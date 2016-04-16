Player Page

Weather | Roster

Terrell McClain | Defensive Lineman | #97

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/20/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 302
College: South Florida
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (65) / CAR
Contract: view contract details
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Draft Analyst's Tony Pauline reports the Falcons and Seahawks have interest in free agent DT Terrell McClain.
McClain is a run-of-the-mill defensive tackle going on age 29, but lower-tier free agents are going to be paid like mid-tier players, and mid-tier players are going to get star money in a market where teams are wielding such large bankrolls. McClain lands somewhere between a low- and mid-tier free agent. McClain would be a rotational interior lineman in both Seattle and Atlanta. Mar 2 - 8:09 PM
Source: Draft Analyst
More Terrell McClain Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016DAL152119402.5156.0000002000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011CAR12136191.00.0000100000000
2012HOU50000.00.0000000000000
2013HOU1682100.00.0000100000000
2014DAL13145191.01313.0000001000000
2015DAL22020.00.0000000000000
2016DAL152119402.5156.0000002000000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11NYG2350.00.0000000000000
2Sep 18@WAS2130.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25CHI1010.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@SF0330.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9CIN4261.585.3000000000000
6Oct 16@GB3030.00.0000000000000
8Oct 30PHI2020.00.0000001000000
9Nov 6@CLE1120.00.0000000000000
10Nov 13@PIT1230.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20BAL0220.00.0000000000000
12Nov 24WAS0220.00.0000000000000
13Dec 1@MIN0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 11@NYG4260.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18TB1121.077.0000001000000
16Dec 26DET0000.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Tony Romo
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Alfred Morris
FB1Keith Smith
2Rod Smith
WR11Dez Bryant
2Andy Jones
3Shaq Evans
4Uzoma Nwachukwu
WR21Cole Beasley
2Lucky Whitehead
3Quincy McDuffie
WR31Lucky Whitehead
TE1Jason Witten
2James Hanna
3Geoff Swaim
4Rico Gathers
5Connor Hamlett
LT1Tyron Smith
2Chaz Green
LG1La'El Collins
2Ryan Seymour
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Kadeem Edwards
RT1Doug Free
2Emmett Cleary
3Clay DeBord
K1Dan Bailey
 

 