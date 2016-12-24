Player Page

Jeremy Kerley | Wide Receiver | #17

Team: San Francisco 49ers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 11/8/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'9' / 188
College: TCU
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (153) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
49ers re-signed WR Jeremy Kerley to a three-year, $10.5 million contract.
Kerley, 28, led San Francisco in catches (64) and receiving yards (667) last season. A replacement-level or slightly better slot receiver, Kerley's numbers will likely take a hit under new OC Kyle Shanahan, whose offense is predicated on play-action shots and doesn't funnel the ball into the slot. The 49ers are also known to be in hot pursuit of free agent Alshon Jeffery. Torrey Smith is San Francisco's only other wideout with any meaningful track record. Mar 4 - 2:43 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016SF166466741.710.41300.0.00013201580
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011NYJ142931422.410.8015282.05.60011503170
2012NYJ165682751.714.81258.51.6003002081
2013NYJ124352343.612.203411.92.80001901150
2014NYJ163840925.610.8014865.421.50001201990
2015NYJ16161529.59.50200.0.0000004110
2016SF166466741.710.41300.0.00013201580
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12LAR7618.7000.00000110
2Sep 18@CAR3299.7000.0000000
3Sep 25@SEA22412.0000.00000200
4Oct 2DAL68814.7100.00000260
5Oct 6ARZ810212.8100.0000000
6Oct 16@BUF2126.0000.000200120
7Oct 23TB2157.5000.0000000
9Nov 6NO3227.3000.00000230
10Nov 13@ARZ77110.1100.00100280
11Nov 20NE00.0000.0000090
12Nov 27@MIA22412.0000.0000020
13Dec 4@CHI11818.0000.0000000
14Dec 11NYJ55010.0000.00000100
15Dec 18@ATL5285.6000.0000000
16Dec 24@LAR56212.4000.0000090
17Jan 1SEA66110.2000.00012080

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
RB1Carlos Hyde
2DuJuan Harris
3Mike Davis
4Raheem Mostert
GLB1Carlos Hyde
2DuJuan Harris
3RB1Carlos Hyde
2DuJuan Harris
WR11Torrey Smith
2DeAndre Smelter
3Eric Rogers
4Rashad Ross
WR21Jeremy Kerley
2Chris Harper
3Aaron Burbridge
4Bruce Ellington
5DeAndre Carter
WR31Chris Harper
TE1Vance McDonald
2Garrett Celek
3Blake Bell
4Je'Ron Hamm
LT1Joe Staley
2John Theus
LG1Zane Beadles
2Norman Price
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Marcus Martin
RG1Josh Garnett
2Alex Balducci
RT1Trent Brown
K1Nick Rose
 

 