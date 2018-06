Jimmy Smith | Defensive Back | #22 Team: Baltimore Ravens Age / DOB: (29) / 7/26/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 210 College: Colorado Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (27) / BAL Contract: view contract details [x] 4/21/2015: Signed a five-year, $54.89 million contract. The deal contains $21 million guaranteed, including a $13 million signing bonus. 2018: $9 million, 2019: $9.5 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Ravens CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles') is participating in individual drills at minicamp. It's a great sign after Smith tore his Achilles' in December. There was initially wonder if Smith would even be ready for Week 1, but at this point, he should be ready for training camp. Coach John Harbaugh did say in March that Smith was ahead of schedule in his rehab. With Smith, Brandon Carr, and sophomore Marlon Humphrey, Baltimore has a solid cornerback trio. Source: ESPN.com

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said CB Jimmy Smith (Achilles) is ahead of schedule. Harbaugh added he is counting on Smith being ready for Week 1. That is an upgrade from January, when Harbaugh said Smith's availability for the season opener was "up in the air." At worst, it sounds like Smith will be ready to go early in the season. Source: Jeff Zrebiec on Twitter

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said CB Jimmy Smith's (Achilles) availability for Week 1 is "up in the air." Smith tore his Achilles in early December, an injury which can require a lengthy recovery. Harbaugh said he is "hopeful" Smith will be able to return for Week 1, he should be considered questionable at best right now. Source: ESPN