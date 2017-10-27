Player Page

Mason Foster | Linebacker | #54

Team: Washington Redskins
Age / DOB:  (28) / 3/1/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 250
College: Washington
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (84) / TB
Redskins re-signed ILB Mason Foster to a two-year, $4 million contract through 2019.
Foster, who ended 2017 on injured reserve with a torn labrum, can earn a maximum of $7 million. He was an every-down player before going down in October but was a liability. Foster did enjoy a solid 2016. Going on 29, Foster could be more of a role player for 2018. Jan 25 - 1:40 PM
Source: Adam Schefter on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017WAS5229310.5510.01100100100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011TB 165825832.0136.5100101200000
2012TB 1682241062.0147.0100100100000
2013TB 156228902.02412.031222001700000
2014TB 104022620.00.0000000300000
2015WAS132512370.00.0000101000000
2016WAS1689351241.011.0000001300000
2017WAS5229310.5510.01100100100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10PHI8190.00.0000100000000
2Sep 17@LAR3360.00.01100000100000
4Oct 2@KC6170.00.0000000000000
6Oct 15SF1230.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@PHI4260.5510.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Kirk Cousins
2Colt McCoy
3Stephen Morris
RB1Samaje Perine
2Kapri Bibbs
3Dare Ogunbowale
GLB1Samaje Perine
2Kapri Bibbs
3RB1Samaje Perine
2Kapri Bibbs
WR11Jamison Crowder
2Ryan Grant
3Brian Quick
WR21Josh Doctson
2Maurice Harris
3Robert Davis
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Vernon Davis
2Niles Paul
3Jeremy Sprinkle
LT1Ty Nsekhe
2John Kling
LG1Arie Kouandjio
2Cameron Jefferson
3Kyle Kalis
C1Chase Roullier
2Demetrius Rhaney
RG1Brandon Scherff
2Tyler Catalina
RT1Morgan Moses
K1Dustin Hopkins
 

 