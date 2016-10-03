Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bilal Powell | Running Back | #29

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  (28) / 10/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 204
College: Louisville
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (126) / NYJ
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Bilal Powell (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday.
Matt Forte also didn't practice Wednesday. It's still early in the week, but if both Powell and Forte sit out the meaningless Week 17 game against the Bills, Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks would be the only healthy running backs. Dec 28 - 3:46 PM
Source: Kimberley Martin on Twitter
More Bilal Powell Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016NYJ1510960040.05.5135537324.96.80110000
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011NYJ2132110.51.600173.57.00000000
2012NYJ1411043731.24.0041714010.08.20000000
2013NYJ1617669743.64.0113627217.07.60000000
2014NYJ15331419.44.30111926.18.400034000
2015NYJ117031328.54.5014738835.38.302020000
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN44110.30273.5000000
2Sep 15@BUF122.00111.0000000
3Sep 25@KC4307.506416.8010000
4Oct 2SEA4266.506549.0000000
5Oct 9@PIT4102.506416.8000000
6Oct 17@ARZ3103.303124.0000000
7Oct 23BAL4184.5000.0000000
8Oct 30@CLE67612.71133.0000000
9Nov 6@MIA6223.704297.3000000
10Nov 13LAR4379.307527.4100000
12Nov 27NE8364.50177.0000000
13Dec 5IND133.0000.0000000
14Dec 11@SF291455.025346.8000000
15Dec 17MIA16845.3011787.1000000
16Dec 24@NE15604.002147.0000000
17Jan 1BUFGame scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Bryce Petty
2Ryan Fitzpatrick
3Christian Hackenberg
RB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3Brandon Wilds
4Brandon Burks
GLB1Matt Forte
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Matt Forte
WR11Brandon Marshall
2Robby Anderson
3Charone Peake
WR21Quincy Enunwa
2Jalin Marshall
3Devin Smith
WR31Robby Anderson
TE1Austin Seferian-Jenkins
2Brandon Bostick
3Eric Tomlinson
LT1Brandon Shell
LG1James Carpenter
C1Wesley Johnson
RG1Craig Watts
2Dakota Dozier
RT1Brent Qvale
2Ben Ijalana
K1Nick Folk
 

 