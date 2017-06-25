Chris Conte | Defensive Back | #23

|Kendell Beckwith
PUP
Bucs placed LB Kendell Beckwith (ankle) on reserve/NFI.
Beckwith suffered a broken ankle during a car accident in April. He will miss at least the first six games of the season. Tampa Bay also waived/released S Keith Tandy, S Josh Robinson, WR Bobo Wilson, WR Bernard Reedy, CB Javien Elliott, DE DaVonte Lambert, OT Brad Seaton, OT Cole Boozer, OG Cole Gardner, OT Jerry Ugokwe, WR Donteea Dye, RB Devine Redding, DT Adam Reth, RB Dare Ogunbowale, DE Pat O'Conner, S Godwin Igwebuike, TE Matt Weiser, S Josh Liddell, LB Nigel Harris, TE Tanne Hudson, OG Ruben Holcomb, OT Jarron Jones, DE Evan Perrizo, OG Givens Price, DL Nathan Bazata, CB Amari Coleman, and DE Demone Harris. LB Riley Bullough was placed on injured reserve.
Sep 1