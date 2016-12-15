Robert Quinn | Defensive Lineman | #94 Team: Los Angeles Rams Age / DOB: (27) / 5/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 264 College: North Carolina Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / LAR Contract: view contract details [x] 9/13/2014: Signed a four-year, $66.575 million extension. Includes $4.776 million signing bonus, and $41.268 million guaranteed. 2017: $6.161 million (+ $3.633 million roster bonus), 2018: $10.333 million (+ $1.11 million roster bonus), 2019: $11.811 million (+ $1.211 million roster bonus, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Rams OLB Robert Quinn is recovering from "minor" hand surgery, and expected to be ready for training camp. Quinn was spotted with his right hand in a cast on Tuesday. It's not a concern in and of itself, but Quinn's health has become an annual question mark. Quinn is still only 27, but has fallen a long way from the pass-rushing force he was the first four years of his career. He has nine sacks across 17 games the past two seasons. Getting Quinn on track should be one of Wade Phillips' priorities. Source: Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter

Robert Quinn will play outside linebacker in the Rams' new 3-4 defense, but remain a down lineman in nickel situations. Nickel situations, of course, are more common than not in the modern NFL. New coach Sean McVay compared Quinn's expected 2017 usage to DeMarcus Ware's, saying he'll play "Will" linebacker but "be treated like a rush end." The key to Quinn's season will be his health, not his "new" position. Quinn has appeared in just 17 games over the past two years. Source: ESPN.com

Rams placed DE Robert Quinn on injured reserve with a concussion, ending his season. It ends an injury-plagued, disappointing season for the sometimes elite pass rusher. Quinn had missed the past two games with a concussion, and previously dealt with a shoulder issue and mysterious illness. Quinn underwent back surgery last offseason. Although he's still only 26, and signed through 2019, Quinn has been a disappointment the past two years, registering nine sacks in 17 games. He'll be a bounce-back candidate in 2017, but needs a healthy offseason.