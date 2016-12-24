Jeremy Kerley | Wide Receiver | #17 Team: San Francisco 49ers Age / DOB: (28) / 11/8/1988 Ht / Wt: 5'9' / 188 College: TCU Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (153) / NYJ Contract: view contract details [x] 3/4/2017: Signed a three-year, $10.5 million contract. Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

49ers re-signed WR Jeremy Kerley to a three-year, $10.5 million contract. Kerley, 28, led San Francisco in catches (64) and receiving yards (667) last season. A replacement-level or slightly better slot receiver, Kerley's numbers will likely take a hit under new OC Kyle Shanahan, whose offense is predicated on play-action shots and doesn't funnel the ball into the slot. The 49ers are also known to be in hot pursuit of free agent Alshon Jeffery. Torrey Smith is San Francisco's only other wideout with any meaningful track record. Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter

Jeremy Kerley caught 6-of-8 targets for 61 yards in the 49ers' Week 17 loss to the Seahawks. The fact that we had to do Rotoworld blurbs on Kerley every single week this season is a testament to the 49ers' lack of wide receiver talent. Kerley finished the year with just under 700 yards. A low-upside slot player, the 28-year-old's contract is up and he will be a mildly intriguing 2017 free agent.

Jeremy Kerley nabbed five-of-nine targets for 62 yards Saturday in the 49ers' Week 16 win over the Rams. All of Kerley’s catches came in the second half as the 49ers overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit to win the game. The 62 yards Kerley recorded were his most since Week 10 against the Cardinals. Kerley has drawn at least eight targets in three straight games and seems to finally be earning Colin Kaepernick’s trust. He’ll look to end a six-game touchdown drought next week against the Seahawks.