Bilal Powell | Running Back | #29

Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DAILY
FANDUEL
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Chicago Firesale Rekindling?
Dec 28
Most Intriguing Remaining FAs
Dec 26
Encarnacion Under The Tree
Dec 23
2017 Category Sleepers: ERA
Dec 21
Phillies Bet On Buchholz
Dec 21
Familia Facing Suspension?
Dec 19
Dodgers A Dozier Fit?
Dec 16
Back in Blue: Stars Stay in LA
Dec 14
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Baseball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Rockies have checked in on Greg Holland
Report: Market for Napoli has 'intensified'
Pirates finalize three-year deal with Nova
Cards 'not actively' pursuing Brian Dozier
NYY discussing Robertson in Quintana talks
Red Sox interested in INF Trevor Plouffe
Rockies ink Alexi Amarista to one-year deal
Matt Wieters remains on Braves' 'target list'
Jays have considered trading for McCutchen
Bautista willing to consider one-year deal
Giants ink Michael Morse to minor league deal
'Good chance' Josh Hamilton re-signs with TEX
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Football Daily Dose
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP Wednesday
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
NBA DFS Podcast for Dec. 28
Dec 28
Dose: Westbrook gets 15th TD
Dec 28
NBA 12/27 Season Long Podcast
Dec 27
Stats: A Change in The Process
Dec 27
NBA Dose: KAT Perfection
Dec 27
NBA Power Rankings: Week 10
Dec 26
Dose: Not So Silent Night
Dec 26
Wired: Top NBA Pickups Week 10
Dec 25
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Basketball Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Rudy Gay (hip) out for Wednesday night
Gerald Henderson out for at least 2 games
Joel Embiid will rest on Thursday night
Oladipo (wrist) not expected to play Thursday
Paul Millsap (eye) will play Wednesday vs. NY
Irving (illness) doesn't practice Wednesday
DeAndre Jordan says he'll play on Wednesday
Chris Paul, J.J. Redick doubtful Wednesday
Tim Hardaway Jr. (groin) a game-time decision
Jeremy Lin (hamstring) not traveling w/ team
Courtney Lee (wrist) expects to play vs. ATL
Evan Fournier (heel) a game-time decision
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
No Staal-ing These Wild
Dec 28
Wild, CBJ Keep Streaks Alive
Dec 28
CotG: Zach's (probably) back
Dec 27
The Christmas Awards
Dec 27
Blue Jackets Red Hot
Dec 26
Dose: Christmas Musings
Dec 26
Waiver Wired: Running Wild
Dec 25
ITC: Christmas Edition
Dec 24
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Hockey Daily Dose
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
P.K. Subban to sit out next 2 games with UBI
Taylor Hall (LBI) out Thursday, day-to-day
Nikita Kucherov will return Wednesday night
Dumoulin suffers broken jaw, out 6-8 weeks
Ryan O'Reilly may be out 2-3 weeks
Brent Burns gets OT game winner over Ducks
Vrbata scores penalty shot in loss to Stars
Mark Scheifele scores GWG vs. Blackhawks
Zach Parise scores, Wild win 11th in a row
2 goals, 1 assist for Gaudreau in win vs. Avs
Bad puck luck for Calvin Pickard
Evander Kane scores twice in win over DET
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Look Ahead: Only 60 days to go
Dec 28
10. Kyle Larson
Dec 26
11. Martin Truex Jr.
Dec 22
Countdown to the 500: 67 days
Dec 20
Short Flat Tracks
Dec 18
12. Carl Edwards
Dec 15
Look Ahead: Daytona in 74 days
Dec 13
13. Kasey Kahne
Dec 12
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Sargeant: 8th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Weatherman: 7th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Lapcevich defies odds
Brad Smith: 6th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Myers final So. Mod Champ
Myatt Snider in KBM #51 truck for eight races
Harrison Burton to compete in six truck races
Praytor: 5th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Truex Jr. named EMPA Driver of the Year
Josh Williams: 4th in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
Champion's Profile: Todd Gilliland
Kurzejewski: 3rd in 2016 ARCA Racing Series
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Top 125: 2016-17 Volume II
Dec 23
Meet the Graduates
Dec 23
Year in Review: ShotLink Style
Dec 15
UBS Hong Kong Open Preview
Dec 5
Hughes overtime winner at RSM
Nov 28
Alfred Dunhill Preview
Nov 28
Australian PGA Preview
Nov 28
Expert Picks: The RSM Classic
Nov 15
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Loupe (thumb) targets Palm Springs for return
Van Pelt (labrum) remains quiet ahead of 2017
Mickelson (hernia) recovers over the holidays
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 28-29
Dec 28
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 26-27
Dec 25
ATS Bowl Picks Dec. 19-24
Dec 18
Saturday ATS bowl predictions
Dec 14
Bowl Confidence Pool Picks
Dec 11
Army-Navy Preview
Dec 8
Week 14: Booms and Busts
Dec 4
Week 14 CFB ATS Predictions
Dec 1
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Saeed Blacknall suspended for Rose Bowl
Middle Tennessee parts ways with DC Nix
K.D. Cannon launches self into NFL pool
Hearns, Famurewa won't play in bowl game
Report: Brad Kaaya set to declare for draft
NC State S Josh Jones jumps for draft
Armstrong (hamstring) looks doubtful for bowl
Rudolph returning to Oklahoma State for 2017
Five-star RB Cam Akers opts for Seminoles
Randy Edsall hired to be UConn's HC, again
Kiffin views QB Hurts as a future 1st rounder
Minnesota shuts down QB Falk, WSU offense
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Overreaction Tuesday - Week 18
Dec 27
Team News - Week 18
Dec 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 18
Dec 25
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW18
Dec 24
Mid-season Expert Draft Recap
Dec 23
Late Fitness Check GW18
Dec 23
AM's Perfect XI - Week 18
Dec 23
The Bargain Hunter-Week 18
Dec 22
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Montero muscle strain adds insult to injury
Injury problems begin to mount for Watford
SAFC praying Pickford injury is not serious
Lallana goal sparks Liverpool comeback win
Walters scores first but Stoke City fall 4-1
Rooney likely to remain on the sidelines
Wenger optimistic Walcott will return on NYD
City boost ahead of their trip to Liverpool
Robertson's foul opens the floodgates
Walcott missed out with a minor knock
Manchester City keep pace on Boxing Day
Boxing Day Blues for Bournemouth
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Robby Anderson
(WR)
Eric Decker
(WR)
Christian Hackenberg
(QB)
Bryce Petty
(QB)
Devin Smith
(WR)
Brandon Bostick
(TE)
Quincy Enunwa
(WR)
Brandon Marshall
(WR)
Bilal Powell
(RB)
Geno Smith
(QB)
Braedon Bowman
(TE)
Ryan Fitzpatrick
(QB)
Jalin Marshall
(WR)
Khiry Robinson
(RB)
Eric Tomlinson
(TE)
Brandon Burks
(RB)
Nick Folk
(K)
Chris Owusu
(WR)
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
(TE)
Brandon Wilds
(RB)
Kellen Davis
(TE)
Matt Forte
(RB)
Charone Peake
(WR)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Bilal Powell | Running Back | #29
Team:
New York Jets
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 10/27/1988
Ht / Wt:
5'10' / 204
College:
Louisville
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 4 (126) / NYJ
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2016: Signed a three-year, $11.25 million contract. The deal contains $6 million guaranteed, including a $2.65 million bonus. 2016: $850,000, 2017: $2.5 million, 2018: $4 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Bilal Powell (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday.
Matt Forte also didn't practice Wednesday. It's still early in the week, but if both Powell and Forte sit out the meaningless Week 17 game against the Bills, Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks would be the only healthy running backs.
Dec 28 - 3:46 PM
Source:
Kimberley Martin on Twitter
Bilal Powell (undisclosed) did not practice Tuesday.
The Jets do not have to release an injury report until Wednesday, so his status will not be known until then. Powell did sit out the final drive against the Patriots, but he was not announced with an injury. This is most likely just a rest day after three big workloads in a row.
Dec 27 - 12:54 PM
Source:
Andy Vasquez on Twitter
Bilal Powell rushed 15 times for 60 yards and caught two-of-three targets for 14 yards Saturday in the Jets' Week 16 loss to the Patriots.
Coming off a 162-yard masterpiece in Week 15 (and an even better game the week before that), Powell was mostly held in check against New England. Almost all of his carries came in the first half when the game was still somewhat competitive. After snagging 11 catches a week earlier, Powell had surprisingly little impact as a receiver. With the game out of reach, Powell sat out the Jets’ final drive while rookie Brandon Wilds got his feet wet. Powell should be the workhorse again next week with Matt Forte battling multiple injuries. That will be a home game against Buffalo.
Dec 24 - 5:39 PM
Bilal Powell rushed 16 times for 84 yards and caught 11 passes for 78 yards in Week 15 against Miami.
Matt Forte (knee) was active, but played limited snaps. Powell was the only bright spot in the Jets offense. He was peppered with check downs from an overmatched Bryce Petty, who completed just nine passes outside of dumpoffs to him. Powell has looked good the last two weeks, but he's also played the two worst run defenses in the league. He's on the Week 15 FLEX radar regardless of Forte's health.
Dec 17 - 11:55 PM
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
Dec 28 - 3:46 PM
Bilal Powell (undisclosed) not practicing
Dec 27 - 12:54 PM
Bilal Powell cools off in loss to New England
Dec 24 - 5:39 PM
Powell totals 162 yards against Miami
Dec 17 - 11:55 PM
More Bilal Powell Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
L. Miller
HOU
(6574)
2
M. Gordon
SD
(5136)
3
A. Green
CIN
(5126)
4
E. Elliott
DAL
(5045)
5
J. Reed
WAS
(4602)
6
J. Hill
CIN
(4474)
7
J. Jones
ATL
(4460)
8
T. Riddick
DET
(4212)
9
D. Martin
TB
(4131)
10
L. Green
PIT
(4016)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New York Jets Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
NYJ
15
109
600
40.0
5.5
1
3
55
373
24.9
6.8
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
NYJ
2
13
21
10.5
1.6
0
0
1
7
3.5
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
NYJ
14
110
437
31.2
4.0
0
4
17
140
10.0
8.2
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
NYJ
16
176
697
43.6
4.0
1
1
36
272
17.0
7.6
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
NYJ
15
33
141
9.4
4.3
0
1
11
92
6.1
8.4
0
0
0
34
0
0
0
2015
NYJ
11
70
313
28.5
4.5
0
1
47
388
35.3
8.3
0
2
0
20
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
CIN
4
41
10.3
0
2
7
3.5
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 15
@BUF
1
2
2.0
0
1
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@KC
4
30
7.5
0
6
41
6.8
0
1
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
SEA
4
26
6.5
0
6
54
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
@PIT
4
10
2.5
0
6
41
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 17
@ARZ
3
10
3.3
0
3
12
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
BAL
4
18
4.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@CLE
6
76
12.7
1
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@MIA
6
22
3.7
0
4
29
7.3
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
LAR
4
37
9.3
0
7
52
7.4
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
NE
8
36
4.5
0
1
7
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 5
IND
1
3
3.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@SF
29
145
5.0
2
5
34
6.8
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 17
MIA
16
84
5.3
0
11
78
7.1
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
@NE
15
60
4.0
0
2
14
7.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
BUF
Game scheduled for 1/1 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Bryce Petty
Sidelined
Jets placed QB Bryce Petty (shoulder) on injured reserve, ending his season.
The Jets announced Petty has a torn labrum in his left (non-throwing) shoulder, which would have hurt Petty's chances of protecting himself in Week 17 against the Bills. The Jets will turn back to Ryan Fitzpatrick, in all likelihood, because they never intended for 2016 second-round pick Christian Hackenberg to play a snap this season. The Bills' D/ST will be an appealing streamer in DFS and season-long leagues that extend into Week 17.
Dec 26
2
Ryan Fitzpatrick
3
Christian Hackenberg
RB
1
Matt Forte
Sidelined
Matt Forte (knee, shoulder) did not practice Wednesday.
Forte sat out Week 16 and could do so again with nothing left to play for in 2016. With Bilal Powell also sidelined Wednesday, that leaves Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks as the only healthy backs on the roster.
Dec 28
2
Bilal Powell
Questionable
Bilal Powell (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday.
Matt Forte also didn't practice Wednesday. It's still early in the week, but if both Powell and Forte sit out the meaningless Week 17 game against the Bills, Brandon Wilds and Brandon Burks would be the only healthy running backs.
Dec 28
3
Brandon Wilds
4
Brandon Burks
GLB
1
Matt Forte
2
Bilal Powell
3RB
1
Bilal Powell
2
Matt Forte
WR1
1
Brandon Marshall
Questionable
Brandon Marshall (hip) is not practicing on Wednesday.
Marshall routinely sits out early-week practices. It's unclear if he'll play in the meaningless Week 17 finale. If he does, Marshall won't be a fantasy option.
Dec 28
2
Robby Anderson
3
Charone Peake
WR2
1
Quincy Enunwa
2
Jalin Marshall
3
Devin Smith
WR3
1
Robby Anderson
TE
1
Austin Seferian-Jenkins
Sidelined
Austin Seferian-Jenkins left Saturday's Week 16 game against the Patriots with a hamstring injury and will not return.
He'll finish the afternoon with one catch for 17 yards. Seferian-Jenklns dropped a would-be touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick in the second quarter after beating Patrick Chung in coverage. Brandon Bostick has entered the game at tight end for New York.
Dec 24
2
Brandon Bostick
3
Eric Tomlinson
LT
1
Brandon Shell
LG
1
James Carpenter
Questionable
Jets LG James Carpenter (calf) is expected to play Week 3.
Carpenter suffered a calf injury Thursday night against the Jets. An MRI confirmed the issue is just a strain. With 10 days to get healthy before their next game, Carpenter should suit up against the Chiefs.
Sep 17
C
1
Wesley Johnson
RG
1
Craig Watts
2
Dakota Dozier
RT
1
Brent Qvale
2
Ben Ijalana
K
1
Nick Folk
Headlines
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
Justin Bailey reviews the Targets and Touches Report for the AFC in Week 16.
More NFL Columns
»
Week 16 AFC Targets/Touches
Dec 28
»
Week 17 Power Rankings
Dec 28
»
The NFL Week 17 Worksheet
Dec 28
»
Dose: Bills Oust Ryan Bros
Dec 28
»
Week 16 NFC Targets/Touches
Dec 27
»
Waiver Wire: This Is the End
Dec 27
»
Getting Defensive: Week 17
Dec 27
»
Dose: Dez Sinks Lions
Dec 27
NFL Headlines
»
Doug Martin hit with four-game suspension
»
Jaguars interviewing Coughlin on Wednesday
»
Bilal Powell, Matt Forte absent on Wednesday
»
Report: Bowles unlikely to be fired by Jets
»
Antonio Gates plans to return for 15th season
»
Olsen, Stewart, Funchess DNP on Wednesday
»
Lamar Miller (ankle) sits out on Wednesday
»
Peterson and Diggs sit out practice Wednesday
»
Charles Sims sent to IR, out Week 17 vs. CAR
»
Melvin Gordon returns to practice Wednesday
»
Tomlin says Bell, Ben, Brown will rest Sunday
»
Theo Riddick (wrist) remains DNP Wednesday
NFL Links
»
Daily Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
»
FREE FanDuel contest w/ $200 in prizes!
»
Daily Fantasy Section
»
FanDuel MLB Premium Content
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Do your own mock draft
»
FanDuel $5 Million WFFC Event Recap
»
Rotoworld’s $5 NFL contest: Top-half wins $10!
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2016 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved