Player Page

Weather | Roster

Corey Liuget | Defensive Lineman | #94

Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/18/1990
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 300
College: Illinois
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (18) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

NFL suspended Chargers DT Corey Liuget four games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs.
"I made a mistake and take full responsibility," said Liuget, who claims he took a banned substance accidentally after trusting someone who wasn't "well-versed" with the NFL's policy on PEDs. "I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization." His absence will open up playing time for Darius Philon and Damion Square along the defensive line. Mar 23 - 4:05 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
More Corey Liuget Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017LAC12156211.585.3000001200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011LAC15146201.033.0000101200000
2012LAC163515507.0568.0000100900000
2013LAC163210425.5366.5000001200000
2014LAC164611575.0387.6000212200000
2015LAC11286343.0144.7000000000000
2016LAC16278350.00.0000100300000
2017LAC12156211.585.3000001200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@DEN0000.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17MIA1120.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24KC2020.00.0000001000000
4Oct 1PHI3030.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@NYG1120.00.0000000200000
6Oct 15@OAK3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 29@NE0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12@JAC0110.00.0000000000000
11Nov 19BUF2130.00.0000000000000
12Nov 23@DAL1121.044.0000000000000
14Dec 10WAS1120.548.0000000000000
15Dec 16@KC1010.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Joey Bosa
2Melvin Ingram
3Chris McCain
4Isaac Rochell
5Chris Landrum
DT1Corey Liuget
2Brandon Mebane
3Damion Square
4Darius Philon
WLB1Hayes Pullard
2Nick Dzubnar
SLB1Kyle Emanuel
2James Onwualu
CB1Casey Hayward
2Jason Verrett
3Trevor Williams
4Desmond King
5Michael Davis
FS1Adrian Phillips
2A.J. Hendy
SS1Jahleel Addae
2Rayshawn Jenkins
P1Drew Kaser
 

 