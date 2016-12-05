Player Page

Jabaal Sheard | Defensive Lineman | #93

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (27) / 5/10/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 265
College: Pittsburgh
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (37) / CLE
Contract: view contract details
The Indianapolis Star reports the Colts are "genuinely interested" in free agent OLB/DE Jabaal Sheard.
The Patriots reduced Sheard's role in favor of breakout player Trey Flowers last year, but he remained effective as a situational rusher, and has always held his own against the run. Going on age 28, Sheard has 13 sacks and four forced fumbles over the past two seasons. The Colts are desperate for edge-player help. Mar 8 - 9:59 PM
Source: Stephen Holder on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016NE 152013335.0336.6000000400000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011CLE164015558.5738.6000105200000
2012CLE163617537.0557.9000001300000
2013CLE131917365.5183.3000101400000
2014CLE162519442.063.0000000300000
2015NE 13289378.08310.4000004200000
2016NE 152013335.0336.6000000400000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11@ARZ4040.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18MIA1010.00.0000000000000
3Sep 22HOU3032.02110.5000000000000
4Oct 2BUF3031.022.0000000000000
5Oct 9@CLE2130.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16CIN0220.548.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30@BUF2020.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13SEA0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27@NYJ1230.00.0000000000000
13Dec 4LAR3250.00.0000000300000
14Dec 12BAL0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@DEN1341.066.0000000000000
16Dec 24NYJ0220.50.0000000000000
17Jan 1@MIA0110.00.0000000000000

