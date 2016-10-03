Bilal Powell | Running Back | #29

Matt Forte also didn't practice Wednesday. It's still early in the week, but if both Powell and Forte sit out the meaningless Week 17 game against the Bills, Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks would be the only healthy running backs.

The Jets do not have to release an injury report until Wednesday, so his status will not be known until then. Powell did sit out the final drive against the Patriots, but he was not announced with an injury. This is most likely just a rest day after three big workloads in a row.

Bilal Powell rushed 15 times for 60 yards and caught two-of-three targets for 14 yards Saturday in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Patriots.

Coming off a 162-yard masterpiece in Week 15 (and an even better game the week before that), Powell was mostly held in check against New England. Almost all of his carries came in the first half when the game was still somewhat competitive. After snagging 11 catches a week earlier, Powell had surprisingly little impact as a receiver. With the game out of reach, Powell sat out the Jets’ final drive while rookie Brandon Wilds got his feet wet. Powell should be the workhorse again next week with Matt Forte battling multiple injuries. That will be a home game against Buffalo.