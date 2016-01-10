Joey Porter | Linebacker

Per the Beaver County Times' Chris Mueller, Porter was booked by police outside The Flats Bar on the South Side of Pittsburgh. The Steelers released a statement on Sunday night saying they are "aware" of the incident. The Steelers beat the Dolphins 30-12 on Sunday afternoon. A four-time Pro Bowl player, Porter has spent the last two years as Pittsburgh's outside linebackers coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Steelers OLB coach Joey Porter will be fined for going on the field in Saturday's Wild Card game against the Bengals.

Porter left the sidelines to check on Antonio Brown after he suffered a concussion on a late hit by Vontaze Burfict. Pacman Jones confronted Porter and was immediately flagged 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct. Porter was also believed to be "trash talking" with Bengals players before and during the game. The Porter incidents were just a few among many bizarre events to unfold in Saturday's chaotic Steelers win.