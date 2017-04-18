Player Page

Da'Norris Searcy | Defensive Back | #21

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (29) / 11/16/1988
Ht / Wt:  5'11' / 207
College: North Carolina
Drafted: 2011 / Rd. 4 (100) / BUF
Contract: view contract details
Titans released S Da'Norris Searcy.
The move saves $3.85 million against the cap. Searcy was signed away from Buffalo back in 2015 and started 33 games for the Titans before being benched in favor of All-Pro Kevin Byard and free-agent pickup Johnathan Cyprien last season. Searcy played just 365 snaps and turns 30 this year. Mar 9 - 11:29 AM
Source: Ian Rapoport on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2017TEN161511260.00.0180000200000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2011BUF16268340.00.0100000100000
2012BUF152613390.00.0000002100000
2013BUF164724713.5246.91321110700000
2014BUF154421650.5510.03700101500000
2015TEN154213550.5510.0150000400000
2016TEN14355400.00.0100100600000
2017TEN161511260.00.0180000200000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 10OAK2130.00.0000000000000
2Sep 17@JAC1230.00.0180000100000
3Sep 24SEA0110.00.0000000000000
4Oct 1@HOU0220.00.0000000000000
5Oct 8@MIA2350.00.0000000100000
6Oct 16IND1120.00.0000000000000
7Oct 22@CLE2130.00.0000000000000
9Nov 5BAL1010.00.0000000000000
10Nov 12CIN0000.00.0000000000000
11Nov 16@PIT0000.00.0000000000000
12Nov 26@IND2020.00.0000000000000
13Dec 3HOU0000.00.0000000000000
14Dec 10@ARZ0000.00.0000000000000
15Dec 17@SF2020.00.0000000000000
16Dec 24LAR1010.00.0000000000000
17Dec 31JAC1010.00.0000000000000

