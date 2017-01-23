Player Page

James Harrison | Linebacker | #92

Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:  (38) / 5/4/1978
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 242
College: Kent State
Contract: view contract details
Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed the team is open to re-signing free agent OLB James Harrison for 2017.
"And I think he is (too)," Rooney said of Harrison. Harrison said last week he plans to return for his age-39 season. Still stunningly effective, Harrison logged five sacks on 758 snaps in 2016, earning elite grades from Pro Football Focus. He seems all but certain to return to Pittsburgh. Jan 31 - 3:54 PM
Source: Gerry Dulac on Twitter
Current Season Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2016PIT153914535.0397.8100002100000
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
2004PIT16369451.033.0000110300000
2005PIT16369453.0196.3125000030-2000
2006PIT11146200.00.0000000000000
2007PIT167622988.5536.21200307300000
2008PIT15673410116.01147.11330007310000
2009PIT1660197910.0626.2000205200010
2010PIT16703010010.5726.9220106500000
2011PIT114811599.0546.0000002000000
2012PIT134921706.0264.3000002000000
2013CIN151615312.021.0190100100000
2014PIT112916455.5356.4000000000000
2015PIT152713405.0387.6160002400000
2016PIT153914535.0397.8100002100000
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
1Sep 12@WAS2130.00.0100000100000
2Sep 18CIN1010.00.0000001000000
3Sep 25@PHI3030.00.0000000000000
4Oct 2KC2020.00.0000000000000
5Oct 9NYJ1120.00.0000000000000
6Oct 16@MIA3140.00.0000000000000
7Oct 23NE0110.00.0000000000000
9Nov 6@BAL5052.02010.0000001000000
10Nov 13DAL2350.00.0000000000000
11Nov 20@CLE1011.055.0000000000000
12Nov 24@IND2021.055.0000000000000
13Dec 4NYG3031.099.0000000000000
14Dec 11@BUF1010.00.0000000000000
15Dec 18@CIN4590.00.0000000000000
16Dec 25BAL92110.00.0000000000000

