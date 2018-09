Anthony Castonzo | Tackle | #74 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (30) / 8/9/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'7' / 311 College: Boston College Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (22) / IND Contract: view contract details [x] 9/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $49.438 million contract. The deal contains $18 million guaranteed, including a $14 million signing bonus. 2018: $6 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2019: $6.25 million (+ $2 million roster bonus), 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Colts LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) is not practicing Wednesday. This is a big development for the Colts, who need to better protect Andrew Luck this year. Castonzo is their best lineman. If he can't go, the Colts would have to look to Le'Raven Clark or J'Marcus Webb on Luck's blind side. Source: Mike Chappell on Twitter

The Colts "remain hopeful" LT Anthony Castonzo (hamstring) will be ready for the start of the season. "Don’t wanna say we’re getting close, but it’s fair to say we’re making progress. I’m confident. I would hope to be able to get him some practice time before we get into Week 1," coach Frank Reich said. Castonzo has missed most of training camp with a nagging hamstring. The Colts have been starting Le'Raven Clark in his place. Source: Indianapolis Star

Colts LT Anthony Castonzo will likely miss a "few weeks" after aggravating his hamstring injury at Friday's practice. However, beat writer Zak Keefer of the Indianapolis Star expects he'll be ready by Week 1. Castonzo has had trouble shaking a hamstring injury that he initially suffered during his offseason training. J'Marcus Webb is a candidate to fill in for Castonzo at left tackle. Source: Zak Keefer on Twitter