[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Tavon Austin
(WR)
Aaron Green
(RB)
De'Mard Llorens
(RB)
Josh Reynolds
(WR)
Dylan Thompson
(QB)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Sam Rogers
(RB)
Lenard Tillery
(RB)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Cory Harkey
(RB)
Bradley Marquez
(WR)
Shakeir Ryan
(WR)
Brandon Wegher
(RB)
Justin Davis
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Paul McRoberts
(WR)
Brandon Shippen
(WR)
Travis Wilson
(TE)
Lance Dunbar
(RB)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Johnny Mundt
(TE)
Nelson Spruce
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Gerald Everett
(TE)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Marquez North
(WR)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Robert Quinn | Defensive Lineman | #94
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
27
) / 5/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 264
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / LAR
Contract:
view contract details
9/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $66.575 million extension. Includes $4.776 million signing bonus, and $41.268 million guaranteed. 2017: $6.161 million (+ $3.633 million roster bonus), 2018: $10.333 million (+ $1.11 million roster bonus), 2019: $11.811 million (+ $1.211 million roster bonus, 2020: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Rams OLB Robert Quinn is recovering from "minor" hand surgery, and expected to be ready for training camp.
Quinn was spotted with his right hand in a cast on Tuesday. It's not a concern in and of itself, but Quinn's health has become an annual question mark. Quinn is still only 27, but has fallen a long way from the pass-rushing force he was the first four years of his career. He has nine sacks across 17 games the past two seasons. Getting Quinn on track should be one of Wade Phillips' priorities.
Jun 13 - 5:36 PM
Source:
Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter
Robert Quinn will play outside linebacker in the Rams' new 3-4 defense, but remain a down lineman in nickel situations.
Nickel situations, of course, are more common than not in the modern NFL. New coach Sean McVay compared Quinn's expected 2017 usage to DeMarcus Ware's, saying he'll play "Will" linebacker but "be treated like a rush end." The key to Quinn's season will be his health, not his "new" position. Quinn has appeared in just 17 games over the past two years.
Apr 4 - 2:08 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Rams placed DE Robert Quinn on injured reserve with a concussion, ending his season.
It ends an injury-plagued, disappointing season for the sometimes elite pass rusher. Quinn had missed the past two games with a concussion, and previously dealt with a shoulder issue and mysterious illness. Quinn underwent back surgery last offseason. Although he's still only 26, and signed through 2019, Quinn has been a disappointment the past two years, registering nine sacks in 17 games. He'll be a bounce-back candidate in 2017, but needs a healthy offseason.
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Rams DE Robert Quinn (concussion) is doubtful for Week 15 against the Seahawks.
This will be his third straight absence. Quinn practiced fully on Friday but has been a DNP all week. Obviously he's had some sort of setback. With nothing left to play for, Quinn may as well call it a season.
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 04:46:00 PM
Source:
Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
Quinn recovering from 'minor' hand operation
Jun 13 - 5:36 PM
Robert Quinn to technically play linebacker
Apr 4 - 2:08 PM
Rams place Robert Quinn on injured reserve
Thu, Dec 15, 2016 03:08:00 PM
Quinn (concussion) doubtful for Thursday
Wed, Dec 14, 2016 04:46:00 PM
More Robert Quinn Player News
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
LAR
15
20
3
23
5.0
35
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2012
LAR
16
24
5
29
10.5
61
5.8
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2013
LAR
16
50
7
57
19.0
145
7.6
0
0
0
2
1
7
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAR
16
39
7
46
10.5
73
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
5
6
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAR
8
13
8
21
5.0
23
4.6
0
0
0
0
0
3
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAR
9
8
2
10
4.0
33
8.3
0
0
0
0
0
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@SF
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
SEA
1
1
2
1.0
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@TB
3
0
3
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@ARZ
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NYG
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
CAR
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NYJ
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
MIA
1
0
1
1.0
10
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@NO
1
0
1
1.0
6
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Jared Goff
2
Sean Mannion
3
Dylan Thompson
RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
3
Malcolm Brown
4
Aaron Green
5
Brandon Wegher
GLB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Malcolm Brown
3RB
1
Todd Gurley
2
Lance Dunbar
FB
1
Cory Harkey
2
Sam Rogers
3
Zach Laskey
WR1
1
Tavon Austin
Sidelined
Tavon Austin (wrist) is expected to be ready for training camp.
Austin is just over a month removed from surgery. He didn't participate in team drills at OTAs, but has been getting in some conditioning work. A gadget player his first four seasons, the Rams are hoping to use Austin as more of a deep threat under Sean McVay.
Jun 9
2
Cooper Kupp
3
Pharoh Cooper
4
Nelson Spruce
5
Brandon Shippen
WR2
1
Robert Woods
2
Josh Reynolds
3
Mike Thomas
4
Bradley Marquez
5
Paul McRoberts
WR3
1
Cooper Kupp
TE
1
Tyler Higbee
2
Gerald Everett
3
Temarrick Hemingway
LT
1
Andrew Whitworth
2
Pace Murphy
3
Darrell Williams
LG
1
Rodger Saffold
2
Jamon Brown
C
1
John Sullivan
2
Demetrius Rhaney
3
Austin Blythe
RG
1
Rob Havenstein
2
Cody Wichmann
RT
1
Greg Robinson
2
Andrew Donnal
K
1
Greg Zuerlein
Falcons Fantasy Preview
Jun 13
Evan Silva breaks down the 2017 Atlanta Falcons from a fantasy perspective.
