Justin Houston | Linebacker | #50 Team: Kansas City Chiefs Age / DOB: (27) / 1/12/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'3' / 258 College: Georgia Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (70) / KC Contract: view contract details [x] 7/15/2015: Signed a six-year, $101 million contract. The deal contains $52.5 million guaranteed, including a $20.5 million signing bonus. 2016: $14.9 million (+ $100,000 workout bonus), 2017: $16.35 million (+ $150,000 workout bonus), 2018: $14.75 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2019: $15.25 million (+ $250,000 workout bonus), 2020: $17 million (+ $500,000 workout bonus), 2021: Free Agent

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports Chiefs OLB Justin Houston (knee) will not play Week 16 against the Broncos. Houston experienced swelling in his surgically-repaired knee this week. The Chiefs' defense has surged since Houston's return, so this absence is a concern with a big matchup against the Broncos coming up Sunday night. Luckily, the Chiefs could have a playoff spot locked up before they kickoff if results go their way. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Justin Houston (knee) is questionable for Week 16 against the Broncos. Houston didn't practice this week after experiencing renewed swelling in his surgically-repaired knee. He'll likely be a game-time call. Tamba Hali would start opposite Dee Ford at outside linebacker if Houston can't get the nod this week. Source: Adam Teicher on Twitter

Justin Houston (knee) didn't practice on Thursday. Houston is dealing with some swelling in his surgically-repaired knee. Showing up on the injury report mid-week is never a good sign but at least Kansas City doesn't play until the Sunday night game. Houston has been a beast when healthy this year, producing four sacks in only five games. Source: Adam Teicher on Twitter