Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Tom Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #92
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
33
) / 8/30/1984
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 288
College:
Southern Miss
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/23/2018: Seahawks signed Johnson to one-year, $2.1 million contract. Could make as much as $2.7 million with incentives ($200,000 for 3 sacks, $350,000 for 5 sacks). 2019: Free Agent.
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks signed DT Tom Johnson, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year, $2.7 million contract.
Johnson totaled 32 tackles and two sacks for the Vikings last season and now looks to replace Sheldon Richardson on Seattle's interior line. Outside of Richardson, who the team coincidently lost to Minnesota, Johnson is the only defensive tackle the Seahawks visited with during free agency. Signing Johnson was the cost-friendly route considering they offered Richardson $6.5 million.
Mar 23 - 11:08 AM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Free agent DT Tom Johnson will visit the Seahawks on Monday.
The Seahawks are looking at Johnson as a possible replacement for Sheldon Richardson, who is currently visiting Johnson's former team, the Vikings. The 33-year-old was a solid run-stopper for the Vikes last year, logging 32 tackles and two sacks over 673 defensive snaps.
Mar 16 - 2:02 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Vikings placed DT Tom Johnson on injured reserve with a torn hamstring, ending his season.
Johnson went down in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts. His roster spot will be filled by DT Toby Johnson, who was waived Saturday to make room for Adrian Peterson.
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 10:38:00 AM
Source:
St. Paul Pioneer Press
Vikings DT Tom Johnson has been found not guilty on all charges stemming from his 2014 arrest for disorderly conduct.
He intends to file a retaliatory suit against the Minneapolis Police Department. Johnson, 30, re-upped with the Vikings this offseason at $7 million across three years. He is coming off a 6.5-sack season as a rotational rusher.
Fri, Jun 12, 2015 01:58:00 PM
Source:
Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Seahawks sign DT Tom Johnson to one-year deal
Mar 23 - 11:08 AM
Tom Johnson visiting Seahawks on Monday
Mar 16 - 2:02 PM
Tom Johnson placed on IR with torn hamstring
Tue, Dec 20, 2016 10:38:00 AM
Tom Johnson found not guilty
Fri, Jun 12, 2015 01:58:00 PM
More Tom Johnson Player News
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
MIN
16
17
15
32
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NO
13
10
4
14
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NO
15
19
10
29
2.0
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NO
12
6
6
12
2.0
18
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
MIN
16
14
8
22
6.5
43
6.6
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
MIN
16
25
11
36
5.5
52
9.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2016
MIN
14
11
6
17
2.0
11
5.5
1
4
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2017
MIN
16
17
15
32
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
NO
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
@PIT
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
TB
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
DET
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@CHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
GB
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 22
BAL
1
1
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@CLE
2
0
2
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@WAS
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
LAR
0
2
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@DET
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 3
@ATL
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
@CAR
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
CIN
0
3
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 23
@GB
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Dec 31
CHI
1
2
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Cliff Avril
Sidelined
The Seahawks are likely to move on from contract-year DE Cliff Avril.
Avril missed the final 12 games of last season due to November neck surgery. He expects to get cleared for 2018, but there's a good chance he won't be back with the Seahawks. Avril's release would save $7 million in cap space and leave just $500,000 in dead money. Seattle has Frank Clark as an in-house replacement for Avril.
Feb 3
2
Frank Clark
3
Dion Jordan
4
Marcus Smith
5
Branden Jackson
DT
1
Jarran Reed
2
Nazair Jones
3
Malik McDowell
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't provide an update on 2017 second-round DT Malik McDowell's (concussion) health on Thursday.
McDowell missed his entire rookie season after suffering a "severe" concussion in an ATV accident. "Nothing new," Carroll said. "He’s got a process he is going through, we get information rarely in his case but there will be a time when you will hear more." It's a strange, concerning situation. McDowell was arrested for disorderly conduct in Atlanta in December.
Mar 1
4
Quinton Jefferson
5
Noble Nwachukwu
MLB
1
Bobby Wagner
2
Paul Dawson
WLB
1
K.J. Wright
2
D.J. Alexander
SLB
1
Barkevious Mingo
2
Josh Forrest
CB
1
Shaq Griffin
2
Justin Coleman
3
Neiko Thorpe
4
Mike Tyson
5
DeAndre Elliott
FS
1
Earl Thomas
2
Maurice Alexander
3
Tedric Thompson
4
Alex Carter
SS
1
Kam Chancellor
Sidelined
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports Seahawks SS Kam Chancellor (neck) "intends to play" in 2018.
That's "if he gets medically cleared." Coach Pete Carroll has said this is not a guarantee. It's hardly surprising Chancellor is going to give it a shot, as his $6.8 million salary fully guaranteed earlier this month. It could be a while before we gain clarity on Chancellor's health.
Feb 13
2
Bradley McDougald
3
Delano Hill
4
Jordan Simone
P
1
Jon Ryan
