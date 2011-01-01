Welcome,
Marcus Cannon | Tackle | #61
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dwayne Allen
(TE)
Kenny Britt
(WR)
Phillip Dorsett
(WR)
Rob Gronkowski
(TE)
Dion Lewis
(RB)
Danny Amendola
(WR)
Rex Burkhead
(RB)
Julian Edelman
(WR)
Chris Hogan
(WR)
Malcolm Mitchell
(WR)
Martellus Bennett
(TE)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
Mike Gillislee
(RB)
Jacob Hollister
(TE)
Matthew Slater
(WR)
Brandon Bolden
(RB)
James Develin
(RB)
Stephen Gostkowski
(K)
Brian Hoyer
(QB)
James White
(RB)
Tom Brady
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Marcus Cannon | Tackle | #61
Team:
New England Patriots
Age / DOB:
(
29
) / 5/6/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'6' / 335
College:
TCU
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (138) / NE
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
11/29/2016: Signed a six-year, $35.9 million contract. The deal includes $14.5 million guaranteed. Cannon is eligible for an annual $500,000 roster bonus and $50,000 workout bonus throughout the contract's life. 2017: $1.35 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: $5.5 million, 2020-2021: $5.7 million, 2022: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Patriots placed RT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Cannon hasn't played since Week 8, and the Patriots finally decided to throw in the towel for the rest of the season. Cannon's loss will be felt and already has at times with La'Adrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming trying to fill in the last several weeks. Cannon signed a five-year, $32.5 million extension last November.
Dec 13 - 2:13 PM
Patriots RT Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion) is questionable for Week 4 against the Panthers.
Cannon was inactive in Week 3 against the Titans. He was limited in practice all week, meaning he has a good chance to play. If he doesn't, LaAdrian Waddle will likely get the start again.
Sep 30 - 10:46 AM
Source:
Patriots.com
Patriots RT Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion) is inactive for Week 3 against the Texans.
It is not a surprise after Cannon was limited to just one limited practice this week. Cameron Fleming should get the start with Cannon out.
Sep 24 - 11:39 AM
Patriots RT Marcus Cannon (ankle, concussion) is questionable for Week 3 against the Texans.
Cannon was absent from practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned for a limited session on Friday. Cameron Fleming will be at the ready if Cannon can't get the green light for Sunday.
Sep 22 - 4:59 PM
Source:
Ben Volin on Twitter
Pats lose RT Cannon (ankle) for rest of 2017
Dec 13 - 2:13 PM
Patriots RT Marcus Cannon questionable
Sep 30 - 10:46 AM
Marcus Cannon inactive for Week 3
Sep 24 - 11:39 AM
Cannon officially questionable for Week 3
Sep 22 - 4:59 PM
More Marcus Cannon Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New England Patriots Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2017
NE
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NE
7
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NE
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NE
14
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NE
16
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
NE
12
0
0
0
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
NE
15
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Brady
2
Brian Hoyer
RB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Rex Burkhead
3
James White
4
Mike Gillislee
Questionable
Patriots declared RB Mike Gillislee, RT Marcus Cannon, DE Trey Flowers, OLB Kyle Van Noy, S Brandon King, LB David Harris, and OL Cole Croston inactive for Week 14 against the Dolphins.
Gillislee was listed questionable with an illness but has long been out of the plans.
Dec 11
5
Brandon Bolden
GLB
1
Dion Lewis
2
Rex Burkhead
3RB
1
Rex Burkhead
2
James White
FB
1
James Develin
WR1
1
Brandin Cooks
2
Danny Amendola
3
Kenny Britt
4
Matthew Slater
Doubtful
Matthew Slater left Sunday's Week 10 game against the Broncos with a hamstring injury and will not return.
Slater suffered a similar hamstring injury in training camp and wound up missing the first four games of the regular season. His absence is a downgrade for New England's special teams unit.
Nov 12
WR2
1
Chris Hogan
2
Phillip Dorsett
3
Malcolm Mitchell
I.L.
The Boston Herald reports the Patriots consider WR Malcolm Mitchell (knee, injured reserve) unlikely to return this season.
Beat writer Jeff Howe reports that's been the Pats' assumption "for weeks." The Pats signed Kenny Britt on Tuesday to bolster their receiver corps. A promising second-year fourth-rounder who can't shake persistent knee woes, Mitchell was placed on injured reserve ahead of Week 1. Despite his upside, Mitchell's Patriots future is likely up in the air.
Dec 12
WR3
1
Danny Amendola
TE
1
Rob Gronkowski
2
Dwayne Allen
3
Jacob Hollister
LT
1
Nate Solder
2
LaAdrian Waddle
LG
1
Joe Thuney
2
Cole Croston
C
1
David Andrews
RG
1
Shaq Mason
2
Ted Karras
RT
1
Marcus Cannon
I.L.
Patriots placed RT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Cannon hasn't played since Week 8, and the Patriots finally decided to throw in the towel for the rest of the season. Cannon's loss will be felt and already has at times with La'Adrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming trying to fill in the last several weeks. Cannon signed a five-year, $32.5 million extension last November.
Dec 13
2
Cameron Fleming
K
1
Stephen Gostkowski
