DeMarco Murray | Running Back | #29

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (28) / 2/12/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 220
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (71) / DAL
Contract: view contract details
DeMarco Murray rushed 11 times for 21 yards in the Titans' Week 17 win over the Texans.
It was a quiet end to what was a Comeback Player of the Year-caliber campaign. Murray finishes with 1,287 yards on the ground, 585 more than he posted as an Eagle. Murray tallied 1,664 yards from scrimmage, 12 total touchdowns and 4.39 yards per carry. He was gliding like he did as a Cowboy before suffering a mid-season toe injury. Murray confirmed after Week 17 that he was playing through a "torn plantar plate" in his foot. Derrick Henry is an ascendant player, but going on 29, Murray will be back as the Titans' No. 1 back in 2017. Henry's presence could make it difficult for Murray to match his 2016 numbers, however. Jan 1 - 5:19 PM
Source: Terry McCormick on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016TEN15282126684.44.5595237925.37.30310000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011DAL1316389568.85.5322618314.17.000036000
2012DAL1016166366.34.1143424724.77.30020000
2013DAL14217112480.35.2395335025.06.60110000
2014DAL163931845115.34.712135741626.07.30050000
2015PHI1519370246.83.6164432221.57.30120000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIN13423.205357.0210000
2Sep 18@DET12897.407568.0000000
3Sep 25OAK161147.115418.2000000
4Oct 2@HOU25953.8222412.0000000
5Oct 9@MIA271214.505163.2000000
6Oct 16CLE21653.1100.0000000
7Oct 23IND251074.313206.7000000
8Oct 27JAC211235.91155.0000000
9Nov 6@SD14513.617294.1000000
10Nov 13GB171237.2123316.5000000
11Nov 20@IND21703.30393.0100000
12Nov 27@CHI17432.505418.2000000
14Dec 11DEN21924.4100.0000000
15Dec 18@KC18894.9055210.4000000
16Dec 24@JAC14423.002189.0000000
17Jan 1HOU11211.901-2-2.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Matt Cassel
2Alex Tanney
RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3Antonio Andrews
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
3RB1DeMarco Murray
2Derrick Henry
FB1Jalston Fowler
WR11Rishard Matthews
2Marc Mariani
WR21Tajae Sharpe
2Kendall Wright
3Harry Douglas
WR31Kendall Wright
TE1Delanie Walker
2Anthony Fasano
3Phillip Supernaw
4Jace Amaro
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
LG1Quinton Spain
2Josh Kline
C1Ben Jones
2Brian Schwenke
RG1Sebastian Tretola
RT1Jack Conklin
K1Ryan Succop
 

 