James Harrison | Linebacker | #92

"And I think he is (too)," Rooney said of Harrison. Harrison said last week he plans to return for his age-39 season. Still stunningly effective, Harrison logged five sacks on 758 snaps in 2016, earning elite grades from Pro Football Focus. He seems all but certain to return to Pittsburgh.

Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed the team is open to re-signing free agent OLB James Harrison for 2017.

Harrison turns 39 in May but remains in peak physical condition. "I'm not done," Harrison said. "I feel physically fine." Harrison was nearly an every-down player the final month of the season and into the playoffs. In the regular season, he graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 8 outside linebacker out of 59 qualifiers. The Steelers would likely want to bring him back.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports confirms Steelers OLB James Harrison (shoulder, triceps, questionable) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Harrison sat out Thursday's practice but was back for a full session on Friday. Despite the questionable tag, there was never much doubt about his status for Sunday's AFC title game in Foxboro. Look for Harrison to put plenty of heat on Tom Brady.