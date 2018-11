Sidelined

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Sam Darnold (foot) is more likely to return in Week 14 than next week against the Titans.

Darnold hasn't made much progress since injuring his foot in Week 9. Rapoport concedes that the rookie "could" return for next week's game at Tennessee, though at this point, it seems unlikely. It will be hard to gauge Darnold's status until he resumes practicing. Sixteen-year vet Josh McCown will continue to fill in at QB for the struggling Jets.