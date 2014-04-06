Colin Kaepernick | Quarterback | #7 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (29) / 11/3/1987 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 230 College: Nevada Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (36) / SF Contract: view contract details [x] 6/4/2014: Signed a seven-year, $126.97 million contract. The deal contains $61 million guaranteed, although only $13.073 was guaranteed at signing -- a $12,328,766 signing bonus, Kaepernick's 2014 base salary, and a $100,000 first-year workout bonus. Kaepernick's 2015-2017 base salaries are guaranteed only for injury. Kaepernick is eligible for annual $2 million per-game roster bonuses and offseason workout bonuses of $400,000 in years two through seven. 2016: $13.9 million, 2017: $16.5 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $18.8 million, 2020: $21 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Colin Kaepernick completed 28-of-38 passes for 266 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding six carries for 15 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the 49ers' Week 16 win over the Rams. He was sacked four times for a loss of 13 yards. Kaepernick’s late-game heroics helped erase a 13-game losing streak for the Niners, who are 2-0 against the Rams this year and winless against everyone else. Kap got off to a rough start by hurling a pathetic interception during the first quarter. He badly overthrew Garrett Celek on the play. Kaepernick’s struggles continued well into the second half before the light bulb finally turned on in the fourth quarter. He pulled the Niners to within a touchdown on a sensational 13-yard run and followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Rod Streater. Chip Kelly rolled the dice by going for two and Kaepernick rewarded him by punching in a two-yard score. Sunday marked Kaepernick’s first win as a starting quarterback since Week 6 of last season. He’ll try for two in a row next week against Seattle.

Colin Kaepernick completed 20-of-33 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and rushed three times for 21 yards Sunday in the 49ers' Week 15 loss to the Falcons. He was sacked twice for a loss of 18 yards. The Niners’ losing streak is at 13 and since they don’t have any upcoming games against Cleveland, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that stretches to 15 by the end of the year. Kaepernick did his usual amount of scrambling on Sunday, but didn’t make much happen aside from a pair of first-half touchdown passes. He shut down after halftime, completing just five-of-12 passes for 40 yards after the break. There’s simply no one for Kap to throw to in San Francisco. Kaepernick is probably a goner after this season, so this next two-game stretch will likely be his last with the 49ers. He’ll head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 16. Hopefully you’ll be too busy with family obligations on Christmas Eve to watch that mess of a football game.

Colin Kaepernick (neck) is no longer listed on the 49ers' injury report for Week 15. Kaepernick had been listed with a neck injury but it didn't cost him any practice time this week. He'll be a full-go Sunday against the Falcons. Kap has settled in as a low-upside QB2 in fantasy. Source: CSN Bay Area