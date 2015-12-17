Player Page

Jah Reid | Guard | #75

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 7/21/1988
Ht / Wt:  6'7' / 325
College: UCF
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (85) / BAL
Contract: view contract details
Chiefs released G/T Jah Reid.
Scooped up before Week 1 2015, Reid surprisingly landed a three-year extension after a sub-par year at right tackle. He couldn't win a starting job last season, and evidently didn't show enough in camp to stick around as a swing lineman. The move clears $2.012 million in cap space for a team whose cap problems led to the spring release of Jeremy Maclin. Aug 31 - 5:02 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011BAL150000.00.0000000000000
2012BAL91010.00.0000000000000
2013BAL100000.00.0000000000000
2014BAL40000.00.0000000000000
2015KC 101010.00.0000000000000
2016KC 120000.00.0000000000000
