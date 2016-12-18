Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! Hockey
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Roster
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Corey Grant
(RB)
Chris Ivory
(RB)
Daryl Richardson
(RB)
Julius Thomas
(TE)
Joe Banyard
(RB)
Rashad Greene
(WR)
Ben Koyack
(TE)
Allen Robinson
(WR)
Bryan Walters
(WR)
Arrelious Benn
(WR)
Chad Henne
(QB)
Marqise Lee
(WR)
Denard Robinson
(RB)
Tony Washington
(WR)
Justin Blackmon
(WR)
Bronson Hill
(RB)
Marcedes Lewis
(TE)
Gannon Sinclair
(TE)
Shane Wynn
(WR)
Blake Bortles
(QB)
Allen Hurns
(WR)
Jason Myers
(K)
Neal Sterling
(TE)
T.J. Yeldon
(RB)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Julius Thomas | Tight End | #80
Team:
Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 6/27/1988
Ht / Wt:
6'5' / 256
College:
Portland State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 4 (129) / DEN
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
3/10/2015: Signed a five-year, $46 million contract. The deal contains $24 million guaranteed, including a $6 million signing bonus and each of Thomas' first two base salaries. Thomas is eligible for annual $100,000 workout bonuses throughout the contract's life. 2016: $9 million, 2017: $6 million, 2018: $7 million, 2019: $8.5 million, 2020: $9 million, 2021: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco expects Jacksonville to release Julius Thomas this offseason.
Signed to a monster five-year, $46 million deal ahead of the 2015 season, Thomas has answered with 46-455-5 and 30-281-4 receiving lines in 2015 and 2016, respectively, while missing 11 games to injuries. He scored 24 touchdowns across his final two seasons in Denver, but the Jaguars failed to use him like the Broncos did as a field-stretcher down the seams. Thomas isn't going to make defenders miss on short passes; he's a run-straight athlete in the mold of Jared Cook who could benefit playing in an offense that better plays to his strengths. Releasing Thomas would save the Jaguars $4.7 million against the cap.
Jan 17 - 9:01 PM
Source:
ESPN.com
Julius Thomas (injured reserve) is dealing with a fractured tailbone.
That's what sent Thomas to injured reserve last week. He was limited to nine games this year and wasn't much of a factor even when he was healthy. Thomas put up a combined 24 touchdowns in his last two years in Denver but has managed just nine in his first two seasons with Jacksonville. There's a good chance the Jaguars will move on from him this offseason.
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Source:
Adam Caplan on Twitter
Jaguars placed TE Julius Thomas (back) on injured reserve.
Thomas had been sidelined since Week 11 and wasn't close to returning. He's missed 11 games over the last two years and hasn't played to his contract when healthy. Thomas has a $8.3 million 2017 cap hit. Jacksonville can save $7.1M from making him a post-June cut.
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:19:00 PM
Julius Thomas (back) has been ruled out for Week 14 against the Vikings.
Thomas has not played since Week 11. Neal Sterling has nine targets in the last two weeks, but he is not a realistic streaming option.
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:13:00 AM
Source:
ESPN
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
Jan 17 - 9:01 PM
Julius Thomas dealing with broken tailbone
Sun, Dec 18, 2016 09:16:00 AM
Jaguars send TE Julius Thomas (back) to IR
Sat, Dec 10, 2016 03:19:00 PM
Julius Thomas (back) out again Week 14
Fri, Dec 9, 2016 11:13:00 AM
More Julius Thomas Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
J. Nelson
GB
(4891)
2
L. Green
PIT
(3458)
3
J. Jones
ATL
(3440)
4
L. Blount
NE
(3388)
5
B. Roethlisberger
PIT
(3165)
6
M. Mitchell
NE
(2854)
7
C. Prosise
SEA
(2827)
8
T. Montgomery
GB
(2630)
9
S. Ware
KC
(2628)
10
R. Gronkowski
NE
(2611)
Current Season Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
JAC
9
30
281
31.2
9.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
DEN
4
1
5
1.3
5.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
DEN
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
DEN
14
65
788
56.3
12.1
2
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2014
DEN
13
43
489
37.6
11.4
1
12
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
JAC
12
46
455
37.9
9.9
1
5
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2016
JAC
9
30
281
31.2
9.4
0
4
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Receiving
Rushing
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
GB
5
64
12.8
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@SD
4
71
17.8
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
BAL
2
13
6.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@CHI
2
28
14.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
OAK
3
20
6.7
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 27
@TEN
3
28
9.3
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@KC
2
21
10.5
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
HOU
6
24
4.0
1
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@DET
3
12
4.0
0
0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Blake Bortles
2
Chad Henne
3
Brandon Allen
RB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
3
Corey Grant
4
Bronson Hill
5
Daryl Richardson
GLB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
3RB
1
Chris Ivory
2
Denard Robinson
WR1
1
Allen Robinson
2
Marqise Lee
3
Arrelious Benn
4
Tony Washington
WR2
1
Allen Hurns
2
Bryan Walters
3
Shane Wynn
WR3
1
Marqise Lee
TE
1
Ben Koyack
2
Neal Sterling
3
Alex Ellis
LT
1
Kelvin Beachum
LG
1
Tyler Shatley
2
Arturo Uzdavinis
C
1
Brandon Linder
2
Luke Bowanko
RG
1
A.J. Cann
2
Chris Reed
I.L.
Jan 1
RT
1
Jermey Parnell
2
Josh Wells
K
1
Jason Myers
Headlines
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
Justin Bailey reviews the Targets and Touches Report for the Divisional playoff round.
More NFL Columns
»
Divisional Targets/Touches
Jan 17
»
Brock Bottoms Out
Jan 17
»
IDP Scheme Changes
Jan 17
»
The Coaching Carousel: AFC
Jan 16
»
The Coaching Carousel: NFC
Jan 16
»
Dose: Championship Games Set
Jan 16
»
2017 NFL Free Agent List
Jan 15
»
Divisional Round Matchups
Jan 15
NFL Headlines
»
Jaguars expected to cut FA bust Julius Thomas
»
Ravens to let NT Brandon Williams walk as FA?
»
Packers expected to release CB Sam Shields
»
Ladarius Green not expected to play vs. Pats
»
Browns likely to pursue Tyrod Taylor if cut
»
Jets to cut Brandon Marshall this offseason?
»
Beat writer predicts Dallas will release Romo
»
Chris Hogan (thigh) says he's 'feeling good'
»
Cable officially withdraws from 49ers search
»
Report: 49ers will offer job to Kyle Shanahan
»
Ex-Rams OC Boras hired as Bills' TEs coach
»
Trent Kirchner withdraws from 49ers' GM hunt
