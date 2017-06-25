Player Page

Chris Conte | Defensive Back | #23

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age / DOB:  (29) / 2/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 203
College: California
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 3 (93) / CHI
Contract: view contract details
Bucs placed SS Chris Conte on injured reserve with a knee injury.
Conte first picked up the injury in Week 2. He apparently aggravated it in Monday night's loss to the Steelers. Conte got his soul owned by a Vance McDonald stiff arm on a long touchdown. It's rather remarkable Lovie Smith's favorite player was still holding down a starting job. The Bucs have close to zero depth in the secondary. Fourth-rounder Jordan Whitehead is the next man up. Sep 25 - 4:56 PM
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2018TB 3104140.00.0000000000000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011CHI14247310.00.0100000200000
2012CHI155216680.00.02700100900000
2013CHI167316890.00.03480002700000
2014CHI123211430.00.0360000300000
2015TB 146020800.00.02-40002600000
2016TB 145910690.00.02731100500000
2017TB 166215770.00.0100003800000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 9@NO5270.00.0000000000000
2Sep 16PHI5270.00.0000000000000
3Sep 24PIT0000.00.0000000000000
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Jason Pierre-Paul
2Vinny Curry
3Noah Spence
4William Gholston
5Will Clarke
DT1Gerald McCoy
2Vita Vea
3Beau Allen
4Jerel Worthy
MLB1Kwon Alexander
2Jack Cichy
WLB1Lavonte David
2Cameron Lynch
SLB1Adarius Taylor
2Kendell Beckwith
CB1Brent Grimes
2Vernon Hargreaves
3Carlton Davis
4Ryan Smith
5M.J. Stewart
FS1Justin Evans
2Isaiah Johnson
SS1Chris Conte
2Jordan Whitehead
P1Bryan Anger
 

 