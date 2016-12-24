Player Page

Weather | Roster

Lance Kendricks | Tight End | #88

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 1/30/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 250
College: Wisconsin
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (47) / LAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rams released TE Lance Kendricks.
Kendricks has spent his entire six-year career with the Rams, catching a personal-best 50 passes last season. Handpicked by Josh McDaniels in 2011, Kendricks was supposed to be playmaker, but ended up a lumberer. Now 29, Kendricks' best quality is durability. He is not a good blocker. Kendricks' release creates $4.25 million in cap space, and is good news for sophomore Tyler Higbee. Mar 10 - 12:47 AM
Source: Alden Gonzalez on Twitter
More Lance Kendricks Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2016LAR165049931.210.00200.0.00010000
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
2011LAR152835223.512.6001-8-.5-8.00010000
2012LAR164251932.412.41400.0.00000000
2013LAR153225817.28.10400.0.00000000
2014LAR162725916.29.60500.0.00000000
2015LAR152524516.39.80200.0.00000000
2016LAR165049931.210.00200.0.00010000
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@SF2157.5000.0000000
2Sep 18SEA46115.3000.0000000
3Sep 25@TB00.0000.0000000
4Oct 2@ARZ55210.4000.0000000
5Oct 9BUF22412.0000.0000000
6Oct 16@DET5346.8100.0000000
7Oct 23NYG7557.9000.0000000
9Nov 6CAR79012.9000.0000000
10Nov 13@NYJ10.0000.0000000
11Nov 20MIA4389.5000.0010000
12Nov 27@NO45112.8100.0000000
13Dec 4@NE2136.5000.0000000
14Dec 11ATL11313.0000.0000000
15Dec 15@SEA155.0000.0000000
16Dec 24SF33612.0000.0000000
17Jan 1ARZ2126.0000.0000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Nick Foles
3Ryan Lindley
4Phillip Sims
5Josh Freeman
6Josh McCown
7Bryan Bennett
8G.J. Kinne
9Austin Davis
10Johnny Manziel
11Charlie Whitehurst
12Jerrod Johnson
13Ryan Williams
14Seth Lobato
15Tim Tebow
16Brad Sorensen
17Pat Devlin
18Matt Blanchard
19Dan LeFevour
20Austin Trainor
21McLeod Bethel-Thompson
22Jay Cutler
23R.J. Archer
24Dylan Thompson
25Cody Fajardo
26Shane Carden
27Griffin Neal
28Marquise Williams
29Max Wittek
30Joe Licata
31Jerry Lovelocke
32Chase Rettig
33Chandler Harnish
34Dalyn Williams
35Jake Waters
RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4Rashad Jennings
5James Starks
6John Crockett
7Karlos Williams
8Joique Bell
9Dominique Williams
10Toby Gerhart
11Khiry Robinson
12Alonzo Harris
13LaMichael James
14Jhurell Pressley
15Brandon Ross
16Josh Harris
17Anthony Dixon
18Zac Stacy
19Stevan Ridley
20Kenjon Barner
21Glenn Winston
22Keshawn Hill
23LaVance Taylor
24Isaiah Pead
25Dan Herron
26Jahwan Edwards
27Ross Scheuerman
28Kenneth Harper
29Jawon Chisholm
30Jerome Smith
31Michael Dyer
32Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Jamaal Charles
3Toby Gerhart
4DuJuan Harris
3RB1Jamaal Charles
2DuJuan Harris
3Joseph Randle
4Rashad Jennings
5James Starks
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Erik Lorig
3Emil Igwenagu
4Jorvorskie Lane
5James Casey
6Joe Don Duncan
7Derrick Coleman
8Tommy Bohanon
9Ryan Mueller
10Patrick Skov
11Soma Vainuku
12Jordan Campbell
13John Conner
14Zach Boren
15Kiero Small
16J.C. Copeland
17Joey Iosefa
18Blake Renaud
19Alstevis Squirewell
20Brad Smelley
21Trey Millard
22Sam Bergen
23Nikita Whitlock
24Sione Houma
WR11Greg Jennings
2Marques Colston
3Jerome Simpson
4Marcus Easley
5Douglas McNeil
6Hakeem Nicks
7Josh Morgan
8Jacoby Ford
9Tyler Davis
10Stevie Johnson
11Kyle Prater
12Dwayne Bowe
13James Jones
14Preston Parker
15Greg Little
16Kris Durham
17Miles Austin
18Kain Colter
19DeAndre Reaves
20Greg Salas
21Keshawn Martin
22Ben Edwards
23Reggie Dunn
24Armon Binns
25Carlton Mitchell
26Nick Harwell
27T.J. Graham
28Damaris Johnson
29Damian Williams
30Josh Lenz
31Robert Herron
32Solomon Patton
33Ricky Collins
34Jaxon Shipley
35Joshua Stangby
36Zach D'Orazio
37Kenzel Doe
38Jared Dangerfield
39Nate Washington
40Issac Blakeney
41Tevin Reese
42Terrell Sinkfield
43Kenny Cook
44Richard Mullaney
45Duke Williams
46David Porter
47L'Damian Washington
48Dennis Parks
49Quinshad Davis
50Rashaun Simonise
51Reece Horn
52Chandler Worthy
53Tyler Murphy
54Marquez Clark
55Josh Harper
56Travis Labhart
57Donatella Luckett
58Josh Stewart
59Marlon Moore
60Jarrett Boykin
61Lance Lewis
62Joseph Anderson
63Jeff Beathard
64DaVaris Daniels
65Tyler McDonald
66Ezell Ruffin
WR21Andrew Hawkins
2Brian Hartline
3Roddy White
4Riley Cooper
5Victor Cruz
6Denarius Moore
7Chris Givens
8Marcus Thigpen
9Charles Johnson
10Ace Sanders
11Kevin Smith
12R.J. Harris
13Griff Whalen
14Emory Blake
15Ryan Broyles
16A.J. Jenkins
17Austin Pettis
18Ryan Whalen
19Joe Morgan
20Jacoby Jones
21Nathan Palmer
22Onterio McCalebb
23Mike Brown
24Tandon Doss
25Andre Debose
26Shakim Phillips
27DeVier Posey
28Mike Williams
29Jay Lee
30Jimmie Hunt
31Devante Davis
32Devon Wylie
33Milton Williams III
34Michael Preston
35Phil Bates
36Valdez Showers
37Amir Carlisle
38Reggie Bell
39Marcus Harris
40Clyde Gates
41Ryan Lankford
42Kadron Boone
43James Butler
44Isiah Ferguson
45Daniel Rodriguez
46A.J. Cruz
47Michael Bennett
48Paul Browning
49Austin Willis
50Durron Neal
51David Glidden
52Kieran Duncan
53Jarvis Turner
54T.J. Thorpe
55Titus Davis
56Andre Davis
57Demetrius Wilson
58Josh Reese
59DiAndre Campbell
60Trevor Harman
61Jeremy Butler
62Kashif Moore
63Kenbrell Thompkins
64Stephen Hill
65Saalim Hakim
66Juron Criner
67Tom Nelson
68Leonard Hankerson
69Chris King
70Trindon Holliday
71Levi Norwood
72Ed Williams
73Danny Anthrop
74Christion Jones
75Marken Michel
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
5Charles Johnson
TE1Lance Kendricks
2Owen Daniels
3Craig Stevens
4Scott Chandler
5Darren Fells
6Tony Moeaki
7Dante Rosario
8Brandon Bostick
9Zach Sudfeld
10Andrew Quarless
11Matt Spaeth
12Kyle Miller
13Mickey Shuler
14Beau Gardner
15Michael Cooper
16Dominique Jones
17Nic Jacobs
18Chase Ford
19Bruce Miller
20Nick Kasa
21Chase Dixon
22Brian Parker
23Orson Charles
24Richard Gordon
25Casey Pierce
26Mike McFarland
27Chase Coffman
28Gerald Christian
29D.J. Williams
30Rob Blanchflower
31Jacob Maxwell
32Justice Cunningham
33Steve Maneri
34Cameron Clear
35David Paulson
36Brandon Barden
37Kevin Greene
38Gerell Robinson
39Jake Murphy
40Rory Anderson
41Ryan Taylor
42Konrad Reuland
43Brett Brackett
44Michael Egnew
45Adrien Robinson
46John Peters
47Jay Rome
48Braxton Deaver
49M.J. McFarland
50Clayton Echard
51Jack Tabb
52Arthur Lynch
53Dan Light
54Jordan Thompson
LT1Kelvin Beachum
2Ryan Clady
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Kyle Roberts
8Takoby Cofield
9Micah Hatchie
10Jason Fox
11Tyson Chandler
12David Hedelin
13Taylor Fallin
14John Weidenaar
15Vince Kowalski
16Lars Hanson
17Garry Williams
18Cameron Jefferson
19Andrew McDonald
20Cody Booth
21Justin Renfrow
22David Foucault
23Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Edawn Coughman
3Ben Heenan
4Antoine Everett
5Sam Brenner
6Mackenzy Bernadeau
7Jake Bernstein
8Collin Rahrig
9Vi Teofilo
10Darren Keyton
11Tanner Hawkinson
12Adrian Bellard
13Lene Maiava
14Jamison Lalk
15Al Bond
16Chris Watt
17Brian Folkerts
18Matthew Masifilo
19Alex Cooper
20Garrick Mayweather
C1Tim Barnes
2Nick Mangold
3Manuel Ramirez
4Mitchell Bell
5Julian Vandervelde
6Drew Nowak
7Garth Gerhart
8Fernando Velasco
9Jacques McClendon
10Marcus Henry
11Ben Clarke
12Barrett Jones
13Dalton Freeman
14Brian De La Puente
15Dillon Farrell
16Reese Dismukes
17Braxston Cave
18Robert Kugler
19Quinton Schooley
RG1Todd Herremans
2Brandon Fusco
3Louis Vasquez
4D.J. Fluker
5Jared Smith
6Leon Brown
7Avery Young
8Paul Fanaika
9Geoff Schwartz
10Cyril Lemon
11Garrett Gilkey
12Kitt O'Brien
13Darrion Weems
14Shahbaz Ahmed
15Trip Thurman
16Antoine McClain
17Ryker Mathews
18Boston Stiverson
19Terran Vaughn
20Donovan Williams
21Adam Replogle
22Malcolm Bunche
23Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Erik Pears
4Tayo Fabuluje
5Khalif Barnes
6Adrian Bellard
7Bryce Harris
8Mitchell Van Dyk
9Sebastian Vollmer
10John Kling
11Nick Ritcher
12Patrick Miller
13Darryl Baldwin
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Kona Schwenke
17Zeth Ramsay
18Ryan Mack
19Torian White
K1Josh Scobee
2Mike Nugent
3Nick Folk
4Travis Coons
5Josh Brown
6Dan Carpenter
7Chandler Catanzaro
8Andrew Furney
9Justin Manton
10Corey Acosta
11Giorgio Tavecchio
12Marshall Morgan
13Carey Spear
14Billy Cundiff
15Jaden Oberkrom
16Brandon Bogotay
17Zach Hocker
18Kyle Brindza
19Taylor Bertolet
20Brad Craddock
21Shaun Suisham
22Shayne Graham
23Tom Obarski
24Ty Long
 

 