Nate Solder | Tackle | #77

Latest News Recent News

Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald expects free agent LT Nate Solder to field offers "north of" $12 million annually. Solder's preference is to stay with New England and while he could take somewhat of a hometown discount to make that happen, Howe cautions that the Patriots must field a "competitive" offer or risk losing him. Per Howe, Solder can probably expect an offer in the range of $52 million over four years or two years for $28 million if he's looking to sign a short-term deal. If Solder leaves, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming would be the leading in-house candidates to replace him at left tackle. Source: Boston Herald

The Boston Herald's Jeff Howe reports impending free agent LT Nate Solder plans to continue his career. There were rumors Solder was considering retirement, but it would have been surprising to see him walk away. He is only 30 (in April) and is set to be the best tackle available in a weak market. Howe reports the Patriots and Solder have yet to open contract negotiations. Source: Jeff Howe on Twitter

Free agent LT Nate Solder says he wants to continue playing. Solder is considering retirement but the early signs suggest he'll return. The Patriots want him back but may have trouble signing him after he settled for a team-friendly deal in 2015. The Boston Herald expects Solder to command $12 million annually. Source: Boston Herald