Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Hockey
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
DeMarcus Ayers
(WR)
Sammie Coates
(WR)
Jesse James
(TE)
Jake Phillips
(TE)
Dez Stewart
(WR)
Le'Veon Bell
(RB)
Mandel Dixon
(TE)
David Johnson
(TE)
Christian Powell
(RB)
Fitzgerald Toussaint
(RB)
Chris Boswell
(K)
Ladarius Green
(TE)
Gus Johnson
(RB)
Ben Roethlisberger
(QB)
Marcus Tucker
(WR)
Antonio Brown
(WR)
Xavier Grimble
(TE)
Landry Jones
(QB)
Eli Rogers
(WR)
Markus Wheaton
(WR)
Brandon Brown-Dukes
(RB)
Cobi Hamilton
(WR)
Paul Lang
(TE)
Canaan Severin
(WR)
DeAngelo Williams
(RB)
Martavis Bryant
(WR)
Ray Hamilton
(TE)
Zach Mettenberger
(QB)
Dreamius Smith
(RB)
Karlos Williams
(RB)
Brelan Chancellor
(WR)
Darrius Heyward-Bey
(WR)
Roosevelt Nix
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
James Harrison | Linebacker | #92
Team:
Pittsburgh Steelers
Age / DOB:
(
38
) / 5/4/1978
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 242
College:
Kent State
Contract:
view contract details
[x]
2017: Free Agent
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Steelers president Art Rooney II confirmed the team is open to re-signing free agent OLB James Harrison for 2017.
"And I think he is (too)," Rooney said of Harrison. Harrison said last week he plans to return for his age-39 season. Still stunningly effective, Harrison logged five sacks on 758 snaps in 2016, earning elite grades from Pro Football Focus. He seems all but certain to return to Pittsburgh.
Jan 31 - 3:54 PM
Source:
Gerry Dulac on Twitter
Impending free agent OLB James Harrison intends to continue his playing career in 2017.
Harrison turns 39 in May but remains in peak physical condition. "I'm not done," Harrison said. "I feel physically fine." Harrison was nearly an every-down player the final month of the season and into the playoffs. In the regular season, he graded out as Pro Football Focus' No. 8 outside linebacker out of 59 qualifiers. The Steelers would likely want to bring him back.
Jan 23 - 9:22 AM
Source:
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports confirms Steelers OLB James Harrison (shoulder, triceps, questionable) is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.
Harrison sat out Thursday's practice but was back for a full session on Friday. Despite the questionable tag, there was never much doubt about his status for Sunday's AFC title game in Foxboro. Look for Harrison to put plenty of heat on Tom Brady.
Jan 22 - 11:51 AM
Source:
Jason La Canfora on Twitter
Steelers OLB James Harrison (shoulder, triceps) is questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Harrison is fully expected to play despite some missed practice time this week. He's been a standout this postseason with 2.5 sacks. Harrison should see his regular snaps.
Jan 21 - 2:39 PM
Steelers interested in James Harrison for '17
Jan 31 - 3:54 PM
James Harrison intends to play in 2017
Jan 23 - 9:22 AM
James Harrison to suit up in AFC Championship
Jan 22 - 11:51 AM
Steelers OLB James Harrison expected to play
Jan 21 - 2:39 PM
More James Harrison Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Pittsburgh Steelers Tickets
Current Season Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2016
PIT
15
39
14
53
5.0
39
7.8
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
2004
PIT
16
36
9
45
1.0
3
3.0
0
0
0
1
1
0
3
0
0
0
0
0
2005
PIT
16
36
9
45
3.0
19
6.3
1
25
0
0
0
0
3
0
-2
0
0
0
2006
PIT
11
14
6
20
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2007
PIT
16
76
22
98
8.5
53
6.2
1
20
0
3
0
7
3
0
0
0
0
0
2008
PIT
15
67
34
101
16.0
114
7.1
1
33
0
0
0
7
3
1
0
0
0
0
2009
PIT
16
60
19
79
10.0
62
6.2
0
0
0
2
0
5
2
0
0
0
1
0
2010
PIT
16
70
30
100
10.5
72
6.9
2
2
0
1
0
6
5
0
0
0
0
0
2011
PIT
11
48
11
59
9.0
54
6.0
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2012
PIT
13
49
21
70
6.0
26
4.3
0
0
0
0
0
2
0
0
0
0
0
0
2013
CIN
15
16
15
31
2.0
2
1.0
1
9
0
1
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2014
PIT
11
29
16
45
5.5
35
6.4
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
2015
PIT
15
27
13
40
5.0
38
7.6
1
6
0
0
0
2
4
0
0
0
0
0
2016
PIT
15
39
14
53
5.0
39
7.8
1
0
0
0
0
2
1
0
0
0
0
0
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
1
Sep 12
@WAS
2
1
3
0.0
0
.0
1
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
2
Sep 18
CIN
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
3
Sep 25
@PHI
3
0
3
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
4
Oct 2
KC
2
0
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
5
Oct 9
NYJ
1
1
2
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
6
Oct 16
@MIA
3
1
4
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
7
Oct 23
NE
0
1
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
9
Nov 6
@BAL
5
0
5
2.0
20
10.0
0
0
0
0
0
1
0
0
0
0
0
0
10
Nov 13
DAL
2
3
5
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
11
Nov 20
@CLE
1
0
1
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
12
Nov 24
@IND
2
0
2
1.0
5
5.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
13
Dec 4
NYG
3
0
3
1.0
9
9.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
14
Dec 11
@BUF
1
0
1
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
15
Dec 18
@CIN
4
5
9
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
16
Dec 25
BAL
9
2
11
0.0
0
.0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Ben Roethlisberger
2
Zach Mettenberger
RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3
Fitzgerald Toussaint
4
Karlos Williams
Suspended
Updating a previous report, Karlos Williams has just one game remaining on his 10-game suspension for repeated violations of the league's substance abuse policy.
He'll be eligible to return in Week 2. Williams signed a reserve/future contract on Monday after spending most of the year on Pittsburgh's practice squad. Williams scored nine touchdowns for the Bills in 2015 but was cut last offseason after failing a drug test and showing up to OTAs about 30 pounds overweight.
Jan 24
5
Gus Johnson
GLB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
3RB
1
Le'Veon Bell
2
DeAngelo Williams
FB
1
Roosevelt Nix
WR1
1
Antonio Brown
2
Eli Rogers
3
Darrius Heyward-Bey
4
Marcus Tucker
5
Canaan Severin
I.L.
Steelers signed Virginia WR Canaan Severin.
Severin (6’2/205) runs polished routes and used a sturdy frame to box out smaller collegiate corners, at which point flypaper hands took care of the rest. His Combine snub can be attributed to deflated stats via Virginia's McLovin offenses the past few years. What hinders Severin's NFL outlook is 4.59 speed and an inability to consistently separate that comes from athletic stiffness. Consider him a homeless man's Laquon Treadwell without the blocking or the guns. For all his limitations, Severin does have a chance to stick, with the Steelers in particular. Having lost Martavis Bryant to suspension, Pittsburgh's depth chart is wide open behind Antonio Brown, Sammie Coates, Markus Wheaton and Darius Heyward-Bey. Severin will compete with the likes of Eli Rogers, Issac Blakeney, Shakim Phillips and seventh-rounder Demarcus Ayers for a spot.
May 13
WR2
1
Martavis Bryant
Suspended
Speaking Tuesday, Steelers president Art Rooney II admitted the team is not yet counting on suspended WR Martavis Bryant for 2017.
"I'm not sure at this point you can count on him," were Rooney's exact words. Rooney said Bryant still has a "ways to go" in his return process. Bryant officially applied for reinstatement earlier this month. It seems like he will be cleared at some point this year, but the Steelers are wise to take this approach. Bryant has reached Josh Gordon-levels of unreliability.
Jan 31
2
Sammie Coates
Sidelined
Sammie Coates underwent surgery to repair fractures and tendon damage to his left ring and index fingers.
The injuries limited him to just 14 receiving yards over his final 11 games. Coates initially planned to rehab the injuries, but the plan recently changed. The recovery timetable has yet to be reported, but he will likely be ready for training camp.
Jan 31
3
Cobi Hamilton
4
DeMarcus Ayers
5
Dez Stewart
WR3
1
Eli Rogers
TE
1
Ladarius Green
2
Jesse James
3
Xavier Grimble
4
David Johnson
LT
1
Ali Villanueva
2
Ryan Harris
I.L.
Steelers placed OT Ryan Harris (shin) on injured reserve.
Harris will be shut down with his Week 4 shin injury. With Marcus Gilbert (ankle) sidelined, the Steelers will likely start RT Chris Hubbard at against the Jets.
Oct 8
3
Matt Feiler
4
Keavon Milton
LG
1
Ramon Foster
2
Jerald Hawkins
I.L.
Steelers placed OT Jerald Hawkins (shoulder) on injured reserve.
Hawkins suffered a shoulder injury early in camp and couldn't get over it. An MRI revealed a torn labrum, which will require surgery. Hawkins was a fourth-round rookie from LSU.
Aug 28
C
1
Maurkice Pouncey
2
Cody Wallace
3
B.J. Finney
4
Valerian Ume-Ezeoke
RG
1
David DeCastro
2
Cole Manhart
RT
1
Marcus Gilbert
2
Chris Hubbard
3
Brian Mihalik
K
1
Chris Boswell
