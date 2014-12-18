Welcome,
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Stevie Donatell
(TE)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Trevone Boykin
(QB)
Jimmy Graham
(TE)
Marcus Lucas
(TE)
Thomas Rawls
(RB)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Marcel Reece
(RB)
Blair Walsh
(K)
Alex Collins
(RB)
Jamel Johnson
(WR)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Paul Richardson
(WR)
Kasen Williams
(WR)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Jermaine Kearse
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Darreus Rogers
(WR)
Luke Willson
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
Rodney Smith
(WR)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Kenny Lawler
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
K.J. Wright | Linebacker | #50
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
28
) / 7/23/1989
Ht / Wt:
6'4' / 246
College:
Mississippi State
Drafted:
2011 / Rd. 4 (99) / SEA
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
12/18/2014: Signed a four-year, $27 million extension. 2017: $5.8 million, 2018: $7.2 million, 2019: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks WLB K.J. Wright is having his knee "looked at," but doesn't require surgery.
Coach Pete Carroll seemed confident Wright's ailment isn't one that will require going under the knife, but it's always possible the doctor comes back with a different opinion. Now 28, Wright is due $5.8 million this season. He hasn't missed a game since 2013.
Aug 15 - 4:18 PM
Source:
Liz Mathews on Twitter
Seahawks signed WLB K.J. Wright to a four-year, $27 million contract extension through 2018.
The No. 99 overall pick of the 2011 draft, Wright was headed to the open market. Excellent in coverage and solid against the run, Wright has been an every-down player this season, racking up 96 tackles and two sacks. The Seahawks love his length at 6-foot-4, 250 pounds. Seattle has done an excellent job of locking up the core of its 2013 championship team. Wright is only 25.
Thu, Dec 18, 2014 03:12:00 PM
Source:
Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Seahawks LBs coach Ken Norton expects WLB K.J. Wright to "have a huge, breakout season."
"He's my best cover guy and my best tackler," Norton said. "He does it all, and he can play everywhere. This kid is amazing." At 6'4/250, Wright has tremendous size and a lanky frame to match up well with tight ends. He started 14 games last season and was a top-five cover linebacker at Pro Football Focus. He missed some time with a broken foot at the end of the year but is 100 percent.
Tue, Aug 12, 2014 12:06:00 PM
Source:
The News Tribune
Seahawks LB K.J. Wright (foot) expects to be "100 percent" for the Super Bowl, and to be back at weak-side linebacker.
Sidelined since Week 14, Wright returned for the NFC Championship Game, but played just 16-of-57 snaps. He played on the strong-side because it "required less running." It's unclear if he'll start against the Broncos, but fill-in Malcolm Smith should continue to have a role.
Thu, Jan 23, 2014 05:21:00 PM
Source:
Bob Condotta on Twitter
K.J. Wright having knee looked at; No surgery
Aug 15 - 4:18 PM
Seahawks ink Wright to 4-year, $27M extension
Thu, Dec 18, 2014 03:12:00 PM
Seahawks LB Wright expected to have big year
Tue, Aug 12, 2014 12:06:00 PM
K.J. Wright expects to be '100 %' for SB48
Thu, Jan 23, 2014 05:21:00 PM
More K.J. Wright Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
E. Elliott
DAL
(6333)
2
S. Watkins
LAR
(5134)
3
J. Matthews
BUF
(4699)
4
A. Luck
IND
(4435)
5
M. Bryant
PIT
(4283)
6
J. Ajayi
MIA
(4178)
7
J. Mixon
CIN
(4145)
8
L. Bell
PIT
(4026)
9
S. Ware
KC
(3935)
10
L. Fournette
JAC
(3931)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Seattle Seahawks Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2011
SEA
16
50
15
65
2.0
9
4.5
0
0
0
1
0
1
2
0
0
0
0
0
2012
SEA
15
69
30
99
1.0
13
13.0
1
24
0
0
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
2013
SEA
13
46
34
80
1.5
4
2.7
0
0
0
1
0
0
4
0
0
0
0
0
2014
SEA
16
73
34
107
2.0
8
4.0
0
0
0
1
0
3
4
0
0
0
0
0
2015
SEA
16
71
45
116
1.0
11
11.0
0
0
0
2
0
4
3
0
0
0
0
0
2016
SEA
16
72
54
126
4.0
7
1.8
0
0
0
1
0
1
5
0
0
0
0
0
K.J. Wright's 2017 Draft Rank and Projections
View
K.J. Wright's
2017 Draft Rank and Projections. View K.J. Wright's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
K.J. Wright's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 11
MIA
3
8
11
1.0
2
2.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
@LAR
7
2
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
SF
3
4
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
@NYJ
4
4
8
1.0
4
4.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
ATL
1
6
7
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
@ARZ
10
0
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
8
Oct 30
@NO
4
2
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 7
BUF
7
4
11
1.0
1
1.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
@NE
5
3
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
PHI
6
4
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 27
@TB
6
2
8
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
CAR
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
1
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@GB
4
1
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 15
LAR
3
7
10
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 24
ARZ
0
6
6
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
17
Jan 1
@SF
7
0
7
1.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Trevone Boykin
3
Austin Davis
RB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Chris Carson
5
Alex Collins
GLB
1
Thomas Rawls
2
Eddie Lacy
3RB
1
C.J. Prosise
2
Eddie Lacy
FB
1
Marcel Reece
2
Tre Madden
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Jermaine Kearse
3
Tanner McEvoy
Sidelined
Seahawks WR Tanner McEvoy suffered a toe injury that recently required surgery.
McEvoy now has a slimmer chance to crack the 53-man roster after missing the past few weeks with a bone removal in his big toe. With Tyler Lockett, Jermaine Kearse, and McEvoy missing time, third-year WR Kasen Williams has worked with the first team alongside Doug Baldwin and Paul Richardson. McEvoy and Williams are competing for one of the final roster spots.
Jun 15
4
Rodney Smith
5
David Moore
WR2
1
Paul Richardson
Sidelined
Speaking Tuesday, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said there was "no question" Paul Richardson (shoulder) will be ready for Week 1.
Aug 15
2
Tyler Lockett
3
Amara Darboh
4
Kenny Lawler
5
Kasen Williams
WR3
1
Tyler Lockett
TE
1
Jimmy Graham
2
Luke Willson
3
Nick Vannett
4
Marcus Lucas
5
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
George Fant
2
Justin Senior
LG
1
Luke Joeckel
2
Mark Glowinski
3
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
Germain Ifedi
RT
1
Oday Aboushi
2
Ethan Pocic
K
1
Blair Walsh
