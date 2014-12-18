K.J. Wright | Linebacker | #50 Team: Seattle Seahawks Age / DOB: (28) / 7/23/1989 Ht / Wt: 6'4' / 246 College: Mississippi State Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (99) / SEA Contract: view contract details [x] 12/18/2014: Signed a four-year, $27 million extension. 2017: $5.8 million, 2018: $7.2 million, 2019: Free Agent Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Seahawks WLB K.J. Wright is having his knee "looked at," but doesn't require surgery. Coach Pete Carroll seemed confident Wright's ailment isn't one that will require going under the knife, but it's always possible the doctor comes back with a different opinion. Now 28, Wright is due $5.8 million this season. He hasn't missed a game since 2013. Source: Liz Mathews on Twitter

Seahawks signed WLB K.J. Wright to a four-year, $27 million contract extension through 2018. The No. 99 overall pick of the 2011 draft, Wright was headed to the open market. Excellent in coverage and solid against the run, Wright has been an every-down player this season, racking up 96 tackles and two sacks. The Seahawks love his length at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. Seattle has done an excellent job of locking up the core of its 2013 championship team. Wright is only 25. Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter

Seahawks LBs coach Ken Norton expects WLB K.J. Wright to "have a huge, breakout season." "He's my best cover guy and my best tackler," Norton said. "He does it all, and he can play everywhere. This kid is amazing." At 6'4/250, Wright has tremendous size and a lanky frame to match up well with tight ends. He started 14 games last season and was a top-five cover linebacker at Pro Football Focus. He missed some time with a broken foot at the end of the year but is 100 percent. Source: The News Tribune