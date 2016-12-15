Player Page

Weather | Roster

Robert Quinn | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 264
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (14) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rams OLB Robert Quinn is recovering from "minor" hand surgery, and expected to be ready for training camp.
Quinn was spotted with his right hand in a cast on Tuesday. It's not a concern in and of itself, but Quinn's health has become an annual question mark. Quinn is still only 27, but has fallen a long way from the pass-rushing force he was the first four years of his career. He has nine sacks across 17 games the past two seasons. Getting Quinn on track should be one of Wade Phillips' priorities. Jun 13 - 5:36 PM
Source: Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter
More Robert Quinn Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011LAR15203235.0357.0000001200000
2012LAR162452910.5615.8000001200000
2013LAR165075719.01457.6000217100000
2014LAR163974610.5737.0000005600000
2015LAR8138215.0234.6000003300000
2016LAR982104.0338.3000002200000
Robert Quinn's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Robert Quinn's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Robert Quinn's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Robert Quinn's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18SEA1121.077.0000001000000
3Sep 25@TB3031.01010.0000001000000
4Oct 2@ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NYG0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6CAR0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NYJ0110.00.0000000200000
11Nov 20MIA1011.01010.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NO1011.066.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Dylan Thompson
RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
3Malcolm Brown
4Aaron Green
5Brandon Wegher
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Lance Dunbar
FB1Cory Harkey
2Sam Rogers
3Zach Laskey
WR11Tavon Austin
2Cooper Kupp
3Pharoh Cooper
4Nelson Spruce
5Brandon Shippen
WR21Robert Woods
2Josh Reynolds
3Mike Thomas
4Bradley Marquez
5Paul McRoberts
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Temarrick Hemingway
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Pace Murphy
3Darrell Williams
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Jamon Brown
C1John Sullivan
2Demetrius Rhaney
3Austin Blythe
RG1Rob Havenstein
2Cody Wichmann
RT1Greg Robinson
2Andrew Donnal
K1Greg Zuerlein
 

 