Erick Dargan Out of FB



51 Brandon Person Out of FB



52 Corey White Out of FB

Colts released/waived CB Corey White, OLB Akeem Ayers, OLB Lavar Edwards, RB Daryl Richardson, ILB Sean Spence, CB Dante Blackmon, DT Josh Boyd, WR Marvin Bracy, WR Fred Brown, OT Fahn Cooper, S Tyson Graham Jr., S Lee Hightower, WR Bug Howard, TE Henry Krieger-Coble, WR Justice Liggins, RB De’Mard Llorens, DT T.Y. McGill, WR JoJo Natson, DT David Parry, RB Troymaine Pope, OG Adam Redmond, WR Brian Riley, ILB Darnell Sankey, WR Valdez Showers, OLB Garrett Sickels, DE Jhaustin Thomas, OT Arturo Uzdavinis, OG Terran Vaughn, QB Phillip Walker, S Andrew Williamson, and OT Andrew Wylie. There aren't really any surprises. Parry was a 2016 contributor, but had some off-field trouble in the offseason. The moves get the Colts down to 53 players.

53 Ian Wild Out of FB



54 Cedric Thompson Out of FB

Vikings waived S Cedric Thompson, DL Sterling Bailey, and OT Marquis Lucas. The Dolphins' 2015 fifth-round pick, Thompson spent 2016 on the Vikings' practice squad and signed a futures contract in January. Those deals are not guaranteed. Thompson's little brother Tedric was just drafted by Seattle.

55 Michael Caputo Out of FB

Saints signed Wisconsin S Michael Caputo. Caputo (6'1/207) had a ho-hum college career, spreading 10 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles, and three INTs across 40 starts. He was a second-team All-Big Ten pick as both a junior and senior. Snubbed for a Combine invite, Caputo didn't help himself by running 4.70 with a 9-foot-9 broad jump at the Badgers' Pro Day. Caputo draws high marks for his leadership and run support, but he isn't athletic enough to function in the back half of an NFL defense. He'd do well to carve out a Chris Prosinski-like career.

56 Brian Suite Out of FB



57 Shamiel Gary Out of FB



58 Anthony Cioffi Out of FB



59 Shak Randolph Out of FB



60 Malik Smith Out of FB



61 Jordan Sullen Out of FB



P 1 Michael Koenen Out of FB

Bucs released P Michael Koenen. This was expected after Koenen struggled badly the last two seasons. Tampa Bay will save $3.3 million by releasing him. Jacob Schum is expected to take over punting duties.

2 Drew Butler Out of FB

Cardinals re-signed P Drew Butler. P Ryan Quigley has been released. Butler was waived/injured with a sprained Achilles' last month, but Quigley struggled mightily in his place. Butler was also having a rough year before going down. It's a trouble spot for Arizona.

3 Matt Darr Out of FB



4 Steve Weatherford Out of FB

Jets released P Steve Weatherford. He was on the roster four days. Ryan Quigley (shin) is back healthy.

5 Brad Nortman Out of FB

Jaguars released P Brad Nortman. Nortman has been the punter in Jacksonville for two seasons, but they were always expected to move on after drafting Logan Cooke in the seventh round. Nortman should be able to find work before camp.

6 Brad Wing Out of FB

Giants released P Brad Wing. Wing signed a three-year extension in 2016 but played poorly in 2017, averaging the lowest net yards per punt in the league. Two short punts contributed to Giants' late losses against the Eagles and Bucs, and Wing also had two punts blocked. This move saves the Giants $1 million in cap space.

7 Dave Zastudil Out of FB

Cardinals released P Dave Zastudil. Drew Butler will be the Cards' starter this season. Zastudil has been the Cards' punter since 2011, but was limited to two games by a groin injury last season. Going on 37, Zastudil has been punting since 2002.

8 Tim Masthay Out of FB

Packers released P Tim Masthay. Masthay has been the Pack's punter since 2010, but they'll move forward with Jake Schum, who was claimed off waivers on Tuesday. Masthay was due $1.2 million after coming in 14th in net-punting average last season. He'll get calls whenever someone needs a punter.

9 Spencer Lanning Out of FB

Bears waived P Spencer Lanning and LB John Timu. With Pat O'Donnell (knee) back to full health, Lanning was no longer needed.

10 Cody Mandell Out of FB



11 Kyle Christy Out of FB



12 Garrett Swanson Out of FB



13 Tom Hackett Out of FB

Jets signed Utah P Tom Hackett. Hackett (5'11/198) twice won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter, finishing his career second all time in Utah history in yards per punt (45.2). He placed 44% of his career punts inside the opposing 20-yard line, and 21% inside the 10. Hackett also went 4-of-4 on converting fake punts into first downs. A rugby-style punter and Australia native, Hackett has field-flipping upside as an NFL punter, and can also placehold and kick off.

14 Kenny Allen Out of FB



15 Austin Rehkow Out of FB



16 Brandon Fields Out of FB

Saints released P Brandon Fields. The move suggests Thomas Morstead (quad) is nearing full health. WR T.J. Graham will take Fields' place on the roster.

17 Steven Clark Out of FB



18 A.J. Hughes Out of FB



19 Toby Baker Out of FB



20 Ben LeCompte Out of FB



21 Kip Smith Out of FB



22 Robert Malone Out of FB

Jets released P Robert Malone and re-signed P Ryan Quigley. Malone's net punt average of 37.1 yards ranked 28th in the league. Quigley was with the Jets in camp.

23 Swayze Waters Out of FB

Raiders signed K Swayze Waters. The former Alabama-Birmingham star was last seen in the NFL as an emergency fill-in for Jason Hanson last summer. With experience punting and kicking, he'll give Sebastian Janikowski and Shane Lechler a breather in camp.

24 Richie Leone Out of FB



25 Will Monday Out of FB

Steelers signed Duke P Will Monday. Monday (6'4/212) punted for the Blue Devils all four years of his college career, setting a Duke school record for career yards per punt (46.5). 88 of Monday's 260 career punts (33.8%) were downed inside the opposing 20-yard line, a mark he improved to 47% as a senior. Monday has NFL-level leg strength, but will need to improve his hang time to last in the pros.

26 Ben Turk Out of FB



27 Colby Wadman Out of FB



28 Peter Mortell Out of FB

