Weather
Roster
Stephen Anderson
(TE)
Ka'imi Fairbairn
(K)
Ryan Griffin
(TE)
Jay Prosch
(RB)
Jordan Todman
(RB)
Alfred Blue
(RB)
C.J. Fiedorowicz
(TE)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
MyCole Pruitt
(TE)
Deshaun Watson
(QB)
Andre Ellington
(RB)
D'Onta Foreman
(RB)
DeAndre Hopkins
(WR)
Tom Savage
(QB)
DeAndrew White
(WR)
Bruce Ellington
(WR)
Will Fuller
(WR)
Braxton Miller
(WR)
Chris Thompson
(WR)
T.J. Yates
(QB)
Tyler Ervin
(RB)
Deante' Gray
(WR)
Lamar Miller
(RB)
|
Full Depth Charts
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
T.J. Yates | Quarterback | #2
Team:
Houston Texans
Age / DOB:
(
30
) / 5/28/1987
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 217
College:
North Carolina
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 5 (152) / HOU
Contract:
view contract details
2017: Free Agent
Latest News
Recent News
Texans coach Bill O'Brien said he expects T.J. Yates to start Week 15 against the Jaguars.
This always appeared to be the likely outcome after Tom Savage suffered a nasty-looking concussion against the 49ers. Yates played relatively well after entering the game, hooking up with DeAndre Hopkins for two touchdowns, but he will face a considerably more difficult test this week in Jacksonville. The Jaguars DST will certainly be highly owned in DFS.
Dec 11 - 10:12 AM
Source:
Texans on Twitter
T.J. Yates completed 14-of-26 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns in the Texans' Week 14 loss to the 49ers.
Yates also ran for 31 yards on three carries. Entering the game for a concussed Tom Savage in the second quarter, Yates did the smart thing by targeting DeAndre Hopkins early and often. He found him from seven yards out for a score before the half, and he hit him for a 29-yard touchdown just after the break. The 49ers mostly took Hopkins away after that, however, and the offense stalled. Considering how bad Savage's injury looked, Yates will likely get a start next week in Jacksonville. He obviously will not be a fantasy option in that matchup.
Dec 10 - 5:12 PM
The Texans have been getting T.J. Yates first-team practice reps.
Coach Bill O'Brien downplayed the move, saying the Texans just want to "get him back into the fold of running the offense." It still suggests Tom Savage is on a short leash after his Week 9 faceplant. Yates could take over the starting role if Savage continues to struggle.
Nov 8 - 6:36 PM
Source:
Houston Chronicle
Texans signed QB T.J. Yates.
A fifth-round pick of the Texans in 2011, this will be Yates' third stint with the team. He played for coach Bill O'Brien's Texans in 2015, making a pair of starts. Yates spent the offseason with the Bills before getting cut. The Texans have now added Yates and Matt McGloin to Tom Savage in the aftermath of the Deshaun Watson injury. This team is going nowhere fast in the second half.
Nov 3 - 10:31 AM
Source:
Aaron Wilson on Twitter
O'Brien expects T.J. Yates to start Week 15
Dec 11 - 10:12 AM
T.J. Yates throws for 175 yards in relief
Dec 10 - 5:12 PM
T.J. Yates getting first-teams reps
Nov 8 - 6:36 PM
Texans add another mediocre QB, sign TJ Yates
Nov 3 - 10:31 AM
More T.J. Yates Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
Z. Ertz
PHI
(10764)
2
J. Mixon
CIN
(9889)
3
C. Hogan
NE
(8556)
4
D. Martin
TB
(8335)
5
M. Stafford
DET
(8166)
6
A. Cooper
OAK
(7603)
7
M. Ingram
NO
(7281)
8
T. Taylor
BUF
(7204)
9
R. Woods
LAR
(6689)
10
P. Barber
TB
(6687)
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Houston Texans Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2017
HOU
1
14
26
53.8
175
175.0
6.7
0
2
0
3
31
31.0
10.3
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
2011
HOU
6
82
134
61.2
949
158.2
7.1
1
3
3
14
57
9.5
4.1
0
0
3
2012
HOU
4
4
10
40.0
38
9.5
3.8
0
0
1
2
-1
-.3
-.5
1
0
1
2013
HOU
3
15
22
68.2
113
37.7
5.1
0
0
2
1
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2014
ATL
1
3
4
75.0
64
64.0
16.0
0
0
1
0
0
.0
.0
0
0
0
2015
HOU
4
28
57
49.1
370
92.5
6.5
0
3
1
6
0
.0
.0
0
0
1
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
14
Dec 10
SF
14
26
53.8
175
6.7
2
0
3
31
10.3
0
0
15
Dec 17
@JAC
Game scheduled for 12/17 1:00 PM ET
16
Dec 25
PIT
Game scheduled for 12/25 4:30 PM ET
17
Dec 31
@IND
Game scheduled for 12/31 1:00 PM ET
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Tom Savage
Sidelined
Tom Savage exited Week 14 against the 49ers with a concussion.
Savage's head slammed into the turf in the second quarter. He very clearly suffered a concussion but was somehow allowed back in for another drive after being evaluated on the sidelines. The medical staff rectified the situation on the next series and took Savage to the locker room. He was ruled out after halftime. He completed 6-of-12 passes for 63 yards before leaving. T.J. Yates is now in at quarterback.
Dec 10
2
T.J. Yates
RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
Sidelined
Alfred Blue (concussion) has been ruled out for Week 14.
Andre Ellington, who has been dabbling at receiver in Houston, will back up Lamar Miller against the 49ers. Ellington has some last-gasp RB4 appeal for the fantasy quarterfinals.
Dec 7
3
Andre Ellington
4
Jordan Todman
GLB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Alfred Blue
3RB
1
Lamar Miller
2
Andre Ellington
FB
1
Jay Prosch
WR1
1
DeAndre Hopkins
2
Braxton Miller
Sidelined
Braxton Miller (concussion) is out for Week 14 against the 49ers.
Coach Bill O'Brien said Thursday that Miller was "trending in a better direction" but he was always a long shot to make it through the protocol by Sunday. Tight end Stephen Anderson should see some work in the slot with Miller and Bruce Ellington (hamstring) both sidelined.
Dec 8
3
Chris Thompson
WR2
1
Will Fuller
2
Cobi Hamilton
WR3
1
Braxton Miller
TE
1
Stephen Anderson
LT
1
Julie'n Davenport
LG
1
Xavier Su'a-Filo
2
Kyle Fuller
C
1
Nick Martin
2
Greg Mancz
RG
1
Jeff Allen
2
Chad Slade
RT
1
Breno Giacomini
2
Kendall Lamm
K
1
Ka'imi Fairbairn
Dose: Week 14 Review
Dec 11
Ryan McDowell recaps all the happenings from each game of the NFL's Week 14 in Monday's Dose.
More NFL Columns
»
Dose: Week 14 Review
Dec 11
»
Matchups: Patriots at Dolphins
Dec 10
»
Week 14 Live Blog
Dec 10
»
Week 14 Rankings
Dec 10
»
Podcast: Matchups & Rankings
Dec 10
»
Silva's Week 14 Matchups
Dec 10
»
Injury Report: Week 14
Dec 10
»
Weather: Week 14 Forecasts
Dec 9
NFL Headlines
»
Report: Cards want to extend Blaine Gabbert
»
O'Brien expects T.J. Yates to start Week 15
»
Chris Hogan (shoulder) expected to play
»
Bowles: Bryce Petty will start if McCown out
»
Greg Olsen played 92 percent of snaps Week 14
»
LeVeon Bell scores 3 TDs, Steelers rally late
»
Roethlisberger leads Steelers to comeback win
»
Gerald McCoy fears he tore biceps third time
»
Josh McCown suffered broken non-throwing hand
»
Dede Westbrook catches first career TD Sunday
»
Streamer hero TE Burton scores two touchdowns
»
Kupp has second 100-yard game in three weeks
