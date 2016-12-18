Player Page

Weather | Roster

Julius Thomas | Tight End | #80

Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age / DOB:  (28) / 6/27/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 256
College: Portland State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (129) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

ESPN Jaguars reporter Mike DiRocco expects Jacksonville to release Julius Thomas this offseason.
Signed to a monster five-year, $46 million deal ahead of the 2015 season, Thomas has answered with 46-455-5 and 30-281-4 receiving lines in 2015 and 2016, respectively, while missing 11 games to injuries. He scored 24 touchdowns across his final two seasons in Denver, but the Jaguars failed to use him like the Broncos did as a field-stretcher down the seams. Thomas isn't going to make defenders miss on short passes; he's a run-straight athlete in the mold of Jared Cook who could benefit playing in an offense that better plays to his strengths. Releasing Thomas would save the Jaguars $4.7 million against the cap. Jan 17 - 9:01 PM
Source: ESPN.com
More Julius Thomas Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016JAC93028131.29.40400.0.00000000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011DEN4151.35.00000.0.00000000
2012DEN400.0.00000.0.00000000
2013DEN146578856.312.121200.0.00000000
2014DEN134348937.611.411200.0.00000000
2015JAC124645537.99.91500.0.00000000
2016JAC93028131.29.40400.0.00000000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11GB56412.8100.0000000
2Sep 18@SD47117.8000.0000000
3Sep 25BAL2136.5000.0000000
6Oct 16@CHI22814.0000.0000000
7Oct 23OAK3206.7100.0000000
8Oct 27@TEN3289.3100.0000000
9Nov 6@KC22110.5000.0000000
10Nov 13HOU6244.0100.0000000
11Nov 20@DET3124.0000.0000000
 

 