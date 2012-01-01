Player Page

T.J. Yates | Quarterback | #2

Team: Houston Texans
Age / DOB:  (30) / 5/28/1987
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 217
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 5 (152) / HOU
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he expects T.J. Yates to start Week 15 against the Jaguars.
This always appeared to be the likely outcome after Tom Savage suffered a nasty-looking concussion against the 49ers. Yates played relatively well after entering the game, hooking up with DeAndre Hopkins for two touchdowns, but he will face a considerably more difficult test this week in Jacksonville. The Jaguars DST will certainly be highly owned in DFS. Dec 11 - 10:12 AM
Source: Texans on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2017HOU1142653.8175175.06.702033131.010.3000
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
2011HOU68213461.2949158.27.113314579.54.1003
2012HOU441040.0389.53.80012-1-.3-.5101
2013HOU3152268.211337.75.100210.0.0000
2014ATL13475.06464.016.000100.0.0000
2015HOU4285749.137092.56.503160.0.0001
Game Log
GamePassingRushingFumb.
WeekDateOppCompAtt % YdsY/ATDIntRushYdsAvgTDLost
14Dec 10SF142653.81756.72033110.300
15Dec 17@JACGame scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16Dec 25PITGame scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17Dec 31@INDGame scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Tom Savage
2T.J. Yates
RB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3Andre Ellington
4Jordan Todman
GLB1Lamar Miller
2Alfred Blue
3RB1Lamar Miller
2Andre Ellington
FB1Jay Prosch
WR11DeAndre Hopkins
2Braxton Miller
3Chris Thompson
WR21Will Fuller
2Cobi Hamilton
WR31Braxton Miller
TE1Stephen Anderson
LT1Julie'n Davenport
LG1Xavier Su'a-Filo
2Kyle Fuller
C1Nick Martin
2Greg Mancz
RG1Jeff Allen
2Chad Slade
RT1Breno Giacomini
2Kendall Lamm
K1Ka'imi Fairbairn
 

 