Justin Houston | Linebacker | #50

Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age / DOB:  (27) / 1/12/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 258
College: Georgia
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (70) / KC
Contract: view contract details
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs OLB Justin Houston (knee) will not play Week 16 against the Broncos.
Houston experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired knee this week. The Chiefs' defense has surged since Houston's return, so this absence is a concern with a big matchup against the Broncos coming up Sunday night. Luckily, the Chiefs could have a playoff spot locked up before they kickoff if results go their way. Dec 24 - 9:25 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016KC 5201214.0174.3000001100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011KC 164610565.5274.9000101400000
2012KC 1653136610.0696.91320101510000
2013KC 114134411.0756.8000201400000
2014KC 165996822.0994.5000004500000
2015KC 11255307.5547.22161001600000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
11Nov 20TB2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@DEN100103.0175.7000001100000
13Dec 4@ATL4041.00.0000000000000
14Dec 8OAK4150.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TEN0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25DENGame scheduled for 12/25 8:30 PM ET
17Jan 1@SDGame scheduled for 1/1 4:25 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Alex Smith
2Nick Foles
3Tyler Bray
RB1Spencer Ware
2Charcandrick West
3Knile Davis
GLB1Spencer Ware
2Knile Davis
3RB1Charcandrick West
2Spencer Ware
FB1Anthony Sherman
WR11Jeremy Maclin
2Tyreek Hill
3Demarcus Robinson
WR21Chris Conley
2Albert Wilson
3De'Anthony Thomas
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1Travis Kelce
2Demetrius Harris
3James O'Shaughnessy
4Ross Travis
LT1Eric Fisher
2Bryan Witzmann
LG1Zach Fulton
C1Mitch Morse
2Mike Person
RG1Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
RT1Mitchell Schwartz
2Jah Reid
K1Cairo Santos
 

 