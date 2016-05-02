Corey Liuget | Defensive Lineman | #94 Team: Los Angeles Chargers Age / DOB: (28) / 3/18/1990 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 300 College: Illinois Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 1 (18) / LAC Contract: view contract details [x] 6/9/2015: Signed a six-year, $58.219 million contract. The deal contains $30.477 million guaranteed, including a $7.5 million signing bonus and an initial $5.477 million roster bonus. 2018: $8 million, 2019: $7.5 million, 2020: $8.25 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

NFL suspended Chargers DT Corey Liuget four games for violating the league's policy on performance enhancing drugs. "I made a mistake and take full responsibility," said Liuget, who claims he took a banned substance accidentally after trusting someone who wasn't "well-versed" with the NFL's policy on PEDs. "I apologize to our fans, my family and the entire Chargers organization." His absence will open up playing time for Darius Philon and Damion Square along the defensive line. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

ESPN's Eric Williams listed DT Corey Liuget as "on the bubble" heading into the offseason. Liuget has not lived up to the six-year, $58-million deal he signed in 2015, but he did play better last season following his move to defensive tackle in the Chargers' new scheme. Perhaps that will be enough to keep him around, but $8 million is a lot to pay essentially a rotational lineman with 4.5 sacks in the last three seasons. The Chargers can save $6.5 million against the cap by cutting Liuget. Source: ESPN

Chargers DE Corey Liuget has dropped 17 pounds already this offseason and plans to play at 290. Liuget played at 315 last season, so it's significant weight loss. He finished last season on I.R. with a foot injury and also battled a knee problem that required minor offseason surgery. Liuget said he wants to play lighter to extend his career and take pressure off his joints. It should also help him play much quicker. Liuget signed a five-year, $51.25 million extension last spring. Source: ESPN.com