Julius Thomas | Tight End | #80 Team: Jacksonville Jaguars Age / DOB: (28) / 6/27/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'5' / 256 College: Portland State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (129) / DEN Contract: view contract details [x] 3/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $46 million contract. The deal contains $24 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus and each of Thomas' first two base salaries. Thomas is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016: $9 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: $8.5 million, 2020: $9 million, 2021: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco expects Jacksonville to release Julius Thomas this offseason. Signed to a monster five-year, $46 million deal ahead of the 2015 season, Thomas has answered with 46-455-5 and 30-281-4 receiving lines in 2015 and 2016, respectively, while missing 11 games to injuries. He scored 24 touchdowns across his final two seasons in Denver, but the Jaguars failed to use him like the Broncos did as a field-stretcher down the seams. Thomas isn't going to make defenders miss on short passes; he's a run-straight athlete in the mold of Jared Cook who could benefit playing in an offense that better plays to his strengths. Releasing Thomas would save the Jaguars $4.7 million against the cap. Source: ESPN.com

Julius Thomas (injured reserve) is dealing with a fractured tailbone. That's what sent Thomas to injured reserve last week. He was limited to nine games this year and wasn't much of a factor even when he was healthy. Thomas put up a combined 24 touchdowns in his last two years in Denver but has managed just nine in his first two seasons with Jacksonville. There's a good chance the Jaguars will move on from him this offseason. Source: Adam Caplan on Twitter

Jaguars placed TE Julius Thomas (back) on injured reserve. Thomas had been sidelined since Week 11 and wasn't close to returning. He's missed 11 games over the last two years and hasn't played to his contract when healthy. Thomas has a $8.3 million 2017 cap hit. Jacksonville can save $7.1M from making him a post-June cut.