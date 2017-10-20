Player Page

Brandon Browner | Defensive Back | #39

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/2/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'4" / 220
College: Oregon State
Contract: view contract details
Former Seahawks CB Brandon Browner was arrested for kidnapping, burglary, false imprisonment, and violation of a restraining order on Sunday.
Browner allegedly broke into a home and refused to let the woman inside, who has a restraining order against him, leave Sunday morning in La Verne, California. He also allegedly physically harmed and threatened to kill the woman. Browner was arrested for cocaine possession last May and for making criminal threats last September. He has been out of the league since the Seahawks released him in August of 2016. Jul 9 - 9:31 AM
Source: Boston Globe
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA16513540.00.0622020002300000
2012SEA12359440.00.033901036000-10
2013SEA8181190.00.014900001000000
2014NE 9205250.00.01320000600000
2015NO 166313760.00.01001001000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

