Colin Kaepernick | Quarterback | #7

Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
Turner's contract with Dodgers now official
Angels sign Ben Revere to one-year deal
'Strong possibility' Rangers sign Mike Napoli
Encarnacion turned down bigger offer from A's
A's sign Cuban righty Norge Ruiz for $2M
Inciarte, Braves ink five-year, $30.525M deal
Indians land Encarnacion for three yrs, $60M
Ben Revere close to signing with new team
Alfred Blue totals 90 yards, TD in punt fest
Seahawks FS Thomas says he isn't retiring
Doug Baldwin shreds Cardinals for 13-171-1
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
Game breaker: J.J. Nelson drops 3-132-1 line
Ho hum: 3 TDs, 136 yards for David Johnson
Seahawks call Rawls' shoulder injury a bruise
Carroll confirms Tyler Lockett done for year
Russ Wilson flames ARZ for 350 yards & 4 TDs
Angry Mark Ingram notches two touchdowns
Evans revives for 7/97/1 effort vs. Saints
Raiders' Carr diagnosed with broken fibula
Gasol, Parker and Ginobili to play on Sunday
Julius Randle (personal) expected to play Sun
DeAndre Jordan pulls down 17 boards in loss
Dirk Nowitzki scores 17 points in 15 minutes
Damian Lillard sprains his left ankle Friday
Devin Booker scores 23 points with six dimes
Patty Mills scores 23 in win over Blazers
Hack The Process: Chriss w/ 5 fouls in 7 mins
Joel Embiid scores 27 points in loss at PHX
Kyle Lowry scores season-high 36 points
Zach LaVine's 40 points not enough for Wolves
Anthony Davis racks up 23 & 22 w/ four blocks
Desharnais lands on LTIR with knee injury
Mathieu Joseph signs 3-year ELC with Tampa
Maple Leafs recall Jhonas Enroth
Jonathan Drouin exits game vs WSH on Friday
Jeff Carter stays hot in OT loss to Dallas
Esa Lindell scores in OT to sink Los Angeles
Nathan MacKinnon scores OT winner vs. CHI
Justin Faulk scores 1G, 1A in OT win over BOS
Jared Coreau gets first NHL win on Friday
Bobrovsky helps Jackets win 12th in a row
John Carlson scores two goals in win over TB
Sidney Crosby scores in third straight game
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Tom Hessert: 2nd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Doug Coby builds a legacy
Champion's Profile: Justin Haley finds groove
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
Top-ranked Reed returning to Hong Kong Open
Seven Miami players not making bowl trip
Stockstill (collarbone) set for Hawaii Bowl
Report: Brian Hill to declare for 2017 draft
Jordan Chunn scores thrice as Troy beats Ohio
Report: Kendal Briles to join Kiffin at FAU
Trent Taylor shreds Navy with 12-233-2 line
Higgins fires four touchdown passes in win
FSU gains pledge from four-star DE Kaindoh
Four-star LB Singleton commits to Michigan
Ducks OC Lubick heading to Ole Miss
Lawry notches 133 yds in first ODU bowl win
BSU dismisses S Dylan Sumner-Gardner
Clasie out for the festive period with injury
Hull trigger extension in Robertson's deal
Hull exercise Tymon's scholarship agreement
Ake won't be available on Boxing Day
Hull City extend Robert Snodgrass' contract
Livermore's deal extended by Hull City
Dawson's services retained until 2018
Harry Maguire kept on by Hull until 2018
Allardyce back in the Prem with Palace
Mkhitaryan back in contention for GW18
Lamela only Boxing Day absentee for Spurs
Gudmundsson makes welcome return from injury
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Blake Bell
(TE)
Shaun Draughn
(RB)
Chris Harper
(WR)
Thad Lewis
(QB)
Eric Rogers
(WR)
Aaron Burbridge
(WR)
Jim Dray
(TE)
DuJuan Harris
(RB)
Vance McDonald
(TE)
DeAndre Smelter
(WR)
Garrett Celek
(TE)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Carlos Hyde
(RB)
Kyle Nelson
(TE)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Blaine Gabbert
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick
(QB)
Quinton Patton
(WR)
Rod Streater
(WR)
Phil Dawson
(K)
Je'Ron Hamm
(TE)
Jeremy Kerley
(WR)
Christian Ponder
(QB)
Colin Kaepernick | Quarterback | #7
Team:
San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 11/3/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 230
College:
Nevada
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 2 (36) / SF
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/4/2014: Signed a seven-year, $126.97 million contract. The deal contains $61 million guaranteed, although only $13.073 was guaranteed at signing -- a $12,328,766 signing bonus, Kaepernick's 2014 base salary, and a $100,000 first-year workout bonus. Kaepernick's 2015-2017 base salaries are guaranteed only for injury. Kaepernick is eligible for annual $2 million per-game roster bonuses and offseason workout bonuses of $400,000 in years two through seven. 2016: $13.9 million, 2017: $16.5 million, 2018: $17 million, 2019: $18.8 million, 2020: $21 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Colin Kaepernick completed 28-of-38 passes for 266 yards with two touchdowns and one interception while adding six carries for 15 yards and a touchdown Saturday in the 49ers' Week 16 win over the Rams.
He was sacked four times for a loss of 13 yards. Kaepernick’s late-game heroics helped erase a 13-game losing streak for the Niners, who are 2-0 against the Rams this year and winless against everyone else. Kap got off to a rough start by hurling a pathetic interception during the first quarter. He badly overthrew Garrett Celek on the play. Kaepernick’s struggles continued well into the second half before the light bulb finally turned on in the fourth quarter. He pulled the Niners to within a touchdown on a sensational 13-yard run and followed that up with a 10-yard touchdown strike to Rod Streater. Chip Kelly rolled the dice by going for two and Kaepernick rewarded him by punching in a two-yard score. Sunday marked Kaepernick’s first win as a starting quarterback since Week 6 of last season. He’ll try for two in a row next week against Seattle.
Dec 24 - 8:31 PM
Colin Kaepernick completed 20-of-33 passes for 183 yards with two touchdowns and rushed three times for 21 yards Sunday in the 49ers' Week 15 loss to the Falcons.
He was sacked twice for a loss of 18 yards. The Niners’ losing streak is at 13 and since they don’t have any upcoming games against Cleveland, it wouldn’t be a surprise if that stretches to 15 by the end of the year. Kaepernick did his usual amount of scrambling on Sunday, but didn’t make much happen aside from a pair of first-half touchdown passes. He shut down after halftime, completing just five-of-12 passes for 40 yards after the break. There’s simply no one for Kap to throw to in San Francisco. Kaepernick is probably a goner after this season, so this next two-game stretch will likely be his last with the 49ers. He’ll head to Los Angeles to face the Rams in Week 16. Hopefully you’ll be too busy with family obligations on Christmas Eve to watch that mess of a football game.
Dec 18 - 8:43 PM
Colin Kaepernick (neck) is no longer listed on the 49ers' injury report for Week 15.
Kaepernick had been listed with a neck injury but it didn't cost him any practice time this week. He'll be a full-go Sunday against the Falcons. Kap has settled in as a low-upside QB2 in fantasy.
Dec 16 - 2:19 PM
Source:
CSN Bay Area
Colin Kaepernick was added to the 49ers' injury report with a neck issue on Thursday, but practiced in full.
It shouldn't affect Kap's Week 15 availability. Benched two weeks ago and kept in an absurd shell last Sunday, Kap has too much downside to trust as anything other than a desperation QB2.
Dec 15 - 3:29 PM
Kap rescues 49ers with late 2-point conversion
Dec 24 - 8:31 PM
Kaepernick throws for 2 TDs in loss to Falcons
Dec 18 - 8:43 PM
Kaepernick taken off Niners' injury report
Dec 16 - 2:19 PM
Colin Kaepernick listed with neck issue
Dec 15 - 3:29 PM
More Colin Kaepernick Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
San Francisco 49ers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2016
SF
11
179
310
57.7
2026
184.2
6.5
1
15
4
64
452
41.1
7.1
2
1
2
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2011
SF
3
3
5
60.0
35
11.7
7.0
0
0
0
2
-2
-.7
-1.0
0
0
0
2012
SF
13
136
218
62.4
1814
139.5
8.3
0
10
3
63
415
31.9
6.6
5
0
2
2013
SF
16
243
416
58.4
3197
199.8
7.7
2
21
8
92
524
32.8
5.7
4
0
4
2014
SF
16
289
478
60.5
3369
210.6
7.0
1
19
10
105
639
39.9
6.1
1
1
5
2015
SF
9
144
244
59.0
1615
179.4
6.6
2
6
5
45
256
28.4
5.7
1
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
1
Sep 12
LAR
0
0
.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@BUF
13
29
44.8
187
6.4
1
0
8
66
8.3
0
0
7
Oct 23
TB
16
34
47.1
143
4.2
1
1
9
84
9.3
0
1
9
Nov 6
NO
24
39
61.5
398
10.2
2
1
5
23
4.6
0
1
10
Nov 13
@ARZ
17
30
56.7
210
7.0
1
0
10
55
5.5
1
0
11
Nov 20
NE
16
30
53.3
206
6.9
2
0
4
32
8.0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@MIA
29
46
63.0
296
6.4
3
1
10
113
11.3
0
0
13
Dec 4
@CHI
1
5
20.0
4
.8
0
0
6
20
3.3
0
0
14
Dec 11
NYJ
15
26
57.7
133
5.1
1
0
3
23
7.7
0
0
15
Dec 18
@ATL
20
33
60.6
183
5.5
2
0
3
21
7.0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@LAR
28
38
73.7
266
7.0
2
1
6
15
2.5
1
0
17
Jan 1
SEA
Game scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Colin Kaepernick
2
Blaine Gabbert
3
Christian Ponder
RB
1
Carlos Hyde
Sidelined
Carlos Hyde left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Rams with a knee injury and will not return.
Hyde got laid out by Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines in the fourth quarter. The play was originally called an incomplete pass but was changed to a fumble on review. The Rams recovered and scored a touchdown four plays later. Hyde rushed 13 times for 38 yards and caught three passes for 15 yards and a touchdown before exiting. That leaves Hyde 12 yards shy of 1,000 for the year. Shaun Draughn will slide in as the Niners' feature back.
Dec 24
2
Shaun Draughn
3
Mike Davis
GLB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Shaun Draughn
3RB
1
Carlos Hyde
2
Shaun Draughn
WR1
1
Torrey Smith
I.L.
49ers placed WR Torrey Smith (concussion) on injured reserve, ending his season.
Practice squad LB Wynton McManis will take his spot on the active roster. Smith hasn't played or practice since being carted off with a concussion in Week 14. He nabbed 20-of-49 targets for 267 yards and three touchdowns across 12 games this season. Smith hasn't been a relevant fantasy contributor since signing with San Francisco in 2015.
Dec 23
2
Chris Harper
3
Aaron Burbridge
WR2
1
Jeremy Kerley
2
Rod Streater
WR3
1
Chris Harper
TE
1
Garrett Celek
2
Jim Dray
3
Je'Ron Hamm
LT
1
Joe Staley
Sidelined
49ers declared LT Joe Staley, OLB Tank Carradine, RB Mike Davis, DT Glenn Dorsey, QB Blaine Gabbert, CB Dontae Johnson and C Marcus Martin inactive for Week 16 against the Rams.
Staley is missing his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Gabbert is a healthy scratch, meaning Christian Ponder will again back up starter Colin Kaepernick. Dorsey (knee, ribs) and Martin (ankle) were the only 49ers listed as questionable this week.
Dec 24
LG
1
Zane Beadles
2
Josh Garnett
C
1
Marcus Martin
RG
1
Andrew Tiller
2
Alex Balducci
3
Andrew Gardner
RT
1
Trent Brown
2
John Theus
K
1
Phil Dawson
Dose: Bloody Saturday
Dec 25
Ryan McDowell discusses some major injuries and the latest fantasy football developments in Sunday's Daily Dose.
