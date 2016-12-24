DeMarco Murray | Running Back | #29 Team: Tennessee Titans Age / DOB: (28) / 2/12/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'1' / 220 College: Oklahoma Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (71) / DAL Contract: view contract details [x] 3/8/2016: Signed a four-year, $25.5 million contract. The deal contains $12.5 million guaranteed. Another $7.5 million is available through incentives. 2016: $6 million, 2017-2018: $6.25 million, 2019: $6.5 million, 2020: Free Agent Share: Tweet

DeMarco Murray rushed 11 times for 21 yards in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans. It was a quiet end to what was a Comeback Player of the Year-caliber campaign. Murray finishes with 1,287 yards on the ground, 585 more than he posted as an Eagle. Murray tallied 1,664 yards from scrimmage, 12 total touchdowns and 4.39 yards per carry. He was gliding like he did as a Cowboy before suffering a mid-season toe injury. Murray confirmed after Week 17 that he was playing through a "torn plantar plate" in his foot. Derrick Henry is an ascendant player, but going on 29, Murray will be back as the Titans' No. 1 back in 2017. Henry's presence could make it difficult for Murray to match his 2016 numbers, however. Source: Terry McCormick on Twitter

DeMarco Murray managed 42 yards on 14 carries and caught 2-of-4 targets for 18 yards in the Titans' Week 16 loss to the Jaguars. He also continued to lose a handful of red-zone carries to Derrick Henry. The real culprit in this one was game flow, as Jacksonville jumped out to an early lead and went on to dominate with both its passing game and defense. Now out of the playoff hunt, the Titans will close out against the Texans in Week 17.

DeMarco Murray rushed 18 times for 89 yards in the Titans' Week 15 win over the Chiefs. Murray added five catches for 52 yards on six targets. His 141 total yards are great, but Murray could have had a much bigger day if things had broken more in his favor. Derrick Henry handled one series all to himself in the first half, and he piled up 41 yards on five carries before capping it off with a touchdown. And later in the fourth quarter, Murray had a big catch down to the one-yard line, but Henry got the carry on the next play and punched it in for his second score. What the Titans are doing is working, so we can't complain, but it would have been nice to see Murray get one of the scores. Murray will be a high-end RB1 next week at Jacksonville.