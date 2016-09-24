Davon House | Defensive Back | #31 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (27) / 7/10/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 200 College: New Mexico State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (131) / GB Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a four-year, $24.5 million contract. The deal contains $10 million guaranteed. 2017: $6 million, 2018: $6 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the Jaguars are shopping CB Davon House, and are expected to release him if they cannot find a trade partner. In other words, the Jags will be releasing House. Signed to a "four-year, $24.5 million" contract in 2015, House was benched after four games last season. Cutting House will create $6 million in cap space and leave behind no dead money. The ex-Packer turns 28 in July. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Jaguars CB Davon House doesn't believe his 2016 benching was performance-related. House played 54 snaps after Week 4. He struggled mightily before his benching. "The situation this year, if you ask me, was not football-related," House claimed. "There is no reason why I shouldn’t have been on the field. But with a new coach coming in, he’s going to see what I can do, he’s going to see what I did last year and they’re going to like what they see." Going on 28, House's $6 million 2017 salary can come off the books with no dead money. It seems like a no-brainer adjustment for the Jags to make. Source: Florida Times Union

Jaguars added CB Davon House to the injury report as questionable with an illness. House missed Thursday's practice with a hamstring injury, but he was a full participant Friday. Things are not getting any better a secondary which is likely to be without Prince Amukamara (hamstring, questionable) and could be without FS Tashaun Gipson, who was listed as questionable after picking up a hamstring injury Friday. Joe Flacco is set up for a big game. Source: John Oehser on Twitter