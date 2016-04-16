Terrell McClain | Defensive Lineman | #97 Team: Dallas Cowboys Age / DOB: (28) / 7/20/1988 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 302 College: South Florida Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (65) / CAR Contract: view contract details [x] 2017: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Falcons and Seahawks have interest in free agent DT Terrell McClain. McClain is a run-of-the-mill defensive tackle going on age 29, but lower-tier free agents are going to be paid like mid-tier players, and mid-tier players are going to get star money in a market where teams are wielding such large bankrolls. McClain lands somewhere between a low- and mid-tier free agent. McClain would be a rotational interior lineman in both Seattle and Atlanta. Source: Draft Analyst

Cowboys DT Terrell McClain (toe) expects to be ready for the start of the season. McClain spent the final 14 games on I.R. last year. He’s a candidate for the starting job opposite Tyrone Crawford, but should back up at multiple spots. Source: dallascowboys.com

Cowboys placed NT Terrell McClain on injured reserve with a toe injury, ending his season. McClain has a "bad" sprain, and is undergoing surgery. McClain had been active for each of the Cowboys' first two games, playing 45 snaps as a situational run plugger. Now 27, McClain is signed through next season, and will likely keep his roster spot for 2016. Source: Rob Phillips on Twitter