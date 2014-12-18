Player Page

K.J. Wright | Linebacker | #50

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (28) / 7/23/1989
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 246
College: Mississippi State
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (99) / SEA
Contract: view contract details
Seahawks WLB K.J. Wright is having his knee "looked at," but doesn't require surgery.
Coach Pete Carroll seemed confident Wright's ailment isn't one that will require going under the knife, but it's always possible the doctor comes back with a different opinion. Now 28, Wright is due $5.8 million this season. He hasn't missed a game since 2013. Aug 15 - 4:18 PM
Source: Liz Mathews on Twitter
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011SEA165015652.094.5000101200000
2012SEA156930991.01313.01240001500000
2013SEA134634801.542.7000100400000
2014SEA1673341072.084.0000103400000
2015SEA1671451161.01111.0000204300000
2016SEA1672541264.071.8000101500000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 11MIA38111.022.0000000000000
2Sep 18@LAR7290.00.0000000000000
3Sep 25SF3470.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2@NYJ4481.044.0000000000000
6Oct 16ATL1670.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23@ARZ100100.00.0000000100000
8Oct 30@NO4260.00.0000000000000
9Nov 7BUF74111.011.0000000000000
10Nov 13@NE5380.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20PHI64100.00.0000000100000
12Nov 27@TB6280.00.0000000100000
13Dec 4CAR2130.00.0000001100000
14Dec 11@GB4150.00.0000000000000
15Dec 15LAR37100.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24ARZ0660.00.0000100100000
17Jan 1@SF7071.00.0000000000000

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Russell Wilson
2Trevone Boykin
3Austin Davis
RB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3C.J. Prosise
4Chris Carson
5Alex Collins
GLB1Thomas Rawls
2Eddie Lacy
3RB1C.J. Prosise
2Eddie Lacy
FB1Marcel Reece
2Tre Madden
WR11Doug Baldwin
2Jermaine Kearse
3Tanner McEvoy
4Rodney Smith
5David Moore
WR21Paul Richardson
2Tyler Lockett
3Amara Darboh
4Kenny Lawler
5Kasen Williams
WR31Tyler Lockett
TE1Jimmy Graham
2Luke Willson
3Nick Vannett
4Marcus Lucas
5Tyrone Swoopes
LT1George Fant
2Justin Senior
LG1Luke Joeckel
2Mark Glowinski
3Jordan Roos
C1Justin Britt
2Joey Hunt
RG1Germain Ifedi
RT1Oday Aboushi
2Ethan Pocic
K1Blair Walsh
 

 