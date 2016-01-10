Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
Jesse James
(TE)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Joey Porter | Linebacker
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
39
) / 3/22/1977
Ht / Wt:
6'3' / 248
College:
Colorado State
Drafted:
1999 / Rd. 3 (73) / PIT
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter was arrested after Sunday's Wild Card win over the Dolphins.
Per the Beaver County Times' Chris Mueller, Porter was booked by police outside The Flats Bar on the South Side of Pittsburgh. The Steelers released a statement on Sunday night saying they are "aware" of the incident. The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday afternoon. A four-time Pro Bowl player, Porter has spent the last two years as Pittsburgh's outside linebackers coach.
Jan 8 - 10:42 PM
Source:
CBS Pittsburgh
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Steelers OLB coach Joey Porter will be fined for going on the field in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Bengals.
Porter left the sidelines to check on Antonio Brown after he suffered a concussion on a late hit by Vontaze Burfict. Pacman Jones confronted Porter and was immediately flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. Porter was also believed to be "trash talking" with Bengals players before and during the game. The Porter incidents were just a few among many bizarre events to unfold in Saturday's chaotic Steelers win.
Sun, Jan 10, 2016 09:06:00 AM
Source:
Adam Schefter on Twitter
Steelers promoted Joey Porter to outside linebackers coach.
37-year-old Porter is already making his way up the coaching ladder. He spent 2014 as a "defensive assistant," and got bumped up when LBs coach Keith Butler was promoted to defensive coordinator, replacing Dick LeBeau.
Fri, Feb 6, 2015 02:28:00 PM
Steelers hired retired OLB Joey Porter as a defensive assistant coach.
Porter, 37 next month, retired from the NFL in the summer of 2012 and joined his alma mater Colorado State's coaching staff as an undergraduate student assistant. Porter played eight seasons for the Steelers from 1999-2006, racking up 60 sacks. He's still getting his feet wet at the coaching level.
Tue, Feb 11, 2014 09:33:00 AM
Steelers assistant coach Joey Porter arrested
Jan 8 - 10:42 PM
Porter facing a fine for being on the field
Sun, Jan 10, 2016 09:06:00 AM
Steelers promote Joey Porter
Fri, Feb 6, 2015 02:28:00 PM
Steelers hire Joey Porter as assistant coach
Tue, Feb 11, 2014 09:33:00 AM
More Joey Porter Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
In-season stats are currently unavailable
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1999
PIT
5
10
0
10
2.0
15
7.5
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2000
PIT
16
42
18
60
11.5
65
5.7
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
2001
PIT
15
47
14
61
9.0
62
6.9
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2002
PIT
16
61
28
89
9.0
56
6.2
4
153
0
2
0
2
10
0
0
0
0
0
2003
PIT
14
50
16
66
5.0
43
8.6
0
0
0
0
0
1
4
0
0
0
0
0
2004
PIT
15
37
17
54
7.0
51
7.3
1
3
0
0
0
3
12
0
0
0
0
0
2005
PIT
16
40
17
57
11.0
72
6.5
2
9
0
1
0
4
4
0
0
0
0
0
2006
PIT
14
39
16
55
6.5
42
6.5
2
49
1
0
0
0
5
0
0
0
0
0
2007
MIA
16
57
9
66
5.5
27
4.9
2
19
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2008
MIA
16
36
11
47
16.5
96
5.8
0
0
0
1
0
4
1
0
0
0
0
0
2009
MIA
14
34
7
41
9.0
46
5.1
0
0
0
1
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
2010
ARZ
14
38
12
50
5.0
44
8.8
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2011
ARZ
6
11
5
16
1.0
13
13.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Landry Jones
3
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Darrius Heyward-Bey
3
Eli Rogers
WR2
1
Sammie Coates
2
Cobi Hamilton
3
DeMarcus Ayers
WR3
1
Darrius Heyward-Bey
TE
1
Jesse James
2
Ladarius Green
Sidelined
Steelers declared TE Ladarius Green, LB Anthony Chickillo, CB Justin Gilbert, S Robert Golden, QB Zach Mettenberger, T Brian Mihalik and DE Ricardo Mathews inactive for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Dolphins.
It will be Green's third straight absence. He's week to week with a concussion. Expect Jesse James and Xavier Grimble to play bigger roles with Green sidelined. Gilbert didn't show up on the team's final injury report this week and appears to be a healthy scratch. Vince Williams (shoulder) had been listed as questionable but will be available for Sunday's Wild Card matchup.
Jan 8
3
David Johnson
4
Xavier Grimble
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
LG
1
Ramon Foster
Questionable
Steelers LG Ramon Foster (chest) is questionable for Week 14 against the Bills.
Foster did not practice at all this week after taking a helmet to the chest against the Giants. B.J. Finney will get the nod at left guard if Foster misses the game. Foster sitting out would be a blow for the entire offense.
Dec 9
2
Chris Hubbard
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
B.J. Finney
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
Questionable
Steelers RT Marcus Gilbert (ankle) has resumed practicing.
Per reporter Ray Fittipaldo, Gilbert reported "no issues" Monday. He should be ready to return after missing the past three games.
Oct 31
2
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
Questionable
Steelers K Chris Boswell (abdomen) is active for Week 14 against the Bills.
Both he and Randy Bullock are active. It's smart to simply stay away from both. Inactive for the Steelers are QB Zach Mettenberger, S Shamarko Thomas, RB DeAngelo Williams, WR Darrius Heyward-Bey, RB Daryl Richardson, LG Ramon Foster, and DE Jovan Hargrave.
Dec 11
