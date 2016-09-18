Player Page

Nate Solder | Tackle | #77

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (29) / 4/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'8' / 325
College: Colorado
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald expects free agent LT Nate Solder to field offers "north of" $12 million annually.
Solder's preference is to stay with New England and while he could take somewhat of a hometown discount to make that happen, Howe cautions that the Patriots must field a "competitive" offer or risk losing him. Per Howe, Solder can probably expect an offer in the range of $52 million over four years or two years for $28 million if he's looking to sign a short-term deal. If Solder leaves, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming would be the leading in-house candidates to replace him at left tackle. Mar 4 - 8:53 AM
Source: Boston Herald
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NE 160000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011NE 161010.00.0000000000000
2012NE 161010.00.0000000000000
2013NE 152020.00.0000000000000
2014NE 161010.00.0000000000000
2015NE 40000.00.0000000000000
2016NE 150000.00.0000000000000
2017NE 160000.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Brian Hoyer
RB1James White
2Mike Gillislee
3Brandon Bolden
GLB1Mike Gillislee
2James White
3RB1James White
2Mike Gillislee
FB1James Develin
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Julian Edelman
3Phillip Dorsett
4Bernard Reedy
5Riley McCarron
WR21Chris Hogan
2Malcolm Mitchell
3Kenny Britt
4Cody Hollister
WR31Julian Edelman
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Martellus Bennett
4Jacob Hollister
LT1Antonio Garcia
LG1Joe Thuney
2Ted Karras
3Brandon King
C1David Andrews
2James Ferentz
RG1Shaq Mason
2Cole Croston
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Andrew Jelks
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 