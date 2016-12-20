Tom Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #92 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (33) / 8/30/1984 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 288 College: Southern Miss Contract: view contract details [x] 3/23/2018: Seahawks signed Johnson to one-year, $2.1 million contract. Could make as much as $2.7 million with incentives ($200,000 for 3 sacks, $350,000 for 5 sacks). 2019: Free Agent. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks signed DT Tom Johnson, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year, $2.7 million contract. Johnson totaled 32 tackles and two sacks for the Vikings last season and now looks to replace Sheldon Richardson on Seattle's interior line. Outside of Richardson, who the team coincidently lost to Minnesota, Johnson is the only defensive tackle the Seahawks visited with during free agency. Signing Johnson was the cost-friendly route considering they offered Richardson $6.5 million. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Free agent DT Tom Johnson will visit the Seahawks on Monday. The Seahawks are looking at Johnson as a possible replacement for Sheldon Richardson, who is currently visiting Johnson's former team, the Vikings. The 33-year-old was a solid run-stopper for the Vikes last year, logging 32 tackles and two sacks over 673 defensive snaps. Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter

Vikings placed DT Tom Johnson on injured reserve with a torn hamstring, ending his season. Johnson went down in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Colts. His roster spot will be filled by DT Toby Johnson, who was waived Saturday to make room for Adrian Peterson. Source: St. Paul Pioneer Press