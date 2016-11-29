Player Page

Weather | Roster

Jordan Cameron | Tight End | #84

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 8/7/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 265
College: USC
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (102) / CLE
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ex-Dolphins and Browns TE Jordan Cameron announced his retirement from football.
An athletic marvel who played basketball at USC and emerged quickly on the scene in the NFL, Cameron exploded for 80 catches, 917 yards, and seven touchdowns as a third-year pro before a slew of injuries -- including several concussions -- derailed his career, and ultimately ended it. He made the Pro Bowl in 2013 and was a top-four fantasy tight end that year, but otherwise never finished inside the top-20 fantasy tight ends across six seasons. Cameron turns 29 in August. Mar 10 - 12:44 PM
More Jordan Cameron Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016MIA386020.07.50100.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011CLE86334.15.50000.0.00000000
2012CLE142022616.111.30100.0.00000000
2013CLE158091761.111.52700.0.00000000
2014CLE102442442.417.71200.0.00000000
2015MIA163538624.111.00300.0.00000000
2016MIA386020.07.50100.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@SEA263.0000.0000000
2Sep 18@NE5499.8100.0000000
3Sep 25CLE155.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Nick Foles
4Ryan Lindley
5Phillip Sims
6Josh Freeman
7Josh McCown
8Bryan Bennett
9G.J. Kinne
10Austin Davis
11Johnny Manziel
12Charlie Whitehurst
13Jerrod Johnson
14Ryan Williams
15Seth Lobato
16Tim Tebow
17Brad Sorensen
18Pat Devlin
19Matt Blanchard
20Dan LeFevour
21Austin Trainor
22McLeod Bethel-Thompson
23Jay Cutler
24R.J. Archer
25Dylan Thompson
26Cody Fajardo
27Shane Carden
28Griffin Neal
29Marquise Williams
30Max Wittek
31Joe Licata
32Jerry Lovelocke
33Chase Rettig
34Chandler Harnish
35Dalyn Williams
36Jake Waters
RB1James Starks
2John Crockett
3Jamaal Charles
4DuJuan Harris
5Joseph Randle
6Rashad Jennings
7Dominique Williams
8Joique Bell
9Toby Gerhart
10Khiry Robinson
11Karlos Williams
12LaMichael James
13Jhurell Pressley
14Alonzo Harris
15Brandon Ross
16Josh Harris
17Anthony Dixon
18Zac Stacy
19Stevan Ridley
20Kenjon Barner
21Glenn Winston
22LaVance Taylor
23Keshawn Hill
24Isaiah Pead
25Dan Herron
26Jahwan Edwards
27Ross Scheuerman
28Kenneth Harper
29Jawon Chisholm
30Jerome Smith
31Michael Dyer
32Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Jamaal Charles
3Toby Gerhart
4DuJuan Harris
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4James Starks
5Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Tommy Bohanon
3Derrick Coleman
4Ryan Mueller
5Joe Don Duncan
6Erik Lorig
7Will Johnson
8Emil Igwenagu
9Jorvorskie Lane
10James Casey
11John Conner
12Zach Boren
13Kiero Small
14J.C. Copeland
15Joey Iosefa
16Blake Renaud
17Alstevis Squirewell
18Jordan Campbell
19Patrick Skov
20Soma Vainuku
21Sam Bergen
22Brad Smelley
23Nikita Whitlock
24Trey Millard
25Sione Houma
WR11Jerome Simpson
2Marcus Easley
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Dwayne Bowe
6James Jones
7Preston Parker
8Greg Little
9Kris Durham
10Josh Morgan
11Jacoby Ford
12Tyler Davis
13Hakeem Nicks
14Kyle Prater
15Douglas McNeil
16Stevie Johnson
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Greg Salas
21Keshawn Martin
22Ben Edwards
23Reggie Dunn
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Nick Harwell
27Tevin Reese
28Kenny Cook
29Issac Blakeney
30Terrell Sinkfield
31Joshua Stangby
32Zach D'Orazio
33Kenzel Doe
34Jared Dangerfield
35Nate Washington
36T.J. Graham
37Damaris Johnson
38Damian Williams
39Josh Lenz
40Robert Herron
41Solomon Patton
42Ricky Collins
43Jaxon Shipley
44Tyler Murphy
45Marquez Clark
46Josh Harper
47Travis Labhart
48Donatella Luckett
49Josh Stewart
50Marlon Moore
51Jarrett Boykin
52Lance Lewis
53Joseph Anderson
54Dennis Parks
55Quinshad Davis
56Rashaun Simonise
57Reece Horn
58Chandler Worthy
59David Porter
60L'Damian Washington
61Richard Mullaney
62Duke Williams
63Jeff Beathard
64Tyler McDonald
65Ezell Ruffin
66DaVaris Daniels
WR21Brian Hartline
2Roddy White
3Andrew Hawkins
4Denarius Moore
5Chris Givens
6Marcus Thigpen
7Charles Johnson
8Ace Sanders
9Riley Cooper
10Victor Cruz
11Nathan Palmer
12DeVier Posey
13Shakim Phillips
14Mike Brown
15Andre Debose
16Tandon Doss
17Onterio McCalebb
18Griff Whalen
19Emory Blake
20Ryan Broyles
21A.J. Jenkins
22Austin Pettis
23Ryan Whalen
24Joe Morgan
25Jacoby Jones
26Kevin Smith
27R.J. Harris
28James Butler
29Isiah Ferguson
30Daniel Rodriguez
31A.J. Cruz
32Marcus Harris
33Clyde Gates
34Ryan Lankford
35Kadron Boone
36Milton Williams III
37Michael Preston
38Phil Bates
39Jimmie Hunt
40Devante Davis
41Devon Wylie
42Jay Lee
43Mike Williams
44Reggie Bell
45Valdez Showers
46Amir Carlisle
47Marken Michel
48Christion Jones
49Levi Norwood
50Ed Williams
51Danny Anthrop
52Trindon Holliday
53Chris King
54Jeremy Butler
55Kashif Moore
56Kenbrell Thompkins
57Stephen Hill
58Saalim Hakim
59Juron Criner
60Tom Nelson
61Leonard Hankerson
62Michael Bennett
63Paul Browning
64Austin Willis
65Durron Neal
66David Glidden
67Kieran Duncan
68Jarvis Turner
69T.J. Thorpe
70Titus Davis
71Andre Davis
72Demetrius Wilson
73Josh Reese
74DiAndre Campbell
75Trevor Harman
WR31Marques Colston
2Chris Givens
3Charles Johnson
4Riley Cooper
5Victor Cruz
TE1Owen Daniels
2Lance Kendricks
3Darren Fells
4Tony Moeaki
5Zach Sudfeld
6Brandon Bostick
7Dante Rosario
8Craig Stevens
9Scott Chandler
10Dominique Jones
11Nic Jacobs
12Chase Ford
13Bruce Miller
14Matt Spaeth
15Kyle Miller
16Andrew Quarless
17Mickey Shuler
18Beau Gardner
19Michael Cooper
20Casey Pierce
21Mike McFarland
22Chase Coffman
23Gerald Christian
24D.J. Williams
25Rob Blanchflower
26Jacob Maxwell
27Cameron Clear
28Justice Cunningham
29David Paulson
30Steve Maneri
31Richard Gordon
32Brian Parker
33Orson Charles
34Nick Kasa
35Chase Dixon
36Dan Light
37Arthur Lynch
38Jack Tabb
39Jordan Thompson
40Brandon Barden
41Kevin Greene
42Gerell Robinson
43Jake Murphy
44Rory Anderson
45Ryan Taylor
46Konrad Reuland
47Brett Brackett
48Michael Egnew
49Adrien Robinson
50John Peters
51Jay Rome
52Braxton Deaver
53M.J. McFarland
54Clayton Echard
LT1Ryan Clady
2Kelvin Beachum
3Kyle Roberts
4Takoby Cofield
5Micah Hatchie
6Jason Fox
7Eugene Monroe
8Charles Brown
9Cameron Bradfield
10Rob Crisp
11Tyson Chandler
12Lars Hanson
13Garry Williams
14Cameron Jefferson
15Andrew McDonald
16Cody Booth
17Justin Renfrow
18David Foucault
19David Hedelin
20Taylor Fallin
21John Weidenaar
22Vince Kowalski
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Edawn Coughman
3Ben Heenan
4Antoine Everett
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Darren Keyton
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Adrian Bellard
13Lene Maiava
14Jamison Lalk
15Al Bond
16Chris Watt
17Brian Folkerts
18Matthew Masifilo
19Alex Cooper
20Garrick Mayweather
C1Tim Barnes
2Nick Mangold
3Mitchell Bell
4Manuel Ramirez
5Julian Vandervelde
6Drew Nowak
7Garth Gerhart
8Fernando Velasco
9Jacques McClendon
10Marcus Henry
11Ben Clarke
12Barrett Jones
13Dalton Freeman
14Brian De La Puente
15Dillon Farrell
16Reese Dismukes
17Braxston Cave
18Robert Kugler
19Quinton Schooley
RG1Brandon Fusco
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4D.J. Fluker
5Jared Smith
6Leon Brown
7Avery Young
8Paul Fanaika
9Garrett Gilkey
10Geoff Schwartz
11Cyril Lemon
12Darrion Weems
13Kitt O'Brien
14Shahbaz Ahmed
15Trip Thurman
16Antoine McClain
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Terran Vaughn
20Donovan Williams
21Adam Replogle
22Malcolm Bunche
23Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Khalif Barnes
4Erik Pears
5Tayo Fabuluje
6Adrian Bellard
7Bryce Harris
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Nick Folk
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Dan Carpenter
7Chandler Catanzaro
8Giorgio Tavecchio
9Marshall Morgan
10Andrew Furney
11Justin Manton
12Corey Acosta
13Carey Spear
14Billy Cundiff
15Jaden Oberkrom
16Brandon Bogotay
17Zach Hocker
18Kyle Brindza
19Taylor Bertolet
20Brad Craddock
21Shaun Suisham
22Shayne Graham
23Tom Obarski
24Ty Long
 

 