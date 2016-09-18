Welcome,
Player Results
Article Results
Player Page
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Cody Hollister
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Bernard Reedy
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Will Tye
(TE)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Riley McCarron
(WR)
James White
(RB)
Nate Solder | Tackle | #77
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 4/12/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'8' / 325
College:
Colorado
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (17) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
2018: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald expects free agent LT Nate Solder to field offers "north of" $12 million annually.
Solder's preference is to stay with New England and while he could take somewhat of a hometown discount to make that happen, Howe cautions that the Patriots must field a "competitive" offer or risk losing him. Per Howe, Solder can probably expect an offer in the range of $52 million over four years or two years for $28 million if he's looking to sign a short-term deal. If Solder leaves, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming would be the leading in-house candidates to replace him at left tackle.
Mar 4 - 8:53 AM
Source:
Boston Herald
The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports impending free agent LT Nate Solder plans to continue his career.
There were rumors Solder was considering retirement, but it would have been surprising to see him walk away. He is only 30 (in April) and is set to be the best tackle available in a weak market. Howe reports the Patriots and Solder have yet to open contract negotiations.
Mar 1 - 11:42 AM
Source:
Jeff Howe on Twitter
Free agent LT Nate Solder says he wants to continue playing.
Solder is considering retirement but the early signs suggest he'll return. The Patriots want him back but may have trouble signing him after he settled for a team-friendly deal in 2015. The Boston Herald expects Solder to command $12 million annually.
Feb 10 - 4:02 PM
Source:
Boston Herald
Patriots LT Nate Solder (hamstring) is active for Week 2 against the Dolphins.
The blindside protector was sidelined for Week 1.
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 12:03:00 PM
Solder to sign for more than $12M annually?
Mar 4 - 8:53 AM
Free agent LT Solder plans to play in 2018
Mar 1 - 11:42 AM
Nate Solder plans to continue playing
Feb 10 - 4:02 PM
Nate Solder (hamstring) active for Week 2
Sun, Sep 18, 2016 12:03:00 PM
More Nate Solder Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
K. Cousins
WAS
(4304)
2
J. Landry
MIA
(3111)
3
O. Beckham
NYG
(2046)
4
A. Rodgers
GB
(1996)
5
D. Lewis
NE
(1996)
6
D. Bryant
DAL
(1941)
7
B. Bortles
JAC
(1857)
8
C. Keenum
MIN
(1852)
9
D. Brees
NO
(1850)
10
T. Bridgewater
MIN
(1827)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NE
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
4
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
15
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2017
NE
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
James White
2
Mike Gillislee
3
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Mike Gillislee
2
James White
3RB
1
James White
2
Mike Gillislee
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Julian Edelman
Sidelined
Julian Edelman (knee) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Edelman is five months removed from September ACL surgery. He'll sit out OTAs and likely be limited early in training camp, but the Patriots are counting on him to be fully healthy for Week 1. Signed through 2019, Edelman should return as one of Tom Brady's top targets.
Feb 10
3
Phillip Dorsett
4
Bernard Reedy
5
Riley McCarron
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Malcolm Mitchell
3
Kenny Britt
4
Cody Hollister
WR3
1
Julian Edelman
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Martellus Bennett
4
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Antonio Garcia
Sidelined
The Boston Herald reports Patriots third-round OT Antonio Garcia missed his entire rookie season due to blood clots in his lungs.
Garcia's reason for remaining glued to the sideline was never reported. On blood thinners, Garcia reportedly lost 40 pounds. Garcia is expected to make a full recovery, but the Patriots are "(not) assuming anything in regard to his return to the field." He is without a timetable to resume practicing.
Mar 1
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Ted Karras
3
Brandon King
C
1
David Andrews
2
James Ferentz
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Cole Croston
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
2
Andrew Jelks
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
Headlines
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
Nick Mensio takes an elementary, introductory look at the best ball draft-only fantasy football format.
More NFL Columns
»
Best Ball Fantasy Football 101
Mar 1
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Top 100
Feb 28
»
2018 NFL Free Agent Tracker
Feb 28
»
Peace Out, Peters
Feb 27
»
NFL Futures Deals
Feb 26
»
Podcast: 2018 Draft's Top RBs
Feb 24
»
McCarron Mania
Feb 20
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Feb 20
NFL Headlines
»
Bridgewater drawing interest as a starter
»
Report: Jets fear Cousins will sign with MIN
»
Solder to sign for more than $12M annually?
»
Jarvis Landry will sign his franchise tender
»
Jerry Jones expects Dez to remain in Dallas
»
CHI has discussed trading Howard for Landry
»
FA Trey Burton is 'expected to leave Philly'
»
Jarvis Landry considering not playing on tag
»
D.J. Chark runs 4.34, fastest 40 among WRs
»
Christian Kirk clocks 4.47 40 at NFL Combine
»
Report: Rodgers waiting until Cousins signs
»
Report: Baker Mayfield shined in interviews
