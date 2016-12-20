Player Page

Tom Johnson | Defensive Lineman | #92

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (33) / 8/30/1984
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 288
College: Southern Miss
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks signed DT Tom Johnson, formerly of the Vikings, to a one-year, $2.7 million contract.
Johnson totaled 32 tackles and two sacks for the Vikings last season and now looks to replace Sheldon Richardson on Seattle's interior line. Outside of Richardson, who the team coincidently lost to Minnesota, Johnson is the only defensive tackle the Seahawks visited with during free agency. Signing Johnson was the cost-friendly route considering they offered Richardson $6.5 million. Mar 23 - 11:08 AM
Source: Tom Pelissero on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017MIN161715322.084.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011NO 13104141.066.0000001100000
2012NO 151910292.02010.0000000000000
2013NO 1266122.0189.0000000000000
2014MIN16148226.5436.6000001000000
2015MIN162511365.5529.5000000100000
2016MIN14116172.0115.5140000100000
2017MIN161715322.084.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NO0110.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@PIT2020.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24TB1120.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1DET1120.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CHI3030.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15GB0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22BAL1121.077.0000000000000
8Oct 29@CLE2021.011.0000000000000
10Nov 12@WAS2130.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19LAR0220.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23@DET1010.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3@ATL1120.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@CAR2130.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17CIN0330.00.0000000000000
16Dec 23@GB0110.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31CHI1230.00.0000000000000

