Marcus Cannon | Tackle | #61

Team: New England Patriots
Age / DOB:  (29) / 5/6/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 335
College: TCU
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (138) / NE
Contract: view contract details
Patriots placed RT Marcus Cannon on injured reserve with an ankle injury, ending his season.
Cannon hasn't played since Week 8, and the Patriots finally decided to throw in the towel for the rest of the season. Cannon's loss will be felt and already has at times with La'Adrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming trying to fill in the last several weeks. Cannon signed a five-year, $32.5 million extension last November. Dec 13 - 2:13 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017NE 70000.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011NE 70000.00.0000000000000
2012NE 160000.00.0000000000000
2013NE 141010.00.0000000000000
2014NE 160000.00.0000000000000
2015NE 120000.00.0000000000000
2016NE 152020.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Brady
2Brian Hoyer
RB1Dion Lewis
2Rex Burkhead
3James White
4Mike Gillislee
5Brandon Bolden
GLB1Dion Lewis
2Rex Burkhead
3RB1Rex Burkhead
2James White
FB1James Develin
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Danny Amendola
3Kenny Britt
4Matthew Slater
WR21Chris Hogan
2Phillip Dorsett
3Malcolm Mitchell
WR31Danny Amendola
TE1Rob Gronkowski
2Dwayne Allen
3Jacob Hollister
LT1Nate Solder
2LaAdrian Waddle
LG1Joe Thuney
2Cole Croston
C1David Andrews
RG1Shaq Mason
2Ted Karras
RT1Marcus Cannon
2Cameron Fleming
K1Stephen Gostkowski
 

 