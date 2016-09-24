Player Page

Davon House | Defensive Back | #31

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (27) / 7/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 200
College: New Mexico State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (131) / GB
Contract: view contract details
NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are shopping CB Davon House, and are expected to release him if they cannot find a trade partner.
In other words, the Jags will be releasing House. Signed to a "four-year, $24.5 million" contract in 2015, House was benched after four games last season. Cutting House will create $6 million in cap space and leave behind no dead money. The ex-Packer turns 28 in July. Feb 28 - 5:58 PM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC16143170.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011GB 21010.00.0000000000000
2012GB 9206261.033.0000000500000
2013GB 16367431.066.011100001000000
2014GB 13271280.00.01000011000000
2015JAC164911600.00.042101012300000
2016JAC16143170.00.0000000000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAC3250.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25BAL5050.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2IND0000.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@CHI0000.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23OAK2020.00.0000000000000
8Oct 27@TEN0000.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@KC0000.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13HOU0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@DET0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@BUF0000.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4DEN0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11MIN1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@HOU0000.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24TEN0000.00.0000000000000
17Jan 1@IND1120.00.0000000000000
 

 