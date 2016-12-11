Player Page

Weather | Roster

Marcus Gilchrist | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (28) / 12/8/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 198
College: Clemson
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 2 (50) / LAC
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets released S Marcus Gilchrist.
The Jets have also waived CB Nick Marshall and FB Chris Swain. Recovering from a torn patellar tendon, Gilchrist's fate was sealed when the Jets used their first two draft picks on safeties. The move clears $4.625 million in cap space. Injured last December, Gilchrist is in danger of missing all of 2017. The 2011 second-rounder turns 29 in December. May 4 - 3:33 PM
More Marcus Gilchrist Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011LAC14277340.00.022200004046000
2012LAC164811591.077.0000000200000
2013LAC165918771.01212.02430101500000
2014LAC165917761.011.0140002500000
2015NYJ166022820.00.03310000800000
2016NYJ133916550.00.02250001300000
Marcus Gilchrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View Marcus Gilchrist's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View Marcus Gilchrist's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Marcus Gilchrist's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11CIN2020.00.0000000000000
2Sep 15@BUF4040.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25@KC4260.00.0000001000000
4Oct 2SEA5160.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9@PIT1340.00.0000000000000
6Oct 17@ARZ2130.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23BAL0000.00.01250000100000
8Oct 30@CLE6170.00.0100000100000
9Nov 6@MIA3250.00.0000000100000
10Nov 13LAR2020.00.0000000000000
12Nov 27NE1230.00.0000000000000
13Dec 5IND4480.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@SF5050.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Robert Griffin III
3Luke McCown
4Ryan Lindley
5Josh Freeman
6Phillip Sims
7Bryan Bennett
8Ryan Williams
9G.J. Kinne
10Austin Davis
11Johnny Manziel
12Charlie Whitehurst
13Jerrod Johnson
14Brad Sorensen
15Seth Lobato
16Tim Tebow
17Jay Cutler
18Pat Devlin
19McLeod Bethel-Thompson
20Dan LeFevour
21Matt Blanchard
22R.J. Archer
23Zach Mettenberger
24Dylan Thompson
25Cody Fajardo
26Shane Carden
27Griffin Neal
28Marquise Williams
29Max Wittek
30Joe Licata
31Austin Trainor
32Chandler Harnish
33Chase Rettig
34Jerry Lovelocke
35Keith Wenning
36Jake Waters
37Dalyn Williams
RB1Joseph Randle
2Christine Michael
3James Starks
4John Crockett
5Rashad Jennings
6Joique Bell
7Alonzo Harris
8Jhurell Pressley
9Dominique Williams
10LaMichael James
11Karlos Williams
12Khiry Robinson
13Toby Gerhart
14Anthony Dixon
15Zac Stacy
16Josh Harris
17Brandon Ross
18Brandon Burks
19Stevan Ridley
20Michael Dyer
21Glenn Winston
22Keshawn Hill
23LaVance Taylor
24Brandon Brown-Dukes
25Jahwan Edwards
26Ross Scheuerman
27Kenneth Harper
28Jawon Chisholm
29Zac Brooks
30Jerome Smith
31Isaiah Pead
32Dan Herron
33Daryl Richardson
34Tyler Gaffney
35Jeremy Stewart
GLB1Rashad Jennings
2Toby Gerhart
3RB1Joseph Randle
2James Starks
3Rashad Jennings
FB1Henry Hynoski
2Andrew Bonnet
3Ryan Mueller
4Joe Don Duncan
5Erik Lorig
6Will Johnson
7Emil Igwenagu
8Jorvorskie Lane
9James Casey
10John Conner
11Zach Boren
12Kiero Small
13J.C. Copeland
14Joey Iosefa
15Blake Renaud
16Devon Johnson
17Alstevis Squirewell
18Jordan Campbell
19Patrick Skov
20Brad Smelley
21Chris Swain
22Sam Bergen
23Nikita Whitlock
24Trey Millard
25Sione Houma
WR11Jerome Simpson
2Marcus Easley
3Greg Jennings
4Marques Colston
5Dwayne Bowe
6James Jones
7Preston Parker
8Greg Little
9Kris Durham
10Jacoby Ford
11Hakeem Nicks
12Josh Morgan
13Stevie Johnson
14Douglas McNeil
15Kyle Prater
16Kain Colter
17Greg Salas
18Miles Austin
19Tyler Davis
20DeAndre Reaves
21Kenny Cook
22Issac Blakeney
23Armon Binns
24Carlton Mitchell
25Reggie Dunn
26Nick Harwell
27Ben Edwards
28Joshua Stangby
29Ricky Collins
30Jaxon Shipley
31Nate Washington
32Josh Lenz
33Eric Rogers
34Robert Herron
35Shaq Evans
36Solomon Patton
37Zach D'Orazio
38Kenzel Doe
39Jared Dangerfield
40Tevin Reese
41T.J. Graham
42Damaris Johnson
43Damian Williams
44Marlon Moore
45Jarrett Boykin
46Lance Lewis
47Joseph Anderson
48L'Damian Washington
49Dennis Parks
50Quinshad Davis
51Rashaun Simonise
52Reece Horn
53Travis Labhart
54Donatella Luckett
55Josh Stewart
56Tyler Murphy
57Marquez Clark
58Josh Harper
59Chandler Worthy
60Duke Williams
61Jeff Beathard
62Tyler McDonald
63DaVaris Daniels
64Ezell Ruffin
65Richard Mullaney
66David Porter
WR21Roddy White
2Andrew Hawkins
3Brian Hartline
4Riley Cooper
5Victor Cruz
6Ace Sanders
7Denarius Moore
8Chris Givens
9Marcus Thigpen
10A.J. Jenkins
11Griff Whalen
12Emory Blake
13Kevin Smith
14R.J. Harris
15Austin Pettis
16Ryan Broyles
17Ryan Whalen
18Joe Morgan
19Jacoby Jones
20Onterio McCalebb
21Nathan Palmer
22DeVier Posey
23Mike Brown
24Tandon Doss
25Andre Debose
26Shakim Phillips
27Jimmie Hunt
28Jay Lee
29Devante Davis
30Devon Wylie
31Mike Williams
32Reggie Bell
33Milton Williams III
34Chris Harper
35Amir Carlisle
36Valdez Showers
37Phil Bates
38Michael Preston
39Marcus Harris
40Clyde Gates
41Kadron Boone
42Ryan Lankford
43Isiah Ferguson
44Daniel Rodriguez
45A.J. Cruz
46James Butler
47Durron Neal
48David Glidden
49Kieran Duncan
50Jarvis Turner
51T.J. Thorpe
52Michael Bennett
53Paul Browning
54Austin Willis
55Kashif Moore
56Kenbrell Thompkins
57Saalim Hakim
58Juron Criner
59Titus Davis
60Andre Davis
61Demetrius Wilson
62Josh Reese
63DiAndre Campbell
64Trevor Harman
65Stephen Hill
66Tom Nelson
67Leonard Hankerson
68Trindon Holliday
69Chris King
70Levi Norwood
71Christion Jones
72Dres Anderson
73Tony Washington
74Danny Anthrop
75Marken Michel
76Ed Williams
WR31Riley Cooper
2Victor Cruz
3Marques Colston
4Chris Givens
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Owen Daniels
3Scott Chandler
4Craig Stevens
5Tony Moeaki
6Dante Rosario
7Brandon Bostick
8Zach Sudfeld
9Kyle Miller
10Andrew Quarless
11Matt Spaeth
12Mickey Shuler
13Beau Gardner
14Michael Cooper
15Bruce Miller
16Chase Ford
17Dominique Jones
18Nic Jacobs
19Nick Kasa
20Chase Dixon
21Orson Charles
22Richard Gordon
23Chase Coffman
24Casey Pierce
25Mike McFarland
26Rob Blanchflower
27Jacob Maxwell
28D.J. Williams
29Steve Maneri
30David Paulson
31Justice Cunningham
32Cameron Clear
33Gerald Christian
34Kevin Greene
35Gerell Robinson
36Brandon Barden
37Ryan Taylor
38Konrad Reuland
39Brett Brackett
40Michael Egnew
41Adrien Robinson
42Jake Murphy
43Rory Anderson
44John Peters
45Jay Rome
46Kivon Cartwright
47Gannon Sinclair
48Braxton Deaver
49M.J. McFarland
50Clayton Echard
51Jordan Thompson
52Arthur Lynch
53Jack Tabb
54Dan Light
LT1Ryan Clady
2King Dunlap
3Eugene Monroe
4Charles Brown
5Cameron Bradfield
6Rob Crisp
7Carter Bykowski
8Jason Fox
9Jordan Rigsbee
10Tyson Chandler
11Takoby Cofield
12Kyle Roberts
13Micah Hatchie
14Vince Kowalski
15Taylor Fallin
16David Hedelin
17John Weidenaar
18Garry Williams
19Arturo Uzdavinis
20Lars Hanson
21Jake Rodgers
22Cody Booth
23Justin Renfrow
24David Foucault
25Andrew McDonald
26Jordan Swindle
LG1Ben Grubbs
2Ben Heenan
3Antoine Everett
4David Arkin
5Edawn Coughman
6Ryan Seymour
7Sam Brenner
8Mackenzy Bernadeau
9Josh LeRibeus
10Tanner Hawkinson
11Alex Cooper
12Darren Keyton
13Collin Rahrig
14Vi Teofilo
15Adrian Bellard
16Jake Bernstein
17Chris Watt
18Brian Folkerts
19Matthew Masifilo
20Lene Maiava
21Jamison Lalk
22Al Bond
23Garrick Mayweather
C1Nick Mangold
2Manuel Ramirez
3Julian Vandervelde
4Mitchell Bell
5Marcus Henry
6Fernando Velasco
7Jacques McClendon
8Drew Nowak
9Garth Gerhart
10Barrett Jones
11Dalton Freeman
12Ben Clarke
13Brian De La Puente
14Reese Dismukes
15Dillon Farrell
16Ben Gottschalk
17Greg Van Roten
18Robert Kugler
19Quinton Schooley
20Braxston Cave
RG1Todd Herremans
2Louis Vasquez
3Geoff Schwartz
4Garrett Gilkey
5Darrion Weems
6Leon Brown
7Paul Fanaika
8Jared Smith
9Tre' Jackson
10Kitt O'Brien
11Cyril Lemon
12Blake Muir
13Tyler Johnstone
14Shahbaz Ahmed
15Trip Thurman
16Malcolm Bunche
17Alvin Bailey
18Adam Replogle
19Antoine McClain
20Ryker Mathews
21Boston Stiverson
22Terran Vaughn
23Donovan Williams
24Mike McQueen
RT1Breno Giacomini
2J'Marcus Webb
3Tayo Fabuluje
4Erik Pears
5Khalif Barnes
6Adrian Bellard
7Mitchell Van Dyk
8Sebastian Vollmer
9Bryce Harris
10Isiah Cage
11Darryl Baldwin
12Patrick Miller
13Nick Ritcher
14Lamar Holmes
15Luke Marquardt
16Colin Kelly
17Kona Schwenke
18Zeth Ramsay
19Ryan Mack
20Torian White
21Marquis Lucas
K1Mike Nugent
2Josh Brown
3Travis Coons
4Dan Carpenter
5Jaden Oberkrom
6Corey Acosta
7Marshall Morgan
8Justin Manton
9Andrew Furney
10Carey Spear
11Billy Cundiff
12Shaun Suisham
13Brandon Bogotay
14Shayne Graham
15Zach Hocker
16Kyle Brindza
17Taylor Bertolet
18Brad Craddock
19Devon Bell
20Brett Maher
21Ty Long
22Tom Obarski
 

 