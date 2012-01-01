T.J. Yates | Quarterback | #2

This always appeared to be the likely outcome after Tom Savage suffered a nasty-looking concussion against the 49ers. Yates played relatively well after entering the game, hooking up with DeAndre Hopkins for two touchdowns, but he will face a considerably more difficult test this week in Jacksonville. The Jaguars DST will certainly be highly owned in DFS.

Yates also ran for 31 yards on three carries. Entering the game for a concussed Tom Savage in the second quarter, Yates did the smart thing by targeting DeAndre Hopkins early and often. He found him from seven yards out for a score before the half, and he hit him for a 29-yard touchdown just after the break. The 49ers mostly took Hopkins away after that, however, and the offense stalled. Considering how bad Savage's injury looked, Yates will likely get a start next week in Jacksonville. He obviously will not be a fantasy option in that matchup.