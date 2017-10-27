Mason Foster | Linebacker | #54

Sidelined

Samaje Perine exited Week 17 against the Giants with an ankle injury.

It did not look like he could put much weight on his right leg as he was being helped off the field in the first quarter, suggesting this could be a serious injury. At the very least, it puts an end to a rookie season which saw Perine run for 602 yards and a score on 175 carries and catch 22 passes for 182 yards and another touchdown. Even with Rob Kelley likely to return next season, Perine is the early favorite to serve as the running-down complement to Chris Thompson.