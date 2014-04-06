Player Page

Colin Kaepernick | Quarterback | #7

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/3/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 230
College: Nevada
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (36) / SF
Contract: view contract details
Colin Kaepernick completed 28-of-38 passes for 266 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding six carries for 15 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the 49ers' Week 16 win over the Rams.
He was sacked four times for a loss of 13 yards. Kaepernick’s late-game heroics helped erase a 13-game losing streak for the Niners, who are 2-0 against the Rams this year and winless against everyone else. Kap got off to a rough start by hurling a pathetic interception during the first quarter. He badly overthrew Garrett Celek on the play. Kaepernick’s struggles continued well into the second half before the light bulb finally turned on in the fourth quarter. He pulled the Niners to within a touchdown on a sensational 13-yard run and followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Rod Streater. Chip Kelly rolled the dice by going for two and Kaepernick rewarded him by punching in a two-yard score. Sunday marked Kaepernick’s first win as a starting quarterback since Week 6 of last season. He’ll try for two in a row next week against Seattle. Dec 24 - 8:31 PM
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2016SF1117931057.72026184.26.511546445241.17.1212
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2011SF33560.03511.77.00002-2-.7-1.0000
2012SF1313621862.41814139.58.301036341531.96.6502
2013SF1624341658.43197199.87.722189252432.85.7404
2014SF1628947860.53369210.67.01191010563939.96.1115
2015SF914424459.01615179.46.62654525628.45.7101
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
1Sep 12LAR00.00.00000.000
6Oct 16@BUF132944.81876.4108668.300
7Oct 23TB163447.11434.2119849.301
9Nov 6NO243961.539810.2215234.601
10Nov 13@ARZ173056.72107.01010555.510
11Nov 20NE163053.32066.9204328.000
12Nov 27@MIA294663.02966.4311011311.300
13Dec 4@CHI1520.04.8006203.300
14Dec 11NYJ152657.71335.1103237.700
15Dec 18@ATL203360.61835.5203217.000
16Dec 24@LAR283873.72667.0216152.510
17Jan 1SEAGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Blaine Gabbert
3Christian Ponder
RB1Carlos Hyde
2Shaun Draughn
3Mike Davis
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2Shaun Draughn
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2Shaun Draughn
WR11Torrey Smith
2Chris Harper
3Aaron Burbridge
WR21Jeremy Kerley
2Rod Streater
WR31Chris Harper
TE1Garrett Celek
2Jim Dray
3Je'Ron Hamm
LT1Joe Staley
LG1Zane Beadles
2Josh Garnett
C1Marcus Martin
RG1Andrew Tiller
2Alex Balducci
3Andrew Gardner
RT1Trent Brown
2John Theus
K1Phil Dawson
 

 