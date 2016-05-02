Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Weather
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Corey Liuget | Defensive Lineman | #94
Team:
Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 3/18/1990
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 300
College:
Illinois
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 1 (18) / LAC
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
6/9/2015: Signed a six-year, $58.219 million contract. The deal contains $30.477 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus and an initial $5.477 million roster bonus. 2018: $8 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $8.25 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
NFL suspended Chargers DT Corey Liuget four games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.
"I made a mistake and take full responsibility," said Liuget, who claims he took a banned substance accidentally after trusting someone who wasn't "well-versed" with the NFL's policy on PEDs. "I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization." His absence will open up playing time for Darius Philon and Damion Square along the defensive line.
Mar 23 - 4:05 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
ESPN's Eric Williams listed DT Corey Liuget as "on the bubble" heading into the offseason.
Liuget has not lived up to the six-year, $58-million deal he signed in 2015, but he did play better last season following his move to defensive tackle in the Chargers' new scheme. Perhaps that will be enough to keep him around, but $8 million is a lot to pay essentially a rotational lineman with 4.5 sacks in the last three seasons. The Chargers can save $6.5 million against the cap by cutting Liuget.
Jan 29 - 12:08 PM
Source:
ESPN
Chargers DE Corey Liuget has dropped 17 pounds already this offseason and plans to play at 290.
Liuget played at 315 last season, so it's significant weight loss. He finished last season on I.R. with a foot injury and also battled a knee problem that required minor offseason surgery. Liuget said he wants to play lighter to extend his career and take pressure off his joints. It should also help him play much quicker. Liuget signed a five-year, $51.25 million extension last spring.
Mon, May 2, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Chargers DE Corey Liuget (foot) said he is 'definitely ready' for the start of the offseason program.
Liuget was placed on I.R. in December after fighting through a foot injury he suffered Week 8. His healthy return will be a big boost for the defensive line, but the Chargers still need to address the position in the draft. San Diego gave up 4.8 yards per carry last season, the second-worst average in the league.
Tue, Apr 12, 2016 10:48:00 AM
Source:
chargers.com
Corey Liuget draws 4-game PED suspension
Mar 23 - 4:05 PM
Chargers DT Corey Liuget on roster bubble?
Jan 29 - 12:08 PM
Chargers DE Liuget dropping serious weight
Mon, May 2, 2016 07:12:00 PM
Corey Liuget says he is healthy for offseason
Tue, Apr 12, 2016 10:48:00 AM
More Corey Liuget Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
A. Hurns
DAL
(4106)
2
N. Suh
FA
(3348)
3
E. Gaines
CLE
(2689)
4
Z. Jones
BUF
(2663)
5
E. Ebron
IND
(2523)
6
J. Hankins
FA
(2516)
7
D. Murray
FA
(2437)
8
J. Matthews
FA
(2432)
9
R. Grant
IND
(2397)
10
T. Bridgewater
NYJ
(2299)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Chargers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
LAC
12
15
6
21
1.5
8
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
LAC
15
14
6
20
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2012
LAC
16
35
15
50
7.0
56
8.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
9
0
0
0
0
0
2013
LAC
16
32
10
42
5.5
36
6.5
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2014
LAC
16
46
11
57
5.0
38
7.6
0
0
0
2
1
2
2
0
0
0
0
0
2015
LAC
11
28
6
34
3.0
14
4.7
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
LAC
16
27
8
35
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2017
LAC
12
15
6
21
1.5
8
5.3
0
0
0
0
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
@DEN
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 17
MIA
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 24
KC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 1
PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 8
@NYG
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 15
@OAK
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 29
@NE
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 12
@JAC
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 19
BUF
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 23
@DAL
1
1
2
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 10
WAS
1
1
2
0.5
4
8.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 16
@KC
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Joey Bosa
2
Melvin Ingram
3
Chris McCain
4
Isaac Rochell
5
Chris Landrum
DT
1
Corey Liuget
Suspended
NFL suspended Chargers DT Corey Liuget four games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.
"I made a mistake and take full responsibility," said Liuget, who claims he took a banned substance accidentally after trusting someone who wasn't "well-versed" with the NFL's policy on PEDs. "I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization." His absence will open up playing time for Darius Philon and Damion Square along the defensive line.
Mar 23
2
Brandon Mebane
3
Damion Square
4
Darius Philon
WLB
1
Hayes Pullard
2
Nick Dzubnar
SLB
1
Kyle Emanuel
2
James Onwualu
CB
1
Casey Hayward
2
Jason Verrett
Sidelined
Chargers GM Tom Telesco expects CB Jason Verrett (knee) to participate in the offseason program.
Verrett played just one game in 2017 before landing on injured reserve with an issue in the same knee which required surgery in October of 2016. Telesco said this surgery was not another reconstruction, however, meaning Verrett could be ready for the offseason program. A first-round pick in 2014, Verrett is an outstanding talent, but he has played just 25 of a possible 64 games in four seasons and just five in the last two. Unlikely to pass a physical before his fifth-year option guarantees in March, Verrett will likely stick on the roster, but the Chargers cannot count on him to be available for 16 games.
Jan 15
3
Trevor Williams
4
Desmond King
5
Michael Davis
FS
1
Adrian Phillips
2
A.J. Hendy
SS
1
Jahleel Addae
2
Rayshawn Jenkins
P
1
Drew Kaser
