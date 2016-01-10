Player Page

Joey Porter | Linebacker

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (39) / 3/22/1977
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 248
College: Colorado State
Drafted: 1999 / Rd. 3 (73) / PIT
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested after Sunday's Wild Card win over the Dolphins.
Per the Beaver County Times' Chris Mueller, Porter was booked by police outside The Flats Bar on the South Side of Pittsburgh. The Steelers released a statement on Sunday night saying they are "aware" of the incident. The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday afternoon. A four-time Pro Bowl player, Porter has spent the last two years as Pittsburgh's outside linebackers coach. Jan 8 - 10:42 PM
Source: CBS Pittsburgh
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1999PIT5100102.0157.5000210000000
2000PIT1642186011.5655.7100100010000
2001PIT154714619.0626.9000100000000
2002PIT166128899.0566.2415302021000000
2003PIT145016665.0438.6000001400000
2004PIT153717547.0517.31300031200000
2005PIT1640175711.0726.5290104400000
2006PIT143916556.5426.52491000500000
2007MIA16579665.5274.92190001500000
2008MIA1636114716.5965.8000104100000
2009MIA14347419.0465.1000101100000
2010ARZ143812505.0448.8000002000000
2011ARZ6115161.01313.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ben Roethlisberger
2Landry Jones
3Zach Mettenberger
RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
3RB1Le'Veon Bell
2DeAngelo Williams
FB1Roosevelt Nix
WR11Antonio Brown
2Darrius Heyward-Bey
3Eli Rogers
WR21Sammie Coates
2Cobi Hamilton
3DeMarcus Ayers
WR31Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE1Jesse James
2Ladarius Green
3David Johnson
4Xavier Grimble
LT1Ali Villanueva
LG1Ramon Foster
2Chris Hubbard
C1Maurkice Pouncey
RG1David DeCastro
2B.J. Finney
RT1Marcus Gilbert
2Brian Mihalik
K1Chris Boswell
 

 