Orlando Franklin | Guard | #74

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 12/16/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'6' / 315
College: Miami (FL)
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (46) / DEN
Contract: view contract details
Chargers released LG Orlando Franklin.
The writing was on the wall after the Chargers selected both Forrest Lamp and Dan Feeney on the second day of the draft. Signed to a five-year, $36.5 million contract in 2015, Franklin struggled through injuries and poor play both of his seasons in San Diego. Only 29, Franklin should find another job before camp. May 15 - 10:39 AM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2012DEN163030.00.0000000000000
2013DEN152020.00.0000000000000
2014DEN160000.00.0000000000000
2015LAC101010.00.0000001000000
2016LAC162020.00.0000000000000
Orlando Franklin's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

LG1Orlando Franklin
